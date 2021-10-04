Darlene Fiske Of The Fiske Group Public Relations: “Courage”

Courage. Don’t be afraid to fail. When I started my business it felt like I was jumping off a cliff. It was scary but I knew if things didn’t work out, I could always find a job. Thankfully, it turned out to be a successful venture and in the first year, I doubled my salary.

Darlene Fiske is the owner of The Fiske Group Public Relations and co-founder of S’Well The Agency, a national PR and communications firm specializing in the 4.5 trillion dollars global wellness economy. A self-proclaimed spa junkie, she has served on the marketing task force for the International Spa Association, is currently on the Women in Leadership committee for the Global Wellness Institute, has spoken at industry conferences such as SXSW, IECSC, and ISPA and has written for a variety of publications including FathomAway, Organic Spa, Spa Opportunities and Forbes. Respected by the country’s top media professionals, Fiske’s clients have enjoyed enormous exposure in leading lifestyle publications including the New York Times and USA Today and she has been referred to as the “Unicorn PR Gal” by the press.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I happened upon this profession by accident (or was it divine intervention…) when I applied for a job as a reservations agent at the gorgeous Lake Austin Spa Resort, a small, 40-room luxury wellness resort in Austin, Texas. New to the hospitality world, it brought me great joy to service guests on their journey to create a healthier lifestyle. I worked there for ten years and was able to absorb so many valuable lessons — and then started my own PR agency. I now own two, The Fiske Group and S’Well The Agency — which is focused on the 4.5 trillion dollars global wellness economy. It’s quite possible this profession chose me. A recent study found that the wellness industry is comprised of female entrepreneurs with longevity and perseverance. The results show consistently that women in wellness have an incredible tenure percentages and unwavering commitment to the industry. For any young woman wanting to find a fulfilling career path, I’d suggest they look to the wellness space.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

What’s interesting to me is all the places I get to visit for my job. A trip to the Global Wellness Summit in Italy gave way to hosting a press trip at the dreamworthy Lefay Resort & Spa in Lake Garda and Borgo Ignazia in Puglia. At Lefay, I found myself sipping a cappuccino overlooking the most incredible lake and mountain view before heading to the spa for a massage and moon bath. I had to pinch myself. Or the time we took journalists to visit Meadowood in Napa Valley for a few nights as an immersion to a new Italian skincare line, Pietro Simone. Or when I met the Go-Go’s bass guitarist, Kathy Valentine at an event in Austin and we became fast friends. The people I meet and the places I go are the most interesting thing about my career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, like the time I sent a client my entire invoice word doc which had all of my billings for all of my clients on it? OOPS. What did I learn? To never do that again… I triple check of lot of those crucial client correspondent pieces. We all make mistakes though.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It is a little ironic that this interview is about female founders and most of my role models and mentors were men. I always think of my dad. He raised three young children on his own and was a hard-working entrepreneur that always found a solution for things. One of which was using his teenage daughter as his lawn mowing assistant. He owned several duplexes in San Antonio, and in the summers I would go with him to mow lawns all day in the Texas heat — he’d take me out to eat for lunch (covered in grass) and pay me 20 dollars at the end of the day. He was resourceful! And it taught me the value of a hard day’s work and what it takes to manage a business on your own. He has always encouraged me to follow whatever path I chose and I’ve always felt supported by him.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Fear! Often paralyzing fear.

Lack of trust in themselves and their own abilities.

It is a systemic issue. We are making progress and have made progress, but there is still much more to do.

Recently, the Women in Leadership initiative for the Global Wellness Institute conducted a survey among leaders in the wellness space and attempted to answer the questions that have been swirling in our heads for years — how do we get more women in the leadership roles in wellness industry, who are the women that succeeded and how can we help them be that much more successful.

The numbers tell a sobering story of success and failure in our industry: out of 70 women that participated in the survey and answered the question “What has prevented you from starting your own company”:

68% said it was the lack of investment or/and savings

36% said it was the fear of failure

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Speak Up! Use your voice. Ask others for help.

A big challenge for women is the lack of mentors.

In the survey, 80% of the women currently don’t have a mentor or have never had one. How can a large majority of us stay in the industry for 20+ years and not mentor the next generation or prop each other up and make it easier for other women to succeed?

It is in our nature to take care of others.

We need to find a better way to do it on a business level and use our unique skill sets to create deliberate ways to help other women.

It is also the matter of finances, investments and money management. Women have a hard time asking for capital.

We feel that asking is the sign of weakness. We don’t want to be perceived as helpless and needy. We have fought long and hard to be seen as equal to men, that we have taken this “not asking for help” to a dangerous new level.

We are not asking for guidance, we are not asking for investment and we are therefore often not optimizing our success or not reaching our potential.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are generally more emotional and on our path to emancipation we have tried to emulate men and remove emotion out of business. I am not advocating crying in meetings and whining about things. I am advocating being true to being women and using emotion as a strength.

This is not taught in school. This is something, we as women, need to impart and teach our daughters and always keep in mind that when women support each other, INCREDIBLE things can happen.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Founders are not always right and when they are wrong they should know how to admit it, reverse, pivot and change direction.

Great leaders are not unbreakable, hard, rigid and tough. They are human! One can be successful and lead with compassion and heart at the same time.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is cut out to be a leader. That doesn’t make us more or less worthy in any sense. It is a special skillset that requires one to be inspiring, innovative and visionary and have that je ne sais quoi quality, that people trust and want to follow. If everyone was a leader, who would be left to execute. It is all about knowing oneself, understanding one’s unique set of skills and discovering what sparks joy.

Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Courage. Don’t be afraid to fail. When I started my business it felt like I was jumping off a cliff. It was scary but I knew if things didn’t work out, I could always find a job. Thankfully, it turned out to be a successful venture and in the first year, I doubled my salary. Vision. And I mean this literally. I manifested success by envisioning the business I wanted to have and I wrote down the exact amount of money I wanted to make and because I believed I could, I did. Support. You are not an island — talk to people about your ideas and challenges, you might be surprised where a solution may come from. We recently rebranded our agency and after speaking with a brilliant female founder who owns a creative services matchmaker, she suggested a name that would appeal to a wider range of audiences — who would better know than her! Surround yourself with people who are better at things than you. Several years ago I asked a young whip smart publicist out to lunch and learned about the frontlines of influencer marketing. Her insights have made me better at my job and with things changing so rapidly in how we consume information, you’ve got to network with experts in other fields. Ability to pivot and adjust. When I first started out, I thought I knew the secret sauce to public relations. Other agencies I worked with questioned my strategies and it turns out, they were right! Keep your eyes open and know that making changes and admitting you are wrong is not a weakness — it’s a sign of an open mind and someone who wants to improve and produce a stellar service.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hope that in some small way, I’ve made a difference. Working in the wellness industry has exposed me to a whole different way of thinking. I’d like to think I’ve been a little more gentle to the environment, a little kinder to people and a good friend. Hopefully these tiny shifts set an example to others and can collectively make an impact on our world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would teach and mandate kindness, even towards people who disagree with you. Teaching respectful ways to disagree with others is a path to peace and acceptance, in all aspects of life.

In business, as in religion, as in politics.

