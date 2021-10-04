Ruth Shin of PropertyNest: “Stop trying to be perfect at everything and bring experts on board early”

Stop trying to be perfect at everything and bring experts on board early. You have to wear many hats, especially in the beginning. However, it can also be a trap. One lesson I learned quickly is to identify my own strengths and weaknesses and stay focused. This has allowed me to grow the business over time and change our business model quickly when I spot an opportunity. If you’re not an expert on something you can always ask for help, and if you do it long enough you can become an expert.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruth Shin, the founder and CEO of PropertyNest.

PropertyNest is a novel real estate listing and home services company headquartered in New York City. It uses technology to make it easier for consumers to find the home they want and understand which financial resources and credentials they need to get it. PropertyNest was the first real estate listing site to develop an algorithm that calculates which home consumers can afford with their income and credit score.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I truly believe that everyone deserves a home. And not just any home, their dream home. The pandemic has shown us even more how important it is to have a home. Getting the home you want starts with building solid finances and credit. The idea for PropertyNest was born when I worked in the New York real estate industry. During my time as a real estate agent in New York, it was heartbreaking to see applicants being turned down as renters and buyers. Most of the time, it was because they had a bad credit score, not enough assets, and generally not understanding how to build them. In some cases, the application was the first time they realized that having a good credit score matters. Years prior to getting into real estate, I had an eye-opening credit journey of my own. After years of neglect, I discovered I had bad credit and resolved to rebuild my credit worthiness. I did just that by educating myself on how credit is assessed and with some money management and patience, I was able to restore and even elevate it further. Drawing from my knowledge and experience, I decided to put my personal finance knowledge and real estate market insights together and develop a solution that helps consumers overcome the financial hurdle in their apartment and home hunt. Technology plays an important role in making education more broadly accessible. It can become more relevant and actionable by combining personal finance education with the real estate listings data. My first step was to bring real estate and finance data together. I developed and are continuously refining a proprietary algorithm that helps New Yorkers find a home based on their credit score, income, and the features they most want. We weave personal finance education throughout the home hunt from the very beginning when you look at property listings. In the last year, we also added home services, including insurance, and mortgage providers, to our offering. Since our launch over two years ago, we’ve been growing exponentially every month.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

While we have a social mission and purpose, we are still a for-profit business. It took some time to develop the best suited monetization plan. The plan has changed several times and continues to evolve with the growth of our site. We always look where the trends are and what kind of impact we’re trying to make.

At first, I planned for PropertyNest to monetize the traditional way of real estate listing sites where agents are paying for ads or subscriptions. I learned quickly that I wouldn’t be able to gain real market share and compete with big name companies this way. I went from lowering the price to offering advertising for free and finding revenue elsewhere. Another interesting fact is that I’ve learned and got great ideas not just from running the business but also from my personal experience. I’ve become a homeowner twice since I started PropertyNest. There’s a lot in homeownership you might not realize if you’ve rented your entire life. Experiencing firsthand, the responsibilities and the services needed for a homeowner are different from a renter. It gave me a full picture to take PropertyNest to the next level. For example, we added home services, in addition to property listings and personal finance advise.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My example is not a mistake, but a myth busted. The basis of PropertyNest’s listing offering is an algorithm that matches properties with what home seekers can afford based on their credit score, income, savings, and other financial assets they may have. I didn’t realize I was writing this algorithm even as I was developing it for PropertyNest. In my mind, algorithms were written solely by mathematicians and coders. I am neither. It wasn’t until I saw a program about coding and algorithms, that it hit me that I was the one who wrote the formula and that our coders just translated it into a programming language. Until this moment I hadn’t had the self-realization that I could write a complex algorithm. The revelation gave me more confidence in myself and in what I could create. It was a self-validation of my ideas and decisions from then on.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has been a huge source of encouragement and support. I don’t know if I’d be able to come this far without his support. He encouraged me when I entered real estate and then emboldened me to create a solution to the problems and gaps that I saw in the industry, leading to PropertyNest. He’s been an entrepreneur himself, so he knows what kind of drive and mindset it takes to grow a new business and lead a team. He also financially supported me while I grew PropertyNest because he not only sees the potential of my business but also of my capabilities. This means a lot considering that everyone has their ups and downs when starting a business.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Statistics not only show that there are less women starting companies, female founders also are getting less funding. This situation has even deteriorated with the pandemic. Venture capital funding for female led startups in the United States was down 31% in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the year before, nearly double the 16% drop for firms founded or led exclusively by men, based on a study by PitchBook. A Crunchbase analysis shows that only 2.3% of VC funding went to women-led businesses.

This increases the risk for female founders. It means you need to make sure that you have a security cushion. And you may need to plan for a longer period of self-funding. This is even more important if you have a family. One of the most underestimated costs of starting a business is health insurance.

I also see many women in corporate jobs doing a double shift. They give more than 100% at work while caring for their family and making sure the household is running. There is not much time left to work on a business plan and test its validity. You need a system and a structure in place that allows you to make the switch after testing the waters.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We all can contribute to creating a more equitable society. I launched PropertyNest to make the financial requirements more transparent in the search for a new home to rent or to buy and help establish a history of good credit to make the next home more accessible.

In times of need, government relief programs and rent moratoriums protect those at risk losing their homes. But what happens when these protections run out? Losing the home is often the beginning of a death spiral that is very hard to get out of. We need more housing programs and government aid to help those that become homeless. These programs need to go beyond providing shelter and include training and employment opportunities.

I do believe the private sector can also pave the way for equitable housing. My future goal is to create a nonprofit as part of PropertyNest that specifically invests in and works with other organizations to create more affordable housing. This would have a positive impact on women who tend to have a smaller share of the market and are usually in a lower income bracket than men (due to gender-based income inequality). Housing stability is an unseen but vital foundation not just for life but especially for those who are trying to gain a footing with their businesses.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need more female role models for the next generation. I have a teenage daughter. I want her to know that anything is possible. She can choose a corporate career path, or she can become an entrepreneur. Career choice is not limited by gender.

Entrepreneurship has given me more freedom and flexibility. As a founder I can structure my day and that means blocking time for my family into the calendar, even if that means working at off hours.

Female founders and leaders are leading the way in creating more equal opportunities for all employees at the workplace. This includes pay equity. By having more female founders we are more likely to inch closer to our goals of an equitable society.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

If you want a 9–5 work schedule, being an entrepreneur is not for you. While I have flexibility, my life revolves around building PropertyNest and making it successful. My best ideas often come at odd moments and after-hours, personal experiences, from something I read, or by listening to someone’s story. I am constantly thinking about how to improve the business. My best moments are when we have reached a goal earlier than expected or when a new idea or implementation really gets traction.

With goals, you have to set them and make sure to meet them. I regularly review our goals and metrics and adjust them. For example, we have a content marketing strategy in place that has to achieve a certain level of SEO and website traffic metrics. I review these numbers daily to see which content performs well, and which content is not performing as well and update the content plan and marketing strategy with the team.

However, you also need to understand that goal priorities can change. The big picture goal is the same, but the smaller aims can change and fluctuate depending on what’s going on at the moment or what’s going to happen in the next few months.

Being a founder is not restricted to certain types of personalities. Different types of people can be successful founders and leaders. However, it will be tough for someone who craves instant and consistent stability. You have to be adaptable, able to problem solve and think on your feet, as well as spark new ideas to propel your business forward.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Data is a very convincing argument. Base every strategic decision on your mission and data. We use technology to make it easier for consumers to find a home, and we use tech and data analytics to guide our business decisions. Data is also a very convincing argument in any conversation you have with prospects. If you fear that your gender or race might put you at a disadvantage, use data. Stop trying to be perfect at everything and bring experts on board early. You have to wear many hats, especially in the beginning. However, it can also be a trap. One lesson I learned quickly is to identify my own strengths and weaknesses and stay focused. This has allowed me to grow the business over time and change our business model quickly when I spot an opportunity. If you’re not an expert on something you can always ask for help, and if you do it long enough you can become an expert. Grow over time. Don’t take a bit that is too big to chew. As a startup our resources are limited. We started out with a regional focus instead of going nationwide, servicing homeowners and renters in New York City. When we were confident that we could take on more, we added home services to our offering. Be yourself. You don’t have to fit into a mold to be successful. You are more successful when you are yourself. This authenticity will become part of your team’s culture. They see that they can be their authentic selves and are valued based on their contributions and ideas. It’s okay to make mistakes. We’re all human and no one is perfect. Making a mistake, even a big one, isn’t your end but a new opportunity to grow and learn. However, it starts by admitting you made a mistake. You can’t learn from the experience or change if you double down on your actions.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our mission is to help everyone find their dream home. We use technology to infusing personal finance information into the home search process early one. The pandemic has hit renters, homeowners, and property owners. We added more content on financing and loans and launched a survey series on how the pandemic impacts New Yorkers to raise overall awareness for the need for rent relief and financial aid programs for all, property owners and renters. Our surveys are quoted in research papers and articles about rent moratoriums.

The next step for us will be to go beyond awareness building activities and become part of housing programs and initiatives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d like to create a nonprofit division of PropertyNest dedicated to solutions that provide affordable housing. It’s a cause I’ve always felt strongly about, even before the Covid-19 pandemic. It has become even more relevant than ever as so many Americans are impacted by the pandemic. When I worked in real estate, not only did I meet many people who just flat out couldn’t qualify for any apartment or even a room, I also met many clients who had Section 8 vouchers and would be turned away before they even applied because there is a social stigma attached to Section 8 tenants. Federal and local programs are not bridging the gap and providing enough solutions.

The real estate industry is all about turning a profit. Even homeowners are made to think that buying a home is a type of financial investment although property values fluctuate. What if we could provide equitable housing to all and have working profits without constantly skyrocketing prices, while investing in and developing our communities? That’s the goal we need to work towards. Homeownership should become affordable to all in the communities they live and work.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

On top of my must-meet list are the co-founders of Landis, Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit, as their company shares a similar mission to PropertyNest, making homeownership more accessible and achievable.

I am also impressed by the work of Margaret A. Stagmeier, the founder of TriStar and President of TI Asset Management, on sustainable affordable housing models.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.