Dr. P Daniel Ward of FormRX Skincare: “You cannot treat people the way you would like to be treated ”

The golden rule does not apply in business. You cannot treat people the way you would like to be treated — you need to treat them the way that they would like to be treated, which is following the platinum rule. I learned this through an employee that we had and were planning on bringing on as a partner. This person was given a great set up and a wonderful opportunity, but despite being set up in a way that I thought was very generous and above and beyond what would normally be expected, this person was miserable. Why? They were miserable because the opportunity they were given was what I would have wanted. It was not what they ended up wanting They thought they wanted it at first, but they really wanted something different.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Dr. P. Daniel Ward, MD, MS — Founder of FormRX Skincare.

Dr. Ward is a plastic surgeon who focuses his entire practice on the face and neck. He is double board certified in facial plastic surgery and head and neck surgery. This background gives him a unique knowledge and understanding of the face and its surrounding structures. He was also awarded as one of the Top Doctors in America. Prior to medical school and his career in plastic surgery, Dr. Ward earned a master’s degree in chemistry. This background and interest promoted him to work with a leading cosmetic laboratory to develop his own skin care line, called FormRX, which combines tried and true ingredients along with the latest skin care technology to treat, prevent, and reverse the signs of aging.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My path to facial plastic surgery started in med school. I was interested in the face and facial reconstruction. This realization occurred while I was scrubbed into a case as a medical student when I saw how amazing facial reconstruction could be and I was hooked. My career path is a little bit different from some plastic surgeons, because I knew that I always wanted to do facial plastics. I spent a lot of time with facial plastic surgeons as well as general plastic surgeons in medical school. A lot of people do not know that the one of the subspecialties that is included within Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery is facial plastic surgery. After discussion with the facial plastic surgeons and general plastic surgeons, I elected to proceed with facial plastic surgery as the best possible training program for me. This meant doing a residency in Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery followed by a fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery.

I was able to do my residency at the University of Michigan, which has been ranked the number one training program in this field. It was a great privilege to be able to train there and learn from all the great faculty and other residents while I was there. It is an amazing place and a place that I will always love. Following residency, I did my fellowship, also at the University of Michigan, with Dr. Lawrence Marentette. Through this fellowship I gained wide exposure to the face and the underlying facial structures. Dr. Marentette worked extensively in the skull base region and this experience gave me a deep understanding of facial structures and anatomy. Upon finishing my fellowship in facial plastic surgery, I began work by taking a position as an assistant professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine. There, I was heavily involved in research and even had my own laboratory group with a research grant. I decided to leave the university of Utah about six years ago and, although I am still involved as an adjunct associate professor, I am now happy to have my own practice.

When I left the University to start my own practice, I originally intended to simply do my facial plastic surgery practice. However, one of the things that I found frustrating in a large organizational setting was the inability to treat my patients’ areas of concern more fully. For example, I had a lot of patients who wanted a particular type of aesthetic treatment. Due to the inherent difficulties of being part of a large organization, such as the University, I was not able to offer those treatments. I jumped at the chance to start my own business that would allow me to not only offer these services, but to also offer them with the level of service that I thought that people would enjoy and appreciate.

Our aim is to provide these services at a Ritz Carlton level. So much of what we try to do is based on the model that Ritz Carlton follows. We even have our own version of the famous Ritz Carlton cards! Now that our business, Form Derm Spa, now has three locations and is five years old, it is starting to grow into the type of business of which I am quite proud. We have a great team and we truly are starting to get traction on our goal of fulfilling our goal of “improving lives by inspiring confidence,” which is our motto.

In addition to my surgical practice and the spas, I decided to start my own skin care company. I originally was going to bring on a well-known skin care company to offer skin care to my patients. However, with the support and inspiration of my wife, Janie, I realized I would be able to have a more effective brand if I was able to choose the ingredients that were used and the product that I use in my product. This led to the creation of FormRX medical grade skin care.

Since starting the businesses over five years ago, I have experienced a lot of ups and downs. Running a business is not something that medical school, residency, fellowship, etc prepares a surgeon to undergo. We spend a lot of time learning, but these skills that are known in so many other fields as necessities, are ignored to a large degree in medical training. I think that I have some natural gifts in management, leadership, etc., however, I definitely have some natural tendencies that get in the way of me fulfilling my potential. I have had some very difficult experiences and some incredibly enjoyable experiences. Most of the difficult experiences are due to my own weaknesses and failures and most of my successes are due to the amazing team that we have been able to assemble. As a business leader, entrepreneur, and physician, I am excited to be leading these companies and for the opportunity to enjoy the growth and development of our team leaders and the entire team.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I don’t know if it’s the most interesting story, however, it is certainly the most meaningful. We have learned that people are the single greatest liability and resource that a company possess. Furthermore, people come with all different personalities, motivations, and interests. The most interesting thing that has happened to me is better realizing and understanding this fact and becoming better at working with people. I guess the reason that I think it’s interesting is that it seems like an obvious fact and despite the fact that I don’t think I am particularly slow to learn things, this has certainly been a challenge for me and although I don’t have it all figured out yet, I am happy that I am further down the path of learning this important lesson.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know if it’s particularly funny, but one of the most important lessons that I have learned is that, in business, the golden rule does not apply. For example, simply because I develop and design a job description, reimbursement model, practice that I would prefer, that does not mean that the person who is doing that job prefers that model. For whatever reason I kept making that mistake repeatedly where I would try to extrapolate what I want and carry that over to other people instead of simply finding out what they wanted. One thing that I have learned from this experience is that one must clearly delineate the boundaries and then let people grow and perform their position as they see fit.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that I could point out, but, by far, the number one person would be my wife, Janie. Janie is a natural born businessperson. She has a mind for business of which I am quite envious. When we spend time together, we cannot help but talk about business because we are both so excited about it. She is my single greatest influence and help. We are a great team and I love discussing things with her, debating them, and then settling on a solution. I know that a lot of people shy away from working with a spouse, but for us, it is perfect. We may disagree about a business decision, but we can step away from that disagreement and still have a great time together.

Another person who has helped us achieve success is our administrator, Annette. Annette has stuck with us during some of our darkest experiences and most difficult times. She is a tough cookie and we are so grateful to be able to work with her.

One thing that I am grateful that Annette taught me is the ability to be direct and communicate with people directly without being overbearing or rude. I like to tell the story of a time when I had some concerns about some things that Annette was doing. It was during COVID and we were all trying to figure things out. I posted these concerns, without naming her, to a human resource discussion group to which I belong. About 15 minutes after posting this description, I got a phone call from Annette. She told me we needed to talk. She told me that she saw the post that I posted on the Human Resource board, and she knew it was about her. At that point, I recalled that I had told Annette about this discussion board and invited her to join a few months before. I had totally forgotten that she was part of the same group! She saw the post and felt bad that I had not talked to her directly. What Annette simply told me and the lesson she taught me was that I just needed to talk to her directly. This is a powerful lesson that most people probably understand innately, but it was hard for me.

As I have thought about that lesson and further read about management and leadership, I have learned a lot. One of the most meaningful lessons that I have learned comes form Simon Sinek when he talks about what he calls the FBI method of handling situations with a co-worker. He suggests that we need to bring up the issues and state how the issues made us Feel, the Behavior, and then the Impact that behavior gives. It has been a useful tool for me, and I am grateful Annette help me learn this lesson.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality, and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Simply put, the real advantage of a diverse executive team is the different experiences and viewpoints of the team. I am a big believer that we can learn a lot from each other and having an open discussion with people with different viewpoints and different backgrounds is very important.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

I feel that the way to create this type of society is to provide opportunities. I know that sounds like a bit of a cliché, but there are so many opportunities that certain populations miss out on and trying to provide opportunities is a key step. I noticed this issue as a medical student. I noticed that there were programs that were aimed at high school students to help get these students interested in medicine. However, the only high school students who are able to attend these programs and the high school students that were invited were all high schools that were in the vicinity of the medical school. Growing up in the western United States, that leaves a lot of people in rural areas that are not exposed to medicine.

Seeing this issue, I founded a program called the Utah Rural Outreach Program that aimed to take the medical school to high school students in rural areas in Utah. We spent many hours, days, weeks on the road visiting different schools and teaching high school students about health care careers. It was a great opportunity to do some good in the world by helping educate these students about the possibility of health care careers. I am proud to say that this program is still running after over 20 years.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

Well I think there is different things that a CEO does depending on the situation. My role in my company as the CEO is that of Visionary. I am a pure visionary and I need team members to help me achieve that vision. I am not very good with the details, I am not very good at figuring that out and I need to help them by explaining my vision, getting their input, and then integrating those different viewpoints into what is realistically achievable. In the words of Gino Wickman, every Visionary needs an Integrator. I have a team of integrators that helps our team achieve their goals.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

I think that one of the myths as a CEO is that you have all the power, all the control, and all the answers. I wish that was true! The CEO has power and control, but there are so many added responsibilities that the job can sometimes be a little bit overwhelming. In some ways the biggest myth that I think a lot of people have is that we have all the answers. The truth is that many times we don’t know the answer and we are trying to sort through what is the best answer or at least the least wrong answer or solution to a problem.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I think the most striking difference is the amount of time that is required to help maintain vision and culture. I have come to realize that culture is a process — not a destination — and that one must always work towards obtaining the desired work culture.

Do you think everyone is cut out to be an executive? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

No, I don’t think that everybody is cut out to be an executive. There are some people who just like doing the work of the business. They are the technicians, the artisans, the craftsmen that create the goods and that is what they enjoy. I think is one of the best books about business ever written is the E myth Revisited by Michael Gerber. In this book, he talks about this very concept in detail. There are some people who just enjoy their craft. Running a business is a different type of craft.

I struggle with this issue almost every day. As a facial plastic surgeon, there are a few things that I enjoy more than my practice, especially rhinoplasty, which is the procedure that I am most well known for with patients coming to see me from all over the world (Germany, Poland, Ukraine, amongst many others). My work, as a facial plastic surgeon, combines the artistry and the aesthetics that I love with the scientific knowledge of physiology, anatomy, and even engineering principals.

However, I also love the “craft” of running a business. As an executive, I need to fulfill the business responsibilities, which can be challenging, because my patients always come first. The end result is that the business can suffer if you do not have the systems and resources in place to give the business the love that it needs. If one desires to continue to practice the craft of the business and be involved with the craft of RUNNING the business, you need to know what you are getting into, be willing to take on that responsibility, and that you need to be realistic about what one person can accomplish. This latter issue involves determining your strengths and weakness and then putting a team in place that will be able to complement your strengths and weaknesses. For me, that is finding an integrator to match my vision.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help create a fantastic work culture? Can you share a story or an example?

You first need to define your “why.” Simon Sinek, who is one of the most interesting and valuable resources that I have found has this great book called “Start with Why,” which really asks you to examine your why. My “why” as a facial plastic surgeon, facial plastic surgery business, as a medical spa, and as a skin care company, is stated in our motto, “Improving Lives by Inspiring Confidence.” It’s also encapsulated in our mission statement: “We improve lives by inspiring confidence through exceptional experiences and outstanding results.” I think that once you start with your why then you can go about explaining that vision to your team. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to continue that messaging repeatedly. I tell our team leaders that they need to explain something so frequently that once they feel like they have said it at least 10 times, they need to explain it 10 times more, and they are getting close to doing it enough. I think it is important to remember that culture is a journey, not a destination.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I definitely hope so! I think we have done so in several ways, through facial plastic surgery, Derm spa treatments, highest quality medical grade skin care, and through our charitable foundation, the Face Hope Foundation.

As a facial plastic surgeon, I get the opportunity to change people’s lives. It’s a tremendous responsibility to operate on somebody’s face, but is also something that gives me great joy as a derm spa and skin care company. We are able to remove areas of insecurity that have bothered our patients for years. For example, I have a couple patients who are these big, tough FBI agents — not the type of people who fit the typical stereotype of plastic surgery! These guys both told me that they hated going to meetings, because they hated that other people could see their big noses or small chins in profile. By removing these insecurities, we were able to permanently improve their lives by removing this annoyance! It is a great feeling. I thoroughly enjoy making the world a better place by helping provide an avenue through which people can provide and obtain the care they want for themselves. I think in our busy modern world we often forget the importance of taking care of ourselves. I am proud that we are able to do this.

Our charitable foundation, the Face Hope foundation was started in 2016 in order to provide care for patients with facial deformities resulting from skin cancer, facial paralysis, or trauma. In addition, its aim is to provide services to the victims and the victims’ families who are undergoing periods of crisis. This last aim was inspired by our experience when our daughter suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma for four months. We realized, as we lived in the hospitals, that we and the other parents and families around us did not have any time for self-care. We provide derm spa and aesthetic services to these families during their times of crisis.

Here is the primary question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

There are probably a lot more than 5 things but here we go, in no particular order.

Get your accounting and financials in order before you start. My daughter was involved in a serious accident right when opening our business, which hindered our ability to start things off in a way that would be preferable. Playing catch up with accounting, bookkeeping, etc. is not fun. Get your accounting started right away! The golden rule does not apply in business. You cannot treat people the way you would like to be treated — you need to treat them the way that they would like to be treated, which is following the platinum rule. I learned this through an employee that we had and were planning on bringing on as a partner. This person was given a great set up and a wonderful opportunity, but despite being set up in a way that I thought was very generous and above and beyond what would normally be expected, this person was miserable. Why? They were miserable because the opportunity they were given was what I would have wanted. It was not what they ended up wanting They thought they wanted it at first, but they really wanted something different. You need to learn to recognize your strengths and weaknesses. I am a pure visionary. I can see a vision and bring out ideas. For every hundred ideas I have per day, only 2–3 of them actually happen. Why? Because some of them are simply bad ideas, some of them are great ideas but unachievable, while others are okay ideas, but they just are not that important. Being patient with the process is important. Embrace education. I love to educate and it is a natural part of my native character. I expected people to have my same style and enjoyment of education (see my 2nd point above about the Golden Rule not working in business). I used to get frustrated that others were not doing what I was doing. That has all resolved as I have more fully embraced an education program that uses various learning modalities to educate our staff. Enjoy the journey. It is stressful running a business. It is stressful figuring things out, wondering how you are going to pay payroll, and how you are going to fill positions, etc. Sometimes it is so stressful we forget to find the joy in what we do. It is really fun running a business. Don’t let the day-to-day stresses get in the way in the joy that comes from running a business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire a movement that has been most meaningful for me personally, which is a movement where people are able to focus on themselves. I do not mean focusing on oneself. In terms of lazing about, but focusing on oneself in terms of self-improvement and making yourself your best and highest level of yourself. The feeling of happiness, joy, and fulfillment that comes from being industrious about seeking out the best of yourself is the best feeling. In many ways, this is exactly why I think religion is important to me personally. I view religion as a way for me to improve myself and overcome my natural tendencies that are too entropic. I need the system that religion provides to help motivate me to be the best version of myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love this one: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” Nobody sets out to fail. It is not intentional. What we don’t realize is how inaction can lead to failure. Intention is so important!

Another one I love is “A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” To me, this demonstrates how we need to do the scary thing and take some risks to achieve our goals.

Another one, “There is only one way to avoid criticism: do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing.” Any successful person will face criticism. It hurts, but you have to endure!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

So many people! Simon Sinek, John C. Maxwell, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Brad Pitt, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, any of the Kardashians, Tom Hanks, Jordan Peterson, David Goggins, Grant Cardone, Ron Chernow, Patrick Lencioni, Oprah Winfrey, Tony Robbins, and so many more.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!