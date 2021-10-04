Alexandra Mulconnery and Sean Wynn of Cure Crate: “Ask yourself why you want to, and let that guide your decisions”

Ask yourself why you want to, and let that guide your decisions: There are a lot of ways to start and run a business, and the approach you take should depend on what you want out of the experience. Are you starting a business because you want to be your own boss, scale a solution quickly, or interact directly with customers? What you’re hoping for can drastically change what decisions you make in regards to how the business is structured and run.

As part of my series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business” I had the pleasure of interviewing Sean Wynn and Alexandra Mulconnery.

Cure Crate Co-Founders Alexandra Mulconnery and Sean Wynn launched the premium, curated CBD subscription box service in early 2020. Their mission: provide a personalized CBD wellness experience based on unique individual needs while establishing a trusted brand committed to advancing social justice within the industry. The duo brings an entirely different approach to CBD holistic wellness that comes from the dynamic partnership and perspectives of a black male and a woman- both underrepresented in the fast-growing field of cannabis. Emphasizing exceptional product quality and safety (through rigorous third-party testing) and in-depth consumer education, Cure Crate offers an accessible, enjoyable introduction to CBD as a wellness and lifestyle enhancement with a variety of practical applications.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

We started Cure Crate because we know how helpful plant medicine can be to people’s lives, but we were seeing people regularly be sold the wrong products and then stop trying when they didn’t see any improvement to their anxiety, insomnia, or pain. Alexandra had started using CBD beverages as an alcohol replacement and tinctures in her coffee, while Sean was mostly using CBD products to help recover from workouts and sleep better. We were both going to a lot of CBD product launch parties and realizing that while there were so many products out there, it wasn’t easy to find what works for your specific needs and lifestyle and took us a lot of time and money to do it for ourselves. We wanted to make it easier for others to find, trust, and use the best CBD products to improve their sense of well-being.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It is a common story across all CBD / cannabis companies, but we had our payment processing shut down! We had to scramble to get it back up, and it taught us how to work fast, put customers first, and make sure we communicate clearly and put risk mitigations in place.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re going to be expanding into new areas. Additionally we’re continuing to add enhanced data capabilities that will let people visualize how different products work for them and continue to find even better matches — that’s all we can say for now!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Our mom’s — duh! We were both raised by incredibly smart, strong mom’s who taught us to persevere with courage and faith.

This industry is young dynamic and creative. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

Like a lot of young brands, we’ve seen that sharing your story on platforms like TikTok in an unfiltered way can get more traction than things you spend time curating. We also think forming unique partnerships both with non-traditional influencers and other businesses can be a great way to grow together.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?

The first exciting thing is how much more people are learning about plant medicine and are open to trying it. To support that, we are concerned with making sure the proper regulatory oversight is there so people can trust what they’re buying.

Next, it’s super exciting how much more experience-driven the industry is getting, and personalized. Rather than treating cannabis as a one size-fits-all thing, what Cure Crate and others are now doing is really curating not just products, but an experience for people both digitally and in real-life.

And perhaps most of all, we’re really excited about the increased concern for social justice — that people are shopping not just for the best or least expensive product, but considering where it comes from and who it benefits. Yet, we’re equally as concerned about how much progress still needs to be made both in terms of restoring harm done by the war on drugs and making the legal industry more representative (for example — clearing records and offering financial relief to those who have been charged for cannabis, and providing grants for Black founded cannabis companies.

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Ask yourself why you want to, and let that guide your decisions: There are a lot of ways to start and run a business, and the approach you take should depend on what you want out of the experience. Are you starting a business because you want to be your own boss, scale a solution quickly, or interact directly with customers? What you’re hoping for can drastically change what decisions you make in regards to how the business is structured and run. Invest in educational content: there’s a lot of misconceptions out there about CBD and due to the government banning research for many decades on cannabis, there’s limited high-quality studies and even when there are, it’s not easy to translate the scientific and medical lingo into something that’s accessible, fun to read, and entertaining Budget for the regulatory environment: you’ll run into unexpected expenses and spend more time crossing hurdles like payment processing or web hosting that other businesses wouldn’t have to go through, not to mention getting advertisements approved on platforms like Facebook! Practice patience to build your community: when you want to have a true connection with your customers, you have to remember that it takes time and a lot of sustained effort. It’s easy enough to advertise, but building a truly engaged community, not just an audience, can’t be rushed. Think beyond cannabis: look to other industries for ideas and consider what unique partnerships you could form, but also remember that you aren’t just competing in cannabis — you both compete and can partner with brands across health and wellness, entertainment, and more

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Imagine the world you want to live in and work towards making that a reality for your team. It may not be possible all at once — but it’ll be a northstar and you can always start somewhere. For example, we one day want to be able to provide a year of paid leave for new parents, large health and personal growth stipends, and unlimited vacation. That may not be a reality right now or in the next year, but we can embody the principles of care and flexibility in all we do — genuinely asking how our team is, what they need, encouraging them to take time off, planning well in advance so nothing is ever urgent, and supporting their personal goals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’d make health and wellness accessible to everyone — that means a holistic vision of caring not just for people’s physical health, but also their emotional, social, environmental, financial, spiritual, and intellectual well-being. Free, easy to access, high-quality healthcare, nutrition, housing, outdoor spaces, and strong social support systems are key places to start.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you!!!!