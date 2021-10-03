Kristen Roberts of Trestle Law: “Work on your business not IN your business”

Work on your business not IN your business. When I first started my law practice, I was doing all the things — legal work, blogging, invoicing, intake, interviewing, etc. It was overwhelming. It never gave me the time to consider my “why,” the structure I wanted for my firm, and ability to step away and look at the 30,000 foot picture. These things are important if you have notions of growth.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristen Roberts.

Kristen G. Roberts is a multiracial, California-based intellectual property attorney who helps businesses and their owners build a bridge from their brand to their bank account. The Founder and Managing Attorney at Trestle Law, APC, she has spent the last decade helping her clients develop, protect, and police their brands and other valuable company intellectual property — -and created brand licensing and certification programs resulting in millions of dollars of revenue.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

The backstory is so odd, actually. I was a music major in college, with an emphasis in voice. I am a classically trained opera singer, and can sing in five languages, but my goal was always to be a famous musician. I grew up singing torch songs, and even had a regular spot at a jazz club in my college town. I decided to go to law school to be better equipped to “negotiate my own contracts,” which looking back is really funny now. I was signed to a small label during my first year of law school, but because it was 2008, the market crashed, taking the label along with it. I took a clerkship in Los Angeles, and didn’t love the vibe there, so I started thinking about how I could use my legal degree without going the entertainment law route. A woman came to a class of mine and gave a lunchtime lecture about intellectual property. I approached her about working for her as a clerk, and she hired me! I ended up working two years with her before getting hired at another law firm after I graduated and passed the bar. My first law firm job had me litigating general civil cases, so I got good at seeing a case/problem from a 10,000 foot view. This lent itself to transactional practice well, and I started offering more transactional work when I left my law firm job to open my practice.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One of the most memorable experiences I had was during law school. I am originally from California, so some have said that I have a “valley girl” accent, although I disagree. I was in my trademark class (trademarks are my area of expertise as a practitioner), and the professor asked one of us to recount the case facts from the case we were reading in class. Because I loved trademarks, I eagerly raised my hand, was called on, and started delving into the facts of the case and the reason behind the court’s ruling. As we were finishing class, everyone started packing up their belongings, and the professor said (very loudly) to me (so everyone could hear), “You say ‘like,’ too much when you talk. You don’t sound smart, and nobody will ever take you seriously as an attorney.” I don’t think I have ever been more mortified in my life. Oddly enough, that same professor asked me to be his research assistant later, because my work was so good. Definitely more funny-weird than funny ha ha, but still.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I love working on licensing projects with clients. But the most exciting thing I’m working on now is a resource guide for artists who make their living by selling their art. Too many artists these days are getting their work lifted completely and aren’t able to profit off of it. I see this a lot in art and fashion right now. This resource guide will hopefully help artists understand their rights and how to make money from their art without living in a scarcity mindset.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

I started out as a general civil litigator, so I saw a fair number of strange cases. The firm I was previously working for had me handle almost every kind of case that came into the firm. But, by far the most memorable case for me was winning a motion for preliminary injunction against a restaurant that was infringing another restaurant’s trademark (my client). I went to Los Angeles to argue the motion, and was so nervous that I brought another attorney from the Real Estate department for emotional support. He kept saying,”I’m not going to be helpful here!” But, when the ruling came down (judges don’t issue their rulings right away), that same attorney printed out the decision, put it on my chair when I was out to lunch, and wrote “BOOM BISCUIT!” on the first page. That case is published in Westlaw (but isn’t a citable precedent). Still, it was very cool and felt so good to win one for our client.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Definitely Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is one of my personal heroes for her efforts in the areas of civil rights, women’s rights, and later going on to becoming the second woman to ever serve as a Supreme Court Justice. Not only is she a complete bada**, I also loved the approach she took with her husband, Marty. They were the epitome of a team when it wasn’t common for a married couple to be so team-oriented. She showed a lot of women it was possible to have a career, kids, and a happy marriage. I just hope to one day have a tiny bit of the impact she had on the world.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

Don’t be so focused on what type of law you want to practice. Be open to opportunities, and point yourself in a general direction. But if the path changes, go with it. Very few young lawyers start out doing what they continue to do their entire careers. A litigation background can be so helpful, even if it’s not in the area of law you’re interested in. I’m really grateful for that experience, because it ultimately made me a better transactional attorney, and I still take on litigation files from time to time.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

First, we need to rethink multijurisdictional practice. Right now, the UPL (unauthorized practice of law) statutes feel antiquated, especially since the majority of business has shifted to online with COVID-19. Furthermore, these businesses are often “domiciled” in a state, only because it’s where the person lives, but they technically “do business” everywhere. While there are certain circumstances requiring a state-specific specialist, more often, the key is competent representation, which can be accomplished using a good Westlaw subscription and strong research skills.

Along that same vein, we need reciprocity in all 50 states. California, I’m looking specifically at you (my current state of practice/licensure). California is still the only state that doesn’t have reciprocity with any other states, and it is a bigger pain than a help. We’re constantly hearing about access to justice issues, but then require an attorney with over a decade of experience to sit for the bar exam, albeit a shorter one? It doesn’t make good sense.

Finally, I would likely do away with the standardized tests to gauge readiness to go to law school (LSAT). I do not believe standardized testing is a good predictor of success as an attorney. I got one of the lowest scores you can get on the LSAT, one school took a chance on me, and I graduated in the top 15% of my class, was a Law Review notes editor, and passed the bar on the first try. I don’t believe standardized testing creates a reasonable bar to entry that evaluates any kind of predictable success as a practicing attorney.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe it’s important for attorneys to give back to their communities in whatever way they can. Be it financial contributions or time. I act as an adjunct professor at Thomas Jefferson School of Law where I have taught several intellectual property classes and was a supervising attorney in the trademark clinic. I love mentoring students and running a clerkship program through my firm for fledgling attorneys who might not otherwise be given a chance because of their legal pedigree. I’m also a founding member of Rock the Choir, a non profit band (pre-pandemic) focused on 60s, 70s, and 80s rock songs with a full choir backing us up. All proceeds went to music education programs in San Diego. Hopefully, I’ll get to do that again someday. I also served as a Commissioner for the City of San Diego’s Salary Setting Commission, and I’m currently an alternate for the Redistricting Commission, which I consider to be hugely important.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

My family drives me. My husband and I were fortunate enough to have a kid after years of unsuccessfully trying. I know how hard that waiting game is, because I played it for over three years. When I finally got pregnant (with medical help!), I made sure everything I did after was for the benefit of my kiddo. I’m also really passionate about helping other Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color prioritize protecting their intellectual property. Too often, it’s business owners in these communities who most frequently get their “sauce” ripped off without proper credit or compensation.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Work on your business not IN your business. When I first started my law practice, I was doing all the things — legal work, blogging, invoicing, intake, interviewing, etc. It was overwhelming. It never gave me the time to consider my “why,” the structure I wanted for my firm, and ability to step away and look at the 30,000 foot picture. These things are important if you have notions of growth. Don’t be afraid to spend (wisely!) This one! Here’s a great example — I used to do my own bookkeeping. To be honest, I had no business doing my own bookkeeping. But I was certain I’d “save money,” by doing it myself. One weekend, I was reconciling my trust account, and was coming up .34 cents shy of what I needed, and couldn’t figure out why. I was looking and looking and ended up in a puddle of tears. My husband asked me, “How much time have you spent on this?” I told him six hours. He said, “That means you’ve spent over 2,000 dollars to do your own books. Do you think you could find someone to do your books for 2,000 dollars a month?” That conversation opened my eyes to being penny wise and pound foolish when it came to spending money. Hiring employees is often more cost-effective than working with contractors. When I started my law firm, I never wanted to have employees. I was certain I could do everything better by myself. But here’s the thing — you also will hit a ceiling when it comes to earning potential if it’s just you forever. That’s okay if it’s not your goal to grow/scale. But if you’re trying to reach 7 figures, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who can do it with zero full-time team members. Especially law firm owners. Contractors typically charge a premium, too. While seeing that total salary number can make entrepreneurs go, “Ack! No way! I’ll never be able to afford that,” it’s important to remember, you’re not paying the whole salary up front. You just need to consider how long it will take someone to get up to speed. Then, they should be making you money. Be yourself. Always. I’ll never forget the time I wore my hair curly for the first time in professional photos. Someone told me, “Wow. That’s brave. I don’t think I could wear my natural hair in professional photos.” I’ve also been told by other attorneys that my dress is “too bold,” or “isn’t what a typical attorney would wear.” These comments have made me more resolved to continue to be myself. Because wouldn’t it be boring if lawyers were all the same? Don’t feel pigeonholed by one practice area when starting out. New attorneys often think they have to choose something right away. The law is vast, and your career will likely shift and change over time. Another story! I graduated from Scripps College in Claremont, CA with a degree in music performance. I was classically trained in opera, and can sing in 5 languages. I always wanted to be a professional singer. I went to law school, because I wanted to “be able to negotiate my own contracts” when I became famous (ha ha!) I got my first summer internship at a distribution company in Los Angeles, and I absolutely hated it. I hated the work, the company, the location, all of it. I went back to school after that summer thinking there was nothing left for me in the law. The next summer, I worked for a civil rights organization down at the Texas border. Then after that, I got into trademarks and copyrights. When I graduated from law school, I couldn’t find a job in intellectual property, so I applied for civil litigation jobs, and I landed one! It was completely unrelated to IP, entertainment, or civil rights. But, it gave me the foundation I needed to be a great attorney, transactional and litigation alike. I was even able to build my old firm’s IP department before leaving to open my practice. So, there is no “right way” or “right path” to practice a certain kind of law. If something presents itself that seems interesting, explore it!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Arlan Hamilton definitely tops my list. What she did with Backstage Capital is absolutely incredible. I’d love to talk shop about the importance of IP and also ask her about her initial interest in investing. A close follow-up would be Lin Manuel Miranda. I write musical parodies (about various legal topics), so understanding how he comes up with his music would be a huge treat for me.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much! It was a pleasure!