Demi Raquel Thomas of La Chenille Bridal Bikini: “Flexibility”

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Demi Raquel Thomas.

Demi Raquel Thomas is the Co- Founder and CEO of La Chenille Bridal Bikini luxury lifestyle brand for brides on the beach. Demi is a creative innovator and entrepreneur and has more than 10 years of experience in creating, developing and manufacturing products in the fashion industry. Her love for world travel has led her business ventures in international manufacturing partnerships, product development, design and creating innovative consumer products in the fashion industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was working a full-time job in corporate America and had a side-hustle marketing trendy denim jeans for the junior market. The company was based out of Asia and had a showroom in Los Angeles. I was referred by a friend that stated they needed help with US sales. They hired me to help them market their denim line. Additionally, I started building relationships with buyers at retail chain stores and did really well. I thought, “If I was really good at doing this, why not have my own business?” Bridal swimwear is one of the companies that transpired. I met my business partner at a prior company when she was working for me as a tech-pack designer. My business partner and I discussed the idea of bridal swim and consequently no one was doing it and we thought it was a great idea to start a business together.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

When you’re creating a fashion line try and make as many samples as possible within your budget. It’s always best to keep additional samples on hand. We had issues with receiving packages from oversees timely due to the pandemic and our package was delayed. The package consisted of finalized samples we needed for a promotional photoshoot. It was very nerve wrecking because the promotional photoshoot was booked in advance and we could not cancel the photoshoot. Thank God, the original samples from the start had very minor modifications. That’s due to a great patternmaker and manufacturer. We were able to us the original samples and the promotional photoshoot was a success.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Exhibiting at tradeshow and having no idea that I had to also rent additional furniture to make my tradeshow booth look beautiful, because essentials were needed (2,000 dollars to 5,000 dollars) for a daily rental rate that was not in my budget. I was a new entrepreneur at a Las Vegas tradeshow and had no idea I needed more times. It’s best to be a spectator at tradeshows, get ideas, and think through your budget. There’s a better way to get creative on a budget and it can save you a lot of money and time and one useful tool is to investigate and plan your booth theme ahead of time.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have a patented pending removable bridal train for swimwear. The fabric is water resistant so brides can wear it on the beach and not worry about it getting wet. Also, our beach kit makes our company stand out, as it includes an array of special essentials for beach brides. There’s nothing presently available like this on the market for beach bridal swim presented with elegance.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay focused and balanced. Create some quality time for yourself and integrate that into your personal schedule. It’s very difficult when you’re running a company and you have to be all things to all people at all times. You have to be those things to yourself first! Taking time out for you is important so you can be the best version of yourself to you and others.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have volunteered for over two years for the cancer treatment unit for children at the hospital in the trauma ward. I dedicated my free time to the kids and orphans at the hospital who did not have anyone for emotional support.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“One door opens, another one closes.” This is relative to me because when you really want something to happen, and it doesn’t happen, there’s a meaning behind it. I want other entrepreneurs to know, don’t take rejection personally. This doesn’t mean you’re on the wrong path, it means something else will resonate with you along your journey. Just because the door closes, usually that can be a blessing in disguise.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

More innovative technology integrated into brands to highlight the consumer experience. For example, I believe more personalized sizing and artificial intelligence will be integrated into brands business platform to give the consumer more of a direct and elevated personalized customization experience.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Desire- You have to want to achieve your goals. The desire to hang in there and stay motivated and engaged in your projects.

Flexibility- The constant change in the fashion industry and it continues to shift from one market trend to another. Your company has to be flexible enough to evolve where the fashion market is trending.

Foresight- You or someone on your team has to have the talent to predict market trends, so the company can position itself to capitalize on future changes in the market.

Team Building- Building a successful team is most necessary for success. It takes a village not an individual. Everyone working in the same direction and mindset towards an achievable goal. My suggestion is reading the book The Peter Principle as it explains how to place employees in the position of responsibly successfully.

Creativity- Keeping abreast on what’s forever changing in the fashion market industry. Continuing to work your vision to completion up to market standards.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

Luxury Brands should find more creative ways to make their brands available for the everyday consumer. Creating ongoing diffusion lines and other ways so the consumer can feel a part of a luxury brand that’s financially out of reach.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I feel a lot of brands really need a humane side to them. I believe a lot of our heroes should be the new celebrities. For example, the women who created the Covid-19 vaccine. Why couldn’t they be a brand ambassador? Why couldn’t they be new face of Chanel? Consumers want to be and feel connected to a cause and consumers want to resonate with brands and opportunities are being missed. For example, I can see people talking about a subject and going viral, “I want to buy from this brand because they created a vaccine that saved my grandmother’s life.” It’s all about connecting with one another and telling stories. It would be wonderful for brands to resonate and connect with the consumer on a humane deep personal level and make positive change.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@lachenillebridalbikini @iamdemiraquelthomas (I guess I need to get my social media up now lol) and www.lachenillebridalbikini.com