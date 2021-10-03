Wendy K. Laidlaw: “Everyone and anyone”

Everyone and anyone, in some way, shape or form are seeking a route out of their pain and suffering. However, invariably what prevents healing are a multitudes of elements including outdated information and lack of correct and appropriate information.

As a part of our “Unstoppable” series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wendy K Laidlaw.

Wendy K Laidlaw is a women’s health pioneer and the world’s leading expert on healing endometriosis naturally. She is an international multi-best selling author, online entrepreneur, podcaster, online summit host and founder & CEO of Heal Endometriosis Naturally. As a visionary, her mission is too revolutionise and modernise the gynaecological field for women worldwide.

Why? Because Wendy used to suffer from stage IV endometriosis and adenomyosis for over 33 years but was able to put the condition into remission naturally and now lives pain-free of those conditions.

During those 33 years, Wendy had multiple surgeries, countless drugs and painkillers but they only made her worse. The conventional medical system failed her and Wendy ended up bedridden and disabled for many years. She also developed multiple conditions including adhesions, ovarian cysts, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and mitochondria dysfunction.

After retraining (from her bed) in Nutritional Therapy, Psychotherapy, Psychology and becoming a certified life coach, Wendy set out on a mission to heal herself and succeeded and to share her success with the millions of women who suffer from endometriosis!

It felt like a miracle that after having 33 years of pain, she was able to put ALL of her medical conditions and diseases into remission naturally.

To this day, over six years on, Wendy remains free from all the conditions, symptoms and pain she had, which is further testament to her healing methodology and protocols.

Wendy, unbeknownst to her at the time, had used a multi-model, holistic, science-based approach, now known as the ‘Laidlaw Protocols’. This involved addressing the root causes and 5 Ps (Poisons) prohibiting the body’s natural ability to heal. Using a science based approach she was able to unblock her natural healing ability, able to get rid of the dis-ease in her life and restore harmony to her body.

Wendy now helps women all around the world achieve the same results through her three best selling books, online Challenge and online speciality Programs, so they can go back to living their life, free from symptoms and pain.

Wendy has been featured on over 36 national radio stations including the BBC, appeared in Vogue Magazine and The Telegraph.

She hosts the #1 endometriosis podcast and is the host of Ultimate Emotional Health Summit (in its second year).

Wendy lives in Edinburgh, Scotland with her grown-up children, Sebastian and Maxine, plus Poppy, her chocolate Labrador.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honour. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

From my first menstrual cycle at aged 11 years old and I was floored with pain. I would go to school and see my friends have normal and pain-free periods and was confused. Why did I have so much pain and have to take time off school every month, yet they didn’t? I would end up feeling embarrassed and ashamed.

After suffering for over 33 years and following the mainstream medical approach and after 6 surgeries, countless drugs and painkillers failed me, I ended up bedridden for many years, with endometriosis, adenomyosis, adhesions, cysts, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, glandular fever, and mitochondrial dysfunction.

I decided to learn from my bed and trained in a few different areas such as nutrition and psychotherapy as well as researching a great deal about endometriosis. In doing so, I was able to identify the underlying causes of my inflammation and hormonal imbalance (the two proponents of endometriosis) and thus found a natural way. The protocols and methods that I used would become known as the ‘Laidlaw Protocols’. These Protocols refer to a multi-modal, holistic approach to healing which includes identifying toxic food, products, environments and relationships.

So not only was I able to put my endometriosis into remission but all my other symptoms and conditions too. From there, I felt this huge responsibility and urge to share what had worked for me with others. So I wrote my book and that’s where HealEndometriosisNaturally began.

Now I help women all around the world achieve the same results that I did. Thousands have already reduced and then eliminated their pain, symptoms and suffering through my books, online 21 Day Challenge & Programs.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

I became ill after trying to juggle my stressful and draining property business, with running my home and looking after my pets and children, all whilst my husband (now ex) was working abroad. I was in a toxic relationship and was surrounded by many more toxic people. I was eating poorly, barely sleeping and was using multiple toxic care products. I was unaware of how badly I was mistreating my body and oblivious to the impact of toxic people and chronic unrelenting stress.

But my endometriosis and other conditions forced me to stop. It was when I was ill that I had a small but profound experience:

I cut my finger on one occasion and within a few hours I noticed it was healing and closing the gash. I questioned “If my finger can heal then why can’t my insides heal?”

I recognized that I was getting sicker with each passing week with the medical treatments being offered to me, and I released that the chemical and surgical routes were not working for me. I knew instinctively that I “had to do something differently”.

As Albert Einstein said “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result” and I was doing exactly that. Instead, I needed to support my body in what it wanted to do which was to heal naturally.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness ?

I have been able to put the endometriosis and adenomyosis conditions fully into remission. It is completely gone; I have no symptoms nor pain. That is the main accomplishment but whilst on that healing journey I wrote and was able to publish my paperback book “How I Ended My Endometriosis Naturally Without Painkillers, Drugs or Surgery” (now in it’s second edition and available on Amazon).

I was able to set up my online business and now coach women online from all over the world through my online programs and training.

This has allowed me to positively impact thousands of women and we now have a growing community of women who have become a boss of their endometriosis; an EndoBoss®!

I have also been able to help multiple women fall pregnant who were previously told their were infertile due to endometriosis. We call those beautiful babies our EndoBoss® Babies!

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

To never, ever give up!

Never lose faith in yourself and your body.

You have so much more power that you know.

If your body has shown a symptom, pain, disease or limitation it is because it is trying to communicate to you on some level to evoke change.

The body has this innate ability to heal itself given all the right environment, conditions and nutrients.

When you listen to your instincts you will be guided to the right course of treatment and healing for you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I am immensely grateful to many people for supporting me on this journey. My adult children, Maxine and Sebastian were incredibly supportive and loving through out the times of despair and despite being so ill and unable to be there for them at times in the way I would have liked, they never lost faith in me.

But I also have to single out some others; two phenomenal women and two amazing men in particular.

Pam Williamson had this unwavering and unfailing belief in me even when I was chronically bedridden and totally disabled in bed. Without her professionalism and groundedness I am sure it would have taken me a lot longer to achieve my pain-free status.

Dr Sarah Myhill is an incredible pioneer in her own field of helping to educate people about chronic fatigue. The wide breadth and depth of information about what the body needs for energy, removing toxins and supporting healing was inspiring. She also generously supported me at times when my sickness was being questioned and was able to validate through pioneering blood tests the real state of my health.

I am also so thankful to Nora Covey from HERS (Hysterectomy Education Resources & Services) Foundation who saved me from getting a hysterectomy and further damage.

Christian Fiovaranti was an incredibly supportive business coach with a wealth of unparalleled knowledge who guided me on how to share my message to tens of thousands of women through my paperback books and online programs.

Russell Brunson, who created and founded Clickfunnels with a low start-up cost which enabled me, from my bedridden status, too easily create a website and reach women around the globe with my message of hope and healing.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have written 3 paperback books and created 10 online programs, host #1 endometriosis podcast and host the Ultimate Emotional Health Summit to share my discoveries and learnings that led me to the pain-free and symptom-free body I have today.

The incredibly thing about my main book is that all the information that women need to heal is in my book. I have not left anything out. As such, there is no boundary to healing. Anyone can buy the book and get well.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

The top 5 things I wish people understood is that no one has a dream of being unwell when they are sick. That is not an aspiration for any living soul.

Everyone and anyone, in some way, shape or form are seeking a route out of their pain and suffering. However, invariably what prevents healing are a multitudes of elements including outdated information and lack of correct and appropriate information.

For example I discovered on my own healing journey that there were five particular poisons preventing the body’s natural ability to heal. What I call The 5 P’s. They are Produce, Products, Property, People & Past. I have listed in more detail below more about the five poisons.

The Five Poisons (5Ps)

Wendy discovered that there are five key factors that, together, can contribute to the development of endometriosis. Usually, the more factors that are affecting a woman, and the greater their intensity, the worse her condition will be. Wendy calls these five factors ‘The 5 Poisons or the 5Ps’

So what are the 5Ps?

Produce

Products

Property

People

Past

Okay, so what does each of these ‘poisons’ mean?

Produce

This poison refers to foodstuffs and liquids that someone may eat or drink. There are many ingredients and foods that women who are suffering from endometriosis should avoid; wheat, soya, coffee, dairy, added sugar etc. The reason for avoiding certain produce is that they can cause a variety of issues such as inflammation and hormonal imbalances in the body — both of which contribute to the endometriosis. Also, consuming certain produce may make it hard for your body to get the nutrients it needs, such as protein and vitamins. Without the necessary nutrients, the body won’t have the required tools to repair and combat endometriosis. The produce that women should avoid, and the detailed reasons behind why, are covered in Wendy’s book, ‘How I Ended My Endometriosis Naturally’, and EndoBoss® Programs.

Products

This poison refers to healthcare, personal and household products that someone may use. Like with produce, many products contain harmful ingredients. However, the ingredients that these products contain can be far more severe; chemicals, parabens, perfumes, SLS etc. The reason for avoiding certain products is that they can cause various issues such as inflammation, hormonal imbalances and disrupting the body’s various systems. All those outcomes can lead to endometriosis. The products that women should avoid, and the detailed reasons behind why, are covered in Wendy’s book ‘How I Ended My Endometriosis Naturally’ and my ‘EndoBoss® Programs’.

These two aforementioned poisons are the more widely considered and accepted. Many women address these poisons and see relief from endometriosis symptoms. However, the majority of endometriosis sufferers will find that they still have pain and haven’t fully put the condition into remission. This can leave many women bewildered, depressed and despondent. It is these next three poisons that are under-considered yet often at play in women who can’t seem to heal their condition through just addressing produce and products.

Property

This poison refers to things in someone’s environment such as radiation. Old houses and furniture might have been painted with lead-based paint, which is poisonous. Garage and shed poisons. Items in the garage or ‘sick building syndrome’ or property near electrical power stations or waste plants.

People

This poison refers to toxic people that someone may be around. But what are ‘toxic people’? Toxic people are those who may mock, verbally attack, threaten, undermine you, criticise you, be selfish at the expense of you’re wellbeing, be unpredictable in their behaviour, have a lack of compassion and empathy, be subtly manipulative, or may abuse you emotionally, physically, sexually, financially or psychologically — just to name a few characteristics. Women with endometriosis tend to be exquisitely sensitive and can pick up on the attitudes of toxic people, may try to make them feel better, and will take on a lot of that person’s negative energy. Often they may make excuses, or try to keep them happy. Many will even blame themselves for toxic people’s behaviour. Unbeknownst to many women, being around such people can have a huge impact on your body. It causes an undue amount of stress and constantly being around these toxic people can lead to chronic stress — which we all know is not good and can lead to various issues like inflammation, tension and hormone imbalance. Wendy covers this topic in more detail in her book, ‘How I Ended My Endometriosis Naturally’, and gives you advice and tools on how to handle these toxic people and put in boundaries.

Past

This poison refers to trauma, emotions and memories that may be in someone’s subconscious and causing a mixture of psychological and physiological issues. This poison links in closely with ‘people’ as trauma can stem from experiences with toxic people in the past such as family members. Unpleasant and traumatic experiences from the past that are stored, unprocessed, can have a huge physiological impact upon the body — causing issues like inflammation — and thus can contribute to endometriosis. Addressing past experiences may also help women move past self-doubt, psychological blocks and other limiting beliefs that may be stopping them from moving forward on their healing journey. Wendy covers this topic in more detail in her book, ‘How I Ended My Endometriosis Naturally’, and gives you advice and tools on how to address your past gently and safely.

Endometriosis is a complex condition and Wendy believes from her experience working with women that if they all five of these listed poisons they will be able to put their endometriosis into remission. But this process doesn’t happen over night. It can take many months (9–12 month minimum) to figure out what poisons are in your environment, and then even longer to slowly eliminate them out of your life. If a women still has endometriosis symptoms or pain, then she has likely overlooked one of the poisons or has missed out some aspects of a poison. Eliminating all poisons from your life can be done and Wendy, along with thousands of other women, have achieved, pain-free, endometriosis-free bodies, by doing so.

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Slow is fast”

This is a translation of an old Latin saying, festina lente, “hurry slowly”. Meaning that trying to do things too fast often means you waste a lot of time going back to correct your mistakes, therefore the fastest way of accomplishing something is to work pragmatically, methodically and carefully.

And, I love this;

“Little by little, a little becomes a lot” Tazmanin Proverb

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

I would love to have healthy lunch with mega-mogul, Bethenny Frankel, who is an inspiring entrepreneur and strong advocate for women’s health. She does a wonderful job supporting vulnerable people and disaster zone areas with her BStrong Foundation.

She is also a woman that currently suffers from endometriosis and has cleverly refused to have a hysterectomy. However, I am not sure she knows about a natural approach to the condition and I would love to share with her my Laidlaw Protocols and what is possible within the human body given the right direction and support. Then maybe Bethenny can join me to be an advocate and a supporter of this pioneering approach to help free even more women from pain and unnecessary suffering and enable them to take back power and control for good.

Also, I would all call upon all the other progressive and influential female figures with endometriosis in business and entertainment, sports and VC funding arena. I hope they can read about my story and feel inspired and share the Laidlaw Protocols with millions of women around the globe. Many highly successful women are in a very influential position and because my approach is different to the outdated barbaric treatments currently promoted, I would benefit greatly from their support.

As Nelson Mandela said so eloquently:

“If you want to change the world, help the women.”

To learn more and download the Top 5 Quick-Start Tips, go to

https://HealEndometriosisNaturally.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!