Dr. Matt Bellace: “Practicing Gratefulness”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Matt Bellace.

Dr. Bellace has a Ph.D. in clinical neuropsychology and has worked as a professional speaker and stand-up comedian for over twenty-five years.

He’s the author of the book, A Better High, a contributing author for the National Geographic Kids series “This or That,” and was recently featured in the documentary “Voices of Hope,” about recovery from drug dependence.

His most recent book, Life is Disappointing and Other Inspiring Thoughts, is a humorous look at coping with pain, loss and failure.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There have been so many inspirations in my life. The premise of my book on disappointment is that pain, loss and failure can inspire you to higher levels of performance. I remember losing my grandfather to cancer in middle school and finding that sports became a tremendous emotional outlet for my sadness. In high school I earned eight varsity letters, including three for football. If you saw me, you’d know I’m built more like a reader. There’s no question I got much further using the pain of losing my Pops, who loved sports by the way.

My career was partly inspired by failing a biology test. I got a 38 — out of 100! I was turning the page thinking, “Maybe it’s an 83, oh no!” That was day I got serious about studying. I loved the subject and wasn’t about to quit over one grade. I went on to get an undergraduate degree in biology, a masters in biology in clinical neuropsychology, but it all started with failure.

Even my marriage was inspired by loss. On Sept 11th, 2001 we were both graduate students living in Philadelphia. My brother was nearly killed that day and it took several hours to locate our fathers who both worked in Manhattan. In the weeks after that tragedy, I realized that life was short and decided to propose. The joke there is, “We’ve been married 18 years and life has never felt longer!”

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Tough question. I think my mentor in graduate school played a huge role in encouraging my career. There were many supervisors at the time who did not like me going out and doing speaking engagements. They thought it took away from my school work. My mentor disagreed. He felt like speaking was my calling and I could do it the rest of my life. I’m so grateful for his advice during that crucial time.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was doing my internship at a hospital in New York City, I was assigned to test a difficult patient. She had possible dementia, but her personality was demanding. When I entered her room, she was sitting on a portable commode trying to go to the bathroom. I told her I’d come back later for cognitive testing, but she ordered me back in. I was too polite and didn’t listen to my inner voice telling me to leave. I sat down in a chair and started the testing while she started something totally disgusting!

The results were completely invalid and I was completely humiliated. I learned to trust your gut in bad situations. There’s nothing wrong with saying, “No.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I wrote my book Life Is Disappointing and Other Inspiring Thoughts partly because I wanted people to laugh and learn about the science of coping well. However, the project I’m working on now is the speaking related to the topic. I think people can benefit from the cognitive behavioral techniques I talk about, but also my style of using comedy to get my message across.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you for calling me a successful leader. Somedays it doesn’t feel that way. The three character traits most instrumental to getting me where I am today include: persistence, positive risk-taking and enthusiasm.

An example of persistence would be earning a doctorate in clinical neuropsychology. It took my seven years to complete it in addition to eighteen years of school that came before it starting in first grade! That sounds depressing, but it was world class training in persistence.

My first book A Better High was essentially about natural highs and positive risk taking. For me, deciding to break free from a traditional career in clinical psychology was a risk. My mother didn’t want me speaking and writing for a living. She was afraid I’d end up writing my own answers to an interview for some online publication. I showed her!

Finally, the energy and enthusiasm that I bring to my work is vital. I remember performing at an open mike comedy show where the five comics before me just bombed. The room was dead. No one was laughing. I went up and did my material with the same energy as if the last five guys did well. When I finished, the emcee who was a veteran comedian, commended me for “bringing the room up.” I never forgot what he said and my goal every time out is to bring the mood of the room up.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

In addition to studying the brain and behavior for my PhD, I also wrote a book on how the brain produces natural highs, such as laughter. My latest book on disappointment focuses on being grateful when life works out in your favor. Life is bone crushingly disappointing sometimes, so when it goes well, you need to be thankful.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

The United States is mired in a narcissistic phase of it’s psychological development. People are in their own head and by proxy on their own phones so much that they aren’t living in the moment. Happiness is about being present, like when you laugh at a joke or surf a wave. You can’t do that if you’re scrolling through pictures all day. I used to hate looking at photos of someone else’s vacation, now I do it willingly and it ruins my mood!

I also think we’re stressed out as a society with little understand how to engage in self-care. Many of us work too long and have little time off, I mean really off. Getting away even for a day or two can really recharge your battery. Even disconnecting from the news, both on television and online, can have a positive impact on your happiness.

Finally, we need to pursue meaningful work, whether it’s in our career or volunteering. Engaging in tasks that benefit those less fortunate than you can have a dramatic impact in how we feel about ourselves.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest myth about joy and happiness is that the feeling “should” last longer. As Psychologist Albert Ellis once said, “Don’t Should All Over Yourself.” The human brain evolved a delicate interplay between motivation and pleasure. If joy and happiness were constant we probably wouldn’t want to work for food and shelter.

Activities such as running, laughing, helping others, sex and more all bring a measure of joy and happiness. I refer to them as natural highs. However, unless the experience is intense, like winning a 10K or seeing the best comedy show you’ve ever seen, the high will dissipate in a few hours. Some might even say these activities are misery stabilizers, preventing us from feeling “blah” throughout the day.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Happiness is about being in the moment. When we’re thinking too much about the past or the future, we’re not in the present. Think of your happiest times, say laughing at a great comedian or jumping in the ocean. I suspect they are are all moments when you were thinking about nothing else.

Meditation helps me live more in the moment. It does this by resting my brain and when I’m rested, I’m more present. I recall being really tired once and walking into a bank in the early evening. I wasn’t sure if the bank was open, so I turned to the security guard and asked, “Is the bank open?” She looked at me with disdain and said, “Um, You’re in the bank!”

It’s so easy to walk through life on automatic pilot. When I’m rested, I don’t do things like that.

The most common mistake I see is people make who think happiness is a product you can buy. It’s not in a bottle or pill form. Drugs may deliver an intense high, but they’re a rip off. They wear off and leave some nasty side effects. A new car or house is great, but if they both get old and need work. Happiness is a skill that can be cultivated. Choosing activities that put you in the moment is the key.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Mental Rest Social Support Practicing Gratefulness Meaningful Work Lots of Natural Highs

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

When you have a loved one who is feeling down or depressed, it’s important not to dismiss their feelings. It might not seem like a big deal to you, but it does to them. Practice empathy and put yourself in their shoes. How would you want to be treated if you were struggling?

Once you’ve truly listened to them, you’re in a better place to encourage they speak to mental health professional. They might be reluctant, but at least they know that you heard them out. I suggest finding a good cognitive behavioral therapist (CBT) and make an appointment. You might even offer to go with them for the initial session.

I think the entire world should talk to a therapist. Of course, I’m a psychologist who married a psychologist! At least we have short arguments. Once my wife said, “Matt, what you said, do you know how that makes me feel?” I responded, “Yes, I do. But our time is up.”

Therapy takes work. It’s not a quick fix. There are medications that help, but for more severe cases. It’s empowering to deal with life’s problems on our own terms, so I would try that first with the help of friends or a therapist.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The work I’m doing now! I’m spreading the idea that we can use natural highs to cope with disappointment. That is the movement. It’s my life’s work. I hope you’ll consider checking out my books or social media.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂 How can our readers further follow your work online?

