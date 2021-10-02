Dr. Sharon Grossman: “Consider what you do when you are exhausted at the end of the day”

Consider what you do when you are exhausted at the end of the day. Do you sit down to watch Netflix because you want something that doesn’t take much energy? If so, that logic makes perfect sense. But ask yourself how you feel when you get back up off the couch. Do you feel more energized, less energized, or have about the same level of energy as when you first sat down? If you feel less energized, find a different activity to boost you up when you need it most and save the Netflix for when you have a bit more juice.

Dr. Sharon Grossman.

Dr. Sharon is the founder of Exhausted to Extraordinary™, a 3-step method to unblock your mind, reshape your thinking, and return the joy to your work in 90 days. As a psychologist, coach, and author of the international bestseller, The 7E Solution to Burnout, she works with physicians, executives, and 6-figure entrepreneurs who are struggling with anxiety, overwhelm, and burnout. She shares tips and strategies as a keynote speaker and on her weekly podcasts, Optimize Your Life and The Women in Medicine Badass Radioshow.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

When I was young, I was very much an introvert and on top of that, I was shy. That meant that I would avoid the spotlight and instead spend time listening to adults talk amongst themselves. I loved listening in on their conversations. It gave me a perspective on the world far beyond my years at the time.

Over the years, I have grown into a more confident version of myself. I learned not only how to listen well, but also to communicate my message with the world, which I do most prominently as an author and speaker.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I first decided to become a psychologist, not because of anyone, but because of my interest in the mind. After high school, I enrolled in an intro to psychology class as a way to dip my toes in the water and I was so intrigued with what they were sharing that I decided to take a long hard look at this career. I also noticed that most of the books I was reading were self-help books, so it made sense to pursue a profession that would have me looking inward.

Years later, I pivoted my business from counseling to coaching because I love working with high achievers to help them overcome their mindset obstacles so they can reach their goals. I find this work extremely rewarding.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am very blessed to have the support of three main people in my life. The first two are my parents who never discouraged me from choosing my own path. In fact, when I started college, I remember my dad saying to me, “If you find that this major isn’t for you, it’s OK. You can find something else later on.” My mom always took an interest in my work. More recently, after publishing my first book, it was fun to have her read it and share her insights with me — mostly because mothers and daughters don’t typically have that sort of exchange. You usually talk about a book both of you read that someone else wrote.

And finally, I have to give a ton of credit to my husband who backs me up without question every step of the way. He doesn’t always understand what I’m doing or why I’m doing it, but he believes in me and trusts that I make good decisions.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My first job out of graduate school was working for a nonprofit. After reaching a ceiling there, I decided it was time to move on so I started looking at my options. It came down to working at a hospital, private clinic, or county job. I kept finding reasons why none of these would work out. I didn’t want too long of a commute. I didn’t want to cross any bridges. I didn’t want to work with certain populations. I didn’t want to work nights and weekends. In other words, I eliminated all of my options. That’s when it dawned on me that, “If it doesn’t exist, you have to create it” and hence was born an entrepreneur.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I love the quote by C.S. Lewis which states, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” This is not only powerful, but empowering.

You see, a lot of the people I coach feel stuck. Many of them experience anxiety because they look to their past and worry about the same negative experiences happening again. Pretty much everyone has some sort of negative programming from their childhood that limits them from achieving what they want.

The truth is that your past doesn’t determine your future. You can reprogram your mind. You can shift out of those negative thinking patterns. You can learn to see your biases. Once you do so, you can’t unsee them. It transforms you for good and it opens the door up to future possibilities.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project I have going on these days is what I call The Priming Lab. It’s where members work on reprogramming those limiting beliefs through brain priming. So instead of being on autopilot and letting your subconscious mind run the show, you are designing the manual for your brain of what you want it to do.

For instance, some of my clients chronically worry about the future because they hold the belief that if they don’t worry, something bad will happen. They waste a lot of time making plans for scenarios that never happen and then when things do happen, they end up being scenarios they weren’t expecting. All this worry keeps them in a vicious cycle of anxiety.

Through brain priming, we send a message to their mind that it’s OK not to know what the outcome will be. We instruct the mind to notice the anxiety and pause long enough to take 3 deep breaths and try to understand what is driving the anxiety. We are reprogramming it to think and behave in a new way. As the saying goes, your computer is only as good as its programming.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

There are many aspects that make someone successful, but if I had to narrow it down to three traits for me, I would say they are Emotional Intelligence, having an uncanny ability to analyze a situation quickly and accurately, and a unique ability to plan strategically.

Emotional Intelligence is comprised of a number of skills, all of which are crucial for success. These include self-awareness and one of things I do well is notice my thoughts as I’m having them so that if they aren’t aligned with the result that I want to create, I have an opportunity to intervene. I’ve developed this through years of mindfulness practice and it’s allowed me to stay calm in stressful circumstances and to recover more quickly from adversity. It also allows me to have more empathy and understand what others are experiencing even if I don’t agree with them. Seeing both sides of a situation is crucial in relationships.

As a psychologist and a coach, my job is not only to listen and understand what people are saying, but to hear what they aren’t saying. I am usually able to dissect what my clients are saying and aren’t saying which allows me to help them have more insight into their behaviors. In addition, because I’m a rational thinker, I can effectively scan a situation and see the big picture without getting lost in the details which has helped me stay focused on my work rather than become overwhelmed.

Lastly, as a business owner, I find there are endless tasks that I could be doing. I do a lot of them, but I have to be strategic about my time. Otherwise, I can end up working without end and then I, the burnout expert, would burn out! So I plan my days very carefully. I start with self-care. Each morning I wake up, exercise and meditate and only then do I start my work. In other words, I make time for the things that are important to keep me in balance. I believe in practicing what you preach.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

About three years ago, I decided to write a book on burnout. This led to extensive research on the subject. I read what other experts had written, examined the findings from empirical research, and interviewed high level executives, physicians, and lawyers about what life was like for them in their high-stress profession. I took what I learned on the subject and combined it with the tools I had been teaching my clients for years about how to manage their mind and their energy. It all culminated in a unique methodology which I now teach over the course of 90 days. The results are astounding because once people start to think differently, they feel better and their behaviors easily align with their desires.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I’m glad you asked because “burnout” is too often misunderstood. There are two things I find happening. First is that people often describe their experience at work. They’ll tell me how unmotivated, stressed, and exhausted they feel. Those are words we are all too familiar with. When I say, “It sounds like you might be burned out,” that’s when the lightbulb goes off. That’s because we think of “burnout” as when we’re at the end of our rope and we’ve so exerted ourselves that we have nothing left to give.

But burnout is something that happens on a spectrum. You don’t have to just be “burned out.” You can be in the process of burning out and the goal here is to catch it when it’s unfolding before you’re too far gone.

Typically speaking, researchers point to three main symptoms: mental exhaustion, cynicism, and a decrease in performance. Those might be good landmarks, but we have to get into the story of the person to really feel their experience and see burnout in action. That’s because it can manifest differently for everyone and it can vary depending on where on the spectrum you are at that moment.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I like to describe the antithesis to burnout as being optimal. So while I love to educate people on burnout so they know what to look out for, I spend most of my time focusing on how you can “optimize your life.” It’s no coincidence that this is what I named my first podcast. By learning and putting into practice effective skills, be it mindfulness, new ways of thinking, or micro habits, you can dramatically improve the quality of your life without changing those external circumstances over which you have no control.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is basically chronic stress that leads to your deterioration, especially as it relates to your mental ability to focus, your motivation and attitude at work, and your confidence in your ability. When those qualities go out the window, your performance will decline. And, if we know anything about stress it’s that stress can kill us. It’s nothing to sneeze at. People have taken their own lives because of burnout. There is nothing minor about it.

As with anything chronic, burnout can have long-term impacts on our health. I recently spoke to a real estate broker who was working 18 hours a day. It was clearly unsustainable but she did it for too long and over time she developed no fewer than five autoimmune disorders. Thankfully now she switched careers and through focusing on healing herself, she learned what it takes to be balanced and is now helping others overcome their autoimmune disorders as well.

I think burnout can be a wake-up call that you’re doing it wrong. Too often we don’t see that we have a choice. As a society, we are focused on productivity. This leads high achievers to believe that no matter how much they do, it’s never enough.

Now more than ever, companies are seeing people leave due to burnout and what do they do? They are requiring their remaining employees to do the job of three individuals to fill in the gap. This is asking for trouble. We need to be more sensitive to human needs, not just focus on the bottom line. It’s too short-sighted.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I would say that burnout can happen for a variety of reasons. The ones that I treat most frequently have to do with poor mind and time management. In other words, people who have negative interpretations of events will more easily and quickly burn out because of their thoughts. People who tend to be self-critical, perfectionistic, have imposter syndrome, or people-pleasers are going to expend all their energy trying to overcompensate for their perceived shortcomings. These are the people most at risk for burning out.

In addition, there are certain circumstances that anyone would burn out in. Like my real estate client, anyone working 18 hour-days would burn out eventually. If your job is requiring you to do the job of three people, you might likely burnout as well.

That’s why I always tell people that before they switch jobs or careers, see what the contributing factor really is. If it’s your mind, you will take it with you wherever you go.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Tip #1:

If you’re feeling burned out by your work, take a step back. It’s always good to write things out for yourself, especially if you’re not working with a therapist or a coach. Jot down everything — the facts of your circumstances, your thoughts about it, how you feel at work, your behaviors, and your results. When you see it written down on paper, you can get some distance from your situation and see it more clearly. Then ask yourself some powerful questions to challenge your interpretations. How else can you think about those circumstances? What would you need to think in order to feel calm and confident?

Tip #2:

If part of the reason you’re burning out is because you work too much and don’t spend enough (or any) time on yourself, it’s time to rebalance the equation. When you say you don’t have time for self-care, what you’re really saying is that you’re not important enough. You cannot leave your health for last. You have to start with you and fit everything else around.

Tip #3:

Consider what you do when you are exhausted at the end of the day. Do you sit down to watch Netflix because you want something that doesn’t take much energy? If so, that logic makes perfect sense. But ask yourself how you feel when you get back up off the couch. Do you feel more energized, less energized, or have about the same level of energy as when you first sat down? If you feel less energized, find a different activity to boost you up when you need it most and save the Netflix for when you have a bit more juice.

Tip #4:

Work may not be perfect, but what are you focusing on? If you dread going to work each day because of everything that isn’t going the way you would like it to go, you’re going to burn out. But ask yourself, “What am I grateful for at work even though it’s not perfect?” What would your experience be like if every day you’d go to work focusing on the latter rather than the former? My guess is you’d feel lighter.

Tip #5:

For all you people-pleasers out there, burnout might as well be your middle name. You’re all too familiar with the feeling of being depleted and that’s because you overgive. And you overgive because you worry about disappointing others. I had a client who was so anxious about not responding quickly enough to every client request that she would take work home, could never relax, and had trouble sleeping. As soon as she gave herself permission to have boundaries with her time, she stopped feeling guilty about having a life outside of work and increased her sleep by one hour per night!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

One of the realities of burnout is that the person experiencing it is often the last person to recognize it is happening to them. That’s why I encourage colleagues and family members in particular to share resources with the person. It’s a gesture that says, “I see you. I love you and I want to help.” In fact, I built a whole incentive program into my book whereby I reward people for gifting the book to those in need. In exchange, the giver gets free coaching videos from me each month on a number of subjects to help them improve in important areas of their life. It’s a win-win for everyone.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

If the reason the employee is burning out is due to the company culture, then employers certainly can do a lot. They can reduce the workload, encourage employees to take breaks throughout the day and take their vacations days, or allow the employee to work from home if they so choose.

If, however, the employee is burning out because they don’t manage their emotions very well or because they are easily annoyed by coworkers or customers, employers can also bring trainers to teach skills like Emotional Intelligence and mindfulness.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Change typically happens from the top down. The company can start with leadership and sensitivity training so they can spot issues as they arise and help create a culture that is more inclusive and supportive.

In addition, it’s always wise to simply ask employees what they need more of to stay balanced. Companies can do semi-annual confidential surveys to gather input from their workers.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the most common mistakes I’ve seen people make is change jobs when the one they are in has led to burnout. That is because most of the time, the reason they are burning out isn’t necessarily related to the job itself. If this becomes your only coping strategy, you might very well find yourself changing jobs again and again. Instead, it’s best to do some self-examination. What is really contributing to your burnout. If it’s unrealistic demands from your job, certainly it makes sense to find something more reasonable. But if it’s because you are frustrated with certain aspects of the work, maybe there is more you can do before you abandon ship.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My idea for the greatest good is to help people unblock their mind and reshape their thinking because this alone can lead you to be the best version of yourself. You get to create your life on purpose and when we are in a good place in life, there is a ripple effect that can impact generations.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

My personal hero is Brene Brown. I admire her for the work that she does and the way in which she shares her work with the world. Her vulnerability, authenticity, and humor are refreshing are magnetizing that the idea of having a private meal with her would thrill me more than anything in the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’ve got the perfect solution for anyone who wants a step-by-step solution to recovering from burnout. You can take my free 7-day burnout challenge. Each day you’ll get a short video to watch and an empowering exercise to complete. Just go to www.7dayburnoutchallenge.com

At the end of the challenge, you’ll receive notifications about my work, including new podcast episodes, free resources to promote your wellbeing, and invitations to future trainings.

