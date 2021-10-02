Vibay Chandran Weisbecker: “Communicate”

Communicate: Speak to your supervisors and mentors about how you are feeling. Acknowledge that you may be feeling symptoms of burnout. Keep the lines of communication open.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vibay Chandran Weisbecker.

Vibay is a Senior Technical Program Manager at Mindbody. He has worked as an IT Engineer and Project Mgr. for the last 15 year and he teaches Mindful Meditation and Ashtanga Yoga to Mindbody team members at its HQ. He is heavily involved with managing tech projects by day, but actively pursues his Wellness Journey in and outside of work by teaching mediation and yoga. Vibay is a registered yoga teacher, private yoga coach and personal yoga trainer. He came to the U.S. in 2005 from Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu, India. Originally from Kolcutta, he is trained in many forms of yoga from classical, to ashtanga to ayurvedic, among others.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As the son of an Indian Army officer, my father’s periodic postings to bases throughout India meant that my older brother and I often had to adapt to new circumstances quickly. Things often changed. As a boy, observing my father’s daily meditation practice, in contexts of occasional chaos and change, was my first exposure to the benefits of mindfulness. My mother was the Principal of a primary school for a time — and made sure that academics were a priority for me. But I also loved to paint and journal. These are hobbies I enjoy to this day. You could say that I was an atypical young person, particularly growing up in the context of a conservative Indian community. Thankfully, I attended a remarkable undergraduate engineering school in Tamil Nadu, where I met Amma, who is called “The Hugging Saint.” Amma, and the professors and monks who managed that school, exposed me further to various practices of mindfulness and meditation.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career found me. Growing up in India, I was encouraged to pursue a profitable career with which I could support not just myself, but also my family, and particularly my parents. Although I was more interested in the arts generally, I pursued a degree in Engineering, out of my sense of familial responsibility, and because of my youthful fears of conservative Indian-cultural stigmas associated with a career in the arts. Luckily, as the school I attended strongly emphasized the role of mindfulness practices, in life I was able to cultivate the mindfulness I needed for full-time work in corporate IT. I first started out programming, then consulting, then project management, and now program management. I also continued journaling, painting, dancing, practicing yoga, and experiencing new things, such as horseback riding, and sailing. Together with my husband, we’ve sailed up and down the Southern California coastline, and from LA Harbor to Morro Bay, and back again. When I think about our adventures, it gives me the motivation and confidence I need to push myself further.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

One ordinary day in 2018, after much anticipation, I finally received the “callback” from Melissa Jacobsen at Mindbody. Melissa was a formidable leader who helped build the Hubble Deep Space Telescope, and now was working for Mindbody. Having had the opportunity to work with Melissa is one of the greatest professional gifts of my life. Sadly, Melissa was lost to cancer in 2019, but I still listen to her voice. She continues to help me recognize my strengths.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After working for the same technology firm for nearly 15 years, I thought it was time for a change. I interviewed for a Project Manager position at Mindbody, where I work now. I didn’t get the job! I felt so bad, and confused. I was sure I was supposed to be at Mindbody. Subsequently I enrolled in a project management graduate studies program at Penn State, graduated two years later, reapplied to Mindbody for the same position, and finally was hired for my dream job.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Rumi wrote that light enters where one is injured. This idea has always resonated with me. In business, I’ve learned the most about myself in projects in which there was uncertainty. Gratitude and optimism in tough times can be hard to muster, but I find that there’s always something to be gained, even when things go sideways.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m wrapping up a multi-year, high-complexity, multi-teamed, multi-vendored, and cross-departmental project. At Mindbody, we did a “rip and replace” of every business system and process that enables our business. We reevaluated our systems and processes from Lead to Cash, including automating revenue recognition. Standardizing business processes of curated wellness experiences through cloud technology to keep up with current industry wellness trends is no easy task! It has taken more than 200 people longer than two years to bring this integrated system to life, and as its Program Manager, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to ensure its success. This next generation business transformation project, named Project EOS (named after the Ancient Greek goddess of dawn), will help our teams do less manual work, free them to pursue improvements in company and life, go to market faster with changing trends, and automations in place will improve employee and customer experience. Mindbody wants to bring wellness to the world, and EOS aims to help it do that.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Success is relative to many factors, and I would not be where I am without the support of the people in my life. Some traits that come to mind are:

Diligence: Going back to tasks time and time again regularly to check on its progress and work on it more has helped me throughout life and career. I keep journals of time, relative to things I do, business and personal. I have done this since I can remember. I learned to apply this holistically a few years ago. Keep going back to those tasks! Mindfulness: I am always seeking to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. I have learned to make mindfulness a daily practice. Mindfulness can be practiced in many ways such as meditation, yoga, running, riding horses, cooking, making art, or spending time with loved ones. Authenticity: It has served me well to remain authentic in every situation. Through experience and training, I’ve learned that at different times of the day, we experience things differently, depending on so many factors, such as what we eat, who we interact with, quality of air, weather, if we are active or not, how one feels, etc. Sometimes, taking risks, being vulnerable and showing up as our authentic selves, makes space for change to happen.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’m not a stranger to burnout. We’re old friends. Early in my career, in order to mitigate work-related stress, I started practicing more yoga to help cope with stress. I noticed improvements in mood, physical ability and overall happiness with my work. Two-hundred hours of yoga training later, I was a certified yoga teacher. You might think that such training would keep burnout out of my life, but it did not. In spite of my efforts, it still happens to me.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is when you’re fed up and can’t take it any more. It’s also when you’re still going, but at half-steam. It’s feeling hopeless, frustrated, unimportant, and impotent. It’s a real mental disorder, according to Jackson, Schwab, and Schuler, (1986); burnout is as a three-component syndrome of emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and feelings of low personal accomplishment. Burnout results in stress, and all the conditions associated with stress, such as hypertension, gastrointestinal issues, substance abuse, insomnia, and so on. It’s a cute word, but burnout can be very ugly.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The closest visual that comes to mind is a pod of Dolphins playing in the bow wake of a boat. If you consider the cold and harsh environment in which Dolphins live, they seem to find not only food and companionship, but also pure enjoyment. To me, this is the opposite of burnout, a balanced individual, who manages in the harsh open sea, cooperates with others, and even surfs the waves of business, enthusiastically contributing to meet company project goals.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

“Burnout” is linked with mental illnesses such as depression, as well as cardiovascular health problems. Unsustainable behaviors in the workplace environment that lead to burnout, unless corrected, will become common practice. As a result of these continued practices, there will be continued increase in attrition, and such companies may not be sought by top talent that seek community and a sense of belonging with their jobs and work colleagues. Recent Pandemic inadvertently has opened up the job market and since employers now are willing to be flexible about geographical disparities it is more important now than ever to raise the conversation of burnout given people are more stressed than ever as one APA study reveals.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Common workplace factors such as heavy workload, feelings of being controlled, lack of meaningful reward, lack of community support, perceived fairness of supervisors, and lack of perceived personal value, and fear of job loss, are all significant potential factors of burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

You can’t think your way out of burnout. You can take decisive steps to address it. Here are a 5 things to do immediately:

Communicate: Speak to your supervisors and mentors about how you are feeling. Acknowledge that you may be feeling symptoms of burnout. Keep the lines of communication open.

Evaluate: Take a good long look at your situation. It’s helpful to journal about your feelings, and try to get to what is bringing about these symptoms.

Time-off for self-care: Find a way to take yourself out of your regular routine. It could be time with family, your pets, friends, or a vacation. If you feel physical symptoms, consider medical advice, and disconnect at the earliest opportunity.

Plan: Once you have had a chance to take care of yourself, you might try to identify what your triggers are through your journaling process. Then, make a plan for yourself, and give yourself both short-term and long term goals. Include your physical, emotional, vocational, and relational health in your planning. There might be tough decisions to make.

Do also: Find something else to do that brings you peace and that isn’t work related. Anything — cooking, blogging, surfing, swimming, riding horses, housework, gardening, etc.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

To help reverse burnout, you can start by reaching out with a simple friendly hello. You might invite the person to go for a walk or drive. Spend quality time with them, away from work if possible. Because a person’s sense of self-worth can feel particularly diminished at times of severe burnout, they may behave differently — they may say and do things they might not normally say. Be strong, and supportive. Anything you can do to bolster their self-worth, is good. Also identify, and bring unsustainable corporate practices to your leadership’s attention. Every small effort can altogether make a big difference.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Wellness days off, mindful management practices, sustainable task sharing, and encouraging team members to take time off to disconnect from work, are some ways to reverse burnout. Avoid viewing your burned-out employees as fallen from grace. On the contrary, the unique perspective these individuals may have to offer might serve as intelligence about what needs to change in an organization in order to prevent burnout, and improve employee and organizational outcomes. Use your experience and perspective to recognize signs of burn-out in your team members early. Raise awareness about the concept of burnout; de-stigmatize the burned out, and demonstrate the importance of wellness in company vision and action — these actions will more likely attract the best talent to your organization.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I’m so fortunate to work for an organization that prioritizes sustainable wellness, including the mental health of its people. Setting up communities to highlight mental health, and organizing wellness events, such as virtual or in-person meditation and yoga classes, as well as adopting mindful and sustainable management practices in manager training, and enshrining all dimensions of wellness in a company’s charter, are a good start.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Thinking that you can “think” your way out of burnout is a common mistake. You can’t decide you’re not burned out anymore. A burned out person has both mental and physical conditions that may need time to address. There’s also no rushing burnout recovery. A restful weekend off is a start, but also, from time to time we should reserve long sustained scheduled breaks — during which we might have time to recharge and “space” to gain perspective. You also don’t have to deal with severe burnout alone. You can find a friend, family member, mentor, or counselor for support.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As we work to sustain our profits, while also learning to sustain our planet, we must also learn to sustain the community of people who work for us. My aim would be to inspire a sustainability movement across the board, for all phases of a program’s lifecycle, including the valuation of social, environmental, and economic equity, in which, to paraphrase, author John Elkington, “people, planet, and profit” are all duly counted.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Michele Obama, and Elon Musk. As someone who self-identifies as “other,” Michele inspires me to be my boldest self, and to be proud of my dreams, especially because they’re unique. On the other hand, Elon Musk is someone I admire for his remarkable technical and engineering contributions to civilization. I’d love to geek out with Elon.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My professional work can be followed on Linked in https://www.linkedin.com/in/vibaychandran

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!