Allen Chung Of Dalcomsoft US: “You may have noticed”

As part of my series about the “How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allen Chung.

As the Head of US Operations for Dalcomsoft US, Inc. the company that offers The SuperStar app combining the fan bases of the tech and pop music worlds in an addictive gaming series, Allen Chung has been spearheading Dalcomsoft’s is globally expansion into the US audiences since launching in April 2021. While establishing their US office and staff they have been working with US labels to officially launch “The Superstar” app here April 2021. Focused on the US market, Allen understood it was vital for fans to feel connected while staying safe at home and The Superstar’s unique interactive experience gave them this opportunity engage with their favorite artists through interactive gaming The app offers a range of highly engaging rhythm-based action games that are dedicated to specific artists and record labels. Allen recently successfully contracted licensing agreements for Superstar with several megahit Korean pop artists, including BTS, EXO and Twice, as well as iconic mainstream music stars such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Rufus Du Sol. The game apps have been downloaded by over 63 million users around the globe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My family emigrated to the US when I was in elementary school. Of course being an immigrant with no foundation in the US was a challenge, having to learn English as well as adapting to the new culture were the most immediate necessity for me. Fortunately, these came naturally due to meeting some great friends. Some I still have relationships with after all these years. From my youth, I learned the value of hard work, both school as well as earning money. When I reflect on the past, I recall always having a part time job, starting with a paper route and on to the hardware store as I got older. In fact, these part time jobs allowed me to put myself through college at UCLA, which I’m proud of.

Fast forward, after graduating from college, I spent a few years at Pacific Holding Co, which primarily was known for real estate investment and development. This is where I learned, not just about real estate development, but learned some fundamental issues that are pertinent in operating a company. My takeaway was the importance of human capital within a company. Having a good team makes a world of difference for a business. Since then, I have been involved in various fields, including real estate development, import/export distribution, and online retail. As you can see, my background is rather diverse, and I feel this allowed me to jump right into my current role as the head of Dalcomsoft US with its global expansion plans. Dalcomsoft, offering its Superstar app, a rhythm based game app, requires dealing with all aspects of the music industry as well as game publishing.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Having spent most of my career in a small business environment, including startups, I did face hurdles that many small businesses do. Trying to get to a place where you don’t have to worry about meeting payroll and other financial obligations was my priority. Fortunately, or unfortunately, my personality is such that once I start a project, I can’t stop until I see the final result. I suppose this trait allowed me to persevere to this date. I can confidently say that no matter the circumstances I come across, “giving up” is not something I have considered. Being an immigrant with a challenging family structure, I learned early on that I had to work harder to succeed in the US. Of course, I attribute my mother’s love and prayers as a major factor in where I am today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

My latest venture with Dalcomsoft, a successful rhythm based mobile game app provider from Korea, has been a real challenge because I’ve not had any experience in music. Our app, Superstar series, depends on acquiring top pop songs by top artists. When I started meeting with labels, and currently very popular pop artists were mentioned, some of the names I had never heard of, but I had to “wing it” to get through these meetings. Imagine talking to labels and not knowing which artist they are referring to? Fortunately, I was able to license enough songs to launch The Superstar app for the US artists. My takeaway is rather simple: if you have the right product and have confidence in it, even with some shortcoming you can succeed.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company’s Superstar series was the first of its kind, offering a rhythm based mobile app with some of the top artists and songs. The service we provide is to connect artists with their fans, and vice versa. Our apps provide a platform for artists to engage their fans, and fans can have fun playing their favorite songs. One prime example of this was K-pop sensation, EXO, they released a new album in their Superstar app prior to releasing to the public. This was a huge success, not just for EXO, but their core fans. It was as though fans received a preview of what was to come.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

In my industry, dealing with music and game app industries, I try to remind myself to stay focused, and have patience. In fact, I often remind my team of my model, persistently patient. Simply put, be persistent in reaching out to labels and artists, but be patient in achieving our goal. Takes time to accomplish what we seek out in this industry. If I had to share one recommendation, I would encourage prioritizing one’s workload. If someone has ten different agenda items staring at him, it can get overwhelming, which is the reason why I remind my team to prioritize their agenda items. This, I believe, will prevent someone from getting overwhelmed which can lead to “burn out”.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are many that I can mention who helped me along my journey. When I consider what I’m involved in presently, I would have to put my wife on top of this list. As I mentioned earlier, small business/startup have been my career path, and I’m sure most of your readers know how challenging this path is. Without my wife’s consistent support with prayers in this journey, I’m sure what I’m currently doing would not be possible. When I took on a new venture in the past, she was always there to encourage me as well as reminding me that I have the capacity to make it work. She really allowed me to focus on tasks at hand.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

I’m a strong believer that if you are not delegating wisely or delegating at all, you will not be able to take your company to the next step. As we all know, starting a new business means you will have to wear multiple hats to move the company forward. But, when you have a team around you, assuming team members with character, delegating tasks or projects should be your priority. As a leader, not only do you not have enough time to effectively manage, but you also can’t be the “expert” in all fields. I’m a firm believer that without people to execute your vision and plans, your company will not succeed. As a leader, I must be able to trust in my team to make appropriate decisions. Again, if you trust your team members, you will not hesitate delegating tasks.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

I believe most of us know the importance of delegating, but the difficulty is due to our inability to trust those around us. We want to be in control because we think we know best. Obviously, as a leader, you have the vision for the company, and that you strongly believe you must be in complete control to move the company forward. Also, perhaps a leader may not have complete confidence in the team around him to execute the plan. Further, a leader may think if I do this, it will get done quicker.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

Challenges mentioned I believe can influence the foundation of an organization. I like to use real estate analogy. We all know without a solid foundation you can’t have a building that will last. I see the company’s vision from the owner along with a solid team to execute the vision make up the foundation of the company. This is the pillar in which the company will be built upon. Personally, when you have a team around you, delegating tasks or projects should be your priority. So how do I get to a place where I feel comfortable delegating. When I interview people, I like to get to know them outside of what they have included in their resume. This is mainly to assess character and personality. I believe personality, and value of this person make up their core character.

Also, I have the mindset to focus on team member’s strengths. Instead of trying to come up with programs to enhance team member’s weaknesses, I rather spend my resources on how to put support around their strengths. Allow them to blossom in what they are good at already. Even if mistakes are made, in the long run you will get ahead.

As a leader, not only do you not have enough time to effectively manage, you can’t be the “expert” in all fields. As a leader, I must be able to trust in my team to make appropriate decisions. Because I invest the time assessing someone’s strengths and place this person that can utilize his or her strengths.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

For a leader to be satisfied with results, I would share the following:

1. You may have noticed; I focus on trust. I know it takes effort to get to this point but getting there is a must. When you get to this point, you will note that you will spend less time doing the work yourself, and at the same time feel comfortable with the result.

2. Ensuring you have the right person for the job. As alluded to earlier, I like to focus on supporting a member’s strengths so he/she may excel in that capacity. Knowing you have the right person for the job, you can expect the best outcome. Someone who excels in accounting, he/she may not be the right person to do sales.

3. Everyone in your team understands the direction of the company. I continuously share with my local US team, not just what Dalcomsoft US is planning, but I make sure to update on what’s happening within Dalcomsoft HQ in Korea. This provides a broader perspective of the company for my local team which will help better understand the direction of the company.

4. Effective communication. I believe communicating clearly is a high priority, so we are all on the same page. If this is lacking within the company, it will affect communication with the outside. For Dalcomsoft US we have a weekly team meeting, and weekly calls with my global expansion team. Especially during the pandemic which limited travel and personal meetings, relying on calls regularly has been tremendously helpful to communicate internally.

5. Proper guideline. This is an extension of point #3. Knowing the company direction and what types of deals need done, providing guidelines so members can make decisions without having to ask their superior for approvals. For example, for The Superstar app in the US, I need to deal with many labels and even more publishers. My IP acquisition person clearly understands our deal term range, so she can execute these transactions without obtaining approvals. This streamlines all aspects of decision making.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliché “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

There is a certain truth to “if you want something done right do it yourself”. Of course, this is all predicated on whether you are the right person to do it. What if you have a person that is more equipped to do this “something”? Are you still the right person to do it? I’d argue that even if you can do it right, perhaps it would be more effective and efficient to delegate it to your team. You can focus on more important matters facing your company. By delegating, you are investing in your team’s growth which will add value to the company’s future.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As you may have noticed, I focus and value investing in people. This is not just for the benefit of my company, but I want to see people I have worked with to replicate by investing in their future staff. One person affecting two, and two affecting four, and so on and so forth, can bring real change that positively affects people. In a macro sense, Dalcomsoft’s mission is to give artists and their fans the power to bring each other closer and inspire peace and hope together through music. Because we work with artists and provide a channel in which they can communicate with their fans, I welcome the opportunity to work with them in their own causes. In fact, I do work with artists by contributing a certain portion of revenue generated with their songs in our app, to their affiliated foundation.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Follow our brand pages, it’s by far more interesting!

FB: https://www.facebook.com/thesuperstarofficialpage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/t_h_e_superstar?lang=en

IG: https://www.instagram.com/dalcomsoftinc/?hl=en

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!