Joy Dunwoodie And Jenna Parker Of Maitri: “Not everyone is going to like you and that’s okay”

Not everyone is going to like you and that’s okay.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joy Dunwoodie & Jenna Parker of Maitri.

Joy Dunwoodie, Vice President at Maitri, is a leader in brand development and corporate marketing strategy. Analytical and creative, Joy is results-driven with expertise in consumer engagement, sustainable strategic growth and calculated risk. Prior to joining Maitri in April, Joy worked for Sodexo, a global leader in the food and facilities sector. Her most recent role was Regional Head of Marketing for Sodexo North America. Joy supported Sodexo’s global growth using innovation, analytics, and technology, while building relationships with current and prospective clients. Joy attended Malone University for marketing and project management and holds a culinary arts degree from Secchia Institute of Culinary Arts. Joy utilizes her extensive experience in marketing to define and impact Maitri’s brand engagement, exceed sales and profitability targets, and increase satisfaction by improving the consumer journey.

Jenna Parker joined the Maitri Medicinals team in March of 2021 as the Director of Retail Operations. In this role, she brought a focused effort into developing systems to improve the consumer journey, drive KPI performance, and provide obtainable career growth opportunities for her team. Her dedication to excellence, high energy and collaborative nature have led to her promotion from Director to Vice President of Retail Operations. Prior to joining Maitri, Jenna was the Director of Airport Operations with Skyport Hospitality at the Pittsburgh International Airport. In this role, Jenna’s clients benefitted from her out-of-the-box thinking and creative solutions that drove consumer participation and maximized revenue. Prior to joining Skyport, Jenna Parker worked for Sodexo, the 17th largest company in the world. Jenna was a Senior Regional Manager that created a culture of excellence by cultivating employee engagement and development. In this role, she was responsible for operations, finance, HR, sales and marketing along with all the strategic client relationships.

Thank you both so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you each share your “backstory” with us?

Jenna- Growing up, I did not have traditional dreams as most young children do. I did not envision a family or a 9–5. I dedicated my entire adult life to not only building my career but bettering myself as a person. I have designed my life exactly the way I want it and would not change it for a thing.

Joy- I was restless when I was young and knew I would always want to see and experience more than the small town I grew up in. I have lived in several states, working at a national marketing role for many years so I could travel. I have three amazing kids that keep me grounded and one of my goals is to have them experience as much as they can while they are young to broaden their worldview. I am a bit obsessed with In-N-Out’s Double-Double so when I head to the western half of the U.S., you can find me there right after I land.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Jenna- Early in my career I applied for a position that would have resulted in a significant promotion. During the interview process the woman I interviewed with was not engaged, in fact she spent most of the interview on her phone making it clear I was not being considered and that the interview was something she was forced to do for the company. Shortly after, I was faced with a choice. Stay on and try to learn everything possible from the person who got the job or accept defeat and allow the negative interview experience to deter my ambition. I chose to stay and have not had a single regret. I was able to learn and grow as a leader, resulting in a promotion that set my career down the path that led me to my current role as VP. Not allowing my pride to dictate a short-sighted decision taught me to approach everything with a long game strategy.

Joy- In a previous role I received an email from my CEO which included high-ranking leaders within the organization. She had identified us as the team that would navigate the daunting task of reopening numerous airline lounges throughout the country that were closed because of the pandemic. Immediately imposter syndrome set in… am I the person to take the lead on this and manage a global team, including CEO’s, to make this happen? Can I ensure we view it from every angle, ensuring we put the safety and wellness of our team members, clients, and passengers at the forefront? The answer was of course, yes! I pulled myself out of my comfort zone and collaborated to get the job done and done well. The biggest lesson here is to push through the limitations you put on yourself, because you’ve got this.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Joy- In the beginning of my career, I would come in like a tornado and make changes without listening and understanding what others though or needed. It was ineffective and not sustainable. I learned that I need to listen, understand, and share my why with my team so they have ownership and a voice.

Jenna- My biggest mistake when I first started out was that I convinced myself that hard work meant 80+ hours per week. I did not delegate or trust my team to be successful without me. If I didn’t do it, I assumed it wasn’t done correctly. The biggest lesson I learned was putting in long hours does not guarantee you are being effective. I shifted my focus to building bench talent, trusting my team, and giving them all the tools and resources to be successful.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Jenna- That particular person for me is Joy Dunwoodie. I met Joy several years ago and instantly there was both a personal and professional connection. She pushes me to be a more strategic leader and to practice empathy while remaining authentic.

Joy- Back atcha, Jenna Parker, who is my person. Jenna joined the cannabis industry and helped me realize that my marketing experience and background in healthcare and firefighting, were a great fit for this industry. Helping others is at my core and cannabis helps others. Plus, I get to work with my bestie.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Joy and Jenna- Medical cannabis positively impacts people’s lives. From anxiety to cancer, and everything in between, we are making a difference in the quality of life for our patients. As a vertically integrated cannabis company, we educate consumers on the benefits of medical cannabis and how we can help them achieve their wellness goals. On the dispensary side, we have cultivated a menu that truly fits our patient’s needs. At the grower processor, we grow with passion and produce the highest quality medical cannabis in the state of Pennsylvania.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

a. Understand your body, both physically and mentally and ensure what you are doing will positively benefit you.

Joy- During the first few months of Covid, I ate terribly and was depressed. I bought an elliptical, started running and reverted to healthy eating habits and saw immediate mental and physical health benefits.

b. Listen to and trust your instincts.

Joy and Jenna- Your body will speak to you. Listen to it and trust it.

c. Be present and genuinely enjoy your PTO and unplug from work.

Jenna- Previously, I would feel guilty for taking PTO and never engaged with my family and friends. Now I understand that my PTO is for my mental health and wellbeing, and I enjoy every second of it.

d. Have a hard stop nightly on all technology.

Jenna- My brain goes 100 miles a minute all day. I need a good night’s rest to recharge and take on the next day. To do that, all technology in my home goes off at 9PM each night and doesn’t go back on until 7AM the next morning. This practice is the result of advice I got from a previous VP of mine that said if you send your team an email at 2AM, they are going to respond. Respect their time and yours.

e. Try your best to have a positive body image.

Joy- I didn’t realize how my negative personal body image was influencing my own daughter’s body image and I had to break it to ensure she feels positive about her body as well. She and I are beautiful inside and out.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Legalize cannabis. End the stigma. Normalize it.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Not everyone is going to like you and that’s okay.

2. Collaborate with active listening. Collaboration leads to the most well-rounded ideas and strategies.

3. As a leader it’s important to look at the big picture and not get lost in the details.

4. Transparency is key and explaining your why is worth the time.

5. Communication, both internal and external, needs to be authentic and transparent.

6. Bonus answer from Joy: Get a mentor and be a mentor. You need an advocate, a champion. I have amazing mentors that have taught me so much and in turn, I mentor and share knowledge to positively impact others. As a woman, it’s my responsibility when I have a seat at the table to make the table larger, so other women have a voice as well.

Had we learned these things before we started, the leadership journey would have been much easier.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Joy- To me, all these topics can be solved if we improve mental health and wellness. Unless we practice self-care, we cannot effectively help ourselves, others, and the planet.

Jenna- While all the issues listed are important, mental health ranks as #1 for me as well. I have had the opportunity to take a hard look at my own mental health and do the work to break the generational cycle and am working to continuously improve my mental wellbeing.

What is the best way our readers can follow you both & Maitri on social media?

You can follow Maitri on Instagram at @maitrimeds.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!