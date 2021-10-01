Seda Bilginer And Amanda Sichon Of Esas Beauty: “Simplify your nighttime routine”

A nighttime routine is just as important as a morning one! The right kind of PM routine will not only help you wind down from a busy day, but also facilitate a better night’s sleep. I (Seda) keep all my nighttime skincare and supplements next to my bed, so I don’t have to go looking for them! Pro-tip: extra stressful day? a hot bath with Epsom salts is MAGIC!

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Seda Bilginer and Amanda Sichon.

Esas Beauty is an organic and sustainable farm to beauty manufacturing company that creates anti-inflammatory lifestyle products rooted in global traditions and rituals from around the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Amanda and I met 7 years ago while working at Givaudan Fragrances in NYC, the largest manufacturer of fragrance and flavor in the world. I was managing one of our largest accounts for which she was the technical lead — which basically meant she had to find solutions for the problems we created when we won new business. Amanda was also responsible for performance and innovation in the air care and fragrance space. We bonded over a lot of late-night supply chain and technical issues … and eventually health issues. During that time, I had contracted Lyme disease and it really impacted my health over the years. I was sick every other week taking antibiotics and a slew of other OTC pills. After adopting an organic and anti-inflammatory lifestyle (after months & years of research), I was able to really start to heal. Amanda too had her struggles with eczema, topical dermatitis, and gut issues therefore I let her in on my new lifestyle and she eventually began to implement it into her daily routine. She was ecstatic to see the improvement in her skin and overall wellness!

We started to look for beauty products on the market that had the same benefits topically as the foods we had been ingesting and was hard-pressed to find anything that was scientifically formulated and efficacious all while offering a “luxury” experience. After both leaving Givaudan and re-uniting in Turkey for an impromptu meet up, we talked a lot about how we wanted to help people and create products that added value and healed people’s skin. Both being raised alongside our grandparents as 1st generation Turkish & Filipino immigrants, we were inspired by their values, traditions, and way of life. Their lifestyle was all about sustainability, respecting the environment, and eating whole and pure foods. We then asked ourselves: How can we continue to learn from how they lived while leveraging our scientific and beauty expertise? We didn’t want to re-invent the wheel and realized there was more merit in looking back to go forward. We started to talk about the beauty rituals and traditions of our own ancestors and from other cultures around the world.

Fusing our backgrounds in chemistry, expertise in product development, agritech and passion for giving back Esas Beauty was born. Esas translates to “root” and “real” in Turkish because we wanted to go back to the root of why we are here and for us, it’s to create products that promote health and to help one another.

While travelling through Turkey we saw Kolonya everywhere and thought about how we’d love to introduce that ritual to rest of the world. It’s the ultimate sign of hospitality and respect in Turkey. I (Seda) grew up offering this to guests as they entered my grandparents’ home but never really thought about what a functional and beautiful product it is. When the pandemic hit, we had been planning on launching our skincare line, but it was obvious that Kolonya was calling our name — 6 kolonya scents quickly turned into 16! The scents were such a hit we had customers reaching out to us asking us to make organic fragrances, which of course we did and launched in July! As chemists and manufacturers, pivoting has become our theme!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I think we can both attest to the fact that every day is interesting! But only two months after launching we landed a placement in Vogue which has been a dream ever since we can remember! The lesson here is — anything is truly possible! The other lesson is you must work even harder when you accomplish a goal ha!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not staying true to your gut instinct and listening to too many opinions. It’s hard to know the difference between great advice/feedback and just a negative opinion. It’s your vision, stay focused while still being flexible. It’s a tough balance to find, but essential as a founder. — Seda Bilginer, Co-Founder

Trying to do too much alone and not asking for help. — Amanda Sichon, Co-Founder

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Every single person — and we don’t say this lightly. Our families have been so unbelievably supportive in ways we didn’t know we needed support. If we listed everyone out, the list would be endless. We are also lucky to have one another to lean on when the nights get long and we think to ourselves, are we crazy? We have yin yang energies which helps balance one another out when we need it the most!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Esas Beauty is a “health and wellness first” beauty brand because what’s beauty without health?

There are so many products on the market “without” or “free-from” harmful ingredients and we wanted to make products that are beneficial period. Skincare goes onto and eventually into your body.

It’s not about using products that don’t “harm” you but using ingredients that improve your life.

Also, working in manufacturing, we saw herein lies the biggest opportunity to make the biggest impact. Everything from what the production workers and formulators are exposed to implementing processes that are more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. We hear a lot about “it’s only at 1% in this formula”, but no one thinks about the people making your products. Our goal is to create a healthy and regenerative supply chain, so everyone can benefit from our products including the environment and our communities. Giving back is so important to us that we have committed to donating 10% of the profits from each purchase to a charity of choice, because we believe everything is cyclical.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Small tweaks add up to big changes with anything in life. But if you want to make a lifestyle change, you need to highlight what the goal is and make convenience a priority, especially in the beginning. We believe it’s all about micro steps towards that goal.

1. Optimize your morning routine

Amanda and I agree that a healthy and productive morning routine is the ultimate hack because how you start your day is how you live your life! Standardize your morning routine as much as you can; once you feel you’ve started your day in a productive and healthy way, you will make similar choices throughout the day. We’ve re-configured our living spaces so we could easily navigate through our AM routines in the most productive way possible from how we get dressed to our morning coffee! Pro-tip: a quick morning stretch is the best way to kick start your day, place your yoga mat at the edge of your bed so it’s the first thing you do when you wake up!

2. Simplify your nighttime routine

A nighttime routine is just as important as a morning one! The right kind of PM routine will not only help you wind down from a busy day, but also facilitate a better night’s sleep. I (Seda) keep all my nighttime skincare and supplements next to my bed, so I don’t have to go looking for them! Pro-tip: extra stressful day? a hot bath with Epsom salts is MAGIC!

3. Jot down ideas as they come

The best thoughts come at the most random times! Keep a small notepad at arm’s length or jot down ideas in your phone. We review and share our ideas once a month with one another and decide if an idea is worth pursuing! Some of our best ideas were born out of this method!

4. Exercise — Just do it!

Building physical strength is great for so many reasons, but the greatest unintended consequence has been stress relief! Exercise is not about working out for hours each day, but just moving your body. It can be a walk, a long stretch or whatever you want it to be. The idea is to prioritize movement! Pro-tip: schedule at least 1 workout a week with a friend or professional. Amanda and I have a Tuesday morning workout we try to never cancel. It keeps us on check for the remainder of the week!

5. Meditation

This seems like a big undertaking, and it doesn’t have to be. The busier you are, the more likely you need it. It’s essential to maintaining focus, being creative, managing anxiety and just clearing your head. Some days it’s just 2 minutes and others it’s 20. Don’t get caught up on the time, just focus on creating consistent habits. Pro-tip: If you have too much on your mind and truly can’t focus, try to start with just deep-breathing exercises. We started with the Wim-Hof method and it’s a game changer!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Pure Ingredients & Kindness.

I think a lot of things could be solved with kindness, understanding and compassion. If you look at communities where people live the healthiest & longest, beyond consuming simple & pure ingredients it’s kindness and connection.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

We always think about that — what do we wish we knew? But we’ve learned that each journey is its own and there is no true guidebook.

You’re not going to know everything and that’s ok. You’ll figure things out as they come your way. It’s impossible to anticipate everything! Don’t get caught up with roadblocks, use them to inspire your next move. Surround yourself with supportive people who want to see you succeed. You may not always know who they are in the beginning, but you find out quickly and keep them around! Take care of yourself from day 1. Nothing is more important. Treat highs & lows the same, they’re both fleeting. Learn, implement, and move on. To be bold! As they say, life favors the bold. Take more (calculated) risks earlier on when you’re still figuring out the direction of your business!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Well for us, sustainability is at the core of everything we do. It runs in parallel to how we operate as humans and extends beyond just a label from how we source to our culture. What does sustainability look like for us? We look at it in terms of supply chain, product, and culture.

Supply Chain — It starts with how our ingredients are ethically sourced and cultivated with organic or indoor farming which is free from harmful pesticides and toxic chemicals to how we process and formulate using only organic extraction methods. Everything is reduced waste, and without harm to the environment as much as possible.

Products — Of course our products are 100% natural, mostly organic (when possible) and packaged with eco-friendly materials like refillable glass, PCR paper, and labels made from biodegradable stone. Not only do our products benefit your skin health but are also completely biodegradable.

Culture — Nothing is truly more important than the culture of a company. Creating an atmosphere that is collaborative, healthy, and engaging is one of our top priorities.

After working in the corporate sector for a combined 25 years between Amanda and I, we know how important it is to make ALL these changes because it ALL matters. The quality of a product is dependent on all these things, and it feels really good to create a company where we don’t have to compromise or sacrifice the health of our consumers, employees and the environment. It’s not about labels for us, it’s about revolutionizing the beauty industry to include all of these aspects.

