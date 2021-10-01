Marcus Antebi Of Juice Press: “The ability to return to your center”

The ability to return to your center. Many days will be challenging. Learn how to relax your body. Treat your body and mind with compassion. Take good care of yourself. Train yourself to leave a rough day, get a good night’s sleep, and start over the next day.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Marcus Antebi.

Marcus Antebi is a retired professional skydiver (2300 jumps), retired Muay Thai boxer, and sober for 35 years after overcoming addictions to drugs and alcohol. Marcus built his vegan wellness restaurant Juice Press to 85 locations before exiting in 2019, and just published The goodsugar Diet™, his guide to ditching food addictions, restrictive fad diets, processed food, and plastic — while adding meditation, journaling, and other healing practices to your life. His next project, goodsugar™, will incorporate the practices from The goodsugar Diet™ into reality in a plant-based vitality bar in New York City (opening Winter 2021).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Thanks for having me! I was born in Brooklyn, we moved to Long Island, we jumped from Long Island to San Diego to Sherman Oaks to Los Angeles to Beverly Hills. I’ve calculated that in my lifetime, at age 52, I’ve had 35 apartments and homes. There might be one extra because I also used to live in a tent in the woods. We can count that one.

By age 15 I had surrendered my drug and alcohol addiction to my higher power and entered inpatient drug rehab by choice.

I’m 37 years sober today. My sobriety shapes the way I look at my life, my character, the universe, and the health and wellness business. It’s central to my modality of thinking.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

I don’t think there are any perfect role models. As children we are sponges. We look around our environment and we soak in everything we see.

I did have some negative role models in my life — wacky characters in my childhood filled with addictions, obesity, degenerate behaviors, compulsions — and as a child I was able to look and think, “I do not want to be that.”

Instead, I wanted to help these negative role models around me with their unhealthy habits, particularly with food. I got older and became more loving, and after getting sober in the 12 step recovery program which centers around service, I saw the value in not only living the healthiest lifestyle possible for myself, but also creating a business that centered around health to help others.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

It’s important at the end of a long sober day, to do some crystal methamphetamine to take the edge off. I’m obviously kidding.

First and foremost, fresh organic cold-pressed juice is magic. It’s wholesome and fills you with the nutrients, vitamins, and enzymes that are vital for our survival. I drink raw cold-pressed juice at every opportunity.

Beyond juice, an essential part of my routine is rolling out my yoga mat. Whether it’s in a sweaty classroom or in a closet at home, the mat itself represents the externalization of a spiritual center. I’ve learned to never make my practice contingent on a location. I don’t have to be in the right place at the right time. I just have to pull out the mat every day.

When I show up to the mat, I start the breathing. If I start the breathing, I’ll do the exercises. If I do the exercises, I’ll feel great. If I feel great, I eat better, think better thoughts, say better things.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

The story began when I was competitive Muay Thai boxing and looking for somewhere serving fresh, organic, exceptionally high quality juices and plant based foods to fuel my training, but couldn’t find anywhere in NYC to go. I opened up the first Juice Press in a tiny store on east First street and started juicing and blending every type of organic produce under the sun. And people really liked it.

But it quickly became so much more than that. I learned more about the absurd lack of transparency and outright lying in the so-called “health food” industry. I saw the ways people were disguising processed foods as healthy through misleading packaging and serving up the same old garbage as the big food corporations with a green label. How even healthy companies were using preservatives, non-organic ingredients, and animal proteins — fake healthy. I saw a need for someone to speak out against processed foods and take a stand.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I was first building Juice Press, 10 years ago, the health department of New York saw raw juice as if I were creating a category 5 poison. It was unbelievable. I had the most spotless, immaculate stores, and ran the tightest operation on planet earth. But they were on a mission to make raw juice illegal.

We would get inspected in the stores at very irregular intervals, and every time they came we would get a different inspector who would make up a completely erroneous rule about juice. One guy came into the store and said, “Carrot juice by law has to be pasteurized.” He completely made the rule up! He couldn’t find the rule written anywhere, but attempted to give me a violation — for juicing organic carrots!

It came from the federal government. They have ambiguous laws surrounding fresh food. If the FDA had their way, the only food you would eat would be highly cooked, full of preservatives, and come out of a sealed plastic bag. The FDA has no concept of the chemistry of the human body and what we are supposed to eat — all they have is bureaucracy.

So I learned how to navigate this. I ran the most immaculate stores imaginable, and I educated every customer who walked through the door about the magic of fresh food. I spoke out loudly on my philosophy of what people should be eating and how the government and corporate food conglomerates were never looking out for their health.

There were many challenges building a health food company, but my biggest challenges were figuring out how to do things that later became second nature. Each step of the way, it was something totally new. You resolve a challenge by not sleeping. By showing up to work earlier than everyone else and doing better today than you did yesterday.

I’m a bull. Nothing is going to phase me.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I feel strongly what we do in our small store in New York City will gain momentum and weave its way through the rest of the country. When we tell health food companies to stop packaging their products in plastic, people will hear it and say it with us. When we teach people about fake healthy food, they will learn how to read labels and call out companies who are shrouding unhealthy foods in nice labels. We will show people how to eat vegan, how to ditch fad diets, and how to enjoy fruit and healthy fruit sugars again.

I feel grateful to see my impact on a personal level as well. When I was building Juice Press, I went to check up on a store and met a woman wearing a bandana covering her hair. I realized she was in chemotherapy. But she was so happy to be there in Juice Press. She recognized me and we talked about the product. I gave her a lot of reassurance that she was in the right place, doing the right things for her body with healthy food, and she began to cry. We spoke for a long time, and I gave her strength, courage, and hope. I realized then that I had the best career in the world — a job where I can sit down with people and do good for the sake of doing good, to be of service to others.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve been working on my new business goodsugar for years, and have spent the last two years solidifying the plans. The new project is picking up where I left off with my last health and wellness company, which I exited two years ago.

goodsugar™ is different from my last business in very specific ways. The revisions are the revisions that the health & wellness category needed. No plastic. Cold pressed juice mixed on the spot to improve freshness and eliminate waste. More cooked plant based foods and truly healthy baked goods to bring new people into the movement. A more approachable price point. An incredible culture with a very happy team.

The name is one of the biggest parts of the messaging of the new project. The term “good sugar” will get into people’s minds, and help them break free from the diet culture mentality that all sugar is bad, even sugar from fruit. With goodsugar™, we will bring people back from the low carb and keto diets that have harmed their health with processed sugar and artificial sweeteners, and help them return to the fruits and starchy vegetables that are an incredible source of fuel for our bodies and have the necessary antioxidants and. vitamins essential to human chemistry! Back to what their diet is supposed to consist of!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Above all else, the captain of the ship needs to know how to tie knots, and the team needs to see that.

First, precision is essential. Understanding the safety aspect of my business comes from my years of experience in the skydiving industry and my parachute company. I was jumping out of airplanes and selling the equipment to do it. Perfect safety was essential. I run my food companies the same way — you have to keep the operation razor tight and precise. I run every detail as overkill, and I don’t accept less than perfection for safety standards.

Tirelessness is another quality. If I have a rough day, I have to go home, relax my mind, reset, go to bed, and wake up as if the previous day did not exist. That’s tirelessness. You have to have endurance when you’re an entrepreneur. Savor the fun days, and work through the tough ones.

Compassion is also key. I had the misfortune of being employed once by a person who was very emotionally cruel to people. I learned from this negative role model what it feels like to be a worker with a scary mean boss that does not care about people. It’s a terrible feeling. If you rely on a place to be your source of income and your livelihood, it is terrible to be afraid or sad constantly, or fear that someone will ridicule you, fire you, yell at you, demean you. I learned from a bad environment that I would never create such a place. I will bring in people who are compassionate and I will show compassion to them in every way.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

None of the great philosophers have ever used the word wellness. That means to me that wellness is a new marketing term developed by people in our industry. It has very little meaning.

When you say wellness — I say health. Health is what we’re talking about here. As my great mentor, the esteemed Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick says, ”Health is being happy and symptom-free.”

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Your wellness needs to be a priority because if you don’t focus on it, you’re going to be sick and you are going to suffer.

Besides us, every creature on the planet is focused on their health, wellness, and safety 24 hours a day — even when they’re sleeping unconsciously. If you’re a plant, you grow towards the sun, dig your roots deeper, and suck up every drop of water that you can.

We are the only creatures that get distracted from this. We have to work actively to return to our center, focusing on our emotional, psychological, and physical well being.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

My focus has been on compassion. Showing compassion to your employees in every way you can, no matter what challenges come your company’s way, is how you truly support employees’ wellness.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Dedication to learning everything you can about your craft. The more knowledge you have about whatever craft you’re in, the greater your mechanical advantage. For retail, you have to be absolutely obsessed with details and learning. Learn how to operate whatever “machines” power your business. You don’t need to be a mechanical or technical expert, but whether you have an in-person company like a gym, a restaurant, a spa, or a shop, or you’ve started a digital wellness company, you need to learn where the toolbox is. Learn how to fix the lights and update the backend of your website. Seeing the details. Retail is detail! To build a successful health and wellness retail business, you have to look at everything. Every corner, every screw, every nail, every piece of logic for why a product goes here instead of there. The packaging, the depot of the counter, the lighting. Everything in retail matters. It’s a show. You need to make every detail right. You need to look at hundreds of stores and pick apart everything they do. You need to pick apart your own concept a hundred times a day. Passion for health. You have to be extremely passionate about working towards your own health. That doesn’t mean you have to have six pack abs — it means you have to be trying to be your very best to live your own healthiest lifestyle, each and every day! People will be inspired by that, even if you have a long way to go on your health journey. Creative marketing. Marketing is the most important thing in every single business, no matter what you do. It’s how you communicate the idea to your consumer who is going to exchange their dollars for your products and services. You have to have an understanding of how to market your product by understanding the psychology of your consumer and really understand the different ways your product will relate to people. You have to take risks and be willing to learn. If you’re a wellness entrepreneur, 75% of your business is how well you can sell your products to people! The ability to return to your center. Many days will be challenging. Learn how to relax your body. Treat your body and mind with compassion. Take good care of yourself. Train yourself to leave a rough day, get a good night’s sleep, and start over the next day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Food companies have to stop selling us processed garbage and they have to stop using plastic packaging. Collectively, we need to stop buying these products. It’s time to return to healthy, unprocessed foods made with real plants!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would like to have breakfast with the Dalai Lama. I want to ask him if he makes New Year’s resolutions.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I publish tons of content on diet, health, meditation, relationships, yoga, plastic, on my site goodusgar.life. I also have a weekly podcast with Ralph Sutton called The goodsugar Podcast (on all platforms) where we talk about the world of wellness with a swerve and a twist,

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!