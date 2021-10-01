Ernesto Vila Of Defactor: “Running a start-up is very challenging”

Running a start-up is very challenging. One must wear multiple hats in order to get things done, and you can be easily distracted from your focus by chasing new, shiny objects. As a serial entrepreneur, however, focusing on a project has proven to be far more effective than sharing the attention and resources across multiple projects at times.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ernesto Vila, Chief Executive Officer of Defactor.

Ernesto launched Defactor, a blockchain-based platform that bridges traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi), after working for 25 years in global logistics, distribution logistics, freight transportation and SaaS. He’s a serial entrepreneur having founded numerous technology-centric companies over the course of his career.

Ernesto currently lives in Barcelona with his wife and three children, but can often be found at airports from Europe to Asia gearing up for his next business trip.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My background is logistics and international trade. My journey on the digital economy and blockchain path started somewhere around 2016 when there was a significant change in market conditions at the company I co-founded back in 1998. At the time I realized that we needed to digitize some of our processes in order to scale and grow beyond our local market. This became the stepping stone for Defactor.

The purpose of Consol Freight, another of the companies I founded, was to digitize the commercial process of freight forwarding in an interconnected network of global logistics providers through data sharing of freight cost, giving immediate access to all the members.

Soon we realized that the learning curve and adoption for logistics providers was difficult and time-consuming. So we started to address more evident pain points that prevented them from growing beyond their means — the lack of capital to support further growth.

That was when we started offering factoring and reverse factoring to the members of the network. We tried to create a facility with multiple financial institutions, but we were turned down because of the SME red flag that most of our members and we carried.

We finally ran into MakerDAO during a presentation in Vienna where they were talking for the first time about onboarding real-world assets to help with the stability of their network. MakerDAO introduced us to Centrifuge, who was at the time building the infrastructure to tokenize receivables and use it as collateral to borrow DAI from MakerDAO. That event led us to be the first RWAO in MakerDAO using the Tinlake platform that we still use today with Defactor.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The financial system is built for big companies that are cash abundant, as the traditional financial system has an outdated risk assessment framework that excludes many small- to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).

At Defactor, we are changing the way businesses can access liquidity by empowering the asset originators to use their expertise to onboard different assets into the DeFi ecosystem to provide liquidity. The asset originators are the experts in their domain. They have different mechanisms to price and assess risk and offer different de-risking and liquidation mechanisms than a financial institution. Banks are experts at analyzing P&L and balance sheets, but they don’t have the capacity to profoundly understand every single business model.

Defactor is disruptive in that it is changing the ways SMEs can access capital. At the same time, it is very constructive as we are creating a more inclusive protocol that works for all — SMEs, large corporations, retail investors and institutional investors.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Our journey began with the intersection of MakerDAO and Centrifuge out of our quest to find a liquidity provider to finance our small business and prove our physical custodian trade finance thesis worked. When we agreed to start doing the first pilots, I must admit we were still learning. What we knew for certain was we had one opportunity to prove our case, as there was someone willing to listen.

At the time, we were an army of two (my co-founder Alejandro Gutierrez and I) actively working on this project. Because we came from a more traditional finance world, we had to learn very quickly everything that had to do with crypto, from opening a Metamask wallet to using an OTC desk. It was all very exciting.

So the funny thing was we had to ask everything — “What was an NFT?” to “What was the gas fee?”. The learning out of all this is that the crypto community is incredibly helpful and collaborative and everyone wants to help and see you succeed. It is almost as if their success depended on yours. That is an incredible feeling that you never see in the traditional finance world where everyone looks down on you if you don’t have a name for yourself. Working with the crypto community has been a blessing. If I wanted to, it would be almost impossible to go back to TradFi. Soon the entire world will be hooked like us and never look back.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have to say that our most influential mentors have been the Centrifuge team, in particular Lea Schmitt, Dennis Wellmann and Martin Quensel. They have meant so much to the entire Defactor team throughout our journey.

Today, that experience and guidance from Centrifuge led us to build Defactor, a protocol focused on the upstream experience of the asset originator. We were the first ones to experience the pain of learning, operating and onboarding real world assets into DeFi, and we are now the first ones to create a protocol focused on alleviating that pain. We are making the process as seamless as possible so regular companies can tap into DeFi, obtain liquidity and focus on their business as opposed to learning or developing expensive solutions for managing their crypto funding pools.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disrupting an industry has a positive context when the end result is inclusion and democratization. In the case of financial services, financial institutions have high barriers of entry where SMEs are largely excluded. This is because it is expensive to maintain without taking into consideration how expensive and destructive it could be for a business to be unable to access capital.

DeFi is a very transformative force promoting P2P lending. We are very early on the development of the technology and the adoption of it, but I am convinced it’s a movement that will change forever how individuals and companies access liquidity.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Probably the best advice I have ever received is to keep focus and funnel all the energy towards one specific point until you break the inertia to gravitating mode.

Running a start-up is very challenging. One must wear multiple hats in order to get things done, and you can be easily distracted from your focus by chasing new, shiny objects. As a serial entrepreneur, however, focusing on a project has proven to be far more effective than sharing the attention and resources across multiple projects at times.

Today I have been able to put the focus on single projects, build a business, put together executive teams to operate them and only then explore related projects that contribute to my area of expertise.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Certainly the DeFi and the digital economy movement has opened the door for new business models that were never imaginable before. At Defactor we have created “Springpad,’’ the gateway to Real World Decentralized Finance. On Springpad, we invite all innovators to bring their business cases and try a pilot so the community and asset originators can interact so their processes are understood and put to the test. Successful pilots, with the consensus of our community, will then be able to create their own pools of liquidity and scale. Our mission is to promote innovation and help SMEs reach their full potential through access to capital.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

A book that has stayed with me for a long time and has helped me better understand my strengths and recognize the strengths of my teammates is Heart, Smarts, Guts, and Luck: What It Takes to Be an Entrepreneur and Build a Great Business. This book was given to me by one of the authors, Anthony Tjan, who was introduced to me in 2013 when I was on the road raising capital for a digital fitness network. I attribute a lot of how I work today and how I relate to my partners, where I try to identify their traits and capitalize on them as opposed to pushing them on the wrong job.

Allowing people in an organization to contribute and collaborate with what they are passionate about has proven to promote innovation and growth and been very rewarding to the organization and the employees.

In my particular case, I co-founded and led a successful shipping company for 25 years. Success brings comfort levels that, in many cases, does not support innovation as it may seem an unnecessary investment. The typical backstory of Blockbuster and Netflix, I ultimately exited the company to pursue innovation and the development of Defactor.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

People are a result of several life experiences, successes and failures, and all contribute to your present and future. Embrace the failures as they teach the lessons that no school can. Enjoy your successes but stay humble. Help others as others have helped you.

Throughout my career I have had many successes, although some ended sooner than expected. That’s why you must be humble because you never know where you will find help when you need it most. I have had many failures that have helped me recognize the importance of a strong team, to keep focused on the goals, move fast and be able to seize opportunities when it knocks on your door.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am blessed to be an early adopter of DeFi, I will encourage entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams, to exploit their ideas. DeFi has lowered the barriers of entry for many companies seeking to access capital to grow their business. As a result, there is a surge of new business ideas and new business models that have and will emerge from the P2P lending movement.

I will tell everyone to get involved with DeFi — use it, learn it, extract liquidity, farm for yield, get an NFT and then look around you and think what else can be tokenized. Consider how you can transform what you know using this technology, how you can do it better, cheaper, easier or faster or simply look at who is doing what in the space and think what other services could be provided. We are very early and we are never going back to the old ways. The future is bright.

How can our readers follow you online?

For those looking to get into DeFi or just follow what we’re doing at Defactor to redefine business finance, they can follow us on any of the following…

Defactor website: https://defactor.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/defactor/mycompany/

Telegram: https://t.me/defactor_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/defactor_

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!