Anna Mitsios Of Edible Beauty: “Be driven by your mission ”

Anna’s career began in the corporate sector, where she specialized in corporate finance and private banking for over ten years working in Sydney and New York for a large Australian bank. Anna’s career change was sparked by her own health journey, following a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes at 18 years of age. Her diagnosis triggered her intense study of botanicals and nutrition to manage auto-immune condition and assist others in attaining optimal health. Anna has been involved in the pursuit of herbal medicine and nutrition for over 15 years, with a focus on fertility, women’s and children’s health. Anna’s naturopathy career has included working as a naturopath within a reputable natural fertility clinic in Sydney, within a pharmacy and health food store and running her own naturopathy practice. As Founder of Edible Beauty, Anna is committed to creating products founded on naturopathic philosophies, using wildcrafted and exotic ingredients and encouraging her clients and people who use her skin care to nourish their skin, from the inside-out.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Sure I would love to. I was born in Sydney, Australia and have a Greek background. I grew up in a small suburb in Sydney with two sisters and two very hard-working parents! We grew up to really appreciate good food, nature and family time. Whilst I did not have many material possessions, I definitely had a strong imagination and determination to succeed in any task that I set my mind to.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

At the age of 18 I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. It really changed my life and motivated me to become quite obsessed with everything I was putting on and in my body as it was the best way for me to manage my blood sugar levels. I also became very passionate about herbs and herbal medicine. I was fascinated by all herbs and their powerful actions so started self-prescribing them. In addition to this I started to study many different healing modalities, including homeopathy, fasting, meditation and naturopathy!

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I am religious about doing two things daily! The first is drinking at least 500 mls of herbal tea when I wake up in the morning — I love the warmth and energy it provides me along with the gentle cleansing action. The second thing is having a large bowl of salad daily. I do not feel quite right without it. I add beautiful greens such as rocket (arugula), baby spinach and cos lettuce to this as a base, then sprinkle with sunflower, pumpkin and hemp seeds and nutritional yeast along with cruciferous vegetables (often cabbage or broccoli), and a few tablespoons of seaweed, be it kelp or arame. I drizzle with flaxseed oil and coconut aminos and enjoy this every evening! It not only feels cleansing but is incredibly nourishing and I definitely feel my blood sugars responding so nicely to this bowl of daily goodness.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Over 10 years ago now I transitioned from a career in finance to naturopathy. This was triggered by my diagnosis as a Type 1 diabetic at the age of 18. I became very passionate about the incredible ability of natural herbs, diet and supplements to manage my health condition. I also became increasingly conscious of endocrine-disrupting toxins in the beauty products I was using. The Edible Beauty range was created whilst I was working at a natural fertility clinic. I was recommending that, in addition to changes to their food and lifestyle routines, my patients make changes to their personal care products. I was shocked to find that there were very few options available for skincare products that were “edible” and that were luxurious and therapeutic. As a result, I embarked on creating my own range of skincare products. I was literally whipping shea butter, coco butter and rose water in my mother’s cake mixer and started sharing my creations with friends and family. After much research, courses, cosmetic chemist meetings, Edible Beauty Australia skincare range was born. The Edible Beauty wellness range represents an evolution of the herbal formulas I frequently provide to my clients to address health issues from the inside. The wellness supplements and teas have been designed to address beauty from the “inside-out” and they contain organic, traditional and therapeutic herbs which are easy to incorporate into one’s daily diet. I feel so strongly about educating and empowering people about internal health and wellbeing as it is such a strong contributor to the radiance of our skin and our overall vitality.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I remember very clearly being at a point where I was not sure if I could continue to fund the business. I am a huge believer in creating our reality, and I did visualize money coming to me naturally and easily. Within that next week I was given a check that provided me with the funds that I needed to keep the business going. It definitely is a takeaway that we can manifest abundance if we are in the right mindset to do so and just allow things to flow easily to us.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

My personal mission is to transform as many people’s skin “naturally” as I can through Edible Beauty. I have an incredible transformation story of a customer who had been suffering from a confidence depleting rash across the lower half of her face for two years. I worked with her to make changes to her topical products along with recommending wellness supplements to support her healing. Within 6 weeks her condition had disappeared, her confidence had returned and she felt fantastic. It was definitely such a fulfilling moment for me to see this change.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on expanding our “holistic beauty” offering to offer consultations which support people in transforming their beauty regimes naturally. With so many men and women unsure of how to address their skin concerns, this will provide people with the knowledge and confidence to holistically heal their skin concerns and boost their confidence and vitality.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Visionary — I believe having a vision for where I picture the business is so important. Recently the business has undertaken a strategic shift to allow us to focus more on empowering customers and transforming people’s skin. This focus has definitely culminated in a wonderful repertoire of customer transformation stories. Persistence — Persistence has definitely been important to my success. Throughout the past few years there have always been obstacles in being able to create pure and efficacious formulas. Being persistent with my standards and vision have enabled me to push through even when it has seemed unfeasible to do so. Balance — Whilst I am incredibly passionate, persistent and hard working, I also recognise the importance of balance which is critical to reducing burn out and feelings of resentment. I love balancing my hard week working with time spent with my family on the weekend. I find this time refreshes and renews me and allows me to perform even better at work.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

To me, wellness is less about eating well and exercising and more about a feeling. Wellness to me means bursting with health and vitality. It means bouncing out of bed, having strong clear goals and positive momentum, laughing and being humorous about life and feeling that the universe is conspiring for us! It is definitely a light and care-free state of overall vibrance and strength.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Focusing on our health and wellness is more important now than ever! Having wellness at the front of mind in our lives not only enables us to perform better at our “calling in life” but it also makes us feel happier, more motivated and to attract what it is we need to fulfill our purpose with ease. We not only are able to function at a higher vibration, we tend to more mindful of our family/friends and colleagues and have a more positive outlook on life. I like to think of it as having more of a “spring” in our step and life is so much more fun and fulfilling when we are bouncing about rather than dragging our feet!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

COVID was definitely a trigger for companies to start looking after the wellness of employees. Some of the steps that companies have taken include implementing daily mediation practices, coaching employees with personal and workplace goals, encouraging daily physical activity, practices supporting mindfulness and relaxation.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Visualise success — Mediation and visualization are the most important things that drive success in the health and wellness industry, and in fact, within all industries. I love practicing a writing ritual or exercise which allows me to script my most ideal scenario for my health, business and personal life. Allowing yourself to write out this visualization is such a powerful communicator to the universe of what we are wanting to bring forth to us and provides such immense clarity that the vision pans out, often in such precise detail to match what we have recorded on pen and paper. I do this exercise every year and am always blown away by the power of the exercise in creating my ideal reality. Nourish your body — Nourishing your body with pure and vibrant food is something which I personally find fuels me and fuels my success. You may have been trying to make it in the health and wellness industry, only to be caught in a spiral of late nights, coffee and high consumption of chocolate to keep yourself going! Sound familiar? This is definitely not a state that supports our body and mission in achieving success. It is also often inconsistent with our personal values when it comes to health and wellness. I personally get 3 cups of vegetables and 3 cups of greens each day, no matter what may be happening in my business or personal life. Doing this ensures your digestion is optimized, your liver is being supported and your body is being nourished with vitamins and minerals which are needing to function at the high vibration you need to succeed in the health and wellness space. Giving back — When it comes to creating a highly successful career in health and wellness I am a huge believer in giving back. Giving back to our community, people in need and/or our planet is something we do at Edible Beauty and is something which not only provides such great motivation to myself but also to my team. Seeing how our business can benefit others every day can make waking up each day even more worthwhile. Rest when you need to — Working in the health and wellness industry can be relentless. Without taking breaks when we need to we can burn out, especially when we are tending to the health and wellbeing of others on a daily basis. I mentioned previously that I take the weekends to myself, to rest and rejuvenate. I find this time spent in nature and with my family replenishes me to allow me to devote myself to my purpose and mission during the week. Be driven by your mission — I truly believe that having a mission is the key to success sin the health and wellness industry. A mission makes your work more than a career — it provides you with a life purpose and is what can propel you forward when success is not forthcoming immediately. I wake up each morning and despite at times having had a hard week, a lack of sleep and having projects not going to plan, I don’t even hesitate to spring up out of bed and move forward with the day, having my mission front of mind. Having a mission makes everything else insignificant. I know that if there is a way for me to be able to touch lives during that day, then there is nothing that will stop me from bouncing out of bed and moving forward with that mission.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My vision is to make holistic beauty the new botox. I am so incredibly passionate about empowering people to transform their skin and health naturally! I would love for there to be a way for everyone to tap into this holistic intelligence with the guidance of naturopaths to not only boost their complexion but positively impact their skin and vitality.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have a huge amount of respect for Joe Dispenza. He has definitely been an incredible influence for me. His mediation practices are truly inspiring as is his ability to support the transformation of others. I have attended his workshops in Sydney but would be so honored to meet with him in person!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

It would be wonderful if they could start following us on Instagram @ediblebeautyau and also refer to the blog posts on our website ediblebeautyaustralia.com. I am always writing articles on how we can best look after our skin and general health.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!