Calvin Cooper of Rhove: “Just Ship It”

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” we are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Calvin Cooper.

Calvin Cooper is the Co-Founder and CEO of Rhove, a fintech company founded to empower everyone to invest in and own real estate. Prior to Rhove, Cooper was a venture capitalist investing in fintech, blockchain, proptech and smart city technology companies. Cooper is passionate about breaking down barriers to real estate investment and addresses this long-standing belief that greater access to real estate investing is a ticket to fixing many economic inequalities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Prior to starting Rhove, I was a venture capitalist for several years investing in fintech, blockchain, proptech and smart city technology companies. I really enjoyed investing in and empowering entrepreneurs. However, I found myself drawn to solving one of our nation’s biggest challenges; real estate ownership is getting further out of reach and this is compounding the generational wealth divide. Millennials have zero dollars in net real estate wealth. This is a problem that hit close to home. After renting for nearly 10 years, I calculated the astronomical amount of money I spent. That was a turning point. I wanted to own a piece of the apartment building I was living in and I was driven by a desire to see people, including myself, own the real estate around them. Owning the places we live, work and play is so important. Yet, we’re still in the Myspace days of investing in real estate. Ownership in our communities should be as easy as trading stock on Robinhood or buying Crypto with Coinbase. We started Rhove to solve this problem and make access to real estate investing available to everyone.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Last year, Rhove announced a proof of concept to enable community real estate ownership. People from all around the world were inspired and wrote about our project. We were just getting started and we read about Rhove in six languages. It opened my eyes to the fact that owning the places we live, work, and play is a universal need. It’s really interesting when a publication half away around the world in France finds out about you, writes about what you’re doing, and mentions why it would be relevant there. Reading people tweet about Rhove in Vietnamese was not something I expected to see so soon. We’re dealing with a global problem, and I’m looking forward to helping people from around the world invest in and own real estate with no barriers to entry.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Success is a journey, not a destination.

People get so caught up in the concept of “making it.” It’s better to focus on doing whatever you love. Lean into the struggles that also bring you joy. Take immediate action. Focus on doing what you’re doing right now to be excellent.

A tipping point for me was learning this lesson in college. It’s good to have goals but write them down and get them out of your head. Act wherever you are in your journey, do what you’re doing right now to your best ability. Then do more than that. There is no excuse for being mediocre. Information is free on the internet. You can learn anything. Everyone has the opportunity to be excellent and can take action right now to demonstrate their potential. Everything you do is an opportunity to learn and to earn credibility. Make this step your best step, and then make your next step your best step. That’s it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first professional mentor was State Senator Ray Miller of Ohio. Senator Miller was an influential politician who taught me a lot about communication, power, strategy, persuasion, and how to use your influence to make a positive impact.

We met at a luncheon when I was in college, where he was the keynote speaker. I handed the senator my business card and he offered me a job on the spot! It was incredible having the opportunity to work in his office while being treated like full-time staff. It was challenging work but extraordinarily rewarding. He shared so many lessons and stories that made a big impression.

I’ve been fortunate to have a few other key mentors who have invested in me over the years. They know who they are. I will never be able to repay the universe for the friendship and guidance that I’ve received but I can pay it forward.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Yes, a book — The Obstacle is the Way, by Ryan Holiday. I’ve always been drawn to philosophy and stoicism, and Ryan Holiday does a fantastic job of distilling the principles of how to incorporate stoicism in your life. This book explores the art of turning trials into triumph.

A few of my favorite passages from the book:

“In life, it doesn’t matter what happens to you or where you came from. It matters what you do with what happens and what you’ve been given.” — Ryan Holiday, The Obstacle Is the Way

“The obstacle in the path becomes the path. Never forget, within every obstacle is an opportunity to improve our condition.” — Ryan Holiday, The Obstacle Is the Way

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Taking The Obstacle is The Way a step further, we realize that many of our problems arise out of the solutions to our previous problems. For example, people get so nervous about getting into college, and then once they get in, they then become stressed about the classes, and then after that, graduating, but you then must go out and find a job. It’s a cycle. We don’t really have problems, all we have are solutions!

So, yes, “the obstacle is the way.” All problems arise out of a solution and vice versa.

This is true even in extreme cases. To mourn death implies that there is someone that was loved that will be missed. Love and loss are two sides of the same coin. Success and failure are the same.

What is achievement without the struggle? One cannot exist without the other. In fact, they are the same. That they are different is the illusion.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

So often our problems arise out of the solutions to our last problem. Affordability is often a problem in large cities where there is economic growth (you can refer to my recent Forbes article on this). An abundance of high paying jobs attracts people which causes a need for more housing. The affordability crisis is a self-inflicted wound. Specifically, the NIMBYS who stand in the way of new development. We need to build more housing for more people at every price point to meet demand. We have all the resources in this country to make this happen. It’s a matter of political will to do what it takes to solve the housing crisis.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Much of the problem is self-inflicted, and many YIMBYs are coming together all over to push for new development. Today, people are advocating for more housing development for altruistic reasons. The missing piece of the YIMBY movement, or the next step, is real ownership and investing in the projects being built around us. Rhove makes it easy for everyone to participate and solves the problem that will arise out of this YIMBY solution. If we succeed at building more affordable housing, people can use Rhove to invest in these places.

Why should our cities develop around us without the opportunity for everyone to invest? Why should rich people be the only ones to own in our communities? We can solve the ownership problem as we build the cities of the future.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

What makes me most proud is that Rhove enables people to come together to own the places in which they live, work and play. What I find most uplifting is when people email me or tweet at Rhove to say how inspired they are by what Rhove is doing. Rhove is so much more than just finance — It’s really about citizenship and social responsibility. Imagine if everyone had access and opportunity to own our cities. Rhove is creating that reality.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Home builders should allow people in the community to invest alongside them. If more people can get involved, learn, and invest, this will help solve the housing crisis.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Yes, this aligns with the YIMBY policies:

1. Implement good public policy that leads to more housing development

2. Provide a way for anyone, anywhere to invest in and own the places in which they live, work, and play

3. Radically change how we build housing using new technology (I.e., 3D printing homes)

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

Yes — What would be helpful is creating incentives for developers that raise capital from people who live in the community, this way everyone can own a piece of the city they live in.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Just Ship It — Make your 1-year plan your 1-month plan. There is no time for product roadmaps that are 90 days out. Instead, create a 30-day road map and release meaningful updates once a week. Progress over perfection. Build Championship Teams Hire slow, fire fast. — The best perk you can give your team is the opportunity to work with other A-player colleagues. Right Now Energy — Don’t wait for Tuesday to do what you can do on Monday. Do it right now.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 😊

If everyone in the world studied philosophy, particularly Stoicism, the world would be a better place.

“The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 😊

Lunch with Elon Musk to discuss funding real estate development in space.

Imagine… SpaceX makes it possible for Tesla to have a factory on Mars. When that happens, Rhove makes it possible for people from Earth to invest and participate in the real estate development on Mars.

Of course, we would record ownership using blockchain technology and the preferred medium of exchange will be cryptocurrency. It would be hilarious and ironic if this was a Doge project.

We could brainstorm how we might ship a proof of concept asap. Perhaps we fund a project that orbits Earth or we could build something on the moon. Lots to discuss, this would be a very productive lunch.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit the Rhove website at www.rhove.com, or download the Rhove app in the Apple app store. Thank you!

