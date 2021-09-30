Dr. Nigma Talib: “Education”

Education: educate your clients both no matter who they are. All your hard work in creation will go to waste without that education.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Nigma Talib.

Dr. Nigma Talib is a naturopathic doctor based in Los Angeles, California, and is the author of the best-selling books Reverse the Signs of Ageing and Younger Skin Starts in the Gut. Her approach to younger-looking skin, free of age spots and wrinkles, is loved by many celebrities, including Kate Bosworth, Penelope Cruz, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Her inside-out approach to health, wellness, and beauty focus on improving gut health for skincare. She also offers science-based beauty supplements and skincare products that are sold at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Amazon, Poosh, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My story begins when I started my first practice in Vancouver back in 2001. I am a licensed naturopathic doctor (ND). This means I am qualified to treat the root cause of illness using a variety of safe and effective therapies, including acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine, botanical medicine, clinical nutrition, homeopathy, lifestyle counseling and physical medicine. Naturopathic doctors treat a wide variety of chronic health conditions, such as allergies, chronic pain, digestive issues, hormone imbalances, obesity, skin rashes and premature ageing, chronic fatigue and menopause — to name a few. Naturopathic doctors are not the same as naturopaths. A licensed naturopathic doctor must have an undergraduate degree in premedical studies. We receive over 1,200 hours of clinical training and must treat over 225 patients before we even get our qualification. At a correctly accredited school, the naturopathic medicine curriculum receives significantly more hours in training in nutrition than graduates of some of the best medical schools in the US, if not the world, and a similar training in the biomedical sciences, which covers subjects such as anatomy, cell biology, physiology, neuroscience and biochemistry. This medical background meant that as soon as I opened the doors to my clinic, I started seeing patients with all sorts of health concerns. But as they’d talk about their symptoms, they wouldn’t just talk about their health, but also about their appearance — and time after time they’d start telling me that they were aging faster than they thought they should. They were complaining of a lack of brightness in their face, skin texture getting rougher, fine lines and wrinkles appearing faster than they expected or developing a noticeable increase in pigmentation. Some had gotten to the point where they felt, “Well, I am getting older, so I guess I should accept that I feel and look worse than I did when I was in my 20s.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I didn’t really have a name for what I was seeing until one day I was treating a patient who had digestive problems. She was also concerned about her skin and how she was looking older, and I said, “Well, you do know that your digestion problems mean you’re aging faster?” She replied, “You mean I’m digest-aging.” All of a sudden, I had a name for what I was seeing in so many people. The circle was complete — I knew what was causing it. I knew how to tackle it and now I had a name to explain it to the world. Since then, I have treated literally thousands of patients for digest-aging and I am confident that the beauty and health worlds have missed something. I mention health here because of course the skin isn’t the only thing that shows signs of aging, and the gut can also be the root cause of many of the other issues that plague the body as we get older. Aching joints, weight gain around the middle, thinning hair, poor sleep, lack of energy and the severity of menopausal symptoms can also all be related to gut health. Get your gut healthy and these symptoms can also improve. No wonder that after treatment my patients not only look younger, but say they feel younger too, as everything seems to improve about their health — they regain their energy and get a spring in their step. Premature ageing and chronic illness starts in the gut. That’s the root.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

As their medical treatment progressed and we addressed the gut problems, hormonal imbalances or inflammation behind pretty much all of their health concerns, my patients also started to notice major skin changes; it was improving in all the aging areas they had been complaining about before. They were thrilled — and so was I. Not only was I helping my patients achieve optimum wellness, I was also helping them turn back the clock and look better than they ever had before. Soon they started to tell their friends and family what I was doing, and once their husbands noticed the change, I had them coming in as well! No wonder I think of my patients as one big happy family. At this point, to complement my ND qualification I decided to also train as a medical aesthetician: a skincare specialist who can use medical-like treatments. I felt that together, the two could help me absolutely determine the root causes of why people age before they should. I saw more and more patients, and as my knowledge grew, I could clearly see the link between their health and why they were aging. Eventually it got to a point where I realized there was a clear correlation between a change in the health of someone’s gut or their diet and their skin.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I met Sienna Miller for the first time she said “I’m going to blab about you to everyone” she was so happy with the treatment and products she wanted to spread the word and that she did. Many patients who have now become friends have been huge supporters in an authentic way. I haven’t hired PR before now and the proof will always be in the pudding. albeit pudding that’s sugar free gluten free and dairy free 😂

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Dr. Nigma Talib offers us an innovative solution to this problem through her groundbreaking book, Younger Skin Starts in the Gut. She utilizes her vast experience in treating thousands of patients over the past 14 years as a naturopathic doctor and medical aesthetician combined with the latest scientific research to formulate a better way to slow down the aging process.

In Younger Skin Starts in the Gut, Dr. Talib helps sort through the confusion and misinformation of what to eat and explains how it’s important to choose foods that do something for you instead of something to you. Real foods provide the body with the nutrients needed to maintain proper skin health and function. Combine this with Dr. Talib’s beauty prescription and this program will help change your body on both a cellular and genetic level. This will not only reverse the signs of aging but also create a shield against future damage. Younger Skin Starts in the Gut is a must read for any individual seeking a better solution to the aging process. How do I know this? I have witnessed the transformation of my patients who have used Dr. Talib’s innovative inside-out approach to skin health.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Others were using fillers and face-freezing jabs to try to disguise the problems they were seeing, believing that this was their only option to try to change what was happening. I disagreed. Yes, there is a pressure on women and men to look younger, but it didn’t make sense to me to be exhausted on the inside and older on the outside, masking both with fillers and paralyzing injections.

Not only was I helping my patients achieve optimum wellness, I was also helping them turn back the clock and look better than they ever had before. Soon they started to tell their friends and family what I was doing, and once their husbands noticed the change, I had them coming in as well! No wonder I think of my patients as one big happy family.

I realized there was a clear correlation between a change in the health of someone’s gut or their diet and their skin.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I’d suggest you work with a naturopathic doctor, nutritionist or other integrative health practitioner.

It’s time to get on to the fun bit — lotions, potions, creams and gels. The perfect skincare plan should aim to reverse and protect against as many of the above changes as possible — that’s quite a complex mission, and I hope you’ll see that just rubbing in a little moisturizer now and again probably isn’t going to cut it! I therefore suggest you take a three-pronged approach to anti-aging skincare that’s similar to the plans we’ve been using throughout this book in that it aims to Clear, Correct and Protect against factors aging the skin.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Eliminating IgG reactive foods from your diet can improve not only your skin but help resolve long-term issues that you might not even realize are food related — migraines, headaches, IBS, bloating and chronic fatigue, for example. This too can make you look younger. Think about it: if you have niggling health problems that cause you discomfort or worry, it’s going to show in your facial expressions. You’ll hold tension in your forehead and between your brows, creating frown lines. When your health problems start to resolve and the tension disappears, your face will relax, softening those lines as it does so. You’ll feel better, and as a consequence of that, you’ll start to look better.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Education: educate your clients both no matter who they are. All your hard work in creation will go to waste without that education.

2. The why? Why did you create the product… giving a story behind the why.

3. How do use your product? Experiences, research and even if it seems easy… always explain in a fun and applicable manner.

4. Why is your brand unique…. what sets it apart .

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement of good bowel movements being the key to optimal health 😂

I would educate people on gut health and the importance of what you eat as being medicine. Avoiding fast food and preservatives in boxed meals that are harmful to the gut which is harmful to your immune system and overall health.

I’d also take away the stigma about bowel movements and having open discussions about what is normal and how you can achieve optimal health. Your gut is the key to optimal health and glowing skin!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m certain that the idea that “everything starts in the gut” is simply going to develop and grow as our understanding of the impact and interrelation of the microbiome, the digestive system, inflammation and hormones on how fast, and how healthily, we age, both inside and out also develops and grows. Scientists are already talking about how diets in the future will be specifically tailored to ensure they help us create the perfect mix of bacteria for our bodies — and I’m proud that, in a way, I’m helping you get in on the ground level of embracing what could quite literally become the future of modern medicine.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: https://healthydoc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drnigmatalib

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drnigmatalib/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Healthydoc

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drnigmatalib?

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.