Daisy Jing of Banish: “Focus on the positives of your features”

Daisy struggled with cystic acne all her life. She remembered being called ‘pizza face’ and slathering tons of products on her face to get rid of her acne. After a decade of struggling with acne, Daisy, in one of her darkest, most depressed states, made a video called Growing Up Ugly and posted it on YouTube. She chose the username ‘daiserz89’, hoping no one would be able to find it. To her surprise, many people resonated with the video and appreciated her vulnerability and honesty. From there, she continued creating videos, documenting her acne journey and what products worked or didn’t work for her acne. Daisy went to Duke University in hopes of becoming a dermatologist so she could help others. During her time at Duke, she continued making videos, reviewing skincare products. During her research on skincare, she realized many skincare have unnecessary ingredients, like fragrance, fillers, mineral oil, etc. that made the product feel good upon application, but have no skin benefits. She eliminated all of her skincare she was using and made her own concoctions, testing and sourcing raw ingredients and going to natural food stores to use on her skin.

After a few months, her subscribers on YouTube realized her skin had cleared up and wanted to use whatever she was using. She shipped a few products out, and the rest was history. Banish was the first brand to normalize at home microneedling, along with one of the first brands to advocate for no fragrance in skincare. The products are freshly made in small batches and products are made to order, therefore you can only purchase them directly on their website, banish.com. Banish’s top seller is their patented Banisher Acne Scar removal tool. Moreover, Banish is the leader of the skin positivity movement, normalizing acne and textured skin on all their campaigns. All their marketing is from user generated content, and no photoshop or alterations are done on photos of skin.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had acne my entire life and I wanted to document my journey with acne on my YouTube channel. I tried all different products for my acne and none of them worked, and they actually made my skin worse. So I made my YouTube channel in 2010 and I started reviewing all different kinds of skin care products, and with my background and pre-med at Duke University, I realized a lot of the skin care products that we use have a lot of unnecessary ingredients. I then formulated my own products and within a few months the audience on my YouTube channel noticed a huge difference. They wanted to use whatever it is that I was using. That’s how Banish was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Funny thing, I was calling my bank and the representative of customer service recognized my voice and she asked if I sold the Derma roller products and I was so embarrassed because I felt like she had access to all of my banking info and I just felt almost naked in front of her. I’m always working on the computer so I forget that hey, like people are watching us, people are following us and every order that we ship is to an actual customer, which is very humbling and grateful we can touch so many people’s lives.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A tipping point in my career was when I went on my first vacation and I forced myself not to attend any meetings or be online during this time and it really allowed me to realize, ‘hey the company can run without me’.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In my eo forum, entrepreneurs organization, we’re a small group of 12 members that meets once a month and in there, there are a few incredible boss lady moms that made me realize that you can do it all. They are literal superwomen and the most productive human beings on the planet. I felt much more at ease before having my daughter that I could be a bomb ass mom and CEO!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Funny enough, we were ahead of the trend when it came to clean and natural beauty. When we started in 2013, it was always about ‘less is more’, no colors, fragrance, etc.’ and ‘less product and fewer steps is better’. Now in 2021, people are finally catching up on this trend, and I think the beauty industry is oversaturated with too many products and consumers are tired of it. They want minimal. Less is more

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Minimalism in skincare. The 30 step skincare routine is done and over with. Sharing different skin types, skin tones and skin textures. Skin texture is huge. Banish is the leader in celebrating all skin textures-flawless isn’t the only acceptable skin type. Diversity in different ethnicities representing beauty. I love it!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Brands are constantly emerging and trying to copy off other brands. Consumers now can realize this and have been ‘calling out’ brands with unfair business practices. The pressure to always launch new products even though they’re not necessary. Sustainability. With a lot of new products coming out there’s a sustainability issue. A lot of PR packages come with a ton of packaging and very few people can finish products.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Focus on the positives of your features. Play it up. For example, try a new hairstyle if you love your hair and a new fashion style that flatters your body. Additionally, focus on kindness and helping others. When you focus outwardly on helping others, you realize beauty is so much more than the way you look.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Start with one product: I started with the Banish kit.

Always be willing to innovate and change. With digital marketing, for example, we have to be constantly changing our strategies because the algorithm changes so often.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to have acne scars and different skin textures be accepted in society.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Our biggest fear is not that we are inadequate, our biggest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” When I suffered with my skin issues I realized that I shouldn’t fear what I’m inadequate at, but instead, what power I have from my experience in suffering with my skin.

How can our readers follow you online?

Banish.com is our website, @banishacnescars and @banish are our IG handles. My personal IG is @daiserz89

