Robert Parker of Roar Ambition: “Get people management experience early on”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Robert Parker from Roar Ambition.

Robert Parker is a 35 year old digital marketing entrepreneur who founded and manages Roar Ambition, a health supplements company that encompasses the Instant Knockout, TestoFuel, Prime Male brands. He bootstrapped the company with 30k dollars from his bedroom in 2012 and didn’t hire his first member of staff until the company was turning over 3m dollars. Now turning over more than 10m dollars per year, he believes that anyone who is willing and able to work hard can create a multi-million dollar company by simply looking at the gaps in the market and listening to what customers actually want.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a little better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In 2001, I left school at age 16 with little hope or prospects. I got a job in a fast-food restaurant, where I was walking four miles to and from work — often in the early hours of the morning. I’d always had an interest in staying in shape and healthy, so I left my job and undertook a part time health and fitness diploma with the aim of becoming a personal trainer. After getting a taste of low skilled work and further education, I knew that neither path was for me, I wanted to do my own thing — I wanted to set up my own business, but I had no idea how to do it and I didn’t have any money to get the business off the ground.

I spent some time online in my teenage years, and I could see how quickly everything was moving towards an online marketplace. I realized there could be an opportunity to provide direct-to-consumer products, rather than selling through the traditional retail avenue. I started looking for ways to set up a business online, and I came across affiliate marketing and SEO, which allowed me to amplify the traffic. I spent 8 dollars for the domain name and 5 dollars a month for a hosting account and the business was born! I taught myself the basics of HTML and design while spending a lot of time learning how the search engines worked — within six months I was making more than my friends were in their normal jobs.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Roar Ambition was set up in 2012 after I spotted a gap in the market. At the time of launch, there were very few direct-to-customer supplement brands and I knew there was a big opportunity in this space. If we could sell directly to the customer, we’d be able to cut out the retailer, which would mean we could spend more money creating a better product.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

It’s always been about putting the customer first and listening to what they want. I regularly have calls and email exchanges with our top customers to understand the product they’re looking for, while resolving any problems that they have or making any improvements that they suggest.

A good example of this is shown in our recent product tweak. We’ve been getting more requests from customers who are wanting supplements to be as clean and healthy as possible. We listened to the suggestions, removing all the coloured capsules which had food dyes in them and changing them to clear capsules instead. Over the past 12 months, we’ve also worked hard to make all our products vegan — another move which has come following the request of many of our long-term customers.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I always felt a need to share my experience with others who have the nous to become a great entrepreneur but aren’t quite sure how to get there, so I’ve recently started coaching young individuals who have come from challenging backgrounds and shared my knowledge on how they can achieve their goals.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty — If I make a mistake or if something isn’t working, I tell my team straight away — the sooner they know, the sooner we can resolve the issues. A few years ago, I put a lot of time into creating a new brand. The team worked hard for a year to get it going but it never really took off. I had to tell the team that I’d made a mistake with this idea, we stopped all work on it and moved on.

Responsibility — Especially when it comes to staff that I’ve hired. Hiring and managing is one of the most challenging areas of business. When I’ve made a bad hire in the past, I always give that person enough time and support to improve. The easy option is to let them go but I’m responsible for hiring and helping this person, so it’s important to treat them fairly. Sometimes they improve and stay, but sometimes it doesn’t work out and they regretfully have to be let go.

Creativity — This is the key to success for digital businesses because we need to create and innovate, but it doesn’t have to be as complicated as people think it is. Our most successful story of creativity was to create a fist shaped bottle for our Instant Knockout weight loss support supplement — it’s simple but very effective. It clearly communicates to our customers that this product has a long-lasting relationship with professional and established MMA fighters.

Often, leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Early in my business career, someone told me to only share information to my staff on a need-to-know basis. I did this for the first couple of years when I had staff, but I found that they were not as engaged and bought into the company as I would have expected them to be. With little information, they probably didn’t feel like they were true members of the club.

When I realised this, I started sharing more with them, and they became more engaged as a result. We are now at the point where we are oversharing with our team. They are involved in everything that is going on in the company, even things that are in the early stages and may not even go ahead. It’s better to overshare than to undershare, as the team feels more involved and can contribute more.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The hardest times have been when I hired the wrong people early on. I was in my 20s, I didn’t have any management experience, I thought that if I hired people who had good experience, they would automatically come in and do a good job — I was wrong. I made several bad hires which slowed the business down and created a lot of stress for me, and I didn’t have anyone around me to help. I did the best I could at trying to manage these people with the skills I had but unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

The business was growing and moving at a quick rate. I had to keep things going, otherwise it would have collapsed. I was incredibly motivated but at the same time, I had no choice but to put in the hours, which meant working every evening and weekend. This went on until I hired the right people who were able to take some of the main responsibilities away from me.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

Make friends with other business owners who have been through similar things that you are going through. Your friends and family often offer great support, but they won’t fully understand or be able to give you good advice about how to solve your problems. Only people who have run a business or have worked in senior positions will be able to help you.

When it comes to the highs, enjoy the success but stay hungry and humble — the learning never stops.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

It’s down to their experience. If they are fresh out of school or college, I would say that they should bootstrap a smaller business that doesn’t need much capital and is lower risk.

If they’ve got a few years of good experience either working for a company or running their own business and they can prove their previous success to potential investors, then fundraising and taking a higher risk could be the right path for them.

Your skill and experience are what will make your business successful. Money can make things happen quicker but it’s not the magic solution to success.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Experience — When I set up Roar Ambition, I already had 8 years of digital marketing experience. I knew exactly how to market the new products that I created. Get started in a niche — If this is your first business then I’d always recommend getting started in a niche that has little or no competition. You don’t have to get things perfect if you’re the only one operating in that space, customers will come to you because that’s the only option that they have. You can afford to make some mistakes and improve your offering as you learn more. Once you’ve had success in a niche and you’re hungry for more, you can use your experience to create a mass marketing offering where the opportunity is greater. Get people management experience early on — Your determination and technical skills will get the business off the ground but to take it to the next level, you’ll have to start hiring people. To do this successfully, you need to know how to hire and manage. The best place to get this experience is as an employee in a good company. If you’ve already started your company, then find yourself some good management coaches to help you. You don’t need a unique idea — It’s often thought that to set up a business, you need to invent something or come up with a completely new idea. You don’t. Some of the most successful businesses have taken what someone else is already doing to do it better or do it in another country. Innovating or adapting is easier and more likely to succeed than inventing a new product or concept. When I launched Roar Ambition, I looked at what the big retail supplement brands were doing and knew that I could create similar products but sell it directly to the consumer instead of selling it through a retail shop. You must be all in — Setting up and running a business that is going to generate millions is more than a full-time job, it’s a lifestyle. You must be fully committed and be prepared to work on the business every day for many years. Hiring good people that earn high salaries are only going to join you on your journey if they can see that you are all in.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s easy to spend too much time on your own and not listening to others. Every new entrepreneur will share their ideas with their friends and family. Often these people don’t have any business experience and offer poor advice, which can cause the entrepreneur to stop talking. I would recommend that you go to business networking groups and meet other business owners — share your ideas there. You’ll get better feedback, and your peers will be able to help prevent common business problems that new founders often fall into.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

If you are all in, you’ll also need to ensure that the people who are closest to you are in on it as well. If your partner is not on board with your dream, you could be in for a rough time at home as well, which will add to the stress. Explain to them why you are doing what you’re doing and that you’re going to be very busy. A supportive partner will help you immensely.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Share your insecurities with your friends and colleagues. By opening up, you’ll often find that they’ll open up and have similar issues to yours. Knowing that you’re not alone will help you to build your confidence.

