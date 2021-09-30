Haseeb Awan of EFANI: “Learn how to plan for and likely develop those investment strategies”

Learn how to plan for and likely develop those investment strategies. Investigate the fundamental concepts of investing and the way these are carried out effectively.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Haseeb Awan.

Haseeb Awan is a Financial Technology (FinTech) entrepreneur with a track record of two successful business exits, raising over 100M in venture capital & growing the customer base from 0–4 Million users & expanding to 15 countries across 4 continents within 18 months.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

I am a Pakistani-born Canadian living in the USA. Growing up perception started to change especially when I moved to Canada to study & interacted with a lot of people with diversified backgrounds. I played for a cricket team as well. Furthermore, I flourished in Canada.

I have been included among the top 100 influential people in FinTech globally, won multiple international awards, wrote for and is mentioned on multiple international media & frequently speaks at international conferences & government committees.

I am an engineer by degree with a Master’s in Engineering Management & also has studied Financial Markets from Yale University & holds Project Management Professional (PMP) designation. I am also a Y-Combinator Alumni as well Next Founders & a couple of other associations. Interestingly, I am among the earliest entrepreneurs in the blockchain space & a personal investor in 30+ companies & an advisor to over 10 companies.

Today, I get to exercise my entrepreneurial and developed financial skills as a founder, cybersecurity expert, privacy advocate, and the Chief Executive Officer at EFANI Inc. — a platform that provides solid cyber solutions to curb the growth of the threat landscape in SIM swap fraud. The primary target of our firm is the top 1.9% including crypto influencers.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes! “Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking That Works” imprints its impression on every entrepreneur no matter how long they have been in the game. The insight and skill with which this professional team tells their stories are incomparable in its functionality. A fantastic read for both newcomers and seasoned readers! The underlying message ad fundamental ideology is worth appraising — highly suggested.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

It is my own story, being honest. Financials and cybersecurity always piqued my interest. Furthermore, I tested my skills and learning on a project — i.e. BitAccess along with my partners where I explored my true talent. However, afterward, I became a sim swap victim (more than thrice), and keeping my crypto-assets in mind it was emotionally and financially detrimental. This is why I designed a solution that was appreciated by my fellow crypto peers and influencers. This is how my career remained connected with my proposed preventative method against such attack vectors (from the perspective of early crypto enthusiasts). The solution gained traction and this is how I ended up with Efani Inc.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not that I can recall of.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my partner, our VP, and my team have been there for me and my company. The position we have today has been a constant effort that has been consistent, adept, and timely.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, extending our service to 80 countries, going global! I am working on launching EFANI’s premium Black Seal Protection. It is by invites only and as the name suggests, designed to protect VIPs, CEOs, and Executives, as well as individuals who are looking to secure their crypto and prevent mobile-based hacking. The components include prevention against SS7/Location Tracking Attack, IP Data & DDoS Attacks, Spam & Spoof Calls, Silent/Malicious SMS Attacks, Fake Tower Attacks, and Sim Swap Attacks. I’d be happy to connect us with our VP, Mark Kreitzman if a reader is interested in this program.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Decentralization

2. Ability to build products involving everyone

3. Reducing middlemen and creating DAOs

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

1. Cyber threats — People often overlook the cyber threats it brings. There are mobile-based threats that hackers can use for their personal benefits or financial motive.

2. Scalability issues.

3. Cryptocurrencies are on a wild ride, so volatility is unpredictable.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

Cryptocurrencies are a passing fad that will fade away. Cryptocurrencies may or may not survive as speculative investment vehicles, but they are causing a radical shift in finance and money.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

Because cryptocurrencies and blockchain do not require a physical structure to exist, the costs associated with their transactions are minimal. Because there are no wages, utility payments, or rent to pay, these savings translate naturally into low transaction fees. This encourages consumers to accept these adoptive financial tools and begin transitioning, allowing the global economy to become more intertwined (or globalized).

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

Crypto mining (especially BTC & ETH) has an environmental footprint but this can be overcome. Blockchains are decentralized systems, but they are not uncontrollable. While high energy costs and environmental concerns have stifled cryptocurrency growth, this also presents a viable opportunity for those who readily own cryptocurrencies. There is a slew of new cryptocurrencies centered on renewable energy and other environmentally friendly solutions. Traditional cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, are also becoming more environmentally friendly. They are relying more on renewable energy to power their blockchain, which will allow them to run exchanges and process transactions more efficiently.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

As mentioned already, there are promising opportunities to be delivered by cryptocurrency, and these environmental issues can be reversed with a lesser footprint. Also transitioning to renewable resources will reduce these concerns.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

Cryptocurrency and the dark web frequently coexist. It is simple to remain anonymous while using cryptocurrency, implying that there is a much more reliable method to conceal your true identity when engaging in criminal activity.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

Most people think regulators should intervene but the simplest method is to educate what could go wrong and this would hinder hackers to actually hack you in the first place. It should start with mobile security, not relying on SMS-based 2FA, using complex passwords.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Act responsibly. Don’t pull all of your eggs in one basket. Understand the types of data breaches that you’re susceptible to. These include phishing, identity theft, and other social engineering practices. Understand what they truly are and adjust the investment to your risk appetite. Check on the appropriate platform to purchase your currencies. Learn how to plan for and likely develop those investment strategies. Investigate the fundamental concepts of investing and the way these are carried out effectively.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

They go for emotional decisions that affect them mentally and learn from your experience. Educate yourself on what could go wrong and check on the loopholes from where hackers can gain access to your sensitive information and ruin you. Invest in your cybersecurity and preserve it actively, not passively! Don’t become a victim.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

Bitcoin excites me but I am more focused on protecting crypto influencers from potential hackers. The new currencies seem exciting but it would consume a lot of my time to research thoroughly!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Currently, my aim is to protect people (from potential sim swap or aforementioned mobile-related threats) locally and globally so they have peace of mind. Besides, the prime goal is to guide and educate investors on these potential threats.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Good one! I have quite a long list but I would be eager to meet Sergey Brin and/or Larry Page as their entrepreneurial skills resonate with mine and a one-on-one talk will be insightful!

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!