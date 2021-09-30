Steven Borden of SAGA Fitness: “Give benefit of the doubt ”

Give benefit of the doubt — Spending so much time with Australian colleagues has shown me the value of extending the benefit of the doubt to people. They tend to give trust first & leave it to the other to either maintain or break it, as opposed to starting off defensive and creating a “you need to beg for my trust” relationship. Of course, you get burned at times, but it creates a better culture long term.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Steven Borden.

Steven Borden is the Sports Scientist and General Manager of SAGA Fitness, which develops next-gen fitness technologies, scientifically engineered to enhance performance and positively impact lives. Steven’s journey into the world of high performance began at the University of Kentucky’s football program, where he competed as a tight end in the infamous Southeastern Conference (SEC). He then progressed as an NFL try-hard, competing in minicamps and tryouts with various teams (Jets, Chiefs, Jaguars), eventually taking his experiences in high performance to work with a global human measurement leader, VALD.

SAGA Fitness’ flagship product is their BFR Cuffs, the world’s first wireless, automated training cuffs. The BFR Cuffs help individuals enhance the magnitude of their strength training by leveraging the highly researched training method of blood flow restriction. The technology is used by a variety of sectors — from professional athletes, to UFC fighters, Hollywood actors, Fortune 500 CEOs, military personnel and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was fortunate enough to be recruited to the University of Kentucky football program in 2013 — the year that Sports Science and athlete tracking technologies were first introduced to elite sports here in the U.S. University of Kentucky was (to my knowledge) the first NCAA program to implement these technologies at scale. Our sleep, recovery and on-field performance were tracked with GPS technology, something that is now mainstream in elite sport. I have always had an interest in human optimization — whether that’s in the athletic, cognitive, or longevity space. That interest combined with the exposure to then novel tracking technologies allowed me to learn the value of human measurement. When you can measure something accurately and reliably, you can gauge how decisions impact your health and performance. My foray into this ecosystem came from both that experience with tracking technologies and my experience competing at a high level on the field. After spending three seasons post-college bouncing in and out of NFL mini-camps and try-outs, I moved on from my on-field career and looked to make an impact in the human performance space.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Not one event in particular, but having the opportunity to work alongside some of the most elite special forces groups in the world has been fascinating. These are highly specialized groups in highly secured sections of military bases. The process of moving through each level of security is quite thrilling, but it’s even more interesting seeing some of these warfighters in close quarters. You look at them and can’t help but be fascinated with their courage, fortitude, and skillset. There are a limited number of people on planet earth that can pull off what they do on a routine basis. It’s cool to see.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Center of mass forward”. I’m a firm believer in momentum’s ability to get us where we want to go. Whether you have a fitness goal, personal goal, or business goal, it’s going to take consistent action, day by day, over a long period of time to pull it off. Most people struggle with getting started. If we can train ourselves to respect the principle of momentum in life the same way we respect it from a physics standpoint, we start to take small actions that lead to big results over time. Waiting, doubting, guessing, deliberating — none of those put us closer to where we want to be, but forward action builds momentum.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I wrapped up my chase for the NFL, I was 25 and had no professional experience. My resume had to explain what I had been doing for the past three years. Spoiler alert: just writing “NFL” without actually being able to say you made a team does not impress many employers. I reached out to Chris Rowe, Chief Commercial Officer at VALD — a world-leading human measurement technology company via LinkedIn. I told him though I didn’t have any professional experience, I understood athlete tracking technologies and would work hard if he gave me a shot at running sales for Western North America. After one phone call, he offered me the job. My time at VALD not only introduced me to some of the top strength coaches, Sports Scientists, and physical therapists in the world, but it is also what launched me to the position I am in now. Being able to work with SAGA, a brand that is so forthcoming in the health and wellness space, is something I’ve always wanted. I’m grateful to Chris for taking that shot on a guy who didn’t have much to offer on paper.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Huberman Lab Podcast. A bit of an unorthodox answer I’m sure as the podcast is more technical than motivational, but Andrew Huberman discusses tangible strategies that anyone can do to improve the quality of their life. Jordan Shallow always says, “The little things don’t add up, they multiply.” I’m a firm believer in this, and I place huge value in using discipline as the lever to get what we want instead of motivation. Discipline is controllable and consistent. If we learn how to optimize our sleep, health, and productivity through simple actions, then it just takes discipline to implement those actions. You want to fall asleep and stay asleep easier at night? Get outside when the sun is low on the horizon for ten minutes and allow your eyes to be exposed to that low horizon sunlight (in a safe way of course, don’t stare into the sun). This anchors your circadian rhythm and sets the stage for a good night’s sleep. Think about the positive downstream effects of consistent quality sleep!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit — I’ve taken many shots to the chin in my pursuit of pulling off something meaningful in this world. Without grit, it would have been easy to feel like it made more sense to change course or chase something a bit more reasonable.

— I’ve taken many shots to the chin in my pursuit of pulling off something meaningful in this world. Without grit, it would have been easy to feel like it made more sense to change course or chase something a bit more reasonable. Big Picture Mindset — I’ve been able to pass on short-term gains (financial, career, etc.) in situations where it didn’t map to where I’d like to be long-term. This can be tough early on as success is often not linear, but if you can see the bigger picture, it’s easier to play the long game.

— I’ve been able to pass on short-term gains (financial, career, etc.) in situations where it didn’t map to where I’d like to be long-term. This can be tough early on as success is often not linear, but if you can see the bigger picture, it’s easier to play the long game. Optimism — I heard once that average Angel Investors hear a startup idea and immediately try to think of 1,000 reasons why it could fail — they try to poke holes in the idea. It sounds wise at the outset, until you view that from a different lens. The best Angel Investors hear a startup idea and immediately think “If we were to make this work, how would we do it?” If you have big ambitions, you have to be keen on the fact that it can be quite easy to conflate pessimism with pragmatism. I attribute some of my success to my conscious choice to reframe my mindset when I find myself thinking of 1,000 reasons why something may not succeed into thinking of how exactly I could succeed.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

By encouraging those coming out of college to trust the process: be patient, have integrity, and understand that playing the long game often means putting others first. The best thing a leader can do is build up other leaders, and that’s something I aspire to do. I’m glad to be in a position where the 10 year ago version of me will ask “how did you get there?,” and I can point to direct time points and decisions in my life where those qualities led to where I’m at now (as opposed to just generically telling them to do the right things).

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Current — BFR — We’re now seeing Blood Flow Restriction training hit real scale globally. This form of training, though loaded with benefits, was previously only accessible to elite athletes as it required expensive and cumbersome tech to do properly. The rapid progression of hardware / software engineering in this space has allowed these devices to be created and sold at scale (at a consumer-friendly price point). SAGA Fitness’ BFR Cuffs are changing the landscape of blood flow restriction training and opening the door for anyone to experience its benefits.

— We’re now seeing Blood Flow Restriction training hit real scale globally. This form of training, though loaded with benefits, was previously only accessible to elite athletes as it required expensive and cumbersome tech to do properly. The rapid progression of hardware / software engineering in this space has allowed these devices to be created and sold at scale (at a consumer-friendly price point). SAGA Fitness’ BFR Cuffs are changing the landscape of blood flow restriction training and opening the door for anyone to experience its benefits. Future — Advanced Wearables — I think we’ve only begun to see the potential of wearables. Continuous glucose monitors are now tracking blood sugar in real time, as opposed to pricking your finger once per day. This “under the hood” access shows us how our bodies respond to different behaviors, but blood glucose and heart rate are just two of a vast array of metrics that can and will be tracked in a similar nature. We’ll see wearables that track hormones, blood markers (think markers of inflammation, etc.) electrolyte status, and much more in perpetuity.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

BFR — It’s very common for athletes to lose muscle mass during season as their priorities shift from strength training & muscle building to on-field performance and skill work. This is largely because athletes simply do not have the resources to recover from competition, skill work, and intense strength training. Having high level and accessible blood flow restriction training available will allow athletes to maintain muscle mass during season with less energy & recovery cost attached. That’s why I love working with SAGA so much. SAGA Fitness’ BFR Cuffs are “next level” according to the fitness community. They are the world’s first wireless, automated training cuffs that can easily be added to any workout and, meaning you can do shorter workouts you already love and see better results. SAGA’s Cuffs also feature automatic bluetooth calibration and have an easy occlusion percentage adjustment within the mobile app.

— It’s very common for athletes to lose muscle mass during season as their priorities shift from strength training & muscle building to on-field performance and skill work. This is largely because athletes simply do not have the resources to recover from competition, skill work, and intense strength training. Having high level and accessible blood flow restriction training available will allow athletes to maintain muscle mass during season with less energy & recovery cost attached. That’s why I love working with SAGA so much. SAGA Fitness’ BFR Cuffs are “next level” according to the fitness community. They are the world’s first wireless, automated training cuffs that can easily be added to any workout and, meaning you can do shorter workouts you already love and see better results. SAGA’s Cuffs also feature automatic bluetooth calibration and have an easy occlusion percentage adjustment within the mobile app. Advanced Wearables — This will not only unlock insights into health and performance, but will help vet whether or not many claims in this space have any weight. You want to make a claim that the product or service you’re selling has a positive impact on hormone status or inflammation? We’ll be able to track that seamlessly and at scale. In the world of competitive sports, we’ll be able to make more informed game-time decisions. Imagine being able to watch a real-time display of each athlete’s hydration and electrolyte status during a game — you’d then be able to make necessary modifications to prevent dehydration. Athletes will have hard data to back up what training modalities, lifestyle factors, and nutritional choices lead to positive or negative outcomes.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The danger with data is premature decision making. We can’t place weight in what data is telling us until we have enough confidence that it means what we think it means. It’s often those who make the boldest claims about a certain metric happen to be selling something that improves it. We just need to be sure we give the landscape time to mature before we start diagnosing conditions, modalities, and tactics based on what we’re seeing in the data.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

Trendy Instagram trainers — the most effective training and exercises often don’t make for the sexiest social media videos. People are much more fascinated with bizarre training “hacks” that beneath the surface almost always lack any inherent value to performance. It concerns me to see high level athletes falling prey to some of these “Instagrammy” type trainers who aren’t putting them in the best position to succeed during the offseason because they’re more concerned with posting trendy training videos. The best strength coaches and sports scientists need to lean into social media and build platforms for themselves, so they can own more of the internet coaching real estate. That’s the best way to combat this.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Give benefit of the doubt — Spending so much time with Australian colleagues has shown me the value of extending the benefit of the doubt to people. They tend to give trust first & leave it to the other to either maintain or break it, as opposed to starting off defensive and creating a “you need to beg for my trust” relationship. Of course, you get burned at times, but it creates a better culture long term. Hone in on one thing — Often in leadership positions we’re obligated to wear many hats. This is fine when there is no other choice, but it can be easy to fall into that pattern of feeling like you have no choice but to do everything, when you’d actually be much better off delegating. It’s hard to make a serious impact in any area of your business without a large percentage of your time and energy allocated to it. If there’s something I want to change about the business, I will carve out a time window and hyper-focus on that one segment, instead of devoting 5% of myself to 20 different segments. Stop being “realistic” — It takes no courage to set the bar low and then make it over. It’s much more impressive to start with asking “what would be extraordinary if we pulled it off?” then reverse engineer what it takes to get there.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement towards critical thinking instead of emotional thinking. I think this starts at a young age — if we can begin teaching kids to think systematically and methodically, they’ll grow into adults who can better navigate relationships, business, and life. Divisiveness in relationships, the workplace, and political landscape is often fueled by this reactionary thinking, not based on logic but on narrative. Critical thinking also allows you to have empathy for others’ perspectives. If we all approached problems this way, we’d spend less time arguing and more time saving the world.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Andrew Huberman — he is an inspiration to me and has taught me how to improve the quality of my life

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found on Instagram @stevenborden here

You can find SAGA Fitness on Instagram here

I also have a podcast called Momentum with Steven Borden, found on all major streaming platforms.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!

Thank you for the opportunity. Cheers!