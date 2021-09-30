I think every successful entrepreneur would say something similar — but I just keep getting up. You’ll be knocked down over and over in your career. And the most successful people that I’ve ever met were the ones that got back up, learned what they needed to, and just stayed in the game. I’ll take grit over talent all day long.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Patrick Dees.

Patrick Dees is Co-founder & Chief Gaming Officer at Project FANchise — Fan Controlled Football League (FCFL)

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure! Thanks so much for having me! Happy to give a little bit about my professional origin story. I’d love to talk about my high school years selling vacuums door to door but that’s probably another story.

But my journey really got started but my career began at the age of 21 when I decided to go all in and take the unprecedented step of purchasing 30,000 dollars worth of cell phones on my credit card (that I didn’t have!) and opened my first brick and mortar point of wireless retail distribution. By age 24 I had grown the business substantially becoming an Altel exclusive agent with more than 65 locations emerging as one of the country’s largest distributors.

By 27 I had owned and operated nearly 150 wireless retail locations when I was introduced to the founders of Flipswap. Known as the Kelly Bluebook of cellphones, they were not only wildly innovative, but the founders were the type of partners that you want in your corner, working shoulder to shoulder in the trenches of the early days of the mobile phone wars. Together we forged an incredible partnership, and our small team raised a staggering 14.1M in series A funding. We scaled the business for a number of years before a successful exit in 2011.

Between the time we’d looked at our exit strategy and our actual exit we had a lot of time to think through — “what’s next?” The two things I love most in this world are video games and live sports. And combining the two of them was nothing anyone had ever attempted. From day one we asked, “If we invented a professional football league what would it look like? Holistically, not just from a rule set perspective, what type of experience could we provide the fans that would reimagine professional football for a digital consumer base and bring them closer to the game that they love. Which led us down the path to founding Fan Controlled Football (Fan Controlled Sports and Entertainment). We were on a mission to empower fans by giving them a lean forward approach to the sport they love. To truly, for the first time, allow them to control the action on and off the field. We’re building real-life interactive video game platform while making it clear the endless possibilities of what fan engagement done right can look like right now and in the future.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

First — what a question? If you’d asked me “what’s the most interesting story that happened to you this week?” I’d have a hard time pinning something down. Building something that has never been done before has been a WILD journey. Add to that the fact that the Fan Controlled Football is comprised of a cross pollination of the biggest personalities from the world of sports, entertainment, and culture, such as Quavo, Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, etc. — it makes for an unreal value proposition for our fan base.

But if I had to answer the question — I think it would be the moment we knew we were on to something BIG here. Our initial first season and proof of concept came with the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (2015–2017) You see, in 2017 we bought a professional franchise in the Indoor Football League (IFL) and instituted our fan-controlled concept for the first time in sports history — giving much of the decision making power to the fans. Using our fan-run model, we launched an expansion team, the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles in the IFL turning over control of the team to our fans. Fans from across the globe participated in a series of votes on everything from what city the team will call home, who will be the head coach, designing the team logo and brand identity. It all culminated in the generation of hundreds of thousands of streams and play-calls via our mobile app from fans across the world (more than 100 countries).

We believed that if you put fans in a position to be successful — they’ll take care of the rest. And boy did the fans prove us right. By the end of the regular season, the fan controlled Screaming Eagles were ranked as one of the most high-powered offenses and our quarterback (uncovered by the fans via YouTube clips) was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Screaming Eagles (2017) success metrics:

● 1m+ views across Twitch, Facebook, and Youtube

● 100+ countries where fans called plays across planet earth

● 19K+ fan called plays per game

● #3 Ranked third in the IFL out of 10 in total offense 100% fan run

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

What a question? Almost too many to list but I think this quote by David Landes ranks amongst my favorites. It was shared with me by my business partner and good friend, another Co-Founder of Fan Controlled Football Sohrob Farudi. He doesn’t just believe it — he lives it and it’s really inspiring.

In this world, the optimists have it, not because they are always right, but because they are positive. Even when wrong, they are positive, and that is the way of achievement, correction, improvement, and success. Educated, eyes-open optimism pays; pessimism can only offer the empty consolation of being right.” -David Landes, The Wealth and Poverty of Nations

I think Landes here articulates it perfectly. And since learning it — this educated, eyes-open optimism has been my approach in every venture, strategy, and relationship of my adult life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Over the years I have accumulated countless professional mentors. From the pride of Tucson, Arizona Joe Cristiani who taught me the power of people. And vision. That capital L, Leadership is creating a vision in others such that they act effectively, committedly, and excitedly.

However, the person to whom I’m most grateful, and it’s not even close, would be my mother. She is a bastion of endless kindness, positivity, and brings creativity and wonder to every situation. I want to be her when and if I ever grow up.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’d like to start by saying that I’m here because of some incredible teams behind me. Happy to talk a little bit about how I personally tick but very rarely use ‘I’. It’s always ‘WE’. It’s WHY I’m a serial entrepreneur. It’s WHY I build teams and spend so much time and energy on developing a productive and inclusive culture. Nothing I’ve accomplished has been done alone. And it’s a thrill to win as a group.

But in thinking about things that have served me well — I tend to think laterally and look at challenges from all different angles. I’ve always truly believed that rules are meant to be broken, especially when they’re arbitrary — and particularly when somebody else made them up.

To go deeper — I tend to question everything and I often take the third option. I realized early that life is full of false decisions. And that if I was going to be successful that I should never take parameters for granted, and never be satisfied with the choices that I’m given. Sometimes the best approach is the simplest one — and sometimes the best option isn’t even on the menu.

Secondly, I am a people person, who authentically loves and invests in people. Turns out… kindness is always a positive ROI.

Lastly, and I think every successful entrepreneur would say something similar — but I just keep getting up. You’ll be knocked down over and over in your career. And the most successful people that I’ve ever met were the ones that got back up, learned what they needed to, and just stayed in the game. I’ll take grit over talent all day long.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes, I’d like to think so. But I always feel I can do more. My wife, son and I donate time and financial resources to a number of 501c3 organizations. Our family casts a special emphasis on cancer charities that are closest to my heart. In addition, in the past year with COVID pandemic, we at Fan Controlled Football pride ourselves on leveraging our corporate partners and networks to assist players off the field with their start-up small businesses and help further monetize their entrepreneurial aspirations.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Far and away the sports/fan technology that I’m most excited about would be the convergence of the second and third screen into a singular interactive screen. The utilization of visual overlays on platforms like Twitch literally change the way that we as fans can engage with the sports/athletes that we love. On a long enough timeline — every screen will be interactive, and sports can really move that technology forward in a way that traditional linear narrative just won’t.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

I don’t think it’s a ‘might’ as we believe we are proving it. Hundreds of thousands of fans determined how our Season v1.0 played out on the field. They not only were our replay officials, they voted on rules, made player personnel decisions, but called all the plays in real-time through our partnership with Twitch using the league’s custom built Twitch extension.

We’ve created a true lean-forward experience and changed both fan behavior and what it means to have an impactful role with your favorite team. We’ve created fan progression systems where fans can gain mastery over the mechanics and level up. AND leveling up gives fans more weight in decisions that play out on the field.

Additionally, as we help give the players platforms to create their own communities off the field (via social and platforms like Twitch) and they’ve built relationships with their fans. And they’ve seen that the more they engage off the field the more their number is called on the field. It’s proving that a different type of player individual is going to be successful in this new paradigm.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I’m not sure it’s a “drawback” but I think we should fundamentally rethink what it means to be a fan. As fans are able to (a) impact what happens on the field (b) grow that impact/influence based on a level of mastery — they become nearly as valuable to a team/fanbase as the players on the field.

If you fast forward 3–4 years I think you’ll find teams recruiting fans from other teams to come help drive strategy and lead their fanbase to victory. And to me — that is WILD. That I, as a fan, could be recruited to another team. WILD.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

The first thing is that there seems to be a general “truism” that Gen Z and younger audiences have small attention spans. Yes, you’ve got to create content around how they consume it but if given the right game play loops, and reward systems — they’ll engage for hours. Look at Fortnite as an example. The problem isn’t the attention span. It’s about the mechanics and functionality of your content.

Secondly, and I’m sure that this will be polarizing, but traditional sports do a terrible job of onboarding new fans. Being a new fan of a team in most leagues isn’t that accessible. Traditional fandom is either a) geographical or b) generational. And if you’re coming to a sport outside of one of those vectors — it can be daunting.

There is a whole market of gamers who love community, love fandom (video game fandom is very much the same muscle as sports fandom) and would be highly engaged consumers of your sports content if you could give them an easy on ramp.

And lastly — why can’t we get a new NBA Jam game on an annual basis? That’s a real concern for this guy.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Compassion and empathy are superpowers. Hire and work with people smarter than yourself. Intelligence isn’t Wisdom and Intelligence is no substitute for experience. Success is never final, and failure is never fatal. Work/Life balance is a myth. Focus on being present.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 😊

There are a couple of areas that I’m particularly passionate about.

As a Cancer survivor I’m currently exploring opportunities to get more involved with education and prevention efforts. Literally, everyone has either had Cancer or knows someone who does. And there is just so much work to be done.

Additionally, with my home base being Southern California our community needs to take a more active role in the homelessness and hunger epidemics in our country. I’ve been involved in local community projects and need to do more at a state and support nationally policies that could have instant impact.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 😊

Oh, that’s easy. Ted Lasso. Because I ‘Believe’

I joke but there are actionable leadership lessons in every single episode. Think through a bit of what he’s already taught us. It’s already been a metric ton of insight and below are a couple of my personal highlights.

“Be a goldfish.” — According to Ted, a goldfish has a 15-second memory. He wants his players to make mistakes and move on. Do not dwell on the mistake, learn from it.

“Teammates don’t need to be best friends to be great” — Ted uses examples such as Shaq & Kobe, Lennon & McCartney, Woody & Buzz. Players simply need to have mutual respect.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover” — Amazing talent can be discovered in some of the most unusual packages and places.

“Symbolism is important” — Rituals and the severity of the initiation can bond a team together through shared experience.

And lastly, “Be curious, not judgmental.” — Ted uses this quote from Walt Whitman to express his frustration that most people in his life have second-guessed his ability without getting to know him. They simply judged him without understanding him.\

And I could go on and on but now’s not the time. In short- lunch and beers with Ted would be riot. Let’s make it happen.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at @ptothedees on Twitter, Patrick Dees on LinkedIn or via Fan Controlled Football at https://www.fcf.io/

Follow-up Q’s: Bryan Kirsch, Director of Communications Fan Controlled Football @ [email protected]

On background | History of Fan Controlled Football:

Fan Controlled Football Owned & Operated — Episode 1: Getting the Gang Together: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Akm5IN2vGjs&t=269s

Fan Controlled Football Owned and Operated — Episode 2: The Beta Test League: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1Lvc27SmCk

Fan Controlled Football Owned and Operated — Episode 3: A New Type of Football: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVj7mKGSZ2g

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!