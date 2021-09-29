Christopher Gilbert of NobleEdge Consulting: “Ladder up!”

Ladder up! Research shows that awareness of our capacity for moral progress actually helps us make better choices. While it may be a well-worn habit for us to rationalize and excuse our decisions without considering our impact on others, if everyone followed the ‘its only about me’ path, then we’d be in far worse shape than we are now.

Christopher Gilbert, PhD, co-founder of NobleEdge Consulting, specializes in Organization and Management Leadership Ethics is the author of The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, available at Amazon and other book vendors. For more information, visit and connect with Chris Gilbert on nobleedgeconsulting.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Born in Sacramento, California. Lost my dad to a car accident when I was two- Mom and I grew up together, she was just twenty-two then. After she re-married, they had my two brothers, Greg and Kevin. We lost Kevin in ’96, but he was an incredible musician who produced his girlfriend Sheryl Crow’s first album and a bunch of his own.

As a kid, I loved imagination games more than sports. I got picked on for that even though I was bigger than all of the bullies. I think that grew my empathic side. I had a Catholic school upbringing although I am now Baha’i. My Mom would tell you I was always concerned with being good rather than testing limits. It’s not ironic then that with that upbringing led me to a career in ethics.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve had four careers actually. In brief, I was an engineering geologist after my B.S. degree, a business professor cum entrepreneur after my M.B.A, became an adjunct professor at five universities on four continents, and I settled into ethics consulting work, building our business NobleEdge LLC, and authoring two award winning ethics books.

The seeds of the ethics work were planted when we lost our successful, entrepreneurial company, Cravings Inc. to a Fortune 100 food service company. They spent weeks in our operation pretending to do their due diligence for a buy-out. Then, after notifying us they were no longer interested, they opened a copycat operation in the mid-west.

That ethical lightning bolt led to my PH.D. specializing in leadership ethics and a passion to teaching and training ethics. I feel my greatest project so far was work for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on a sustainable food security project in Kenya. Truly every day I could say I was working on world hunger. That was a great privilege.

Out of crisis comes victory. That’s the first story in my book, The Noble Edge.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

With the assistance of my book, I am hopefully beginning a national conversation about building and re-building trust with one another.

The concept of the Noble Edge is meant as an analogy akin to the cutting edge or the leading edge- those rarified spaces where new technologies, new ideas, new ways of thinking and acting spur incredible innovations and advances. The Noble Edge represents an advance in our character. It is the space where the nobility we are born with flourishes through the consistent agreement of our words and our actions.

In this particularly toxic moral era, we need a shot in the arm inoculating us against the thinking that bad ethics come from the ‘bad’ folks and good ethics come from the rest of us when we all move up and down the moral ladder with our different choices every day. The book and my speaking and consulting work are meant to be part of that beneficial shot.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I think help and encouragement came one part from my upbringing; two parts learning best when I was teaching others; two parts from a dear, Baha’i friend and mentor, Dr. Pattabi Raman; and one part my over-confident but ‘scouty’ nature.

Pattabi, who passed away three years ago, was a wonderful mentor who planted the seeds for my doctorate and filled my head with wonderful analogies and metaphors about morality and ethics. He built great bridges to the complexities of human moral development.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Hmmm, so many meanders so little time. I think my biggest learning came in starting my career as an engineering geologist.

I wound up majoring in Geology even though I wasn’t that science minded. This got me my first professional job amongst scientists and engineers. Talk about a round peg in a square hole, the exactitude of engineering was not my cup of tea. To make things worse, my field time was spent in Alaska freezing various appendages off in minus 120-degree wind chill, arctic slope weather. I figured out after a few years of this there had to be a better way. I went back to school and got a business MBA kicking off my next career as a business professor.

I love knowing about the earth from a geological perspective- very helpful in my talks on climate change- but as a career, it was a rough start. Ethics (the subject) provided great clarity to my career path.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I got stuck in Dunsmuir, California driving home for Christmas one college year when an ammonia truck jack-knifed on the snowy summit of the Siskiyou mountains. I got the last hotel room, went into the only store in town and grabbed the last book on their rack- Illusions by Richard Bach (the then well-known author of Jonathan Livingston Seagull.)

I had just earned my pilot’s license that summer. Nothing by chance, the story about a well-lived life is set inside the tale of a heaven-sent teacher mentoring a young, bi-plane pilot barnstorming across the mid-west. Right up my alley.

Chapter four starts off, “Messiah’s Handbook and Reminders for the Advanced Soul. Perspective, use it or lose it…The simplest questions are the most profound. Where were you born? Where is your home? Where are you doing? What are you doing? Think about these once and a while and watch your answers change.”

I read it cover-to-cover that night. It resonated in deep ways that I obviously needed. Looking back, I think I was looking for my own “messiah” and a better purpose. While it is not a religious book, it is incredibly spiritual. Later, open to such discoveries, I stumbled upon the Baha’i Faith. Nothing by chance, apart from my wife and children, that’s been the greatest blessing.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I’ll share two quotes, if I may:

The first is from a book I used in my business ethics seminars:

“Whatever matters to humans, trust is the atmosphere I which it thrives.”

-Sissela Bok, Lying

Building trust is the essential outcome of all ethical choices.

The second quote I used in my own book because it is so apropos to our ability to shift to a healthier paradigm of morality:

“I’ll see it when I believe it.” -Joel Barker, Paradigms

Barker’s book is well worth a read. It talks about our fundamental truths- the ones we shape our lives around. And then speaks about how they change and how we change them. The Noble Edge is all about shifting from our small-t truths now to Capital-T truths that are a mandate for a collaborative, interdependent global future.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I am a great fan of transformational leadership over transactional leadership. In the latter, it’s about what you get for what you give. In the former, trusted associates do their best because the leader creates an empowering climate where the associates know they can walk through walls. Everything done in that organization, whether a mistake or a success, is seen as a nudge in the right direction.

Two worthy maxims about great, transformational leaders: They find good people and give them a job they love. (It was Confucius who said, “Find a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”)

The second maxim of leadership is this: “Poor leaders just want to be right. Great leaders want to find the truth.” That puts the last few years in perspective.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The polarization in our country has become so extreme that families have been torn apart. Erstwhile close friends have not spoken to each other because of strong partisan differences. This is likely a huge topic, but briefly, can you share your view on how this evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Your question reminds me of a great quote from my faith: “We are all leaves on the same tree…The well-being of mankind, its peace and security are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established”

– Baha’u’ullah, Gleanings

At the 35,000-foot level, we have reached a place where a person’s opinion and the person are seen by many of us as the same thing. If we don’t like someone’s opinion, we don’t like them. This absolutely stifles our ability to find truth- which is perhaps why some leaders use this misdirection to foist their lack of truth on the willing.

It’s not about eliminating conflict which can be very productive if we eliminate the dysfunction around it. In our current circumstances, individuals foment that dysfunction and nothing gets accomplished. Name calling, retributive acts, defensiveness, personalization, stereotyping, we vs. them arguments, these are easy. Much harder is removing yourself and your ego from the argument and focusing on the information offered rather than on the individual or the voice.

The true process of consultation is the clash of opinions without the clash of personalities. That’s where we discover truth. I’ll offer two small, action steps toward true consultation you can take or leave:

First, try to avoid talking about an idea as “Tom’s idea” or “Shaia’s idea” or “my idea.” When we attach ownership to an idea or opinion, the acceptance or rejection of the idea becomes, intentionally or unintentionally, the acceptance or rejection of the idea’s owner.

Secondly, when offering an idea or opinion, once it’s out of your mouth let it belong to the collective group and let them do with it as they please. Each of us should struggles to share an idea without owning it. That’s hard to practice, but incredibly powerful in eliminating the dysfunction of ego that lurches in and out of our ineffective conversations now.

I have no pretensions about bridging the divide between politicians, or between partisan media outlets. But I’d love to discuss the divide that is occurring between families, co workers, and friends. Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your experience about how family or friends have become a bit alienated because of the partisan atmosphere?

We have close friends who either look at the pandemic as false or refuse to give up their ‘rights’ and inoculate. But ethics isn’t an exercise of our rights it’s an exercise of our virtues- in this case selflessness. For theirs and others protection we took on the responsibility to maintain distance until they step up in global citizenship.

Vulnerability to Covid doesn’t follow family or friendship lines. It is shared globally by every stratum and division of society- economic, racial, familial, gender and so on.

The global pandemic shines a searing light on our human inter-connectedness. This highly volatile and contagious virus has become the acid test not just for friendship or family cooperation but for global unity.

In your opinion, what can be done to bridge the divide that has occurred in families? Can you please share a story or example?

You know, the classic tale of the ‘Good Samaritan’ illustrates how the enlightened virtues of empathy and compassion serve to drive mutually beneficial relationships. The story of a man who risks himself on a dangerous road to help another poor, unfortunate traveler left beaten and robbed, is not a story of punishment or reward, sainthood or piety. Rather, it is a parable about the human capacity to develop and demonstrate the three pillars of wisdom- rational intelligence, emotional intelligence, and spiritual intelligence, (knowing right, feeling right and doing right).

What’s the difference between the person who stopped to help and all the others who passed the victim by? It is the framing of the question they asked of themselves. To the selfish, the important question is, “If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?” To the empathetic and selfless, the important question is, “If I don’t stop to help this man, what will happen to him?”

In the second question — and its answer — are evidenced all three pillars of wisdom.

The very way the question about vaccination is framed adds poignancy to the concept that the quality of our lives is not measured in the answers we find, but in the questions we ask.

One thing the pandemic has made clear is that workable solutions will involve humans across our planet. Our interdependencies with one another already exist and that interconnectedness begs for a more universal morality. We use paradigms, our strongest truths, to interpret and understand the world around us.

I believe in both the workplace and at home, we can remind those who view inoculation as giving something up that that attitude is exactly what happened as our best and brightest defend our nation. Our victories on World War I and II came from the folks who didn’t give up their rights but gave up their choices. This was a call for selflessness. That call is trumpeted today to fight a more overwhelming enemy- virus!

Our response to those unvaccinated should not be judgmental- it should focus on our human virtues and a transformation from selfishness to selflessness.

I think one of the causes of our divide comes from the fact that many of us see a political affiliation as the primary way to self identify. But of course there are many other ways to self identify. What do you think can be done to address this?

Ahh, a systems question…let’s swing away on this one.

1. At the 50,000-foot level, if parties wither away, as I believe they are now despite their loud protests, you eliminate partisan politics. Parties now focus themselves almost exclusively on maintaining popularity, power and resources. They actually drive themselves into self-obsolescence. The most potent inoculation against self-identity by political affiliation is becoming more active, avoiding electing along party lines and prioritizing candidates that actually take actions on our behalf.

2. If people are proud of who they are, they herald that throughout their lives. First, they must know who they are and find pride in every component. How does this happen? Heal our families and we’ll know better who we are. Heal our communities and that collaboration will create a pride of the whole that dribbles down to the pride of the individual. Shift national sovereignty toward global citizenship and we can truly tackle global struggles. Environmental crises and pandemics need no passports or visas to cross borders. The real immigrant crises are climate change and Covid right now. Let us together build technological and healthcare walls to stop their growth.

3. Finally, dare I say the answer to healing self-identity is not economic, we’ve thrown money at equity and equality for centuries. Nor is the answer found in just eliminating disparities between the haves and have nots, philanthropism has existed for centuries. The roots of the cure come in climbing up the moral ladder. Moving from the ‘it’s about me’ or ‘it’s about some of us’ step toward a true understanding that in all of the choices we make that impact others we must act with the understanding that it’s about all of us. By the way, my book The Noble Edge charts that pathway.

Much ink has been spilled about how social media companies and partisan media companies continue to make money off creating a split in our society. Sadly the cat is out of the bag and at least in the near term there is no turning back. Social media and partisan media have a vested interest in maintaining the divide, but as individuals none of us benefit by continuing this conflict. What can we do moving forward to not let social media divide us?

I remember wondering over the last number of years if the most effective antidote to the half-truths and ‘alternative facts’ streaming out of leadership wasn’t media boycotting their coverage. Perhaps we must do the same in ignoring or boycotting those agencies that forget to provide sound alternative perspectives.

Somehow, we’ve moved from the position of everyone has the right to an opinion to everyone has the right to be right, even if they’re wrong. What we need is the dialogue I spoke about earlier- consultation. Active listening has disappeared and been replaced by active talking. This becomes a ‘versation’ where we require a conversation.

We have seemingly replaced researching alternative perspectives with listening to one-track views that support of our own. Until media grows out of this, I think we should offer online platforms where facts are clearly researched and clearly presented. Alternatives are necessary, but to evolve an opinion about the truth, you need to weigh those perspectives on your own.

What can we do moving forward to not let partisan media pundits divide us?

The truth is that we have only two choices about climbing the moral ladder. We can either stay on the lower rungs, believing in our current situational ethics and thinking that being treated fairly by others who demonstrate true honesty and integrity is a luck of the draw. Or we can believe we have the capacity to create a world that operates on the same truths practiced by everyone for everyone. A world where ethical choices are those that build trust and trustworthiness. In which world do you want to live?

The key to moving past these divisions is moral progress. It is the only way to build our own conscience and connect it with others. Understanding trust and trustworthiness are the foundation of our greatest personal freedoms is the lingua franca of a society built for our best support.

This is our two-fold moral purpose. Work together toward a universal ethic and the community thrives. When the community thrives so too, we as individuals live a better life.

Sadly we have reached a fevered pitch where it seems that the greatest existential catastrophe that can happen to our country is that “the other side” seizes power. We tend to lose sight of the fact that as a society and as a planet we face more immediate dangers. What can we do to lower the ante a bit and not make every small election cycle a battle for the “very existence of our country”?

We must disabuse ourselves of any sense of moral supremacy.

Unity isn’t achieved through elimination of different thinking. It comes from the struggle to find common ground. Humans have an innate desire to carry forward civilization. Just ask anyone, do you want the world of our children to be worse, the same or a better than our world. Ninety-eight percent of us say a better world. And there it is- we want civilization to advance past where it is now. We all have that commonality. So, in that vein, focus the candidate debates on how to achieve unity for that advance and not on how to divide.

Second, look for common ground. Start a conversation with a question rather than a statement. One really good question is, “What are you most concerned about in your family, or with your friends or in your business or community?” Chances are you’re concerned about the same thing I am.”

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

While I am sure we need more than five steps to change the world, I’ll approach this from an ethics perspective- a trust building or re-building paradigm. Given the choice, I’d rather live in a world of no laws and 100% trustworthiness than a world of all laws with no trust. The best moral choices will help heal this nation and contribute mightily to the world. If you allow, I’ll briefly contribute five of the nine steps outlined in my current book:

1. Ladder up! Research shows that awareness of our capacity for moral progress actually helps us make better choices. While it may be a well-worn habit for us to rationalize and excuse our decisions without considering our impact on others, if everyone followed the ‘its only about me’ path, then we’d be in far worse shape than we are now.

Life example: As I surveyed respondents in my ethics research, those exposed to the three steps of the moral ladder (‘It’s about me’, up to ‘it’s about some of us’ to the top step, ‘it’s about all of us’) make better ethical choices than those that don’t use this framework. Give it a try, but it takes a little practice.

2. Trustworthiness is as trustworthiness does. Any choice you make that involves others either enriches your trustworthiness or erodes it. A lifetime of building trust with others professionally or personally can be shattered in moments. On the other hand, the opportunities for building trust are limitless and the climb toward better, more ethical decision making is the part of the purpose of our lives.

Transformation is a challenging process but so too is running a marathon or raising children or being a good influence in an often less-than-rewarding world. Growth takes practice and it is filled with life-changing possibilities. What goal in life doesn’t require personal commitment?

Life example: A colleague tells the story of a Canadian pharmaceutical company. I’ll call it PharmX. They invented a pill that if taken would create false, lowered readings in breathalyzers- the devices used to arrest drunk drivers. Three weeks before the drugs release to mass market, the teenage daughter of the CEO of PharmX was hit and killed by a drunk driver. This executive went through an incredible transformation spurred by that personal tragedy and spent the rest of his PharmX days ensuring that drug would not reach the marketplace. It was always unethical to produce this type of drug- he realized that through his tragedy. It is almost always easier to consider what builds or erodes trust through our own transformation rather than some horrific event.

3. Don’t react, respond. The right actions often come out of contemplation. Since ethical actions result from utilizing your knowledge, in combination with your judgement allowing time for each of these capacities to coalesce is important to choosing right. Start with what you know. Examine which step of the ladder you’re using. Then, once satisfied, act! That also allows for those intangible, “aha” moments that often bring better decisions.

Life example: We have all had to face big decisions. The bigger the choice, the longer we often contemplate it. In fact, sometimes the right answer comes out of a night’s sleep. Wittingly or unwittingly our brains are digesting what we know, trying to ascertain what we don’t and bringing judgment to bear on the outcomes. If you are allowed time, use it to your advantage. The same can be true of our immediate reactions to other’s words or choices- the hurtful emails, the angry outbursts, the ultimatums. Give yourself time to formulate a healthy response rather than reacting immediately or emotionally. You will be glad over the long term that you did.

4. Be Your Own Guru. No one has an edge on ‘right’ choices. This wisdom is yours. Your decisions are yours. Every step up the moral ladder is yours. You are the only “guru” around when you make most choices. Make those choices wisely knowing every step up is well-supported. Try linking your views about right and wrong with your own personal progress. Exercise your best virtues. Know with absolute certainty that your climb comes with the moral assurance of every great spiritual tradition in human history. You cannot fail; you can only progress.

Life example: I had a very difficult personal choice to make about whether to inform future investors in our start-up company Cravings, about the copycat operation that another unscrupulous company opened in the Midwest. The unethical doppelganger’s version of our business was in a small test market, Eden Prairie, Minnesota. I knew it would go unnoticed for at least a year. If I did not reveal this secret during our negotiations for expansion capital, we would get funds for at least three new nationwide locations before the other operation went public. If I revealed that secret, we would lose the investment money and probably our business. Fortunately, after some soul searching, we revealed what we knew. Indeed, we lost the company, but more importantly I am here to tell that tale with a soul intact and a message and expertise I never imagined I would have. Out of every crisis is a far greater victory!

5. You are what you E.A.T.S. Here are a few questions to ask yourself that personalize the ethics of your choices. I call these the Ethical Acid Tests or EATs.

Does my decision stand up to public scrutiny? What if my actions were publicized on the front cover of tomorrow’s New York Times or broadcast on social media, CNN, NPR or other prime time news?

Do I want my partner, children, neighbors, co-workers, colleagues, boss or employees to do what I am about to do?

Do I want this action to be on my permanent record, or added to our family rules or detailed in my organization’s policies and procedures manual?

Are the outcomes of my choice good for all stakeholders?

Does this decision advance the long-term common good?

Does this action create trust with others?

If your answer to any of these EATs is, “No,” then don’t do it!

Life Example: A few years ago, a female student in my graduate ethics course surprisingly admitted to the class that she worked at a drug packaging company that was intentionally mislabeling the boxes to sell more product. She was a single mom with two young children and the job was her lifeline to paying rent and more. She was convinced she would be fired if she blew the whistle. After some lengthy discussions, she made the right ethical choice, quit, and gave the information to the FDA. Weeks later the company was shut down and everyone fired and/or indicted. Turns out the FDA had already been investigating the business for several months. She walked away with her moral conscience and not too much later got a more lucrative and higher paying job in the same industry. She had actually used the E.A.T.’s to help make her choice. Sometimes moral courage is the only support available to do the right thing.

Finally, the connections we make with one another, the ethics we practice with one another, these will define the quality of our lives. These five suggestions are the mileposts along that pathway.

Knowing progress is naturally rooted in our rational, emotional, physical and spiritual selves provides us a wonderful certainty. Indeed, we have the glorious capacities and conscious knowledge to live nobly and bring life to the understanding that there’s no right way to do the wrong thing!

Simply put, is there anything else we can do to ‘just be nicer to each other’?

“Empathy is about finding echoes of yourself in another person.”

– Moshid Hamid

In a world without true universal moral standards, you see acts of violence condoned by perpetrators because of their perceived differences from those they victimize. In their lowest form, such conditions lead to genocide, suicide bombing or mass murder. When we do not personalize what we do, then anyone outside our moral circle can be treated the way our standards permit.

This underscores a very important consideration of ethics: we cannot alone decide on what is ethical and what is not. Ethics are a public and communal enterprise. This public debate about ethics brings alternative needs into the conversation. In essence, the more public the discussion, the wider the circle. If the circle widens far enough, then “they” become “us.” That thought is so frightening for some that they go to unfathomable lengths, including horrid atrocities, to maintain the status quo.

A profound quote from a compendium of talks entitled “The Promulgation of Universal Peace” (1922), seems both timeless and oddly appropriate here, some 100 years later:

“It is now the time in the history of the world for us to strive and give impetus to the advancement and development of inner forces — that is to say, we must arise to service in the world of morality, for human morals are in need of readjustment.”

We can more successfully connect and personalize the outcomes of our choices (“be nicer to each other”), when the stakeholders in our choices have a voice in the results. This is the benefit of universal values: when the “we” includes everyone, there is no longer a “them.” I am not suggesting uniformity, but rather unity that respects thriving diversity under the recognition that virtues are universal and should be universally practiced.

I don’t have another 229 pages to explain how, but my book does!

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am incredibly optimistic about the future. In all of the current crises there are huge gifts. More people of greater diversity have come together over the last five or so years to ask the right questions about how we morally progress.

The universe is full of abundance. Every time I sit down with folks who believe in scarcity, I am reminded we cannot possibly think we do not have enough. Oh, I understand that there are great disparities in how we divide that abundance among ourselves, but that itself is an outcome of this oft-perceived, paradigm of scarcity.

The first reaction I get from people feeling pushed by the idea of moral progress is that they are giving something up to think so much about others when they make choices. Some call it national sovereignty. Others think of it as losing their rights or their rightful opportunity for gain, even if it is at someone elses expense. Businesspeople often say such thinking takes an organization away from its primary mission to profit and expand. Still others claim we all have to share the same religious or cultural beliefs in order to galvanize such a world. All of these comments are directly or indirectly about loss and scarcity.

Moral progress enables us to consider our impact on the whole. For the long-term survival of family, community, state, nation, and the world, systems thinking is the only answer to a universal morality. Moral progress is the only framework that enables us to consistently consider the equity and justness of the world community and the part each of us plays in it.

All big issues here? Yes! Solvable immediately? Probably not.

But they are solvable. Honest solutions will definitely involve our interdependencies and a more universal ethic. And if folks are feeling minuscule in this process of transformation fomented by these good questions, I am reminded of what the cultural anthropologist Margert Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

