Kevin Kramer of Mido Lotto: “Market Opportunity”

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Kramer.

As the CEO of Lottery Now, Kevin Kramer is helping Lotteries direct more funding to their chosen causes by making it more convenient to play, bringing in new audiences who want to order tickets on their mobile device. With over 25 years in the tech industry since graduating Princeton University, Kramer has worked for some of the top companies in the world, including Oracle, PeopleSoft, Workday and Riverbed Technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

It’s great to be here, and thank you for the opportunity. I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit. As a kid, I “operated” the classic lemonade stand. Then, as a freshman in college, I started a small business “recycling” furniture and, eventually, took over a second business storing furniture for college students over the summer. Those jobs paid for me to feed my competitive running habit and move to Boulder, Colorado, in summers to train during college. That’s when I decided I wanted to live in Colorado, or somewhere out West, for the rest of my life after growing up in the South and attending college in the East. Funny enough, I had a “Horace Greeley” moment in 1995 when one of my dad’s connections told me to “Go west, young man, and get a sales job with a database company. The internet is taking off, and you will build an amazing career.” So I moved to California, got a sales job with Oracle, and have been working for various large and small companies in the technology industry ever since.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In 2006, when my first child was born, one of my colleagues told me about a similar business in another country that helped people order Lottery tickets in the ’90s. The family that ran the company ended up with “beach houses and helicopters,” which made an impression on me. I filed that away and then, nine years later when my son was playing baseball in San Francisco, I met another parent who said he was working on “building a mobile app to order Lottery tickets.” I put “beach houses and helicopters” together with “mobile app to order tickets” and jumped right in.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I can’t nail down just one person who inspired this journey. I have been fortunate to meet some amazing people in my career who have founded companies, funded companies, taken over companies, and taught me so much. From Ray Lane at Oracle to Dave Duffield at PeopleSoft and Workday to Jerry Kennelley at Riverbed to Shishir Mehrotra at CODA to Rob Acker at Salesforce to Frederic and Todd at Okta, and so many others. We all learn from both successes and failures, and having been in Silicon Valley for over 25 years now, I’ve been part of both outcomes. While I never went to school for an MBA, I think I’ve earned the equivalent of two or three of them in the business world, and I’m very appreciative of the lessons I’ve learned working with such great people.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have an interesting opportunity to help an industry that has an enormous opportunity to drive incremental growth. You would imagine the primary goal for any Lottery would be to maximize contributions to their beneficiaries and leverage any and all public and private enterprises that can help them do so. However, in reality, it’s proven difficult for them to move as fast as they might like because there are so many different constraints, barriers and various constituencies with opinions on what is appropriate for responsible growth and distribution.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are still building this business and aren’t yet at the point where we’ve had a major impact on goodness. That said, every bit of growth our business sees drives meaningful contributions to the good causes supported by Lotteries in each state, whether it’s education, veteran’s programs, conservation, or elder care. Personally, I’m passionate about outdoor education and conservation programs targeted towards youth, and support organizations that align with those goals. In addition to deploying our capital to help increase Lottery sales, and thereby contributions to these causes, the company will directly support endeavors that align with the causes that Lottery supports in each state.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Work Ethic: As I mentioned earlier, I was a competitive collegiate runner. I just missed making the 1996 Olympic Trials in the marathon. During college, I had to master time management and embrace the hard work it took to run 100 miles a week, get good grades, have a social life, and run two businesses. It wasn’t easy, but it set me up for success in trying to balance a challenging career and having a family and cultivating other relationships.

Focus: Having been at large and small companies that either succeeded or failed, I've learned again and again the power of focusing on the key outcomes you want to achieve. I often joke with my team that we need to "focus, focus, focus, and then focus some more, and finally make sure we focus." It really can't be underestimated.

Having been at large and small companies that either succeeded or failed, I’ve learned again and again the power of focusing on the key outcomes you want to achieve. I often joke with my team that we need to “focus, focus, focus, and then focus some more, and finally make sure we focus.” It really can’t be underestimated. Analytical Thinking: In high school, I was really good in math and science but chose to study liberal arts in college to challenge myself and round out my intellect. That led me to develop strong analytical thinking, which I’ve been able to use throughout my career. Having started my career in Enterprise Sales, I often say “sales is a mix of art and science, where the science enables the art.” Only by understanding key business metrics and trends, will you be best positioned to make decisions that involve tradeoffs and risk factors. And that can be the difference between success and failure.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In the startup world, a lot of people say, “move fast and break things.” We are in a space where it’s tempting to move faster than we should and break a few things given the size of the opportunity. However, we really can’t do that. The Lottery space is a highly regulated area, but there is no regulation for our business model in most states. Similar to fantasy sports, our services are fully legal as there are no statutes prohibiting our activities. That said, in most states there is no specific enabling legislation to authorize nor regulate our services. That puts a lot of responsibility on our team to do things properly. We are in an evolving regulatory environment so we need to be sure we are setting up for long term success and not seizing short term opportunities at the expense of credibility with the regulatory bodies that might one day oversee our business. We are a little different from companies like Uber and Lyft that essentially challenged cities and airports to try to shut down their services. We will push the envelope a little, maybe bend some glass, but make significant efforts not to crack or break the glass.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

While working on this business, we have faced a lot of challenges. In particular, we operate in an unregulated environment in most states where we’re available. That means what we do was not contemplated when the regulatory framework to legalize the Lottery in each state was developed. So, our services are legal but not well understood by everyone, which has made things take a lot longer than expected. For example, when we began running ads on Facebook they were blocked for being gambling ads. They asked us for a gambling license to run the ads, which we don’t have. In fact, there isn’t one available for what we do. So it’s taken a lot of work and communication with the compliance teams at our various partners to get the business up and running and scaling.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

It’s a mix of the customer feedback we receive, the size of the opportunity, and the opportunity to do good. Our customers LOVE our service. We get so many compliments from our App Store Reviews as well as unsolicited emails to our customer service. Also, most people don’t know that Lottery in the U.S. is bigger than so many other entertainment categories. In fact, it’s bigger than music, movies, and professional sports combined. Finally, as our business grows, we can help grow the contributions Lotteries make to their beneficiaries. Those other categories are not directly tied to good causes where a significant portion of every dollar spent goes to supporting impactful programs.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The most important thing is having the right team alongside you. This is the team of employees you hire, the team of advisers and investors you recruit and the team that makes up your personal life. It’s key to have one or two individuals who you completely trust. These are people who you can discuss the highs and lows with and who will validate your experiences and provide counsel when you may not have a clear perspective. I’m lucky to have Richard Wheeler as a true business partner in this endeavor. Not only does Rich have amazing Lottery relationships after 14+ years in the industry, he also provides a great balanced view on our operations and where we’re going.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Every business is different, and you need to make the best decision you can with the data available. Some key factors include the market opportunity, the amount of capital required, the competitive landscape, the time to market for revenue, and many more factors. Speed to market, the ability to execute, and the ability to maintain defensibility in the space are key considerations. Founders shouldn’t be afraid to bring in the right capital partners who can provide assured funding so they can do what they do best — innovate and run their business, rather than continually chasing investors for operating capital.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Team: There are so many business books you can read about what makes and breaks a successful company and a lot of them focus on the team. To me, the key things are to get the right people on the team, continue to assess the best role for them, and have clearly defined roles and responsibilities while allowing and encouraging them to innovate. It’s harder than it sounds for sure, especially recruiting and finding great people in the tech space. The team also needs to clearly understand the opportunity, goals, and be given clear priorities to execute against. It’s so easy to be occupied on what may feel like important things, but that aren’t company priorities. That’s where leadership comes in. Market Opportunity: You’re never going to get as much market share as you think or grow as big as you think or as fast as you hope. If you can, work to pick off an area where there is a lot of market opportunity so that what you capture will be meaningful. You have to be aware of competitors and so many other aspects. We are lucky to be one of a few vendors working in the 80 billion dollars U.S. Lottery market. Focus: I really can’t say this word enough. So many companies fail because they can’t maintain focus, or change focus too many times and are unable to consistently execute. You have to focus on your market opportunity. You have to focus on raising capital. You have to focus on hiring the right people. You have to make sure they focus on their key priorities. You have to focus on focusing. Focus, focus, focus, and focus some more. And don’t forget to focus. Capital: There’s the old joke that my title really stands for “cash extraction officer.” Raising capital is a time-consuming process and can be incredibly distracting. If possible, find early capital partners that can both give you seed capital and be in a position to keep providing ongoing capital as you grow. You should really qualify your investors along two key areas. Money is easy to get, but the right money isn’t always easy to get. First, can they add strategic value to your business by bringing domain expertise, relationships, referrals, or other helpful resources to your business. Second, can they continue to support your business as you grow, either through their own capital or through strong capital partners that follow them. Execution: It all comes down to execution. This is a follow-on to focus. You have to keep an eye on the entire playing field and ensure the team is focused on the correct priorities so you can smartly deploy your capital to execute against the market opportunity in front of you.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are so many mistakes people make when starting and running a business. It’s really hard to generalize these, but as you’ve seen I keep coming back to focus. The leaders of a company need to set priorities, focus their team on executing against those priorities, and manage the outcomes they are trying to achieve. It’s so easy to get distracted by the next bright shiny object that will get you funded / explode your business opportunity / make the product mainstream, etc.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

You have to get comfortable with a slow day or week. You have to carve out time where you leave your devices behind and fully check out. I find some of my best workdays have been when I haven’t been in front of my computer or on the phone. By making brain space to think and letting my subconscious work to solve business problems, I find clarity and decisions emerge. Also, find activities you can do that fully engage your brain and don’t allow you to think about the business or anything else. Whether that’s a sporting activity, a board game, a card game, a TV series, a movie, a book, or coaching kids. Giving your brain the opportunity to focus completely on something other than the business often brings clarity when you return to the job. That’s one of the things that works best for me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would focus on kindness. It’s so easy to be wrapped up in your own life, activities, and stresses that you forget to help others with both big and small things. Whether it’s holding a door for someone, letting them make a turn off the highway or expressing appreciation for their work. During the pandemic I’ve made a point to increase the tips I leave for gratuity-reliant jobs as well as just simply thanking people for working that day. So many people have taken on additional risks by showing up to their jobs, being safe while interacting with others, and keeping this country going.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m really impressed with LeBron James’ commitment to education and founding the “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio. The school is innovative in the way they approach and leverage resources to ensure students are set up for success. The Lottery holds so much promise to continue helping education, which is the top cause across all U.S. Lotteries. If we could partner with someone like LeBron who truly wants to help keep kids in school and provide them the best opportunities, that would be an amazing collaborative opportunity.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I haven’t invested in a personal blog to date as the company and my family keep me busy. Keep an eye on our website: lottery-now.com, where we will be kicking off some more business-level communications like this.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for the opportunity and the great questions!