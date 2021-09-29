Kamila Kingston of White Lotus: “Believe in yourself and that anything is possible”

Believe in yourself and that anything is possible- I would not have never gone into business without this belief system passed down to me

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kamila Kingston.

Kamila Kingston director of White Lotus, founded the business to offer eastern anti aging secrets to the west as an alternative to modern cosmetic procedures based on her traditional Chinese medicine background.The clinic became famous and a whole home treatment range was born.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I studied traditional Chinese medicine because I had experienced chronic low energy and mystery allergies etc for many years until my parents took me to a TCM practitioner. I had tried almost every modality of natural medicine and had experienced little benefit. Within a short period of time I felt so much better and was so impressed I decided to study it to help other people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The turning point in my business is when I got the fame that I had always wished and hoped to achieve and realised that I could not capitalise on it. One way or another I had to change the business fundamentally to be able to keep up with demand. So I decided to replicate the treatments and techniques in clinic for home use products. I also had been training therapists and decided to do this on a larger scale and wholesale the products. The products went online in 2007 and 2008 and has grown ever since into an international e commerce business and also, consulting and training for the alternative medicine and wellness industry. If you asked me would I be running e-commerce businesses and have a niche digital marketing/strategy business 20 years ago, I would have laughed with disbelief!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I sincerely thought people would love to hear positive words about the aging process. When brainstorming for names and tagline, I always opted for youth enhancing etc. I started using google ads and analytics in 2007/2008 and realized there was zero search volume for this and the best words to go for were Anti Aging. I did not like the term but thought if that is what people want I have to go with it. It was the correct decision and the online shop started receiving sales from around the world, organically from the name change and keyword change.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father. He instilled with me a belief that I can do anything, (he himself has that belief), a belief that I believe has lead to my success and also for me to help other people because I transfer my belief in all things possible to them.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I believe that there simply are not enough every day successful women around to enforce the belief that anything is possible. The business world is still male dominated. Most women I have met that are successful entrepreneurs are not afraid to challenge the stars quo and conduct their business in a way that supports their values and beliefs, not societies at large.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Mentoring programs with successful female business owners, giving women access to fast track business programs and schools. Making business seem attractive to teenagers and young children that may be repulsed by traditional business. Education in the fact that that business has infinite possibilities and that processes and values can be made to support your interest and beliefs at a corporate level.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The way they approach business is more receptive. In general they like to work in harmony and find partners in other organisations. Female entrepreneurs tend to want to reach out and befriend other rare female entrepreneurs. We are a rare breed that can inspire and support each other.

You can still have a family ( I have 3 children) and have a balance if that is your priority. What is prioritized gets done.

Women will tend to nurture their staff and be understanding to everyday life experiences that their staff may experience. We also think differently and intuitively about problems, hence finding creative solutions. Women founders generally will often support charities and want ethical and sustainable businesses that will benefit the world and be passed on generationally,. We think generationally.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That you never have any time- You have to prioritize your time. If it is not on the priority list it does not get done

You cannot have a happy marriage or a family- This is absolutely not true on any level

Women can’t handle stress and get overly emotional in business- I have found that if anything female founders have to be twice as rational, objective and compassionate as the male founder to counteract the myth.

Women don’t have the same stamina as men- True to some degree but I have to say that I find women to be so much more resilient than men, especially when their are business obstacles and challenges. Women can adapt quickly and are not adverse to change. We are used to conceiving and birthing new concepts and ideas and are very receptive.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

You need to know your own mind, yet be able to work well with people. You need to ba decisive and be an action taker. You also need to be a visionary and think long and short term.

Strategic thinking coupled with a strong gut feeling and an internal instinct or compass goes a long way.

Ultimately you need to be brave and not afraid of change and trying new things.

Perfectionism doesn’t really work and I find taking imperfect action to be better than to wait for a perfect scenario,

Strong leadership skills are an absolute as is the ability to have fantastic communication skills.

Being creative and thinking outside of the box, coupled with watching the business bottom line and not being afraid to go back to the drawing board when changes are needed.

Knowing your area of genius and when it is best to delegate to other people and their zone of genius.

Being the smartest person in your business is a very bad sign…..

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Believe in yourself and that anything is possible- I would not have never gone into business without this belief system passed down to me

2. Have a great team- you are only as great as your team. If you seriously think you are the genius in your business and don’t have people that are smarter than you around you, honestly you are in trouble. The amount of times I have been so blessed to have expert advice, as opposed to thinking I can blindly do something by myself are so numerous I cannot tell you! I made many mistakes early on in business by foolishly thinking I did not need to ask for help from others.

3. Automate everything- I have had to automate myself out of the business several times in the last 15 years and was always so grateful that I took the time to do so that the business can run smoothly. I read Tim Ferriss book “ The 4-Hour Workweek- Tim was well ahead of his time and his book allowed me to have 3 children and a life!

4. Be happy to say no to things that aren’t aligned or just feel wrong- I have had many opportunities that come along and you realise that opportunities are endless, so just take the ones that feel correct and ignore the rest. Early on many people were surprised I did not want to franchise my clinic. I just knew this was not the right path for me and am happy that I stuck to my gut instinct.

5. Follow the 80.20 rule and take imperfect action to keep going forward. If I had waited for everything to be perfect, I would not be in business now. I follow the 80.20 rule and have found that it is trie 20% of effort do bring 80% results. When this is applied to all aspects of life including business it means you are very productive and creatively in flow- not stuck or blocked

I will add an extra one

KNOW YOUR PROFIT MARGINS! — I did not know them for years and realised I was basically operating blindly until I did. This enabled me to grow, set pricing and get rid of anything unprofitable in the business

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have promoted traditional Chinese medicine worldwide and spread the specialist knowledge to therapists worldwide. I have also helped people support products that are good for the ocean, plant based, organic and vegan. By only recommending formulas and practises that have been practised for thousands of years safely on humans, I have helped to boost the credibility of the alternative medicine industry.

When I first started practicing no one had heard of cosmetic acupuncture, the jade roller, derma rollers, gua sha, facial cupping… These are all techniques I have promoted and have been displayed in media.

By reinforcing the natural brilliance of traditional medicine systems like Chinese medicine for anti aging, it allows people to draw a connection to their internal wellbeing and their physical appearance, this process is divorced in aesthetic procedures, with most substances use and procedures harming the body, not enhancing..

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Self belief, knowing that all things are possible, if you truly believe they are. …

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Geshe Michael Roach author of “The Diamond Cutter”. That book has been the most amazing resource to me over the years for business. His business story is phenomenal and how he translates business into buddishm to solve every day problems is incredible. I am so grateful to him for spreading his knowledge to the world.

