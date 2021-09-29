Crystal Waddell: “You need a cheerleader”

You need a cheerleader. — I’m fortunate: I have a hype squad, and I can always count on my husband and my father to encourage me and talk me off a ledge when I’m frustrated. Jon (my husband) laughs because he can name so many times I “almost quit” and then had a breakthrough in a technique or system. But I didn’t quit because I had people who believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Crystal Waddell.

Crystal Waddell is a passionate, recovering educator whose actual broken heart inspired a shift to full-time entrepreneurship. She has transformed her love for visual storytelling into a senior store specializing in photo props and bespoke collages and serves as a Pinterest strategist for fellow Shopify sellers.

Within Crystal’s busy schedule you’ll also find her volunteering to coach youth sports and she enjoys binge-watching Disney shows with her nine-year-old son and husband.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I never thought I would be a stay-at-home mom but when my only son was born, I knew that teaching full-time was no longer an option. After several failed part-time jobs and starting my own business, Etsy became just what I needed to get back on my feet. I returned to teaching for three years when Asher started kindergarten, but it never felt right. After four years away from teaching and all of my other responsibilities — including running an entire business with no time off for myself-I had reached my breaking point. In 2020, I had a stress heart attack and life-threatening heart failure.

Thankfully, I made the decision to quit my day job and commit fully to a career as an entrepreneur. I created a business around what mattered most in life for me: the flexibility to enjoy family life and pursue my professional dreams without sacrificing success either way! Although my Shopify website or Amazon is where most people buy from me these days, Pinterest has played a huge role in growing both traffic and sales over time on all platforms — and I’m passionate about helping other Shopify owners win with Pinterest marketing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting story involves one of the many times I wanted to quit. I was under contract with a large metropolitan library to paint several SETS of the alphabet and numbers 0–9. The wooden letters I created were two feet tall. I realized I was in way over my head. One day I sat down on the bench at our gym and told my husband, “I can’t do this.” Like usual, he was very encouraging through my meltdown and then took the lead on painting over 100 letters and numbers. Two months later we received payment for the purchase order, which was a few thousand dollars, and we paid off his car. It was a beautiful moment!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

About seven years ago I was sending a package and I ran out of tape. When I arrived at the FedEx Office to ship the package, I asked if they could tape up my box and left. In my car, I realized I couldn’t find my cell phone. I went back in to the store and we were looking EVERYWHERE — and then a staff member called my number and a box started ringing. I had packed my phone inside the customer’s package! This was years ago, and the FedEx employees still tell the story and laugh! Obviously, I learned to confirm that I had my phone before I sealed a box with tape!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Dad deserves the credit for everything I have been able to accomplish. He has owned his own business for 40 years and has always given me his advice and encouragement on my business, from pricing decisions to shipping plans — we talk about it all! It seems that he really enjoys staying involved with what’s going on in my life and teaching me the lessons he’s learned.

Even though there was a lot of racism when he started his automotive business, he still defined success for himself and built an amazing business. I feel like he passed his legacy on to me. My dad gave me a running start and I’m glad we can share and celebrate my business growth together!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think the two main contributing factors are money and time. Many women may start a company while working a 9–5. It’s hard to have one foot in and one foot out and make progress. But it’s also hard to lose your benefits while building a start-up! From an e-commerce perspective, access to building an online store has never been easier — but generating traffic and finding paying customers can be tough. Social media can be a major time-suck but new businesses don’t often have a lot of budget for marketing or social media managers. So it’s a vicious cycle, trying to grind it out.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

If you are a woman who is thinking about starting her own business, it’s important to take advantage of any available resources. One way to do this would be by visiting your local women’s business center: most cities have one. These centers can provide valuable information that entrepreneurs need. The government could really help close the gender gap in entrepreneurship funding if we had more tax breaks for female founders or grant opportunities specifically aimed at us.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women have an opportunity to re-think the structure of business. I think that sometimes women have been so focused on being equal with men, but we should be creating businesses for our daughters and granddaughters where they can thrive as easily (or more) than their male counterparts. This means thoughtful leave policies, student loan repayment incentives, remote-work opportunities, on-site day care — AWESOME on-site programs for our kids!

Women can create the work environments that we all desire. Just because men have been “working” a certain way for decades or centuries doesn’t mean that it’s the best way. I believe it is time for us all to take pause and consider what kind of work environment would suit future generations well enough that very few will want or need “equal” positions anymore.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the top myth is that if you build it (and put it on social media), success will come — and success will come overnight. This is simply not true. There are a few unicorns out there but for the most part, successful businesses based on great ideas often take years to build and require an ongoing commitment to sustain. I’ve heard it said that every overnight success was 10 years in the making!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, I don’t think everyone is cut out to be a founder. It’s not just about being driven. It’s about resilience and having the support system to withstand the failures. The truth is: your idea will evolve over time. Your product may be enhanced with new features; customer feedback could lead you down an unexpected path for innovation. And as much as we’d like it to go smoothly on day one (or at least have some warning about what’s ahead), most entrepreneurs face life-changing hurdles before they get where they’re going. You have to be driven, but you also have to be willing to fail and learn from your mistakes. That’s something women struggle with — we want it to be perfect before we launch! Your business will probably have several iterations, so prepare yourself for that! If you’re the type of person that wants a to-do list at work that you can check off and put away when you end your work day, you are better equipped for the role of employee.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

You need a cheerleader. — I’m fortunate: I have a hype squad, and I can always count on my husband and my father to encourage me and talk me off a ledge when I’m frustrated. Jon (my husband) laughs because he can name so many times I “almost quit” and then had a breakthrough in a technique or system. But I didn’t quit because I had people who believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. You need a Business Bestie. — You need to surround yourself with smart women in business who have similar values and similar goals. There is a lot of technical language in e-commerce: Opt-ins, product pages, drop-shipping, meta-descriptions, alt-tags, search engine optimization, email lists. You need someone to talk to that isn’t confused by industry jargon. A business-minded friend can help you make your company more efficient and reach its goals faster. You need a Mentor (Doesn’t have to be someone you know). This is two-sided. Because on one side, you need someone that you can emulate, even if it’s a leader in your industry that you’ve never met. But on the other side, it’s important to limit the number of people you allow to speak into your business. It’s easy to get distracted by tactics from the all of people you “follow” online. You need to have a Vision — You should always cast a vision and refer to it throughout the month, the quarter, and the year. I teach women how to complete a SWOT analysis — a quick inventory of your business’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Your vision should include the opportunities that maximize your strengths. Dream big and go chase those opportunities down! You MUST Trust Your Gut. You know your business better than anyone — so trust yourself. Sometimes decisions can’t be fully explained through data. You hope that you have data to support it, but sometimes opportunities present themselves and they align with your vision, even if they don’t align with your reality. Here’s an example: When I first started my collage business, I purchased my wooden letters and numbers at local stores. I was limited by the sizes and shapes they provided. So, I thought to myself, what if I controlled the sizes and the shapes? It wasn’t long before I spent thousands of dollars on a machine that could do just that — and now I sell wooden letters and numbers and shapes up to 4 feet tall to people all over the world. Trust your gut!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have two good friends who started a program for Dominican orphans who age out of the youth orphanage services. They provide mentorship and training and faith-based discipleship as these young men (and women!) make the transition to adulthood and life outside the orphanage. Their non-profit is called TheirTree and I’m proud to support them in this mission!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When I was a baby, my biological mom left me. I grew up wondering what was wrong with me, and why I wasn’t good enough for her to stay. I understand now that she simply wasn’t ready to be a mother. But this is one reason of many why I love my business so much: my senior store has become a way to say I love you, I’m proud of you, and I believe in you to kids around the world. Every child deserves to hear this from a trusted adult.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Amy Porterfield. Amy speaks directly to my soul; she seems to understand the complicated facets within me as a founder, wife, and woman! Amy knows what it’s like to grind it out, build a team, and grow a profitable masterpiece from scratch-without outside funding. She gives practical tips and displays great empathy. Amy has a special ability that all great teachers share: she makes me feel like I can do it, too. If you read this, Amy, I just want to say thank you!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.