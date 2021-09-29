Jessica Rosen of One Down Dog: “The willingness and ability to ask for help”

The willingness and ability to ask for help. Start with your immediate circle — ask for help from your family and friends, put up a listing on a website, hire a team that knows more than you do in their respective fields, find people you look up to and reach out to them to see if they would be down to have a meeting with you, and remember that the worst thing that can happen is someone says no and that’s not so bad. Keep asking. You don’t have to do it alone and you can’t be everything to everyone. Lean on your people. Let others help.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Rosen.

Jessica Rosen is a therapist turned yoga teacher turned founder of Los Angeles based yoga studio, One Down Dog.

When she moved to Los Angeles from Metro Detroit she had a hard time finding community, particularly in the wellness space. That longing for connection is what drove her to open three studios that offer a wide variety of classes, along with trainings, workshops, an on demand platform, and events.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a teenager I got into trouble partying and defying authority. As a result I was sent to several different therapists and psychiatrists and was ultimately sent away to a mental health facility for a short time. Nothing my parents tried worked until they sent me away to summer camp with a prayer that I would realize (in my mom’s exact words) “that I was a little shit” and come home ready to change. While summiting a mountain in Colorado I had that exact realization. I remember standing there looking out at the vastness of the mountain range thinking, “Wow I am so small and this world is so big!” I knew in that moment that it was time to change things up. I had been the center of my own world and in that moment realized that there was something out there greater than myself. Up until that point I wanted to be a lawyer, but soon after I realized I wanted to become a therapist — I wanted to do it better than the people I had worked with and never connected with. I completed my Master’s in Clinical Psychology at the Michigan School of Professional Psychology in 2005 with a focus on adolescent and substance abuse treatment. My MA thesis was titled “Defying Defiance” and it focused on the experience of transitioning from an oppositional defiant adolescence to a meaningful and passion-filled adulthood. It was my goal and intention to assist other teens in making that transition. I started practicing yoga while working on my thesis. All-nighters, minimal showers and an overall lack of self-care finally got me onto a yoga mat, and that changed the trajectory of my life. Soon after graduating I attended a yoga teacher training, thinking I would utilize the skills learned in my practice as a therapist. I ended up getting offered a job teaching yoga at a local rehab facility where I was applying to work as a therapist. I found myself enjoying that work far more than my work as a clinician. I started working the front desk at the yoga studio where I had completed my training and soon after realized my path. I moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to help open a Michigan-based yoga studio and then left to work as a yoga teacher / substance abuse counselor at a private high school. It was at that job that I realized how much I missed the sense of community I had at the yoga studio and started to explore the possibility of opening up my own. I longed for a space where everyone who entered felt welcomed and a part of something, a place that felt like home.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The beginning of One Down Dog is an interesting story in and of itself. In 2009, I wrote a ten year vision for myself that included owning a yoga / wellness space. I wrote it down but didn’t believe it was possible. In 2012, I was tasked with writing a vision of the life I wanted to live during my 300 hour yoga teacher training. I wrote it all down again this time with more detail. I still didn’t think it would be at all possible to do it, but I couldn’t imagine anything else. A couple of months after writing it that second time a student of mine from the high school approached me and let me know her kung fu studio was looking for a yoga teacher. I took a meeting with the owner and came to find out that he had an entirely separate room available and was willing to rent it to me. While that space didn’t work out for a number of reasons, I was now sure that what I had envisioned was possible and with the encouragement of a dear friend (who is now my sister-in-law) I went on Craigslist and found just the spot. It was a yoga studio that only operated in the very early morning hours and was looking to rent the space for workshops and events but open to the idea of sharing the space with a new up and coming business. It was in this shared space that One Down Dog really began. Everything fell into place in such a synchronistic way that it almost felt like it was planned that way. A beautiful group of teachers came together to lead classes, many of which are still with the company, students showed up and I realized I had so many helpers in my life. Friends assisted with graphic design, web design, designing my logo, assisting with marketing, spreading the word about the studio. It was a beautiful thing to be a part of.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One Down Dog would not exist in its current form without the encouragement and support of my now sister-in-law, but then friend, Chelsea. When it was clear that the space my student had connected me with wasn’t going to work out, Chelsea said, “If a space like that exists on that side of town there has to be one near us, too!” When I didn’t feel like I could do it alone Chelsea decided she wanted to become a partner in the business with me. With her as my partner in those initial days we worked tirelessly to create an amazing experience in a shared space that didn’t quite feel like our own. Chelsea brought her organization skills, I brought my wild and crazy dreams, and together we created something really special that people kept coming back to. After a few months Chelsea realized she didn’t want to be a business owner anymore and while that was devastating to me, it also forced me to fly on my own and realize that I could do it. I would not be here without her encouragement and belief that this vision I had was possible. I am forever grateful to so many that have helped along the way, but without Chelsea, there would be no One Down Dog yoga and fitness studios, and for that I don’t even have the words to express my gratitude.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think many of us can agree that women are held back by a system of inequity. It is lack of representation, self-doubt, and ultimately patriarchy and sexism that keep women from founding companies. Women don’t have the same advantages men do. Our system is not set up for women to succeed as founders and entrepreneurs. We rarely see other women at the top, making us feel like we are alone in our journey toward the goal of owning a business. Society tells us that men are better at most things and men grow up with that confidence. Women believe we must know and have it all figured out before we speak up or take the lead. There are so many men in positions of power that are far less qualified than women. I was raised by a powerful woman, and certainly had examples that women could do and be anything; however, in the larger society I didn’t see myself, or women in general, represented in positions of power. In government and in business it was (and mostly still is) all older white men. That is slowly changing, but in the world of business, men are still viewed as more powerful and capable. The good news is, as you mentioned, that there is progress. We are seeing more women supporting women and more women in positions of power means more funding and support for founders. We need to continue seeing women supporting women, AND what we really need is more men supporting women.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We can vote with our dollars by supporting women owned businesses; where we choose to spend our money matters. Making the choice to support small businesses, women owned businesses and BIPOC owned businesses makes a huge difference!

Rather than seeing other women as competition, which is a lie we have been fed to keep us small and scared, we need to remember that there is room for everyone and when we make space for others and cheer one another one we all win and rise.

We have become so individualistic that our population is decreasing because women are forced to choose between children and work. We need state sponsored childcare and substantial paid maternity and paternity leave.

We need grants for women entrepreneurs, equal pay for equal work, and in a perfect world mandates that VC’s must allocate funds to underrepresented populations in business to even the playing field.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

This is an interesting question, and I wonder what the reverse would be. If we were to ask why men should become founders what would the answer be?

Why should women become founders? Because women have fantastic ideas and a whole lot to contribute to our society and we need to hear and uplift those voices. There is extensive research that shows that diverse teams and female owned and operated businesses are financially more successful. It’s high time that men and large corporations stop profiting off of the pink tax. There are so many products and services aimed towards women that are owned and operated by men. Women know what women want and need. We should be creating, selling and profiting from the products and services we use most. Women make up slightly more than half of the population and the business world should represent that. With more female founders, we’ll have better chances for equal pay and equal opportunity for women. Why should women become founders? Why not?? Why should anyone become a founder? Because they have a wild and crazy dream that they want to see come to fruition!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

“You can’t own a business and take care of your family at the same time.” Some people (this applies to all genders and gender identities) choose to spend the majority of their time raising a family, and I think that’s awesome. I also believe we live in a time where we can carve out our own, unique path. I think that if you feel passionately about entrepreneurship and starting a business, it’s important to hire a team to help you stay organized and give you the freedom to prioritize how you spend your time. You can do it all, but you can’t do it alone.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think everyone wants to be a founder, because being a founder is all consuming. I think of my business as a part of my being. In a world so centered around hustle culture, we have glamorized the role of “boss bitch”. Being a founder is awesome, and so is having a “regular job”; both have incredible value. It’s not about whether someone is cut out to be a founder or not, because anyone can be. It’s a matter of whether or not you want to be. Anyone can be a founder though that doesn’t mean everyone will be wildly successful. The likelihood that someone will be successful is based on so many factors: luck, passion, connections, desire, and timing. There’s no special sauce, it’s a combination of a lot of things coming together in the right way at the right time. Sometimes that happens on the first try, sometimes on the tenth.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence in your product/service. If you don’t believe in what you have to offer, no one will. The willingness and ability to ask for help. Start with your immediate circle — ask for help from your family and friends, put up a listing on a website, hire a team that knows more than you do in their respective fields, find people you look up to and reach out to them to see if they would be down to have a meeting with you, and remember that the worst thing that can happen is someone says no and that’s not so bad. Keep asking. You don’t have to do it alone and you can’t be everything to everyone. Lean on your people. Let others help. Say yes to opportunity and say no to things that don’t feel aligned with your vision. This takes practice and possibly some therapy. Always consult with an attorney and get everything in writing. There is no time at which this rule does not apply. Get everything in writing. Yes, everything. Throw your middle fingers up to anyone who tells you you can’t or you shouldn’t, you got this. Keep going.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

By and large, one of the beautiful benefits of founding a yoga and fitness studio is that I get to help people feel better in their bodies and find joy in their day-to-day. In the fitness/wellness world there can be a lot of spiritual bypassing and focus on the external. Toxic positivity runs rampant. “Good vibes only” energy ignores the entirety of who we are as human beings. At One Down Dog the goal is to assist our students in feeling all of their feelings and utilizing the philosophy of yoga both on and off the mat (because this practice is about a whole lot more than physical poses) to access more joy, feel empowered ,and better able to cope with life on life’s terms. When more of us are able to show up as our true selves, the world becomes a better place. We do this work through classes, teacher trainings, and workshops. In addition to the day to day work that we do in classes, One Down Dog has raised funds for many organizations including: Miry’s List, BLK Temple, Loveland Foundation, and more. We offer BIPOC scholarships for our teacher training program to help encourage more BIPOC teachers in the yoga space. We never want money to be the thing that keeps someone from their mat, so we developed an ODD fund to help financially support students who need assistance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The world of social media, toxic positivity and hustle culture has us believing that everyone outside of us has their shit together. The curated lives of influencers, businesses and old high school friends lead us to believe that we are not enough. If I could inspire a movement that empowers people to trust in themselves and accept the things they cannot change while also having the courage to change the things they can, to share in their struggles just as much as they do in their successes, to be honest and transparent, then I think we would have a lot more empowered and embodied people out there. When we are able to best see ourselves we can live out our talents and dreams. When we are doing that thing, we are having the most impact. If enough people are doing that work, we can change the world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oh man, I could list so many people. Top of mind: Brene Brown is someone who has always inspired me. I find her research incredibly fascinating. In my work as a teacher trainer, goal coach, and consultant I am often referring to Simon Sinek’s Why and I would love to sit at lunch and have him dig deep into my why. Rachel Rodgers is a business inspiration and I love listening to her podcast! Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell are so incredibly inspirational and they are also both from around where I grew up. I’m currently reading and loving Untamed by Glennon Doyle and it would be amazing to meet her and Abby Wambach — learning from two people willing to show up and do the hard work of living their truth, asking the tough questions and setting boundaries would be a game changer. Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler turned a spin studio into a phenomenon, I would love to get my business to that place. Oprah… do I need a reason? She’s Oprah!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.