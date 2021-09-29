Michelle Kaminski of bag & bougie: “Don’t be afraid to take risks”

Don’t be afraid to take risks.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Kaminski.

Michelle Kaminski is the founder of bag & bougie, a stylish line of neoprene bags that are lightweight, machine washable, vegan, durable — truly, the versatile hold-all bag of your dreams! Kaminski created bag & bougie to be a one-stop shop for problem solving bags for women that are both fashionable and functional — whether you’re a mom on the go, fitness fanatic, student, or traveller- looking for a reliable bag that can withstand a variety of situations and settings.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s funny looking back at my business’ origin because at the time, I wasn’t even sure that bag & bougie could become what it is today. I was working in the corporate world as a Human Resources Consultant and had taken some time off to travel overseas with a friend. During that time, I unexpectedly began my entrepreneurial journey when I discovered a unique material that later inspired my line of b&b products. Having always been my friends’ and family’s source of fashion advice, I quickly realized that there was a gap in the North American market — I could not find a multipurpose bag that was designed to last forever, grow with you, suit numerous occasions, was machine-washable and above all, was chic.

In response to the realized void in the market, I began to envision a reusable and reliable “hold-all bag” concept. In the first month, this was only an idea on paper. However, later it became a passion project where I outfitted my friends with sample bags I manufactured and used their feedback to further my designs. It’s crazy how in the first month, it was all just for fun; I had no intentions to grow the business to where it is today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

There are so many amazing, interesting and exciting stories that have happened since the start of b&b. One that comes to mind was when I received a call from the Grammys asking to purchase product for a Grammys hotel event. This was definitely a surreal and exciting moment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have had my fair share of mistakes! I don’t have a funny one, but I can share one that taught me a major life lesson. The biggest mistake takes me back to when b&b started. I was naive and unsure about what I wanted to do with my business idea. I was approached by a woman who started asking a lot of questions and being the person I am, I provided a lot of answers. Little did I know, this person would become my direct competitor in the same city. Although there is always room for everyone, it’s important to not always be so trusting and to value your ideas and connections that you have worked so hard to achieve.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Aside from our product line being vegan, machine washable and light weight, our customers value the online community bag & bougie has to offer. Our clients also value that b&b caters to all types of women. From the new mom, yoga inspired, traveller or working women, b&b has a product for everyone.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

b&b continuously supports many incredible organizations through its platform. Most recently, b&b has taken the time to create a product in honour of advanced cancer research where 100% of proceeds will be going to the organization. The product will be launching later this year!

Additionally, as the outbreak of COVID-19 spread globally, there was a critical lack of surgical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE). Having my own factory, I was able to stop production of my own products and focus on PPE. With the help of our community, we were able to procure, produce and provide 10,000 masks in compliance with the FDA guidelines to support our local hospitals.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Recently I was listening to one of my favourite podcasts where a guest speaker was being interviewed. She made a comment that really stuck with me. “Never judge your start to someone’s middle”.

This really spoke to me because I find many young entrepreneurs are always comparing themselves to established entrepreneurs and business leaders without taking the time to focus on their accomplishments. It’s easy to get caught up in other’s successes and forget about your own. Everyone has a different journey and it is up to you to chart your own path.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I think we will begin to see efforts towards a more environmentally friendly fashion world. Whether it’s hang tags created by recycled products, materials that are sustainable, vegan and reusable — I do think we will begin to see more of this. b&b is working towards this and we’re excited for the future of fashion!

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to take risks. Network, network, network. Be nice to everyone. Welcome feedback, reviews, and advice. Stay educated and up to date with trends and fashion news.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

As mentioned above, the fashion industry is slowly working towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious world. At b&b, our products are all vegan, machine washable and durable — with our goal being to promote reusable products that have longevity. As a new brand, we will always be growing and learning more about how we can improve ourselves in business and in the industry. Like us, we hope other fashion brands will continue to stay educated and learn about ways we can improve — it’s all about conscious consumption!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are so many incredible movements I wish I could start, but one that comes to mind would have to be something that involves women empowerment. At b&b, women are at the heart of the brand. It is a company developed by women for women. It is based on the women that surround me both in my personal life and in business, and who have paved the way in lifting up other women.

From giving women workers an opportunity to provide for themselves, to making female consumers feel beautiful and proud of themselves, the power of women supporting each other around the world has a tremendous impact on the development of our societies. As a woman in business, I hope to share my personal experiences and encourage other women to continue making strides in today’s society. My story is one of many, and I hope other individuals look at women in business to help improve their confidence and feel empowered.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram @bagandbougieto

Readers can use code BOUGIE30 for 30% off online at checkout at www.bagandbougieto.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!