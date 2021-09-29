Eden Cheng Of PeopleFinderFree: “Growth of the gig economy”

Growth of the gig economy. There is also an emerging skills gap, with many companies now starting to embrace the rise of freelance and gig work by virtually hiring more and more specialized external contractors, temporary staff, and freelancers to handle numerous organizational tasks that would have otherwise cost them a significant amount of money if they were to hire full-time employees. In this respect, we can expect a comprehensive approach to workforce planning, reskilling and upskilling, within the coming decade, as business leaders are set to start embracing remote outsourcing as a viable and practical alternative to the traditional job model.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Eden Cheng.

Eden Cheng is a business leader, entrepreneur, digital marketing specialist, and most importantly, the founder of a SaaS company called PeopleFinderFree, which is effectively an accurate, true people search service. It allows users to effectively lookup any person they wish to collect information on, giving people the opportunity to learn more about the people they are curious about or in the case of business, learn more about their customers, which more often than not, helps them create more targeted and personalized marketing campaigns to boost their ROI, as a result. When she is not busy working, she often spends most of her time either at the gym, taking her dog out for long walks, or rock climbing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

My name is Eden Cheng and I am the co-founder of a SaaS company called PeopleFinderFree and I am currently based in Singapore. Our business essentially provides our user base with an accurate people search service that allows them to conveniently lookup any person they are looking for information on and learn more about them. Having been in the tech industry for more than 3 years now, my journey through business has been one of many highs and lows. I used to work as a senior account executive at a corporate tech firm and within that time I realized what specialized knowledge I had and decided that I would try to leverage it into a specialized business offering. And while it wasn’t easy, having managed to build a considerable amount of connections within the industry during my time there, I was confident of my ability to successfully branch out on my own. And while I created PeopleFinderFree because I saw a gap in the industry that many people and businesses were looking for help on, my personal experiences in the past few years have shown me that starting a business was actually the easy part, because scaling the business has been extremely arduous and difficult. I have had to make enormous sacrifices, sink in an exorbitant amount of time, money, and effort, challenge my own personal beliefs, forcibly expand my personal skill-set, confront my own personal doubt and weaknesses, try to balance my personal and social life, and so much more. So, all in all, I can attest that it has definitely been one heck of a journey so far that has completely changed me from the person I was 2–3 years ago.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The world of work is changing and this new change is being driven largely by technology disruption, which is causing new trends in the workforce. It’s also changing the meaning of work as while most employers used to value company culture, career progression, and benefits, it’s safe to say that within the coming decade, the things that they will need to start valuing most are flexible working situations, company culture, and company mission. And the reason that career progression and benefits fell out of the picture was because in such disruptive times, many employers and business leaders are now realizing that having the wrong values will make them slow to adapt.

Furthermore, with rising of technology being such a major disruptor, the relationship between talent and employers has now become more transactional than ever, which has now led to this situation where there are a lot of new skills that employers need to hire for and there are also a lot of people now able to acquire these skills, hence the sudden rise of the gig economy. As such, if companies want to hire people with critical skills, they have no choice but to start offering more flexible working models, which also means being willing to hire remote workers.

Moreover, with the rise of AI and automation offering employers and businesses the opportunity to handle many repeatable high volume tasks, employers need a workforce that isn’t limited to just one area or skill, but also broad in many areas. This means that moving forward employers are going to need to get better at evaluating job candidates on their soft skills of thought, experience, teamwork, etc… which will help employers to keep on successfully driving innovation within their company cultures. This, in turn, also means that employers will need to start deploying more open 1-on-1 conversations in their evaluations moving forward.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I think the decision of whether or not to go to school generally comes down to whether or not the path you want to take requires a degree or not. For instance, if you have aspirations to be a successful software engineer, then you will need to attend school to achieve the qualifications most corporate businesses require you to have. However, if your ambitions lean more towards business and independence by launching a company of your own, or even making it in the creative industry, then as long as you have the ideas and the talent needed, you don’t need to burden yourself with unnecessary debt. You can instead use some of that money and invest in your own ideas instead. After all, despite the fact that college is important, the fact of the matter is that degrees don’t determine success, many high-profile millionaires have made that abundantly clear. What will determine success at the end of the day is your efforts, so if you feel that you have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, then don’t fear skipping college. After all, you can always go back to school. Plus, even if you fail, the experience will end up teaching you more than any college course could.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

I believe that this is the time job seekers need to start taking constructive steps to develop hybrid skills, as companies are now eager to build more adaptable and agile workforces to help in their pandemic recovery efforts. After all, with the post-pandemic landscape set to be very different, business leaders will undoubtedly need people with a broad skill set that isn’t completely tech-based. In this respect, job seekers will have to start taking the initiative to reinforce their resumes’ by taking a few online courses from websites like Coursera, Udemy, and edX, for example. Many of them may even need to consider working with a professional career coach that can help them develop certain soft skills quickly and effectively. Besides that, job seekers may also need to consider joining more networking groups within their chosen fields, in order to find better career opportunities that align with their interests. Luckily, with online platforms like LinkedIn, it has actually become easier than ever to find and reach out to people within your desired field that would be more than willing to offer you business referrals or even career mentoring.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

It’s only natural that the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened fears that automation will take over jobs. After all, due to social distancing measures, many businesses have been forced to find ways to operate with as few employees as possible, in regards to reducing working costs when it comes to handling repetitive and mundane tasks in the workplace. However, in order for humans to be able to continuously create value in an increasingly automated world and future-proof their careers, the best way they can secure themselves is by building competencies in areas that AI and machines are unlikely to tackle effectively. Once again, this means acquiring the soft skills necessary such as complex problem solving, people management, emotional intelligence, negotiation, critical thinking, and creativity that are all needed to help companies thrive in a post-pandemic climate, even with the rise of digitalization at your heels.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

The rise of digitalization spurred on by the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively forced companies and business leaders to evaluate how they look at remote working as a viable option in order to keep their operations running. However, even with the pandemic no longer forcing us to work from home, this trend continues to rise with many companies such as my own now beginning to make the shift towards a permanent remote work model. And the reason for that is because the pandemic essentially shifted the perception of remote work for both employers and employees. After all, people still remained productive and employers were able to see a future where they weren’t tethered to expensive office real estate. The result of which has now resulted in many companies opting to loosen restrictions on where staff can work, equipping them with the tools to do so and supporting them both professionally and personally, which is a huge contrast to how, pre-pandemic, remote working was a concept that wasn’t even being taken seriously enough.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Diversity. It’s safe to say that with the major developments and societal shake-ups that this topic has raised in the past year alone, diversity is now turning into a necessity in the workplace in that besides being the morally upright thing to do, it also brings about a strategic marketplace advantage to the workplace. This is because the knowledge and unique perspectives that come from having a diverse staff will not only be a critical driver of great company culture in the future of work but also helps to increase the level of innovation and stability within any organization. And with the significant changes to work coming our way in the near future, business leaders need to start capitalizing on this competitive advantage as much as possible by being more inclusive with their recruitment drives, as well as being more flexible with their work models, compensation and benefits, etc.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

For employers, I predict the willingness to allow full remote working will be very difficult for them to accept. As much as the WFH model is being embraced by many, there are still those who are hesitant to make the leap due to a fear of productivity loss. As a result, it will take some time for company leaders to be more trusting in giving their staff autonomy with their work.

For employees, probably the biggest thing to accept will be the introduction of automation and other technologies in the workplace that are set to significantly alter the way businesses function in the coming future. With the rise of digitalization and AI, many workers will be worried that this could mean impending job losses in the near future, as these new technologies are set to force companies to rethink the tasks and responsibilities that workers need and don’t need to do.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?1

COVID-19 undoubtedly resulted in massive job losses and also ended up exacerbating existing racial and economic labor market disparities. And with more than half of all lower-income adults either losing a job or having to take a pay cut due to COVID-19, this has contributed to increased hardships especially when it comes to making housing payments and food insecurity. Naturally, this has left many workers being pushed to withdraw from limited savings, or take on debt.

In this respect, I believe that one method to help reduce these gaps and address the problem in the future is to institute training programs that can effectively help prepare workers for better positions in the workforce. For instance, virtual reskilling programs can help to effectively provide participants with valuable education and networking opportunities to shift careers.

A good example of a country that has done well to address this problem is Denmark, as its government effectively combines labor-market flexibility with generosity by investing in retraining and advising the jobless. This in turn helps to combat the presence of an inadequate social safety net, with training participants also entitled to state-financed allowances that correspond to the level of the maximum unemployment benefit rate, thereby keeping the unemployed from falling into dependency. And working closely with trade unions and employers’ organizations within the labor market goes a long way in ensuring the sort of sustainable change we need.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

Since we were all forced to give remote working a shot, it’s safe to say that we are now seeing a massive shift in how companies and business leaders look at flexible working as compared to pre-pandemic times. There is no question that before the pandemic set in, most of us in the business and corporate world were suffering from a severe amount of overwork and burnout. However, after seeing a WFH model and the rise of automation that is designed to reduce worker’s burdens in the workplace, I’m optimistic that in the coming future, the outlook that business leaders have on worker’s mental health will change drastically, if it hasn’t already, which should do well to provide a decrease in the level of wear and tear on all of us and help us all better look after ourselves, even as we strive to succeed in our fast-paced professional lives.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I believe that job-centric upskilling is the key to stimulating faster job creation and recovery, especially of high-quality, fairly paid jobs. However, it’s fair to say that increasing upskilling is no easy task, but even with that, there’s no doubt that many business leaders are often concerned about the lack of key skills in the job market and considering the fact that the pandemic clear showed us growing skills mismatch among employees worldwide, it makes perfect sense for organizations to start taking the initiative and investing in the existing workforce. After all, many current employees are also open to embracing new technologies and new skills, in order to remain employable. And, it is this willingness that companies need to capitalize on, not just for their own benefit, but for the sake of helping to create more inclusive and sustainable economies too.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The rise of automation and digitization across different industries. The presence of the COVID-19 brought with it a massive increase in the need for AI, big data analytics, robotics, and cloud technology. Moreover, more organizations are now also looking to augmented and virtual reality, as business investment in these tools and resources are now steadily picking up pace in various industries like retail. We are even beginning to see robots provide banking assistance, take and deliver orders at restaurants, carry out routine contract review work, and even drive cars. The result of which has major implications as to how the future of work will be set up in the future, as remote/hybrid work continues to steadily become the new normal. Significant job market disruptions. With the current pandemic still, a threat and the rise of digitalization now set to heavily dominate the future of work, so many companies are now choosing to go remote for the sake of long-term business continuity and health safety. As a result, digital and technical skills have become vital for both current employees and new hires, as, within the coming decade, we can expect to see a massive demand for workers who are skilled in occupations such as Data Analytics, E-commerce, Social Media Marketing, Software Engineering, Applications Development, AI, Cloud development, Cybersecurity, etc. In fact, tech jobs like Data Analytics, AI Engineering, and Software Engineering are already boasting some of the highest salaries this year. AI-assisted Recruitment. It was not too long ago when many employers and job recruiters had to manually sift through piles of CV’s and to some extent that hasn’t changed, with the only difference now is that it is being done digitally. However, there is no question that this is both time-consuming and can be prone to errors, and even possible bias during this selection process. As a result, slowly but surely, AI is now beginning to find its way into every part of the recruitment process, from interviewing to carrying out reference and background checks and even helping recruiters determine fair compensation. Moving forward, we can expect more recruiters to begin accessing powerful programs that will allow them to quickly analyze data and shortlist the best candidates for roles, irrespective of age or gender. Prioritization of organizational soft skills. As powerful as AI is set to become, we’re still far from it, being able to replicate and replace human behavior and thought. And as I have mentioned before, this is set to lead to a huge increase in demand for job roles that are based on human traits, as companies seek to acquire the requisite core skills such as complex reasoning, emotional intelligence, persuasion, and negotiation, all of which will enable them to keep driving innovation in their companies. And it is expected that these skills will continue to increase in demand within the coming decade by a significant amount as well, especially among customer-service oriented industries like retail or B2B for instance. Growth of the gig economy. There is also an emerging skills gap, with many companies now starting to embrace the rise of freelance and gig work by virtually hiring more and more specialized external contractors, temporary staff, and freelancers to handle numerous organizational tasks that would have otherwise cost them a significant amount of money if they were to hire full-time employees. In this respect, we can expect a comprehensive approach to workforce planning, reskilling and upskilling, within the coming decade, as business leaders are set to start embracing remote outsourcing as a viable and practical alternative to the traditional job model.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.”

The biggest lesson I take away from this is that it is important to not be afraid of failure and to always remain true to your values. It made me realize that as an entrepreneur, I shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes because that is a natural and unavoidable part of the process. After all, each failure usually builds upon a future success and for that reason, I should always be proactive in making key decisions, both in my personal and professional life, instead of just always reacting.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would find the opportunity to speak to Jessica Alba, and even if it’s just for a short lunch, it would be absolutely phenomenal, because it would give me the chance to pick her brain on business and the lessons she learned on what it takes to build a successful company from the ground up, as her journey in building Honest Co. into the giant corporation that it is today, still remains a huge inspiration to me.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

You can follow my Twitter account @EdenCheng18 for those curious to see what other current and future topics of discussion I am and will continue to be involved in.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.