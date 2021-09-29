Amy Zimmerman Of Relay Payments: “Fully distributed / flexible working”

To stay connected and nurture a fully distributed culture, ensure critical overlap by establishing some core hours; focus on when your people feel most productive and connected to their team/the organization, and release control over “where” the work gets done. If you don’t meet people where they are, you will lose very strong contributors to companies willing to adapt.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Amy Zimmerman.

Amy Zimmerman is Chief People Officer at Relay Payments, a venture-backed fintech company focused on building an electronic payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Amy has over two decades of experience nurturing company culture within the tech community and is co-founder of PeopleCo.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

— For as early as I can remember, I aspired to be an attorney. Specifically, a criminal defense attorney. I spent many days during my high school years observing criminal proceedings in downtown Miami. Then as a freshman in college, I began volunteering with the Tampa AIDS network and became very passionate about social work, eventually accepting a part-time role with the state to head up their youth AIDS programming. When I graduated college, I continued along the social work track as a drug counselor. This was a brief stint, because a friend convinced me that as a recruiter I could both “help” people AND make money. I never looked back. Still, the early experiences shaped my approach and philosophy — people first. I’m not a traditional “HR” person. I’m a social worker. I’m an advocate. I’m a coach. I’m a connector. I focus on empowering and elevating people.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

— There will obviously be many. I’ll focus on the shift to being flexible and fully distributed (which may take 10–15 years before it’s a common practice). Employers must figure out how to get comfortable with this reality or they’ll lose their best and brightest people. Companies that “get it” are investing in building their infrastructure and cultures NOW (spoiler — trust, empathy, flexibility, and lots of engagement programming to keep people connected to the mission and their colleagues). It will take an enormous amount of intentionality to get it right and if you aren’t already working on this, you’re behind!

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

— A college degree is still a valuable asset, no doubt. And the experience itself gives young people the opportunity to develop skills and relationships that will serve them in life and work. Many millionaires and billionaires did go to college, too, and the ones who haven’t represent a relatively small percentage. The advice I give: get the education you need for the career you want; work hard; develop relationships with people in your field; and seek opportunities to constantly improve yourself.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

— Be relentless in your pursuit of the right opportunity. Don’t focus on money — it will show up eventually — prioritize the best learning opportunity, especially early in your career. Develop a personal brand that communicates ambition, flexibility, and reliability. Do what you say you’ll do. Leverage your network. Follow strong leaders that you respect, because if you do stellar work, they’ll elevate you!

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

— Absolutely. Professionals expect flexibility in the way they work. We’ve proven it works, so there’s no going back. In fact, the companies who don’t get on board will struggle mightily to keep their best team members from getting poached.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

— In order to support the change to a fully distributed / remote workforce, society must shift expectations about what work looks like. It’s no longer 40 hours/week in an office, or at a desk with the pursuit of work-life balance. Instead, we’ll increasingly measure outcomes over hours spent, and be integrating our work into our day-to-day lives alongside and in between home tasks, care for family, hobbies, and time off. This will require a higher degree of shared trust, support, accountability, and communication between employers and team members.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

— Traditionally, employers have had direct oversight of their teams and could visibly see the work getting done. Relationship-building has been an almost organic process. Employers will have to be intentional about how they connect with teams, foster cohesion, and measure progress. For team members, it will be about shouldering more of the responsibility for communicating and being active in staying connected to the team’s goals if they want to contribute and advance.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

This is a topic that should be addressed by the government. At Relay, we are committed to making sure all our people are paid competitively for their roles and have the opportunity to learn and grow.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

— The enormous business opportunities in so many industries. We’ve never seen more enthusiasm from the investment community, greater valuations, or more impressive innovation. The pandemic accelerated how we work by probably two decades, the giant investments are accelerating innovation by several years, as well.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends to Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Fully distributed / flexible working — To stay connected and nurture a fully distributed culture, ensure critical overlap by establishing some core hours; focus on when your people feel most productive and connected to their team/the organization, and release control over “where” the work gets done. If you don’t meet people where they are, you will lose very strong contributors to companies willing to adapt. Purpose / Values Alignment — Truly live your corporate values, don’t just hang them on the wall. Focus on being authentic — walking your walk. More than ever people want to align with a purpose and if you can’t clearly articulate and demonstrate yours, they’ll find a company that can. Investment in the “human experience over employee experience” — There is no longer an illusion of “work/life balance.” We are fully immersed in work/life integration. Employers that don’t get it and find ways to support and nurture it will lose. People want to work hard and contribute but they also want to be recognized and supported. It’s not that hard to be “human” at work. Acceleration in automation — In many cases, manual, repetitive tasks can be automated to ensure accuracy and gain operational efficiencies. Skill development is crucial; invest in your people so that you can leverage institutional knowledge and loyalty elsewhere in the business should you automate people out of roles that no longer serve the business. Performance/outcomes replace “attendance”/visibility — If you don’t trust your team members to do their work, don’t hire them! Monitor performance and results, not hours worked, or time spent in the office; neither of these metrics will move your business forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

— “Life has no limitations; except the ones you make.” I’ve literally taken this quote to heart from the very first time I heard it. I live all aspects of my life this way and have instilled the lesson into my daughters as well. My hope is that they always reach for the stars!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

— I’m not necessarily a star-struck kind of person, but I have an enormous amount of respect for Adam Grant’s work. Being a non-traditional HR person has meant not really having a role model to look to professionally. I’ve been lucky to have met and partnered with a number of founders to build world-class cultures underpinned by shared values. Discovering Adam Grant’s work in the last several years has been incredibly validating.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

— My website is PeopleCo.io but my LinkedIn is probably more dynamic — https://www.linkedin.com/in/amymz