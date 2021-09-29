Clark Twiddy: “When talent is out of alignment, look for job losses”

When talent is out of alignment, look for job losses. When talent is in alignment with value, look for job creation. For example, Apple’s recent announcement that I mentioned earlier comes with a reported 3,000+ new jobs at average salaries well above 100K annually — that’s a great example of talent being in alignment with value.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Clark is the President of Twiddy & Company, a family-owned hospitality and asset management firm celebrating more than forty years in business along North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Clark is a Navy veteran who has served on the boards of several public, private, non-profit, and government organizations at levels ranging from volunteer to chair. A proud father of two daughters, he is a regular contributor to the Forbes Real Estate Council and has also recently published a book on the Outer Banks available on Amazon.

I grew up in a small town in eastern North Carolina and have been very fortunate over the years to have great family, great friends, and perhaps most importantly great role models along my journey. In terms of life experiences, I’d offer two things; service in the US Navy taught me about responsibility and leadership. Second, over the years I’ve been able to work with and learn from a wide variety of successful clients and I’ve seen firsthand how important simple behaviors around trust, credibility, and reputation are to long-term success.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Clearly, I think the digital career path is here to stay and yet at the same time, I think as managers we’re all going to have to be remarkably adept at understanding the needs of a truly multi-generational workforce that in many ways is profoundly different at either end of the spectrum. On the practical side, it’s one thing to simply say that and yet it’s another to see a daily calendar-driven focus on it in terms of hours in the day engaging that wide spectrum.

Pivoting successfully to that digital workspace is something that I think will occupy big chunks of leadership energy in the years to come while also making sure that we are also developing, retaining, and rewarding more senior generations in their own workspace preferences will be the true test of leadership in the decade to come. On top of those challenges, we’ll also clearly have to innovate new ways to reach out to a customer base with rapidly changing behaviors and preferences as well.

As we think about talent, though, let’s start broadly. There is a great quote out there from the founder of North Carolina’s wonderful community college system of more than 110 campuses — the only thing more expensive than education is ignorance. Building on that idea from a business standpoint, I think the only thing more expensive than real and ongoing career development is simply not doing it; while it can be tempting, from a resource standpoint, to measure a career development ROI in a two- or three-year window the real and competitively formidable payoffs come at the 10–15 years points. As we dedicate finite resources to potentially expensive career development, we’ll have to willingly play the long game in understanding cause-and-effect relationships.

Lastly, I also think as employers we’re going to have to walk many a tightrope in the days and years to come between the responsibilities we have to each team member individually and our simultaneous responsibilities to our larger teams — look no further than many tough conversations on vaccine mandates right now. Making those practical accommodation decisions while maintaining a team culture is the highest development of strong management skills at the moment.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

What a great question and it’s one that I’m passionate about. First and foremost, I think it’s critical for a young aspiring student in today’s environment to have a sense of what they want to accomplish in their education and it’s equally as critical, in thinking about those accomplishments, to have a well-grounded group of advisors around them to help with their self-awareness. Said differently, a sense of direction and a sense of grounding have never been more important as the costs of college skyrocket and the workforce opportunities move so quickly.

It’s also very important to think about resources and what, in turn, they’ll produce. A college experience can still be a defining life experience in many ways and I encourage it relentlessly; at the same time, though, we have to resist the idea that college is a one-size-fits-all recipe for prosperity; while data does suggest a higher revenue potential over a career, it’s also equally clear that college isn’t something needed for everyone to see higher career potential.

In short, there have never been so many pathways to success in this new world, and the traditional college career should be judged in relief against these new pathways.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

I very much believe that there will indeed be jobs available although they may be different from what we see today but, in fairness, that’s always been the case. Even here in North Carolina, our state for many years was built on a textile and tobacco economy and while that’s largely changed a group of people more than 50 years ago got together to recognize that coming change and designed something that at the time was considered radical — the Research Triangle Park. Today, that park and those business relationships are the crown jewels of North Carolina’s economy as witnessed, just recently, by Apple’s announcement of a new East Coast campus in the area. In short, change is the only constant but with vision we can create a better future for our workforce.

To answer your question, I think it comes down to a simple idea of talent alignment and also a recognition that what worked yesterday may not work tomorrow. If you’re aligning your skills sets, on an ongoing basis, with what creates value for others, you’ll always have an opportunity for a great career. That’s not to say change is easy, of course, as it’s not. But not changing is in the end much harder.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

I think admitting some perfectly human fears around automation is a good thing and we should normalize those emotions in our conversations around career development and resource allocation. I think, in recognition of those fears, we as employers and business leaders will have to share a sense of optimism around the idea that as one job becomes automated another is created — think of it as a corollary to Newton’s law around matter not being created or destroyed. Jobs will move to where value is created and, going back to the idea around talent alignment, where there is value creation for others there will always be a career path regardless of any automation along that journey.

It’s also worth pointing out that, as happens when strong competition creates value for consumers, automation and AI also create value for consumers as well and many of us benefit from it daily.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I think history teaches us that revolutions and technology don’t go backward. I think, to use the cliche, this is the new normal and the question becomes how do we use the new capability to both enhance our competitive advantages as employers while at the same time maintaining value creation for others in new ways. There will be, in other words, no going back — the pandemic has carried us across the brick-and-mortar Rubicon.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

In our industry of real estate specifically, I think we’ll see a lot of conversations emerging around three key areas; 1) population movement and the relatively rapid impacts on infrastructure, 2) regulatory thinking around where, exactly, value is created as work-from-home becomes more normal, and 3) the interactions between affordable housing and workforce development as in some cases these two areas have been seen as mutually exclusive. In short, I think as an industry community we’ll have to make sure we have a seat at the proverbial table in these conversations lest we become the menu for others.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

For employers competing right now in today’s workforce, many managers I think are used to having a good amount of leverage in defining, exactly, working conditions and reporting relationships and I think we’re collectively going to have to bend in many of those areas as an alternative to simply losing talent. In other words, we’re going to have to give up some control as a gesture of this new world and that’s not something many of us are used to as we build organizations at both scope and scale.

For employees, I think self-awareness and self-reflection are going to be worthy tools in recognizing what employers are trying to do in working across multi-generational workforces. Patience — that hardest of talents — is going to be key here as well. Things may simply not change as quickly as you would like, but on an optimistic note, I think that while this change may not be fast it will be lasting.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I don’t intend this as a political comment but temperamentally I gravitate toward the idea that the role of government is to incentivize, as a first priority, private industry to solve as many social problems as possible in the private sector through job creation, career development, and long-term investment. When that’s not possible, I think our government does have a responsibility to solve problems that are simply too big for private industry to solve but that can be a slippery slope when we see our government become, in many ways, too big to fix the small problems, too small to fix the big ones, and more hungry for resources than we as a society can bear.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

Clearly, our young people are the future, and while our educational system as a country has much room for improvement it is still the envy of the world. On top of that system, despite our relative pessimism as a society right now I think it’s important to recognize that the boomer generation is in the process of transferring amounts of wealth unique in the history of the world to the next generation both in material wealth and also in infrastructure wealth. While it can be tempting, when watching the news, to think that all is lost when you turn off the news and social media, we’re still, as a country, a great and blessed place to live and thrive.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I think of that gap as a question and measure of agility within the larger public-private partnership; on one end of the spectrum is change and on the other is our ability to react to that change. The difference between the two — the gap — is a measure of agility. The more quickly we can support, encourage, and engage that gap the faster we can move to make sure that as jobs are lost they are in turn created and the disruption, in the end, of our lives, can be minimized. Conversely, the slower we move within that partnership the more disruption we see in our lives. Speed counts in a crisis more than ever.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?”

Remote work is here to stay, period. As technology simply doesn’t go backward — for example, there’s no opposite of Moore’s Law in the technology world because it doesn’t exist. The faster companies move in terms of agility, the more they’ll be able to replace current jobs with new ones and the converse is true as well. Organizational speed has never been more important and, ironically perhaps, speed sometimes favors smaller companies. To bear this idea out, look no further than the blistering startup pace and valuation trends over the past 18 months alone. When talent is out of alignment, look for job losses. When talent is in alignment with value, look for job creation. For example, Apple’s recent announcement that I mentioned earlier comes with a reported 3,000+ new jobs at average salaries well above 100K annually — that’s a great example of talent being in alignment with value. The multi-generational workforce will put a unique strain on current managers due to the pronounced differences along the spectrum. For example, many new job seekers today cannot remember a time without smartphones and yet in the same office, many colleagues remember a day clearly without them. That’s a world-changing difference in a remarkably short period of time and best managers will engage across the spectrum with empathy, vulnerability, and self-awareness. Patience, on the part of younger generations, will be challenging particularly in a booming job market. Change, whether it be working from home or in quality of life expectations, may not come as rapidly as demanded but, on the other hand, it will clearly be lasting.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

Serve others first. Whether it’s for-profit, non-profit, formal, or informal, if you commit to others before yourself you will always be valuable and in demand.

Let’s see if Jeff Bezos is a reader — Jeff, I’ve got some great ideas on how Amazon can become a marketplace for family experiences and would love to talk more about it with you over a Zoom call if you have a few minutes — I think it could create a lot of value for your Prime customers long-term.

That’s kind of you to suggest; our team is available always on www.twiddy.com and I’m available on LinkedIn as well.

