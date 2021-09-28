Dvir Ben-Aroya of Spike: “Asynchronous Work”

Asynchronous Work — Work is becoming less about when you are working and more about what you are working on. At Spike, we work with people all around the globe, and we’ve learned how to trust the tools we use to work together even when spread apart by time zones. We’ve built Spike to excel for teams working either asynchronous or in-real time — whatever the situation calls for at the moment.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Dvir Ben-Aroya, the CEO of Spike.

Dvir is the co-founder and CEO of Spike, a conversational and collaborative email application that turns legacy email into a synchronous chat-like experience, adding tasks, collaborative notes and video meetings to create a single feed for all of your work in your inbox. He has over 20 years of executive experience leading technology and internet companies. As an entrepreneur, he is passionate about creating SaaS businesses and nurturing them throughout their entire lifecycle. When he’s not talking about how to improve modern communication, you can find him surfing with friends or running after his three boys.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I have spent the past 20+ years leading internet and technology companies, coming up with solutions to make connecting between people easier. During that time, we’ve seen many changes in how we work, how we communicate, and fundamentally — how we live. In addition, being a parent to 3 boys, I’ve seen firsthand the benefits and downfalls of the use of technology at home and in the workplace.

One of the things I am most passionate about is rooting out the negatives in technology, so we only have the benefits. This is one of the reasons I am so passionate about the work we do at Spike — we’re trying to focus on improving productivity while letting people focus on doing their best work. By building all of the essential productivity tools into your Inbox so you have a single app for all of your work.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Can you imagine explaining to someone in 2006 that in 2021, we’d be in a global pandemic? Can you imagine showing someone using a Palm Treo what the iPhone 12 can do? Can you imagine explaining the current societal and political environment to someone in 2006?

The pace of change in our world is mind-boggling and unsustainable for most employees. Employers who thrive over the next 15 years are the ones who figure out how to work asynchronously. With asynchronous work, employees work on their own schedule and sync up with their digital tools. Instead of needing to meet to work through strategy, all of the collaboration happens asynchronously in digital documents.

There’s no doubt that technology has made us more productive, but we’ve just continued to do more as a global business workforce. Since the pandemic threw a wrench into the typical lifestyles of most employees, employers have had to adapt how they operate. It’s no longer feasible to think everyone’s family situation allows them to work the normal hours they did in the past. Even today, kids are still having to quarantine from school for periods of time. Travel is still up in the air. Employers have had to become very flexible in how they operate.

In the next decade, the mindset that will be crucial to most business owners and managers is to stop looking at their work as a block of time but rather a task to be completed.

Think about what happens when you hire a landscaper. You hire that person to complete a job. That job might be weekly, but do you care when that job is done? If they show up on Sunday and mow your grass, pull up weeds, and trim your hedges — do you care how long it takes them or when it’s done? You want the job finished. That is the mindset that managers and leaders of thriving companies need to take — especially going forward. It requires changing your mindset to focus on the work to be done, not how long it takes or the hours someone is sitting in front of a computer.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

University-level education is going to need to evolve in the future. The current growth of tuition cost isn’t sustainable. Taking on a student loan debt 2x or 3x your expected first-year salary is a tough pill to swallow.

For business-focused jobs, I’d like to see in the future a focus on courses that teach the fundamentals of business and then put people into paid internships where they can learn on the job. There’s no substitute for the hands-on experience that working brings. You gain real skills in dealing with people, learning about how products are made, and working with customers.

My advice is to learn as much as you can for free (online videos, podcasts, etc.), try to get your foot in the door at a company that can help you grow, and if it makes sense — get your degree.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

One of the biggest challenges is finding qualified people who can contribute to the organization. A small glimmer of goodness from this pandemic is that it’s opened many people up to working remotely, so that’s allowed us a larger talent pool to find qualified people.

My advice to those looking for work is to build your brand online as much as possible. If you’re a graphic designer, make your online “brand” about that. If you’re a writer, then be active by guest posting and sharing your work online and in communities. Give people the opportunity to see your work and expertise as much of the time as possible. You never know when someone will come across your work online and want to work with you.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

My first advice would be to invent the world’s first-time machine and tell yourself to buy Bitcoin in 2010. Seriously, though, I think there will be a slight pushback against some of this automation. People are ultimately an organization’s biggest asset. There is something to be said for seeing your favorite barista when you get your morning coffee. Will there be more automation? Sure, but if we’ve learned anything in the last 18 months, it’s that humans were made to be in community. We all miss it. We’ll likely see a blend of automation and human interaction going forward. If you’re in one of the job markets that people say will be eventually automated, your best strategy is to continually expand your skill set and make yourself a crucial part of the team. A computer can run for years, but it’s not going to be able to come up with a brilliant marketing campaign that stirs emotion.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not??

I do, but I think we’ll end up in a hybrid model as well. At Spike, we’ve enjoyed a nice mixture of remote work and in-office work. As great as video meetings are, they aren’t a substitute for in-room discussions. When I think about chatting with my wife over video vs. being in the same room — There’s no substitute!

For distributed teams, I think there will be a lot more team gatherings once it’s safe to travel again. For example, it might make sense to bring people together for meetings and planning sessions. As a result, the work done remotely will be even more effective.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

As I mentioned earlier, we’ve got to stop worrying about when people work, but rather what they produce. If someone is productive early in the AM and all of their work is finished by 2:00 PM, why should I care when the work is done? In this world of hyper-connectedness, we’ve got to start, almost, forcing employees to disconnect for periods to recharge. Employers will need a few hours of overlap for meetings, but otherwise, leverage your tools to work asynchronously.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers are used to somewhat controlling the hours people work and what they do during that time. With remote work, there will be a lot of trust given that is not the norm for most managers. You must learn to trust your team. If you see projects moving forward, don’t focus on anything else.

For employees, it’s going to be a challenge to balance their work and home life. For fully in-office teams, there was an easy separation between work and home. When you were at work, you worked. When you were at home, you were at home. Now, it’s a mix. You’ll need to find the balance and make sure you are meeting your work objectives while also having a life outside of work. Employees will each need to find their own way in setting their own boundaries that allow them to meet their professional goals while building relationships with their family and friends.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

No one should be without access to affordable medical care, education, and food in our modern society. How we get there, I’ll leave that to the experts.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I always believe in the ability of people to adapt to whatever is thrown at them. We’ve seen so many challenges in the last 18 months and people continually rise to the occasion. Overnight, companies changed how they operated, and in a lot of situations — they thrived. They always say it’s darkest before dawn.

“It is always darkest just before the day dawneth.” — Thomas Fuller

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

One of the benefits of remote work is that you’re no longer bound to jobs in your local area. Now, there are countless opportunities to work with teams all around the world. It’s a challenge for companies, though. Because there is also competitiveness on the hiring side, it’s not just about finding the right person anymore — but now you’re competing against employers around the world for their time and talent.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Asynchronous Work

Work is becoming less about when you are working and more about what you are working on. At Spike, we work with people all around the globe, and we’ve learned how to trust the tools we use to work together even when spread apart by time zones. We’ve built Spike to excel for teams working either asynchronous or in-real time — whatever the situation calls for at the moment.

We’ve learned to be very clear in our communication and expectations, and that’s allowed us to work with some of the best people.

Email is back

“Experts” have been saying email is dead in the face of tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, but I disagree. Email is one of our oldest technologies, but it’s still one of the best. It’s open, so no one company controls it. At Spike, we’ve built a chat layer on top of email, so you can easily chat with your team in real-time but then still email back and forth with external people. It looks like regular email for anyone not on Spike, and the Spike-to-Spike chat experience is unmatched.

I also think you’re going to see a rise in paid email newsletters as content creators look to break through the algorithms of social media companies.

No meeting days

As we continue to learn more about remote and hybrid work environments, I think we’ll see pushback on meetings. I find it ironic that many organizations won’t let you spend 100 dollars without approval by the CFO, but you can hold a ten-person meeting that lasts an hour that serves no real purpose.

As we talk to employees about improving their work environment, they’ll say meetings are draining their productivity. So I believe companies will start declaring certain days of the week as “no meeting” days.

Fewer conferences

The massive conferences have been mainly on hold since early 2020, but we all somehow still survived. I think that spending hundreds of thousands of dollars setting up booths at large conferences will be something that many companies take a hard look at in the future. Are some of them useful? Absolutely, but I think there will be a lot less of them.

The metaverse

If you’ve ever read Ready Player One, you have an idea of what the metaverse means. While there are many negatives to it I hope we can avoid, there are many positives as well. I believe that our digital experiences will continue to improve to give us an even more immersive experience. Imagine being able to virtually attend a concert or sporting event from the comfort of your own home, but feel like you’re there live!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Failure isn’t fatal, but failure to change might be.” — John Wooden

Failure should be part of your business because if it’s not, you aren’t taking chances. The key to failure is not avoiding it, but learning from it and evolving.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’ve always loved some of the insights Tony Hsieh had in the early days of Zappos. The commitment to the customer and creating wonderful experiences is something we should all look to model.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

Connect with me on LinkedIn (https://il.linkedin.com/in/dvir-ben-aroya) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/DvirBen)

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.