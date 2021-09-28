Michael Leckie Of Silverback Partners: “Healthcare and self-care as important things for companies or society to invest in”

Healthcare and self-care as important things for companies or society to invest in. The false dichotomy of work and personal/home life has finally been mostly shattered. So, we need to help people figure out how to take care of themselves, keep themselves happy, reduce stress, manage complexity, etc. Wellness will take on a whole new and more individual layer and level of importance.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Michael Leckie.

Michael Leckie is the former Chief Learning Officer for the Digital Industrial Transformation at General Electric (GE) and is currently founding partner of Silverback Partners, LLC, an organizational consultancy based in Ridgefield, CT. He also held the position of Managing Vice President in Gartner’s Executive Programs business, managing teams that provided executive coaching, strategic guidance and research-based advisory services to Gartner’s C-suite clients. He speaks, coaches and advises all over the world and across most industries: public, private and non-profit.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in Montana where my parents were schoolteachers. I’m an only child, and I really had no exposure to the business world or the consulting world and things that I’m a part of now. I earned an undergraduate degree in psychology mostly because I had always been one of those kinds of people that other people talk to and engage a little deeper with. I suppose there was something in my nature and nurture that valued helping people and a career in psychotherapy seemed a natural thing to do, as I had not found other pursuits that really engaged me enough. So, I went all the way through undergrad and got to my last semester and something shifted. I wasn’t so sure that I wanted to go on and become a psychotherapist.

I am not sure what that shift was, but somehow it felt limiting in my ability to have an impact on the world around me, so I made the decision not to pursue a doctoral degree and instead I took a job in social services for one of the counties in California. It was a job a friend was in, and they said it was relatively easy to get with any kind of degree. It was probably the worst job of my life. And it was probably, in a funny way, one of the best jobs of my life, because I saw really how bad organizations could be run. I saw the kind of spirit crushing bureaucracy organizations could create and how ineffective they could be. But it also got me really curious about how it could be better. I began to wonder how the things that I’d learned in behavioral sciences and psychology could be brought to bear to make change. In my new book I write about the experience and how it led me into business process redesign (although I had no idea what that was at the time) and how it led me to seek out people who might help organizations change for the better and that led me to the concept of consulting and organization development.

All of this eventually led me to stumbling into an entry level consultancy role and then into Pepperdine’s MSOD program, which did truly change my life and set me on the path that has led me to today where I am privileged to work with some amazing companies and great leaders as they work to change their organizations for good. I learned the value of deep theoretical knowledge, real practical application and experience, and the “self-as-instrument” concept that MSOD was founded upon. It was my first exposure to the fact that organizations are human systems, and it is human changes that matter, not technical or structural ones. Or at least, that matter most.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

I think maybe the more pertinent question might be, “What won’t be a disruption to employers?” First of all, what we’ve seen with COVID is the labor market has been disrupted, truly totally upended, and we’re just starting to see the impact of that on organizations; they can’t hire, people are leaving jobs at the levels never seen before. In fact, people are leaving jobs altogether and creating what they want to do and building where it is they want to work, much more independently from corporations.

Just recently, I recorded a series on making the leap to being an entrepreneur from being someone who was in corporate life. I think that what we’re seeing right now is that the basic fundamental social contract of employment has changed. It’s been erased. We can’t expect people are going to respond to what they responded to in the past or want what they wanted in the past. They’ve seen a whole new level of want and the desire for their own life. Many want more of the time in their life back for themselves and their family and their relationships. They want more purpose and fulfillment. Some have seen a little more of the fragility of life through what’s happened during the pandemic. As a result, employers have to change utterly how they approach this.

I’ve been doing some work with a friend and colleague of mine, Bob Moesta, from The Re-Wired Group. Bob is one of the founders of Jobs to Be Done Theory with Clay Christensen, and what we’re talking about now is helping organizations understand what is the job that people are hiring their jobs to do for them? I know that might sound kind of convoluted using the Jobs language. It came from product innovation and product design, and Jobs theory says that you don’t buy a product, you hire it to do a job for you, or you don’t hire it to do a job, or you fire it. But there’s a job it’s doing for you. Well, in short, we are just guessing at the true value the roles we offer in companies are doing for people. We are relying on outmoded models of incentives and ignoring the individuals and their context, which has transformed abruptly. We are spending vast sums of money and burning resources in the dark, hoping it works. But the “jobs” people are looking for the positions to do for them are now very, very different than they have been. And we’re just starting to scratch the surface in coming to grips with that.

Regardless, most employers are dealing with it by throwing money at people, throwing perks and benefits, trying to outdo each other on that, but not knowing how they’re going to get the return on it, not knowing how they’re going to leverage it, not understanding the more ineffable and purpose-driven things that are now mattering more and more, like the organizational culture and mass-customized opportunity; what does that culture do for an employee? What does it provide for them — something they can’t get easily replicate elsewhere? Organizations and employers are going to have to learn to compete all over again on completely different terms.

Unfortunately, the people in charge of that are some of my dear friends and colleagues in HR who are some of the least changeable people out there. I don’t say that to be mean, but HR has focused on risk mitigation and “equity” and scalability. Many are content with what they think they know about why people come to work. They’ve engaged with different companies and consultants who provide them this data which reinforces old thinking. But honestly, it’s all smoke and mirrors at this point, and we’re going to have to completely relearn. And that relearning is not something we can do in isolation. We’re going to have to do it with the people that we’re trying to draw in. It’s going to have to be collaborative. It’s going to have to be co-created. And that is not happening right now. By and large, we do not have the capability set within human resources to do that, nor are we asking them for it. The methodologies and approaches needed may be out there, like Jobs to be Done Theory, but their use is nowhere near ubiquitous.

One of the things we’re going to have to do reset our understanding of what it is we offer to the job seeker, understanding the categories of job seekers we have, understanding the value that our jobs bring to them and how. This is going to be a fundamental shift; shifting our view of people as fungible “resources” to fill roles people as whole human beings we need to engage uniquely. It’s going to get much more complicated for the human resources department because it’s not going to be about four to seven years in a role at a good company with a name brand college degree.

It’s going to be about who are these people? What do they bring to their culture? How will they adapt into our culture? How will they make our culture better? What do they want to do? How will they make us better? What do they bring we are missing? What do they want for their lives? How can we help them achieve that? Where do they want to go from there? What’s their own personal situation? How is that going to work with the demands, needs and requirements, the job? How is that going to mesh with the leader or manager? Is that leader prepared to manage people as people and not as a role when there are so many questions that are going to have to be dealt with?

We have to be creating dialogue frameworks to have those conversations because, bottom line, there’s no way to not have the tough, the difficult, the awkward, and the more in-depth conversations with people about life and work. If we don’t start from a basis of dialogue, we are going to get nowhere. And dialogue is not what we’re training people to do. We’re training them to replicate and scale, so they’re going to replicate things that worked tremendously well in the past but that now won’t work at all.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

The primary thing I would say is to start learning about who you are and what matters to you now. When you’ve been the happiest, or the most engaged or in the flow, what was happening? Are there patterns there that tell you about what matters to you? Are you asking yourselves the questions about who and what you want to be not in regard to a role or position, but what drives or motivates you, where might your passions lie? It’s probably a bit early to turn that into a life and career plan, but you can start to create the values framework and questions that help you decide, “is this what I want to do, will it allow me to be who I want to be?”

In addition to learning about you, just get out there and do some work of some kind. Internships can teach you a ton of stuff, and probably not what you expected (much like my first real job taught me hard, but valuable lessons). Try things out, see what you can learn about you and how you react and where you might need to grow. Do whatever you can to apply what you are learning in high school or elsewhere. Startup small enterprises: don’t undervalue what you can learn from the lemonade stands of your life.

Lastly, you might want to check out some of the old and new fundamental books in this space. How Will You Measure Your Life? by Clayton Christensen and Choosing College by Bob Moesta can really help as well as Do More Great Work by Michael Bungay Stanier.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Here I’d reflect back on the last questions and the issue of who you want to be. Your first job choice is not your last job choice so don’t worry about the permanence of it and don’t get caught up in the measures that others use, use your own — put learning ahead of knowing and you will be much happier. Remember that first job of mine that I loathed but that started me thinking about what good or great could look like? That lesson has continued to grow over time and taken me where I am in no small measure. So, start with a learning mindset.

Secondly, build a network. And you do this less by taking and far more by giving. Get involved with things that matter to you, volunteer your time, get experience that shapes you. But, above all, learn to build relationships with others and have a network of people in your life to give to and draw upon when the time is right.

Third, ask people for thoughts and feedback on you and what you do. Then remember that it’s not the truth, it’s just feedback. But get enough and you will start to sift the nuggets out and learn truths about yourself that will help you make decisions as you move forward — that will build your self-awareness.

Lastly, get out there and do things poorly and wrong with relish and abandon. No one does it right the first time and you only truly learn by doing things wrong the first time. So, try stuff out and laugh it off (but pay close attention and learn) when it goes sideways. They say pride cometh before a fall, I say pride is the enemy of learning (and if you’re not learning, you’d better believe you’re headed for a fall). One of my favorite quotes is from the great twentieth-century philosopher, Cher, who said “Until you’re ready to look foolish, you’ll never have the possibility of being great.”

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

The first thing I would say is that you don’t want to prepare for a job that is likely to be replaced by a bot or AI or similar and emerging technology. So, get a basic understanding of what is out there. It’s not hard, do a little Googling using the terms in the question above. The jobs that are likely to go away are transactional jobs so think about what is needed above those jobs. If you don’t need to make the pizzas or deliver the pizzas, what else is needed for the technology to do that? Logistics, network design, food science, understanding customers, futurism, predictive analysis, etc.? There’s a lot that has to happen before the Roboto-Oven spits out the food and the Domino-Mobile delivers it, so figure out what that might be.

Next, start to discover what it takes to be an innovator not just a “do-er”. Making decisions based on desired, shared outcomes is the “just follow the procedures” job of tomorrow. And if you find yourselves in a “just follow the procedures” role, be thinking about how the procedures could improve — get a systems view, think like a business leader, not an automaton.

Jobs will be eliminated for sure, they will also be ehanced, changed, and created. In there lies the opportunities. But you might need to be creative in figuring them out — and that creativity is more likely to become the job then even help you find one. For me, I’ve created a job and still am creating it daily. And I am far from alone.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Well, yes, I do see it continuing or at least being much more prevalent that pre-COVID. The genie is out of the bottle and that one and it is not coming back. It’s much harder to take freedoms away once they’ve been given. And that is exactly what happened, even if unintended. As our expectations and standards around the false separation of work and life have quickly eroded, we have seen through the myths about what can or cannot be done remotely. I was about to write that, of course, some jobs cannot be done from home and, for example, if you drive a truck, you cannot do it from your couch, but even that is no longer true. Those trucks are steadily going to become autonomous or managed remotely.

The technological improvements (connectivity, virtual reality and video transmission technology, etc.) do have a big impact, but there’s not a lot there that wasn’t in place before the pandemic. Zoom and Teams were there all along. It was us that didn’t believe we could be effective working from home (or were told that) and now that myth is busted.

I believe the biggest challenge here will be not of acceptance or technology but resources. If companies are going to close offices, they need to not run to the bank to book those savings, they need to spend at least some of that money on guaranteeing an even playing field for their employees. I live in a nice home with a room dedicated to my work, multiple monitors, dedicated internet connectivity, lights, camera, action! And I have the ability to lock my door and block out distractions. Many people do not have that luxury. While we had larger and smaller offices (or cubicles or tables) there was more technological parity in the office, it is less so in the real world working from our homes. We have to get creative to balance that and provide temporary spaces minutes from people’s homes, not hours. We need to invest in their internet speeds (even if their kids use it to game on too). We need to schedule around busier family times in their morning and evening. Once again, treating people as whole human beings and accommodating their lives will give us far more productivity that putting the stress and strain on them to figure it out alone.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

As mentioned above, the shame-free acceptance of different circumstances and the tools to overcome them and level the playing field as best we can. We don’t want to create a new class built on real-estate and the vagaries of connectivity, especially in the United States. I could write an entire article on the pain of moving to somewhere without good internet (a place within spitting distance of one a massive data pipeline and broadband capability, near to a massive data center, mind you) and still potentially not being able to actually live and work there due to being meters from where one local provider stopped their broadband, and another decided there was not enough profit in expanding bandwidth. I literally had one company, with a straight face, propose a construction and connectivity fee of 100,000.00 dollars and monthly fees of 6,000.000 dollars with a five-year contract. More than most mortgages and home down payments and just so I could connect to the internet!

As a society, we need to start to see connectivity as a fundamental right and as companies we need to look at sufficient work tools and spaces, and not just in office buildings, as table stakes.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Probably for employers it is that the power over ways of working has shifted away from being fully or mostly in their hands. Employees, through the jobs they choose and remain in (or in leaving direct employment altogether) are rapidly shifting that power. Employers will have to step away from approaching employee relationships in framework of maximum risk mitigation and control to one of deeper dialogue and understanding. For employees, it may be the flipside of that same coin; that they now have to take more control over their lives and careers. There is a strange solace in just being a cog in the wheel but so many of the wheels are turning themselves or are being turned by technology that the old social contracts no longer apply, and the old roles are disappearing. Jobs that require higher level thinking require, well, higher level thinking and that is harder than just doing what you are told.

In The Heart of Transformation, I talk about Exploring Before Executing and Learning Before Knowing among other human capabilities that change organizations. While Exploring and Learning are wonderful and drive growth, they are also in many ways more demanding than Executing and Knowing. They require more awareness of our own assumptions and more humility and vulnerability as we explore which assumptions are no longer serving us or past their point of usefulness. They require us to change, as individuals, which is always a challenging process. So, while employers have to accept what has changed and will continue to change, employees have to accept that change is now a part of the burden they bear in life and work, one that they must learn to do well.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I think the thing it highlights is that we need available and affordable healthcare like so many other countries. To have our healthcare system still based primarily on employers is ludicrous and stagnates employee growth and movement — movement that is actually very healthy and good for the economy and corporations. Administering healthcare is a massive hidden tax on corporations and why they have not banded together on this is beyond my understanding. As an independent business owner, I can attest to the cost and complication of not being part of a company. In fact, if not for the outstanding level of benefits that my last corporate employer, Bloomberg, provided, I don’t know if I could have made the transition. I was able to have excellent benefits on COBRA to get me going in work so that I could pay the high cost of benefits as a sole proprietor, once I was finally able to figure out how to get them and what the choices were. (And hat’s off to Mike Bloomberg and team for investing in best-in-class benefits for their people. Bloomberg is a role model here in the U.S. for sure!)

I have worked with wonderful people at some of our big health insurance companies, but I think that the soaring profit motive of those companies has damaged our ability to provide for people and has locked corporations into costs that are not necessary or sustainable.

Secondly, we are going to need to look at the employee and their life and career cycle as something it is valuable to support. Allowing people to leave jobs and not face imminent and sudden loss of all income and basic services. I agree that a “welfare state” is not good, but we do need to accommodate transition and support for basic income and unemployment that is sufficient to the need for a reasonable time, and it should not be so difficult to obtain or understand.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I suppose my greatest source of optimism lies in looking backwards and hoping that history repeats itself. That history, for me, is that of Americans coming together in times of crisis and uniting as Americans. I believe that the greatest danger of our current political climate is that it is creating two Americas, and that is a bad thing for us. We had that once, it ended in war. We need to see each other as Americans with hopes, dreams, families, needs, wants, abilities, etc. I think the vast majority of us in the United States want to be Americans first, but our leadership (of whatever stripe) is not working towards that goal. They are catering to narrower and more extreme elements who are working the system, and warping the system, for power.

But I believe in Americans and our capacity and desire to see beyond and through. We have to reach across these widening aisles and find those things we all can agree on and start there.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I don’t really have any data to know if the gaps are likely to be longer, but I do think we need to be thinking about the way we transition people out of roles and jobs. There are a number of things we can consider. We should look at how we build severance packages in the United States. They are often not realistic in terms of the amount of time needed to find comparable work (or to help people transition to consistent gig work or independent work). I also think we should consider the broader societal impact of washing our hands of employees once their employment ends. Our attempts at outplacement are usually formulaic and do more for the outplacement company than the employee.

Whatever we do, it may have more to do with making the most of the gap (retraining and true job finding or career change help) than attempting to reduce the gap. I recall one Canadian company I worked with, a venerable and prominent company, discussing the people that might not make it in the digital transformation they were undergoing and discussing putting together a program to give them an advantage and preparedness for the emerging cannabis economy in an entirely different role, but with a likely good economic future. Just the conversation itself, happening in the wood polished boardrooms of this conservative institution, was something that gave me hope for our rethinking transition of employees.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Using novel frameworks like Jobs to be Done Theory as we look at talent strategy. I am convinced that the organizations that lead on this will gain an insurmountable advantage as they rethink and reimagine why people come to work. Companies that can uncover both the understanding of why people are taking their jobs and can learn to speak of the value of their jobs using that new vocabulary, are going to win the war for talent that is only getting fiercer. New technologies like digital twins and how we can leverage these to understand the world in real-time and make decisions with broader and immediate impact. Doctors can use these real-time technologies, and predictive analytics, to “treat” far more people far earlier in the stages of illness or disease and keep them healthier and productive. And that use just scratches the surface. Innovation as a key skillset for people in any organization. I worked with a client that talked about two kinds of forklift drivers at two different locations. One believed their job was to move pallets, relatively carefully but quickly above all (some damage was not really in their metrics and so tolerable) and that was it. What came before they picked up the pallet and after they put it down did not matter. At another facility, the forklift driver saw themselves as part of a customer promise and knew how they fit into the goals of the company for those customer outcomes. Moreover, their job as they saw it, was to figure out with their peers and team how to improve those outcomes. Innovating and suggesting innovations all through the value chain was not only fair game, but a part of the job. Needless to say, one of these facilities has much better business outcomes than the other. Healthcare and self-care as important things for companies or society to invest in. The false dichotomy of work and personal/home life has finally been mostly shattered. So, we need to help people figure out how to take care of themselves, keep themselves happy, reduce stress, manage complexity, etc. Wellness will take on a whole new and more individual layer and level of importance. Productivity and effectiveness at achieving strategic outcomes over managing hours worked and activities completed — rethinking the horror show of “performance management”. There is no one anywhere, with the exception of people selling “performance management solutions” that think performance management is useful, works, and is less than damaging (and maybe not those people either, truth be told). The fundamental rethinking of how we value someone’s contribution will lead us to much more individualized ways of addressing performance that are not only top down but up and across. Dialogue, not judgement; principles not policies; and mutual accountability in relationships is on the horizon. The companies to get there first will have a distinct advantage.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

I’ve already quoted Cher, so let’s just stay in that vein and go with a contemporary philosopher to her; here is some wisdom I love attributed to Dolly Parton. “Figure out who you are and do it on purpose!”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Edgar Schein. He has been the biggest influence in my thinking, in multiple areas, over three decades. I had him as adjunct faculty in graduate school and have had brief moments with him since. I was truly humbled to have him endorse my book, and I’d love to sit down with him and tell him all the things I am planning, doing, and excited about so he can give me his direct feedback on where I am on track, need to shift, and mis-directed. It would be a lunch packed with more learning than any other, I am confident of that.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

The easiest way is at michaelleckie.com, you can also find all my social media links there. My team helps me stay very active on LinkedIn (happy to connect with you), Twitter (@leckiemichaelj), YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc. And, of course, The Heart of Transformation: Build the Human Capabilities That Change Organizations for Good was released in July and I’d love for you to read it and tell me what you think and if it is as useful to you as it is meant to be. You can get more on the book, including a growing library of downloads and free additional resources at my website.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.