Shampaigne Graves Of Bold Babes Companies: “Training and Team Development needs will increase with automation”

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Shampaigne Graves is the CEO of Bold Babes Companies, a multidivisional education, and marketing firm dedicated to helping business owners start and stay in business. As both an entrepreneur with a small global remote team and who has consulted over 200 businesses with digital footprints, she understands the current and future challenges of work. When not strategizing with clients, Shampaigne can be found enthralled in a cult conspiracy documentary or cuddling with her rescue terrier, Bubba.

First and foremost, I am an army brat. Born in Hawaii and hopped around the southern parts of the United States since the age of 3. My parents met each other while both serving in Honolulu, and they used the military as a vehicle to launch their current careers. Growing up I always seen their example as a blueprint for alternate paths to success. So, when I graduated from college with a Kinesiology degree that I hadn’t used; My parents were supportive when I decided to become a business owner.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The two A’s, Autonomy, and Asynchrony are the two words to watch in the next 10 to 15 years pertaining to disrupting work.

With workers demanding more autonomy in the way they conduct their work, companies are having to adapt to asynchronous communication and project management structures. Slack will no longer be the “quirky” communication channel for startups but all industries’ primary internal communication tools.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021.

One great example of how this has appeared in today’s workforce challenges is during the “Great Resignation.” With hyperlocal teams struggling to retain top talent, many have pivoted and adapted their administrative roles into remote positions to widen their talent pools. This has created thousands of instantly remote teams who have had to adopt new communication tools and guidelines to accommodate their new team structures.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

In the fast-moving world of automation, trade certificates and degrees will be vital to job seekers looking to stay competitive. With emerging technologies popping up daily, and their subsequent certification programs being launched; It makes more sense to gain experience and add certifications to their CV.

However, the answer is often more multifaceted in practice. A college degree is still a valuable asset but isn’t necessarily a factor in determining to choose entry-level talent. A great example of this is Google which eliminated its degree requirements for internal positions in 2018.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Create your own seat at the table. Now is the time when job seekers can look at the companies they admire, see how their skill set would be a great fit, and court them on social media. Personal branding will be imperative and a factor that recruiters will look at when making outreach decisions. A great example of someone who was able to leverage their personal brand for the benefit of the companies they sought out in their career is Bozoma Saint John.

Create a personal brand that reflects the values of your most sought-after companies. Build a freelance portfolio that proves you’re already doing the work, and they will come.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Technology is not without error and all machines break. Being able to be front of the line in repairing and maintaining the machines that are delivering the pizza and checking out customers will be important in staying hire-ready. It is also important to be the person anticipating the evolution of production and creating human or automated solutions to meet those future demands.

But something that should also be noted is that just because these corporations plan to move towards this model doesn’t mean that their consumer base will accept those changes. Walmart has a significant elderly shopper base, with shoppers 65 and over representing almost 25% of their overall customer base. It’s no secret that these specific customers aren’t fans of the self-checkout line. Job seekers should keep an eye on the automation initiatives of corporations but also observe consumer reactions as well.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Absolutely, working from home will be the standard simply because workers are demanding it. We all understand that we’re in the middle of “The Great Resignation.” Remote work is one of the top reasons that people are choosing to leave their jobs. The pandemic cultivated an epiphany that many jobs can be completed at home and workers aren’t willing to be told that it’s no longer true because employers are tired of the pandemic. Another factor that isn’t being monitored quite as closely in relation to the mass exodus from work is family. Parents have had more time with their children since their initial maternity leave. So many pets were adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, shelters ran out of animals. People have fallen into routines they aren’t willing to give up for jobs that disregard their families anymore.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Universal access to high-speed internet and WIFI services. There needs to be a government initiative that addresses the disparity in access to internet services to give everyone a fair chance to work. With more front-line jobs being eliminated by robots and automated solutions, there needs to be resources in place that help to train the upcoming workforce on how to work with not against these robots. It also gives everyone the chance to choose to work from home.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

It will be difficult for employers to accept the seeming lack of control that remote work affords their companies. There’s a cultural shift that will need to take place to make this a successful transition. For example, if team huddles are a culture staple at a company, looking into a virtual or hybrid format to conduct those going forward.

The most difficult aspect of the future of work for employees will be increased security. Unfortunately, with the demand for remote working conditions, workers may have to accept positions that require security software downloads and increased oversight. However, this doesn’t mean that remote work will equal to paranoid stakeholders. What this does mean is that unless those cultural shifts are made, this is what remote work will look like.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I think the uniting social safety net, or lack thereof, is childcare. This is an issue that also requires a universal solution. We have seen during the pandemic how much the lack of childcare affected the workforce, particularly for women. With 3 million of the 50% of women that made up the workforce dropping out due to lack of flexibility at work; It is glaringly obvious that childcare is an “us” problem.

We need women in the workplace not only because of the diversity of thought they bring to the table but for the company’s bottom line as well. When women have a seat at the table, not only are they getting a platform to be heard but they give a voice to a community of others behind them. Free universal childcare is something that was needed the minute women entered the workforce, but the pandemic has shown us that it’s time to right that wrong now.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The most exciting aspect of the future of work is the unknown. With so many factors up in the air, both workers and employers have the opportunity to reimagine their productivity efforts. Now is the time when people are aligning with what they want their work to be. Tomorrow is when they’ll get to have those jobs. The names, industries, and mechanics of those positions are unknown, but how exciting is that?!

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I know I’ve mentioned universal solutions before, but I’m going to push one more out, universal continuing education. With so many companies moving towards automation for production efforts without a real oversight workforce, there is a desperate need for retraining. With the help of the government providing subsidized access to workforce retraining programs, the private sector will have the opportunity to save on rehiring and development costs.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Work will be asynchronous. With workers demanding more autonomy in the way they conduct their work; companies are having to adapt to asynchronous communication and project management structures. Slack will no longer be the “quirky” communication channel for micro-startups but all industry’s standard internal communication tools. A great example of an industry leader in this effort is Lyft. Lyft’s Business branch which services its professional client’s houses offices from New York to San Francisco. With teams operating in different time zones across the nation, Lyft’s teams use the platform Slack to manage and archive day to day Teams will have automation and human hybrid structures. Organizational structures will now account for both human and automated roles. This will help internal teams to understand all the stakeholders involved in completing the goals of their specific departments. This is a new operating structure that small businesses are already implementing. When my client Jessica of Color Pop Print Studio came to me to discuss possibly hiring up to fulfill 3 roles across marketing, operation, and production; we worked together to map out each of the roles needed and automated solutions available. It was discovered that Jessica only needed to hire one administrative assistant and start utilizing some features in her operational software that she hadn’t implemented yet. Automation will affect brand loyalty. Automation will become a factor in determining brand loyalty. With the automation of customer experience, many consumers are having mixed reactions to walking through automated menus to get to humans to answer their questions or not receiving any human interaction at all. With CX automation especially on the rise, it should be noted that human touchpoints will create brand differentiation. According to an April 2020 survey conducted by CSG, US and UK customers were surveyed about their opinion of customer experience during stressful times. 39% and 38% of UK and US customers stated they preferred to talk to a human during stressful times as opposed to a chatbot. Human workforce needs will increase, not decrease with automation. As I touched on above, automation is implemented best when working with not against established and growing human workforces. For example, if wanting to streamline copywriting output across all departments, companies may look at deploying AI copywriters. As known with all technology, all programs are susceptible to error, which is why it is imperative to have human oversight. In this particular case, it would look like a human editor-in-chief. Training and Team Development needs will increase with automation. With new technology being implemented inside of teams, it will be vital that training be implemented on how to use and maximize automation tools. This is something that I covered with my newest client Sabrina of R² Marketing Solutions. When creating her new coaching business, Sabrina wanted a mix of human and automated workforce solutions to build out her operational structure. When building out this structure we made sure to plan for future human integrator roles that combine troubleshooting knowledge of automated roles and operational knowledge of roles to fill in for expansion and or consolidation efforts.

“If you can’t beat fear, just do it scared.” — Glennon Doyle Melton. That quote meant the world to a struggling 24 year old who just lost her best friend and only had 20 dollars left to her name. That quote inspired me to use that 20 dollars to launch Bold Babes Companies. When I thought I wasn’t and didn’t have enough, it gave me the faith to leap.

As a fellow multi-passionate entrepreneur, I would have to say Rihanna without a doubt. I think her body of work speaks for itself.

