Jean Bromage Of Reiki Essence Healing Arts: “Pleasure”

Pleasure. Pleasure is my number one tool for experiencing more joy. Many people practice gratitude by writing down a list of what they are grateful for in a journal. I really like this practice and living with gratitude is a part of the mindfulness tools we work with in Reiki. However, pleasure takes this practice a step further and helps you to embody joy.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jean Bromage.

Jean Bromage is the founder of Reiki Essence Healing Arts in New York City, offering classes, workshops, and private healing sessions. She is also a Certified Medical Reiki Master which qualifies her to be present in the surgical room to offer Reiki to the patient. In her 18 years of practice, she has helped people suffering from chronic stress and health challenges to not only discover their natural ability to heal but to experience wholeness in every aspect of their lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in California but when I was 5 years old, my parents quit their jobs, sold the house and we lived in an Airstream while traveling all around the country. It was 1976, the year of the Bicentennial, and for me it was a first lesson in taking chances. Both my parents encouraged me to try new things and to not be afraid to take a leap of faith. We ended up moving to Maine and that is where I began to pursue my love of dance. To me, dance was my happy place, the space where I could be fully present in the moment and feel alive. I didn’t have the language for it at the time, but it was my spiritual practice. To me, anything that focuses your energy and brings your full awareness to the present moment, is a form of meditation. It doesn’t necessarily have to be connected to a religious belief. In the end it’s about being present to life and that is what dance did for me.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In my early thirties, I’d gone through an extremely stressful few years and was then diagnosed with a pre-cancerous condition. My doctor told me the most important thing I could do for my health is manage my stress. I’d tried meditating but struggled to stay focused for any length of time. I then came across an ad for the Reiki classes at the New York Open Center and loved how it was described as a self-care practice because we can’t be of service to others unless we care for ourselves. I was in therapy at the time and so much of what we would talk about is me learning to set healthy boundaries so I could focus on caring for myself. I ended up taking levels 1 and 2 and fell in love with the work. My teacher, the late Margaret Ann Case, had also been an opera singer and I felt a resonance with her background in the performing arts. It’s often said that when the student is ready, the teacher will appear and that was certainly the case for me.

For those unfamiliar with Reiki, it is a form of meditation and energy healing that activates the body’s natural ability to heal. It was developed in Japan at the turn of the 20th Century as both a spiritual and healing practice and is now popular worldwide. Medical facilities have also added this holistic practice to their services, including cancer care centers. Reiki aligned my mind, body, and spirit by bringing my awareness to the subtle flow of energy within my body. After a few months of practicing every day, my condition resolved itself and it’s never returned. My medical doctor was very open to holistic medicine and felt the practice had certainly contributed to the turnaround along with the medical treatment I was receiving.

After 6 months, I decided I was meant to become a Reiki master and registered for the year-long program with Margaret Ann. While I had turned to Reiki for restoring my physical wellbeing, the emotional healing and spiritual awakening took me by surprise. Reiki taught me how to see life as a meditation in motion, just like dance, and the more present I am with myself, my thoughts, and my emotions, the more empowered I feel, even when challenges arise.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in high school, I studied with a ballet teacher who saw something more in me than any other teacher had seen. I was very timid and shy, and Inga was the first to show me how to cultivate confidence in myself. While working with her, I received a scholarship to a summer intensive and would go on to get accepted to the dance program at SUNY-Purchase. As a teacher, it’s not for me to decide how far a student’s potential can go. That can only be determined by the student. My job is to create a space that nurtures their potential and that is what Inga did for me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Over 10 years ago, after I was a few months into hosting a monthly Reiki Circle, I decided to post my event on Meetup. One month the circle would have 10 people and then the next only 2. I figured maybe I would get a few more attendees. I ended up having over 25 people show up for that first Meetup event and the space could only hold 15 comfortably. One person arrived late with a service dog, and I had no idea how the dog would respond in such a crowded space. In the end, once we finally got the circle underway, everything was fine, and the dog even enjoyed the energy while sleeping under their human’s chair. Logistically this taught me to pay attention to the event settings on Meetup, but more importantly this taught me to always be prepared for success.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

During the pandemic I was surprised by how easily my work shifted into the virtual realm. In Reiki level 2, students learn a distance healing protocol where we don’t have to be physically present with the recipient. During the worst of the outbreaks in New York City, I met with my Reiki master students for virtual classes where we translated some of the advanced healing work into distance healing sessions. It heightened the students’ intuitive awareness and empowered them to trust that it was working because they could give each other feedback. I’m now developing more online courses to help people realize that healing isn’t about becoming a better person but more about releasing the emotional and energetic patterns that keep you disconnected from your authentic self and recognizing where your true power is already alive within you.

Also, a couple years ago, I created an event with another Medical Reiki Master called Create Ground: Reiki as an Integrative Approach to Cancer. We had a well-known breast cancer surgeon here in NYC as our keynote speaker as well as Raven Keyes, the founder of Raven Keyes Medical Reiki International and author of Medical Reiki. They both spoke of the benefits of Reiki in conjunction with allopathic medicine. There was a panel discussion with cancer survivors and interactive presentations on the benefits of Reiki for both the patients and their loved ones. Over the course of this next year, we plan to produce an online summit for Create Ground so more people can learn about the benefits of Reiki when undergoing treatment for cancer.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m definitely not afraid of working hard for my success. Life shouldn’t necessarily be a struggle, but when you’ve put your all into what you do, there is a sense of satisfaction that doesn’t happen when things come to you too easily. I remember just before I graduated from college, my mentor said to me that the faculty watched me work my butt off during those four years and they agreed it had paid off with the transformation they observed.

I am also a compassionate person. People who don’t even know me will find themselves telling me their whole life’s story because they immediately feel safe in my presence. I try my best to meet people as unconditionally as possible and observe the best in them instead of looking for their flaws. Compassion has also helped me to diffuse hostility. A few years ago, someone I had never met before wrote a negative review on my Facebook business page. When I confronted them in the comments, I stood up for myself but also opened the conversation to find out why they had done this. It turned out the person had just lost their brother to cancer and was in a lot of pain. Because I communicated with compassion, they ended up apologizing and took the review down.

I love to laugh and am always looking for reasons to lighten up. When I am dealing with people, I try to bring as much levity and joy to the situation as I can. I’ve worked in the corporate world for many years, and I remember a partner who can be a bit intense at times asked me how I can always be so “chipper.” I reasoned with them by asking if they’d prefer that I answer the phone in a bad mood, and they laughed and said, “fair enough!” As part of the support staff, it was important for me to bring joy to the table even when people are stressed out. To me, being a healer doesn’t stop when I’m done with a client or teaching a class. It’s a way of being a healing presence in the world and there is no greater healing elixir than joy!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Speaking of which . . . One of the best outcomes of practicing Reiki is that the more you practice, the greater your capacity to allow more joy into your life. Joy isn’t something you go out and find because it’s always there. Looking back on my young adult self, I realized she was living with the belief that she was fated to struggle all her life. Through my healing process, I realized that joy has always been there even when life has felt heavy and dark. We don’t have to seek it out or earn it, it’s just there! The key to allowing it into your life is to quiet your mind long enough so you can experience it. During a talk with the Dalai Lama and other religious leaders, the rabbi Jonathan Henry Sacks called it slowing down long enough to let happiness catch up to us. Whenever I find myself feeling down, overwhelmed by the stresses of life or frustrated, I’ve come to understand it as a sign that I need to slow down and look around me. That’s where the joy is. And when I do this for myself, so many of the problems and stresses I had created in my head take care of themselves. Our brain is naturally wired to always look for what could possibly go wrong, so rewiring your brain to get comfortable with joy takes conscious practice. Reiki has taught me this powerful lesson and I love passing this wisdom on to as many others as I can.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think there are three patterns that can drive the lack of joy in our culture.

1. People are overworked trying to keep up with standards of living that can ultimately be meaningless when they stop and evaluate what they really want out of life. People hesitate to follow their bliss, so they compromise their dreams or tell themselves, “Someday, when I’ve met my obligations in life.”

2. We haven’t learned how to cope with failure. When I was growing up, failure was not an option. I had this false belief that failure meant something must be wrong with me. Instead, I think if we were to honor our failures and everything they teach us, we’d be less hard on ourselves and a lot happier.

3. From childhood we are conditioned to hand our personal power over to a “higher authority” that supposedly knows better than us instead of being encouraged to think for ourselves. Society in general does not like change and so someone who thinks or acts out of alignment with the status quo is often shamed. This disconnects us from our inner compass and learning to trust that we are the best authority on what makes us happy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

As I mentioned before, we don’t have to go far to find joy. It’s just always there. And while joy can be expressed through what you say and do, it can also be a quiet experience while going about your day. There’s no right or wrong way to let joy participate in your life. It’s a decision to relate to life through the dimension of joy, even when it seems like the challenges won’t stop coming at you, and over time that vibe can grow and expand into a more consistent state of being.

There’s also this misconception that joy and grief can’t share the same space and yet they do. Our feelings and emotions aren’t an all-or-nothing experience. They are meant to guide your energy and focus.

Earlier this year, my stepmother passed away and she came to me in a dream, like most of my loved ones on the other side, and said that whenever I see a ladybug, it will be a sign that she is with me. Several weeks later I was walking in the park and suddenly a butterfly flew into my face. As a reflex, I turned my head and saw a ladybug sitting on a flower. As I stared at the ladybug, tears of both joy and grief started flowing. There was the magic and play of nature while at the same time a chance to release some of my grief. It was a confirmation that as we let go of our suffering, joy is there just as it always is. Our pain doesn’t define us. It’s just one part of the story and joy is always there to guide us back home to ourselves.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think people put a lot of pressure on themselves to check off a list of accomplishments before they can let go and just allow themselves to be happy, but here’s the thing, that day will never come because there will always be a new goal or achievement to aspire to once you’ve checked off the old ones. Instead, if you allow yourself to let go and be happy now, that joy will create an energetic space to allow even more positive experiences into your life. Again, it gets back to living up to standards that you didn’t create for yourself but were instead unconsciously projected onto your psyche by society and family culture. You are and will always be the best authority on what makes you happy and fulfilled in life.

I remember the first time I experienced a spiritual awakening. There was this fullness of joy flowing within me and a complete sense of connection with everyone and everything. For about two weeks I was going about my life in a state of joy I’d never experienced before. It was like I was in love but had no external reason to explain such a complete sense of joy and connection.

This experience took me by surprise because when I realized what was happening, I was literally reorganizing my storage closet. It wasn’t like in Eat, Pray, Love, where it took an epic journey to an exotic land to have this experience. There is a Zen proverb, “After enlightenment, you still have to do the laundry” and there I was in this elevated state of mind experiencing the sacred in this very mundane situation.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Before I share these 5 things, I just want to say that if you are feeling down, depressed, or anxious, the first step is to be okay with not being okay. I think the biggest challenge to feeling better is the natural human tendency to resist the heavier aspects of our emotional landscape. Emotions are simply energy in motion. They aren’t good or bad. It’s how our mind and body communicate with each other. So, before you can allow space for more joy, you have to honor all the other emotions and what they are communicating to you. Otherwise, this energy gets trapped in the body and/or the psyche and will continue to unconsciously drive the sadness, depression, or anxiety.

That said, here are my 5 things to live with more joy and happiness.

Pleasure. Pleasure is my number one tool for experiencing more joy. Many people practice gratitude by writing down a list of what they are grateful for in a journal. I really like this practice and living with gratitude is a part of the mindfulness tools we work with in Reiki. However, pleasure takes this practice a step further and helps you to embody joy. When you stop to really smell and taste your food, feel the sensation of water on your body when you shower, or take in the colors of the flowers in your yard, you are embodying joy! You’re bringing that vibration into your being and not just thinking about what you are grateful for. Pleasure helps you to let go and be in the flow of the present moment and as I’ve mentioned before, our awareness of joy happens when we are fully present to what’s happening in the moment. When I’ve had a particularly hard day, I will go for a walk or make myself a cup of tea and really let my senses take over. When I’m seeing, feeling, hearing, smelling, and tasting what is pleasurable in the moment, I can’t be thinking about what is stressing me out, and I am reminded that life can still be good, even when not so great things are going on in the world. Celebrate the small stuff. As a Type A personality, I used to finish things and then move on to the next task without stopping to celebrate having accomplished something. As a result, I never felt accomplished and was always beating myself up because in my mind, I could never get enough done. I was my own worst taskmaster. A few years into having my business, I would get to the end of the year and start working on my taxes. It’s only then that I’d look back and see everything that had gotten accomplished in a year. Several years ago, while working with a coach, I learned that I needed to recognize my accomplishments not just annually but daily. It’s important to take a moment to celebrate what you accomplish on a regular basis. Whether it’s cleaning out that closet, nailing it with a presentation at work or even simply getting out of bed early, taking the time to celebrate gives you permission to keep growing, to keep moving forward. Life is worth celebrating and if you aren’t taking time to enjoy your accomplishments, what’s the point in any of it? Human Connection. Being able to connect with others is important, even if you aren’t necessarily a people person. Whether you belong to a big community, or just have a few people who really get you, it’s important to nurture those relationships. For years I’ve had a friend I check in with on a weekly basis to share in both our ups and downs. We take 20–30 minutes once a week and share with each other what’s been working and what’s been challenging us, and we also hold each other accountable to what we say we are going to do. Having someone there to listen and bear witness to what you’re experiencing, makes those times of challenge a lot easier. We aren’t meant to go it alone and to be able to have an exchange and share in the process is important to maintaining a sense of connection to ourselves and others. When we feel alone in the process, life can feel heavy. When we feel heard and seen, our load feels lighter. Simplify Your Life. I love Marie Kondo’s methods for “Sparking Joy” in your life through tidying up and keeping life simple. When your space is cluttered, your mind is cluttered, and you can’t be present to what truly brings you joy. To me this is also true when it comes to overcommitting your schedule. When we try to shove too many things into our day, we end up feeling stressed out and exhausted. I used to do this and came to realize the importance of giving myself time to just be and unwind. Before I commit to something, I take time to ask myself, does this really spark joy or do I just feel obligated to say yes? If it feels obligatory, I feel this heaviness in the pit of my stomach. If it sparks joy, my energy feels lighter and there is this sense of “YES!” As Marie Kondo says, “There’s a lifting in your cells.” Regularly Come Back to Center. I have certain activities that bring me back to center throughout my day. Some of them are quick and simple, like taking slow deep breaths. Others, like going for a walk or a bike ride, are things I do a few times a week. It’s important to have activities you enjoy that bring you back to yourself before, during and after a day of dealing with the outside world. If you are feeling disconnected because of life’s demands, you can’t be present to what’s enjoyable. I recommend having a mental list of different types of activities. For example, I take what I like to call my own “Kit Kat Break” once or twice a day by playing some fun dance music and getting out a ribbon for my cat to chase while I dance with it. It gets us both moving and brings us joy. Short meditations, breathing exercises, jumping jacks — whatever is easy to do in the moment. Then have those activities you enjoy that take more time like journaling, walking in nature, doing something creative, etc. I also like to reserve time on my calendar once a week that is structure-free, where I get to decide what I feel like doing in the moment. All of this brings you back to the present and as I’ve been saying right along, that is where you’ll find joy — in the here and now!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

I would say the most important thing is to just show up and let them know they don’t have to suffer alone. I used to be a runaway rescuer and wanted to fix everything for my loved ones when they were in pain. I now know that was unproductive for both me and them. Part of the journey back from depression and anxiety is reclaiming one’s personal power and you can’t do for someone else. People need to find their sense of wholeness in the right way and right timing for them. Let them know they are loved and that they are enough, even when they are down or depressed. Just be yourself and let them be in whatever state they’re experiencing in the moment. This also helps a person suffering from depression to feel safe enough to ask for help when they need it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would make unconditional listening a worldwide movement. Everyone is shouting these days, and no one is listening. Helping someone feel heard is one of the greatest gifts we can give another human being. In recent years, I’ve made unconditional listening a conscious practice. As I listen, I try to quiet my mind which naturally wants to think up a response and instead allow myself to fully receive what someone is expressing. It’s not easy, but very rewarding when I manage to do it. If I feel triggered by what someone is saying, I take that as an invitation to stop and do nothing but listen and get curious about my thoughts and feelings as well as the thoughts and feelings of the other person. We can apply this to our personal and professional relationships but also to how we receive communication in the media. We live in a divided world and yet when you listen, you realize that under the surface we human beings have way more in common than these issues that divide us.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Tiffany Haddish! Not only is she one of my favorite comedic actors in recent years, but I love how she’s connected to her inner child. She’d be a lot of fun to meet but I also find her inspiring and admire how she has given back to kids in foster care through her foundation, She Ready. I’m very curious about how Reiki can empower children and young adults who have had a rough start in life, and I know she’d have good insight and advice to share.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.reikiessencehealing.com

IG: @reiki.essence.healing

FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/reiki.essence.luminaries

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!