Christin Collins: “I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christin Collins.

Christin Collins is a magnetic, thought-provoking influencer, certified workplace mindfulness facilitator, certified holistic coach, and executive coach. She is vice-chair of the Global Positive Health Institute Board of Directors and is a member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine Happiness Science & Positive Health Committee. In her new book, Her Phoenix Rising, Christin shares her non-traditional journey to uncover the root cause of her ailments and discovers that knowing and loving herself is essential to good health and is the foundation for optimal well-being.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I grew up outside of New Haven, Connecticut in a quaint, shoreline community. My father was a local college professor, my mom was a church secretary. I was blessed to become a big sister at the age of four to the most amazing, loving and kind little brother. I enjoyed fishing and crabbing in the summer, playing softball in the fall, and ballet all year long. To say I was very social is an understatement. On my report card, in each and every subject matter, no matter what the letter grade reflected, there would inevitably be the comment “talks too much.” Some things never change!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My professional life has been diverse and divinely thread to lead me to my work today. I began as a middle school history teacher, became a flight attendant, was a corporate salesperson for a global chocolate company, was a realtor, aerobics instructor and non-profit fundraiser…which then led me to become an executive overseeing health and wellness for a two billion dollar health care system. You might be asking, “What was the thread?” These all taught me how to connect with people. I had to learn to listen, and quickly connect. It was imperative to learn to find commonality and get along for the safety of the journey, and also to make it as enjoyable as possible. I became to understand that I would never entirely know anyone else’s journey, and how they came to their perspective on our shared experience. Each person sees a truth based on their life experiences and biases, and would also have a slightly (or grossly) different perspective than I did. It is in the beauty of the uniqueness and diversity that I work today.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My journey has been far from alone, as there has been a number of people who have held space to lead me to today. Recently I took a big pause and contemplated who those people were, and what lessons and inspiration I drew from them. This reflective collection was published earlier this year. In Her Phoenix Rising, I share 29 stories of those people and those breakthroughs. Some were blissful, others heart-wrenching and devastating. If asked to choose only one, for the past twenty-one years it has been my husband. David is the ying to my yang, my biggest believer, my sternest coach, my solace, my stoic and my inspiration. At each and every corner as I continue to blossom and grow, he is there nurturing me, shading me when it gets real hot, watering me when I am about to give up, and holding up a mirror for me to witness my own transformation. We have weathered many storms and enjoyed many sunsets. Sometimes we retract and rest, but each and every new season for over two decades we re-emerge for a new chapter with its unique offerings and experiences. I am blessed.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

WOW, that is such a great question. I have made so many mistakes, and they are always the best possible teachers. The one that bubbles up for me is funny in hindsight, but at the time there was no laughter spilling out of me. I used to think that I knew everything. That I had all the answers, and that the way I saw things was obviously the truth. And to top it off, I thought that everyone needed to see what I saw and feel what I felt. I told you it was funny in hindsight! When I learned that I actually didn’t know everything and that others had the absolute right to see their own truth, I was SO embarrassed! It was one of the greatest mistakes, and lessons, of my life. Now I cherish surrounding myself with others who think differently than I do, and welcome that each and every one of us has our own way of looking at things and living their lives. What a revelation!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on the most exciting project of my life. Based on my own life experiences and reflection upon them, I have written a book shedding light on insight on my journey to optimal wellbeing and the mind/body connection. As you can imagine, that was a lengthy, deep-seeded healing introspection. What is emerging is the next phase of this walk from surviving to thriving is putting together a road map to support others on their journey to know and love oneself. By pausing, reflecting, releasing and healing we can then get comfortable in our own skin and live our purpose driven life from a place of calm tranquility. Her Phoenix Rising stirred the curiosity about exploring root cause. This next phase will be building the platform to serve as guard rails to support others on their way. This will be in the form of podcasts, YouTube videos, weekly e-newsletters, public speaking, retreats and a second book. This platform will showcase others who have inspired my awakening, and provide programming and opportunities for folks to plug in if and when they see fit.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The biggest shift that took me from a leader to truly being a successful one was to define what it means to be a leader. A leader is not the “doer”, nor the one with the longest employment history, or necessarily the best at the task. The role of leadership is to support the team in performing to the top of their ability. To put the right team in place. To hold them accountable for the shared vision. To create a shared vision. The team needs to be made up of diverse thinking, so more angles can be contemplated and interconnected to support the best outcomes.

Which leads to a second trait, further defining this successful style of leadership as servant leadership. Being a servant leader is not about being a doormat. It is exactly the opposite. It is about having the self-awareness to not make this all about you. It is listening more than speaking. Asking more questions than making statements. Letting those on your team know how important they are. Supporting their failures and achievements with equal enthusiasm. We learn the most from failures, and cannot grow if we don’t take calculated risks.

A third instrumental trait is clearly letting others know how valuable they are. When there is a win for our team, I make sure to intentionally express gratitude to those who made this win possible. Sometimes it is a quick email, other times it is a dinner out with spouses. The lens is always considering all who made the experience possible, and letting them know that they are appreciated. The same holds true for the missteps. I used to avoid confrontation, especially at work. But I learned that taking things head on, and being open and honest from a place of love, that all team members could grow from a safe space to fail forward. No one wins in a culture that requires always being right. We are human, as individuals and as a team we are going to make an occasional mistake. When we take the time to assess and learn from them that shows the value of the experience and provides a pathway to learn and grow.

The example I will share wraps in all three traits, as I learned them in my ten-year career in health care. The story begins when I met one of our health care executives who exuded these characteristics, and fortunately became my boss. It also didn’t hurt that his undergrad was in psychology. Scott Kashman listened to my ideas. Asked me intentional questions that dove deeper into these ideas. Asked me what would be needed to execute my plan. I never felt so seen and understood before. I felt like I mattered. Trust me, there were a few ideas he gracefully said no to. But not without taking the time to hear me out, and self-discover why they probably were not great ideas after all. I became an enthusiastic employee who loved my job, and added a lot of value to the organization because of this enthusiasm and passion.

This trajectory led to the opportunity to lead my own team. I inherited a division of the company that was in rough shape financially and culturally. In hindsight, it was the highlight of my health care career. The opportunity to become the servant leader that Scott was to me led to an opening of the heart and a maturation that is now the foundation to all that I do. By not making it about me, and being comfortable enough with myself to be a servant leader to this team, it brought great joy professionally and created the cultural to turn the division around.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

We are all an authority to know about our own joy! The joy that we are each looking for is already inside of us, and it is unique for each of us. So when I share on joy, it is my lens and experience in search of it. It is not for others to exactly replicate my journey of discovery. It is to inspire them to sit quietly with themselves, and get in touch with what lights them up. Think of a person who is just lit up about life. What they are doing for work, or as a hobby? How do they live each day in community? As you think about this person, can you feel their energy? Do the corners of your mouth curl up? That person is in touch with who they are, and spends time each day living their purpose.

I can speak on joy because I thought I had joy for fifty years. What I learned was that I actually was willing my joy, and it was not coming from my heart and gut. My joy was pure will, mentally I was living my life with joy on a gerbil wheel. A few lessons crossed which led me to understand that I was not coming from a place of authentic joy. I had very, very successfully disconnected from my heart and my instincts, which then caught up with me via a number of “un-diagnosable” health issues. These health issues were seemingly disconnected, but I would not give up on understanding WHY these health issues were happening. This led to understanding the root cause of these seemingly unrelated issues, unresolved past trauma. Time was spent in the discomfort of digging this back up, releasing and healing. My mind and body indeed healed, and I now experience joy from a completely new place. It is one of calm serenity, knowing that the satiation and love that I had been externally searching for was actually already inside of me. It was the connection to self, and knowing and loving my unique self, that now exudes joy. I am an authority because I have lived what joy is not, and now am experiencing a blossoming into what whole, true joy actually is. Knowing and loving self, and being comfortable with your own unique purpose.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Absolutely! And I have already shared some of these insights. We have been a culture of keeping up with the Joneses. Things are king. Greed. Gluttony. Hoarding. Judgment. We chase a dopamine hit that we get from obtaining and achieving. And when things don’t go right, instead of being vulnerable about it and working through it, we are ashamed by it and work to pretend it never happened. Uniqueness is not celebrated, it is bullied. From a very early age, we work to fit in and keep up, and as the Dave Matthews Band says “We’re All Little Ants Marching.” We squish creativity and outside the box thinking, celebrating individuals instead of cooperation. When we become adults, we put the value on next level things and experiences, which further disconnects us from family, nature, the present moment. And this culture of greed has led us to the tipping point of polarization that we are experiencing today.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Joy and happiness do not root from outside of us. They come from a place within. Think about the last time you experienced joy. How long did that feeling last? Did the length of the joyful experience seem to dissipate, even as the experiences grow in traditional value and expense? My example of this is me. I’m not proud of it, but I am owning it so that I can heal from it, and hopefully help others do the same. I have been blessed with all of the worldly things that lead to modern-day joy. You name it; professional success, spouse, kids, house, boat, wine, fashion, travel, social impact. I literally had it ALL. And I was living a life of joy, or so I thought. In hindsight, I was tired all the time, and my health was failing. I found myself on vacation, planning my next vacation. No matter where I was, I was actually not there, I was mentally chasing my next thing. There would be moments of fullness, moments of satiation, but they began to disappear almost as fast as they came on. This led me to understand that this was not actually joy at all. It was a game, a giant game of doing and getting, achieving and receiving. True joy is the total opposite. It is found in the present moment, in the curiosity and wonder of the unique experience. It is being connected to your higher self, in the serenity of love and purpose that is our reason for being.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The next husband will make me happy. Getting promoted at work will finally be what I am looking for. The new car, these great shoes, the delicious bottle of wine… we are searching outside of ourselves for happiness. Sometimes we find we might not be in the right relationship or job for that matter. But the grass is not greener on the other side, we keep attracting this same lesson with a different mask on. Until we learn to be present in the moment, can sit comfortably with self, and show up in community from this inner place of wholeness and love… we are going to keep attracting the opportunity to learn over and over again.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Be. Feel. Release & heal. Connect with your unique purpose. Show up in community from this place of wholeness.

This is the story of my journey of healing my body, shifting from surviving to thriving, and living a life of optimal wellbeing. First, I had to learn how to be. That’s it, be. I started trying to do this by forcing myself to sit in meditation for two minutes each morning. These were the longest two minutes of pure torture. My mind would race, I swear my blood pressure went up, and I would ruminate about all of the very, very important things I should instead be doing. I had no idea how to be, forever distracting myself from the present so that I didn’t have to face things that I kept tucked away deep inside. Over time, and with practice, I slowly began to learn how to be. To just breathe. And what began to emerge was that I only liked and accepted myself if I was “doing” something. There was an insatiable need to constantly earn my own worthiness by accomplishing, serving, creating…. I could not love myself for just breathing.

This led to the second lesson in finding joy which is to feel each and every emotion that bubbled up when I sat in the stillness of the moment. I discovered that I kept myself so busy to the point of exhaustion so that I would not have to feel emotions that made me uncomfortable. This simply prolonged the process and actually made me physically sick. I began to allow the uncomfortable feelings to come up in the quiet, and I felt them. All of them. And I cried if they made me sad, swore if they made me angry, hugged myself if they made me scared… but I allowed them to enter my body and feel them from my head to my toes.

I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out. And to do it again. And again. And again. At first, it just hurt, a lot. But with time, I was able to release these emotions with more ease. I realized that I was not this emotion, but the soul who was experiencing these emotions. By releasing these emotions, the healing began. Be. Feel. Release and heal.

Space opened up to connect with my higher self during these quiet moments of presence. Thoughts popped in that felt good, I mean really, really good. Ideas formed, what was important to me and made me feel good became clear, and I started experiencing more joy in my life because I was in touch with myself, my purpose and my priorities.

From this new place of wholeness, I connected with others. It started with family, where I saw things in a new light. I was no longer so angry at disappointments, but instead curious about decisions and perceptions that were chosen. I would inquire from this place of curiosity and would learn of different perspectives that I had not considered. We did not always have to align and agree, but I was comfortable with the differences and no longer threatened by them. This expanded into my work and community at large, calming my fight or flight response and filling me with more joy in the day-to-day experiences.

The greatest time to do this work is in the time of turbulence. I learned this because I was physically sick. I had destroyed my autoimmune system from the acute, chronic stress of fear and trauma. My need to control my environment and feel safe bled through my every breath. I marvel at people who self-actualize without turbulence. How did they find the courage and path to do this introspective work? There really was not a choice for me, if I didn’t figure it out my body was going to quit on me. Some of our greatest lessons come out of turbulence, the enemy, the devastation and the mistakes. By not immediately reacting to them, but pausing for a moment to be, feel, release and heal, we can remember that we are not these emotions and can choose how we experience the moment. There are so many ways to look at the same truth. Take a pause and contemplate your mindset.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Hold space for them. Be a listener, versus trying to solve things for them. I was depressed for well over a year. My poor family, they were so concerned and didn’t know what to do with me. At one point, they sat me down for an intervention. They shared how worried they were about me, and that I hadn’t been myself in months, and wanted to intervene to pull me out of my depression. I listened to them and was deeply moved by their loving concern. But then I heard myself share that I was not ready to move past my dark place. I was in a very deep state of reflection and sadness. Because we shared a household, they were experiencing all of me, in real time. There was no facade. No fake smiling for their sake. I was raw, honest and transparent. It must have been horrible for them to witness. But because I had this safe space to 100% own my journey, eventually the light broke through. I re-emerged slowly at first, but today I am a completely different person who has healed my body and mind. I find joy in the simplicity of the now, and am more open to their love than ever before. My family held space for me to be dark for as long as I needed to be, and I grew through it and came out the other side.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Imagine a globe where each individual was whole and well. Living their unique purpose. Not judging one another, or projecting on one another. Where enough meant just that… enough. A culture where we shared. Honored our unique perspectives and differences. Living in co-existence with one another, and Mother Earth. Being kind, starting with self. The greatest amount of good comes from each of us taking exceptional care of ourselves, owning our part of this interconnected web of life. When we need help, we ask for it and receive it without shame or judgment. When we have more than we need, we share it without being asked. When one of us is hurting, we are all hurting. And right now, at a cellular level, we feel the pain and polarization that is destroying us. We are deeply sad, and ill. There has never been a better time to pause and contemplate this. What is life really all about? Why am I here? What does bring me joy? It feel really, really good to know and love self, and to share self with others without judgment or need.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It’s a tie. Both of these women have inspired me to know and love me, and be comfortable in all of my unique crazy. Oprah Winfrey authentically and vulnerably shares her journey and inspires hundreds of millions on their path to awareness and self-love. She does this by sharing her personal stories and showcasing others who are doing similar things. She shed light on another courageous woman who put her journey to knowing and loving self out to the world, and that is Glennon Doyle. Her second book, Love Warrior, completely changed my life. And by the time her third came out, Untamed, I found myself on a non-stop journey to owning all of me. What I wouldn’t do to break bread with them, and thank them.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

It would be an honor. They can connect with me at www.ChristinCollins.com which has links to my podcast, Find the Spark Within, as well as my social media channels.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!