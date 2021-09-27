Marisa Fanelli: “A journal”

A journal. As you record the days of your life, you’ll realize that you’ve survived tough times, and you can do it again. You’ll also realize that life was once good, and the potential for it to be good again is always there. So often we forget how incredibly powerful we are, and revisiting the past reminds us of our strengths and successes. What we’ve survived once, we can survive again. Where we thrived once, we can thrive again.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marisa Fanelli

Marisa is an acupuncturist, hypnotherapist, and curator of mystical modalities. She is a visionary and a storyteller who works with clients to rewrite their stories. Her passion is unveiling the potential within so that clients can comprehend their innate gifts and value.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in West Haven, Connecticut, the oldest of three siblings in a traditional Italian family. The one theme that stands out to me the most about my childhood is disempowerment. My father always worked several jobs to support us, and there never seemed to be enough. We were constantly living in fear of not having enough money to survive. When I was twelve my mother gave birth to my brother, and through a series of medical mistakes, she ended up with a life-threatening infection. This marked the beginning of a series of serious health issues for her, including two bouts with cancer.

Growing up, I quickly learned that hard work was a necessity, and that at any moment the other shoe could drop, bringing you down into a hopeless situation. Although we went through what seemed like endless struggles, there was also love and support. We didn’t have much, but my mother opted to stay at home to ensure that my siblings and I were well taken care of, and my father worked incredibly hard to keep us afloat.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Watching my mother suffer from so many health issues that were created by a faulty medical system sparked my interest in a medicine that treated the whole person, rather than chasing the symptoms. However, I did not start out with the intention of becoming an acupuncturist. In my circle of friends and acquaintances, acupuncture was largely unheard of when I began my career path. I became an English teacher, and quickly realized that I was not happy in that field. One day, I had an epiphany: I had been trained to believe that stability was the most important thing in life, that as long as you had a pension and insurance, you should embrace living in safety. Joy never entered the equation. I was so unhappy in my career, and this old belief system was just that: a belief. It wasn’t my truth, or my reality, unless I chose it to be so. I could decide what I wanted my life to look like, and work toward that vision…or I could stay stuck in a place where I was unfulfilled and malcontent. I opted for change.

One day, I was scrolling online, and I saw an ad for a local acupuncture graduate program. On a whim, I signed up and this began my journey into holistic medicine.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My father is an interesting character; although he has settled for a life that is a lot of hard work and little enjoyment, he has always been a dreamer. He dreamed of a better life, but was averse to taking risks because supporting his family took higher precedence. When it came to me, however, he was wildly confident in my abilities to thrive at anything I put my mind to. When I started my acupuncture practice, he actually suggested that I contact Lady Gaga to offer her a free session, for marketing purposes! When I finished laughing, I replied, “Dad, I just got out of school. Lady Gaga has access to the world’s best medical care-why would she want to work with some random newbie who just graduated? She probably flies to China to work with acupuncturists who are famous in their field!” He responded, “Why WOULDN’T she want to work with you? You’re going to be the best out there! She’ll be kicking herself for not getting treatments from you!”

I never forgot that conversation. It’s incredibly powerful to have someone in your life with such unshakable faith in your ability to succeed at anything!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I opened my business, I was hungry to build. I worked from 10am-10pm, every day. I was drained and burned out, but wanted to make myself accessible to absolutely EVERYONE, so I would never say no to a client. I thought that working as hard as possible, for as many hours as possible, was the only way to succeed as an entrepreneur.

One day, I had a new client call to ask me if he could come in that night. I was fully booked. He begged me, saying that he was in a lot of pain. So, I ended up booking him at 10pm.

At 10pm, he was not there. I called him, and he said he was on his way.

At 10:45, he still had not arrived. He called to tell me he was close.

This client didn’t end up showing up until 11:30pm. After keeping me there until 1pm, he asked for a discount. I cried when he left. I was exhausted and so angry at myself for caring more about my patients than my own health and well-being. It was a valuable lesson in boundaries that I still think about today. From that point forward, I refused to treat people outside of my schedule, and I limited my hours so that I had time for my own life. I learned that it is impossible to run a business that you love without holding strong boundaries. I also learned that people who initially refuse to abide by your boundaries will push them every chance they get!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My goal for my clients is transcendence. I want everyone to understand their power and potential to create massive change in their lives. Two projects I am working on are the Mind Melts, and the Soul Reconstruction series. During the Mind Melts, clients are hypnotized while simultaneously receiving deep healing sessions. Each month, we work through a different pattern or block that is holding them back from being in their full state of authenticity and power. The Soul Reconstruction series is another way to empower the masses. I work with Boki Dee, a Human Design master and Self Mastery expert, to cover topics that we all tend to struggle with from the perspective of leaving viewers elevated and empowered by the end of the show. This series can be found on Facebook and YouTube.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits I credit for my success are my creativity, my tenacity, and my communication skills. My creativity allows my business to be in a constant state of transformation. This is exciting for people. Clients are always curious about what is coming next, and this keeps them connected to and engaged with my business. The second trait? I never, ever give up…and I thrive on criticism and negativity. The more someone tries to bring me down, the more determined I become to succeed. When I was a student, I was told that we should all find second jobs to support ourselves, because it is impossible to make enough money to survive as an acupuncturist. As I watched my classmates’ faces fall, all I could think was, “Oh yeah? Watch me.” My refusal to surrender when things get challenging has been a huge factor in my success. Lastly, I communicate with and connect to people well. People find your business because they need you. They STAY with your business because they like you. Through the years, I’ve had potential clients that I knew I wouldn’t be able to help, and I told them this. Those clients have ended up sending me the most referrals, even though I never actually treated them! They support my business not because of their results, but because they were able to connect with me on a personal level through trust and respect.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

My whole life is centered around the concept of finding joy. As a hypnotherapist, I have spent 10 years rewiring subconscious minds to bask in passion and a sense of purpose. In my own life, I have struggled with bouts of depression that led me into a search for the “why” when it comes to feeling the way we do. There are people out there with the most difficult lives imaginable, who still radiate joy. Conversely, there are people living lives that we all dream about, who cannot seem to find a moment of joy in their week. Why is this? So much of this is tied up in subconscious beliefs and energy-which is what I work with every day in my career!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe that part of the issue is perception, and how skewed our perception becomes when we are in a state of comparison. With so many showcasing their seemingly perfect lives on Facebook and Instagram, 24/7, we are constantly subjected to the idea of what we DON’T have. Think about it: if your main goal was to simply find enough food for your family for the day, and you managed to do this, you would consider yourself a success. In our society, you can achieve a massive goal, look at Facebook, and quickly realize that people are doing things that blow away what you’ve done.

No one posts photos of themselves on Instagram while they are sitting around after losing their job, depressed and unshowered. Everyone is putting out content that shows off the shiniest, happiest version of what is going on in their lives. Yet we look at social media and buy right into it. We buy into the idea that we are less than, that we don’t have what others have, that we can’t do what others do. And this spirals us right down into a space of negativity and defeat.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The main myth I’d like to dispel is that happiness and joy can be found somewhere outside of yourself. Each of us needs to work on ourselves to get to that place, and if we don’t, it doesn’t matter what we have or do-we will still struggle to find that feeling. I see patients all the time who tell me that when they lose 5 pounds, they will finally be happy. Really? How different will your life be at 120 than it is at 125? Inevitably, they hit their goals and then find another reason to be unhappy…because the issue isn’t what’s on the scale, it’s what is in their head.

Several years ago, I took a solo trip to Venice. It was the most beautiful place I had ever experienced. On paper, my life was perfect: my career was flourishing, I was making enough to take extravagant vacations, I had great friends and a home that I loved.

The whole time I was there, I kept waiting for the moment: the moment when I would finally feel the joy bubbling up. It never came. In fact, I felt worse knowing that I was trying so hard to be happy, that everything in my life was lined up for happiness, yet it still didn’t exist for me. It made me feel as if there was something wrong with me. But it did enlighten me to the fact that changing your outside circumstances will never bring you joy unless you are willing to work on the inside, too.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

As I stated above, people who attempt to shift their external circumstances to spark joy often feel a sense of disillusionment and failure. I also see many people who use other peoples’ perceptions of what should bring them joy to create a life of inauthenticity, which leads to further depression. Many people develop an image of what a “happy” life looks like, and they build it…even if it’s not aligned with what they actually desire. If a rich husband and a mansion makes you happy, more power to you. But is it truly what you want, or is it what you THINK you should want because of your belief system? There is a huge difference.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Connection. You need someone who can listen to you without judgment, someone who is invested in you and believes in your ability to succeed no matter what happens. During the pandemic, I had to close down my business. It was terrifying to see my life’s work at risk. I was blessed to have a network of people who told me, every day, that I would be okay. They offered help freely. They were there when I needed to vent. They kept me in a space of looking forward to the future, rather than ruminating over what I was losing. If you haven’t found your people yet, I promise, they are out there. Keep looking and don’t give up until you find them. Giving without the anticipation of reciprocation. Simply giving for the sake of giving instantly elevates you into a better space. This isn’t limited to gifts of money. Write an email to someone to tell them how they have positively affected your life. Offer to watch a friend’s kid for a few hours to gift them time to themselves. The possibilities are endless. Surprising someone with a kind act or gift isn’t just for them; it will lift you up and change your mindset faster than anything else. I run a Facebook group for entrepreneurs called “Holistic Entrepreneurs.” There are thousands of people on the group, and one day, I hosted an experiment. I chose a member at random and told the members of the group to focus their intention on wishing that person well, on lifting them up and sending them positive energy. The result? I had TONS of members contacting me afterward to ask if it was some sort of trick, because after they sent out their positive intentions for the person, all these wonderful things happened for them as well. When you put out positive energy, it comes circling right back around to you! A goal. It doesn’t have to be a massive goal, but whenever you add anything to your life to look forward to, you create space for purpose and joy. Years ago, one of my clients could not get out of bed. She was so weak, so frail and sick, that the only thing she could do was suffer in bed. Rather than immersing herself completely in the present, she set small goals for herself. She set a goal to be able to lift her head off the pillow for five seconds. The next goal was to be able to sit up for ten minutes. Each goal built on the next one, until she was able to get out of bed. As she grew stronger and healed, her goals grew: she set a goal to get married, to have a child, to start a career in medicine. She met all these goals, but the most important role of these goals was to take her out of her current hopelessness, into a state where happiness was possible. Movement. Exercise gets endorphins flowing, and those happy chemicals are natural antidepressants. I recently spoke with a client who went through a severe depression a few years ago. She was not comfortable with taking medication, and sought out any natural help that she could find. When I asked her what helped her the most, she replied, “Exercise saved my life. No matter how tired I was, how sad I was, I made it a point to move my body every single day. I never failed to feel better after physical movement. Such a simple thing, but it made a huge difference for my mental health!” A journal. As you record the days of your life, you’ll realize that you’ve survived tough times, and you can do it again. You’ll also realize that life was once good, and the potential for it to be good again is always there. So often we forget how incredibly powerful we are, and revisiting the past reminds us of our strengths and successes. What we’ve survived once, we can survive again. Where we thrived once, we can thrive again.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Be there, without judgment. Let that person know that you are there to offer whatever support they need, and ASK WHAT IT IS THAT THEY NEED. As humans, we tend to judge what is “helpful” through the lens of our own perception. You can’t possibly know what someone needs unless you ask. And if you push your “help” on someone without knowing what they need, you are satisfying your own needs at the expense of theirs. Ask them what they need, and respect whatever that need may be.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If every person was able to love and accept themselves, flaws and all, that self-love would reverberate into the universe and beyond! Hurt people hurt people. So much of the pain and suffering we experience on this earthly plane stems from hate and judgment; in reality, this all comes from the way we view ourselves. My goal is to empower the masses to embrace every part of themselves, and to gain an understanding of how beautiful and magical each and every one of us is. I am hoping that our weekly show catalyzes a mass awakening and allows people to view themselves in this light!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Gary Vaynerchuk has inspired me on so many levels. I absolutely love his positivity and passion-and we share an obsession with good wine! On our weekly Soul Reconstruction show, we always begin with a glass of wine before launching into the conversation. I have a dream about him sponsoring our show, and I’d love to discuss it with him over a glass of Petite Sirah!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found at www.healingpointtherapeutics.com, www.marisafanelli.com, and they can also join my Holistic Entrepreneurs Facebook group.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!