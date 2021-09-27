Butch Phelps Of The Muscle Repair Shop: “Gratitude”

Gratitude- not to sound corny here, but gratitude reduces stress in your life. When you are grateful for your loved ones, your life, and your health, stress goes away. You can journal each day, sit and think about what you grateful for, or just tell someone you love them. Reducing stress and taking time to appreciate you and your life means a lot.

Butch Phelps is a Functional Massage Therapist and a certified Health Coach. Butch has a degree in Aging Sciences, which studies how the human body ages, mentally and physically. Most importantly, Butch lost 105 lbs. in 1997 and 25 lbs. in 2020 for a total of 130lbs., and has never gained any of it back.

My own back pain led me down this path. I had lost 105 lbs. in 1997 and was working out for 2–3 hours a day trying to get back into shape. I looked great, but by 2000 my back was so bad, many times I would crawl out of my car on my hands, then pull myself up using the door handles. I tried everything and nothing seemed to solve it. I began my education of the human body, specifically muscles, and realized there is a whole new thought process about muscles that very few people have explored. Over the years I have seen amazing results with people who suffer from chronic pain.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are actually two people. My wife, Susan, was the first. She gave me the support, emotionally and financially, to pursue my career. The second person was, Aaron Mattes. Aaron created Active isolated Stretching and he gave me the opportunity to study with him from 6 months. It was truly an eye-opening experience. When I added neuromuscular massage and learned the brain’s role with our muscles, everything changed. Without these two people I would be where I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

While learning how to solve my back pain, I was testing the stretching with the massage. Not much was happening short of a day or two of relief. I took a class on brain health and the professor talked about how the brain controls the muscles emotionally. He shared how we can release our muscles by shifting our thoughts. I was so excited that I went home to test it out. It took a few days of testing before I got it right and when I did, WOW, my back popped, and the pain never returned. What I learned from that was, stretching is a daily thing, not just for our muscles, but so our brain can release the pent-up emotions that is tightening our muscles.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“How you do anything, is how you do everything,” from T. Harv Eker. It doesn’t matter if anyone is watching you. What you do when no one is watching is most important because, you are watching, and you must live with you all the time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

How do you think that might help people? I am launching a podcast on October 1, 2020, and I have a new YouTube channel that is beginning to grow. They are both named, The Muscle Repair Shop. I will talk about muscles, food, and living a healthier lifestyle.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Obviously, I have studied the human body to learn about how to be healthy. More importantly, I have lived it. When I talk to back pain sufferers and I can tell them how they feel before they say a word, many say it is like I am reading their minds. When I work with overweight people and share what that feels like, there is an instant connection. It is nice to learn the theory of how we work, but until you live it, it is difficult to connect with people. That connection is what fuels great changes in someone’s life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Most practitioners will speak of the BMI scale to describe a healthy weight. The problem with the BMI is, when dealing a muscular person, the BMI scale doesn’t account for the muscle weight. To me a healthy body weight is when all your vitals are good, have little fatigue, eat healthy, and feel good about yourself. I have met people that had the ideal body weight based on the BMI and yet, feels tired or eats badly. Many times, they have brain fog and have a difficult time in relationships. It is a balancing act and there is no one size fits all.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Many times, a good blood test can tell you a lot. What we typically get with our annual exams does not even begin to tell the story. Testing for inflammation with a C-reactive Protein test can help determine issues like heart disease. Most get a cholesterol test and that only tells you part of the story. The NMR test will tell you the size of the cholesterol particles. You can have a good cholesterol number and still have a stroke or heart attack. If you know the particle size, now you can see how high your risks are. Are you fatigued most days? If so, do a sleep study to be sure you are suffering from sleep apnea. Check your diet for high inflammatory foods which can slow you down. Look at your skin to see how healthy that is. Your skin can tell you so much about your insides. Just treating spots on the surface of the skin is only treating a symptom, not the cause.

In determining overweight or underweight, we can begin with the BMI scale, however, don’t just settle there, dig deeper. Look at your waist size compared to your height. As you waist expands, and this is not an age thing, it affects the heart, the digestive system, the joint health, and the brain. If you are underweight, many of same things can happen to you as well. We think of fat as bad, but our bodies need some fat to survive.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Proper nutrients are missing. Let me explain. When you are overweight or underweight, your body is not getting the correct foods or the correct amount of food to properly feed your body. There are many people who are overweight, yet malnourished. Ultra-processed foods are not nutrient dense, so your body will continue to look for the proper nutrients even if that means overeating. If you do not eat enough nutrient dense foods, you will get the minerals and vitamins you need for the systems to function. In both cases you may suffer from heart disease, cognitive issues, circulatory issues, digestive issues, and joint and bone issues. These nutrients are the chemicals that keep out systems firing. Things like irritable bowel syndrome, brain fog, fatigue, and joint pain can all come from eating a poor diet.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

My body healthy is paramount to me. At 61, I do not know what it feels like to be tired. I workout and build muscles like I did 30 years ago. I sleep 7.5 hours every night and wake up at 5 am without an alarm clock. The stress in my life is almost none. Most importantly, my relationships with my wife, family, and friends are amazing. Most of us can have that, or something like that, by simply feeding our body with the right foods, movement, and learning to live with ourselves. I am not fanatical about everything as that can create stress in your life and hurt you too. As you learn what to do and not do, you will simply just do it without the stress of feeling deprived or punished. We work too hard to be healthy which will result in an unhealthy state of being.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1- increased your plant intake to 70% of your diet; meat, mainly chicken and fish, to 20% of your diet; and simple carbs, breads, pasta, and white rice or flour to 10% of your diet.

2- Move daily. Get rid of your recliner and take a walk daily. Walking your dog is not good enough. Walk with intent. Start slow and build up. It doesn’t matter how far you walk day one. What matters is you walk and continue to build on it.

3- Stretch daily- traditional stretching that we see in most gyms, therapy offices, and videos simply do not work well. Learn to stretch correctly and do it daily. Stretching is not about pulling muscles apart. It is about releasing the muscle by releasing the emotion from the brain that is restricting the muscles from relaxing. I could talk all day about this.

4-Sit quietly for 20 minutes a day- This could be meditating or just sitting and looking at nature. If 20 minutes is too much to being, then sit as long as you can and build on it until you can do 20 minutes.

5- Gratitude- not to sound corny here, but gratitude reduces stress in your life. When you are grateful for your loved ones, your life, and your health, stress goes away. You can journal each day, sit and think about what you grateful for, or just tell someone you love them. Reducing stress and taking time to appreciate you and your life means a lot.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

It is not about losing 10 pounds. As a doctor once said to me, once you lose it, then what? Losing weight is a permanent lifestyle change. If you think of it any other way, you will fail. If you think about a number, you can lose it, but then you will gain it back as you go back to what you did before. I learned to look at food as fuel and took the emotion away from it. I see food as what is good for me and what is not. I can eat bad food, but I know if I do that too often, the weight will come back. I choose to not eat bad foods because I don’t want heart disease, cancer, brain issues, digestive issues, nor the weight to come back. No pill can resolve a lifetime of bad choices. Learn to make good choices and you will not have to think about when making food choices.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Having a cheat day is the biggest. The only thing you are cheating is you. No one else will suffer from your bad choices. If you own a car that runs on gas and pull up to a gas pump, do you choose diesel because it is cheaper? The car could run for a while on it, albeit badly. Other things like only looking at the weight number, counting calories, weighing their food.

Cheat days are the biggest reason for failure. Once you do it, it feels so good, then you will begin to lie to yourself about how often you cheat.

Commit and decide you will give your body what it needs. Your friends will want you to drink with them, eat bad foods with them, and get sick with them. It makes them feel bad about themselves, if you don’t partake in the same activities. As Gandhi said, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” If you commit, your friends will slowly follow you. I have seen it many times in my life and I never had to say a word. In the beginning they teased me, but in the end, they followed me.

The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We try to do all of it at the same time. When you fail, and we are taught to hate failure, we give up. This is not easy and you will fail, again and again. The secret is to get back up on that horse and do it again until you get it right, then move on to the next topic. Think about this, there is no profession that you learn and be great at it in one day. You will not be great at this either. I have been working on this since 1997 when my doctor told me I could have a stroke or heart attack in 3 years if I didn’t change. I have made many mistakes and still make them. I am learning by reading books, listening to podcasts, and watching videos from nutrition experts. I try everything to see if it really works. We are unique and no one has all the answer. You must do the work and commit.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

As Tony Robbins would say, action is the key to everything. I don’t care how smart an idea is, if you don’t take action, it is worthless to you. Stop trying to be perfect. No one is perfect. Make one change at a time. Once you begin to master it, move to another change. It is building blocks.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Our health is the greatest gift we can have. No matter how rich you are, if you are not healthy, you can never enjoy it. Getting people to learn one thing at a time about food could take the overwhelm out of the equation. Don’t try to do everything at the same time and expect to be perfect. Go to your grocery store and learn about the vegetables. You don’t need to read label. If it is lettuce, it should say lettuce. If you cannot pronounce the word you probably don’t want to eat it. Our health care crisis is not something that can fixed in Washington or your state capital. It begins with you. When you make the daily change of eating healthy food, the world will begin to change around.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂 Dr Mark Hyman. I have listened to his podcast for years and have learned so much from him. I would love to share with him the work I have done with muscles and how I have been able to help so many stop their chronic aches and pain, regardless of their age.

