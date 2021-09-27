Amy Rossi Of Expel: “Recognize and acknowledge your feelings, and be intentional about checking in with yourself”

Recognize and acknowledge your feelings, and be intentional about checking in with yourself. Meditation works well here, including taking a five-minute break to focus on your breathing. There’s also a cool app called the Mood Meter you can use to track how you’re feeling throughout the day. Taking the time to notice when you feel anxious, or angry, or even sad, and identifying what may have sparked those feelings can be a huge step toward addressing burnout.

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Rossi.

Amy is responsible for making Expel a place that everyone wants to work — whether they’re checking out a job description or charting the next step in their career at Expel. When she’s not doing that, she can be found striking a pose in a yoga studio or on a dance floor.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and a theme from my childhood was movement, I could never sit still and I was always in motion. I walked when I was 9 months old. My parents had to put me in kinder gym at age 2 because I was jumping on the couches, and after that I spent many years in gymnastics. My love of gymnastics transitioned to a love of dance, something that has been an important part of my life since high school, but it was really gymnastics that opened up a world of opportunities for me.

During my summers throughout college, I served as a counselor at Camp Schodack, a sleepaway camp in New York. That experience had a major impact on my life and career. I started off as the gymnastics counselor and then, after two summers, joined head staff where I did a variety of leadership roles that taught me the importance of creativity, communication, adaptability, and hard work. I created my first leadership development program at Camp Schodack, which is amazing considering leadership development has been a consistent component of my professional tenure.

As you can see, movement has played an integral role throughout my life and is connected to who I am as a professional. As a young adult I transferred my physical movement into a career path of helping others make major career moves, building a more gratifying professional life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve always loved teaching, but I knew I did not want to be a traditional teacher. I first discovered this love of teaching when I was a gymnastics coach in high school, and had the opportunity to work for Tamara Gerlach, the owner of Encore Gymnastics in Concord, California. Tamara spent time teaching me how to coach, and modeled for me how to create an inclusive environment and sense of belonging for everyone that was part of our gymnastics family.

I spent the first part of my career helping lead training and development programs, teaching employees necessary work skills, and applying the lessons I learned from Tamara. Because of her influence, I knew that I wanted to build a career around mentorship and coaching.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When I think back through my career it is the people who believed in me and helped me identify opportunities that have influenced my career the most. Tamara Gerlach was definitely one of those people. Michelle Isaacs is another — she led the Talent Management team at AOL which I was very fortunate to also be part of.

During the two to three years that I worked for Michelle, she provided me with opportunities to work on several interesting projects — always believing in my skills and abilities and providing constant feedback. She was an incredible leader. To this day, I still use many of the team leadership practices she taught me.

She also worked with me on growing my career which is so important in the overall aspect of the employee experience. There was a particular moment when I had done most of the talent management rotations, and I was trying to figure out what to do next, especially if I wanted the job of leading Talent Management one day. Michelle suggested that I take a role as an HR business partner because it would broaden my HR experience. I did take this role (shout-out to Dave Thornton and Dave Harmon who believed in me enough to do this job with very little HR experience) and I learned so much that year, including how to work through acquisitions and change.

My time serving in a more traditional HR role at AOL ended up being integral to my career. There’s no way I could have taken on my current Chief People Officer role at Expel without the experience I gained in the more traditional HR role as a business partner.

These early career experiences have truly shaped how I respect, and don’t take for granted, my role as Chief People Officer. When I came to Expel, I had the great responsibility of building my team from the ground up, and ensuring the practice areas of my team were mapped to the needs of our employees as they started and grew their careers at Expel. And I realized, it wasn’t about Human Resources — the last time I checked, the individuals that show up to work everyday (literally and figuratively) are people, not resources — and so I’ve been intentional since the moment I decided to name my team the Employee Experience team.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have so many stories from my days as a camp counselor, but the one that left a major impact on me happened while I was serving as the Special Programs and Events Coordinator.

Part of that role included planning three evening activities every night for seven weeks: Seven all-day camp events and many “off camp” trips to other locations. The goal was to come up with fun activities where all of the camp children would feel included which is not an easy feat given the diverse ages and background of the campers.

For one of these activities I landed on (what I thought was) a brilliant theme — eggs! My plan was to create an all-camp event where every possible activity included eggs from egg tosses, egg drops, you get the idea. I had the entire day planned, and everything was off to a great start until the temperature hit 100 degrees. The egg relay race I planned took place on what had become an exceedingly hot basketball court blacktop and turned into more of a “What Not To Do” cooking class as all the dropped eggs began to fry on the basketball courts. One of the biggest unanticipated lessons from that day: How to clean up fried eggs. I share this story because sometimes you need to give people space to try something new knowing that most things can be cleaned up. And sometimes, even if things don’t go as planned, people can learn new skills and have a lot of fun while they’re doing it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I’ve got three…you can help me pick one…

“You are capable of so much more than you think.”

This has been a theme for my life and something I say to myself when I’m scared to do something or to try something. It’s also how I approach coaching others. I once had a colleague say to me that what she loved most about working with me was I gave her work confidence. This matters to me — believing in others to help them believe more in themselves — sometimes all we need is opportunity and confidence to try.

“What you resist, persists.”

This one I say because it helps me (or others) to do that thing we’ve been putting off but know we need to do. Resistance drains energy, and causes worry or spin and thinking about something doesn’t get it done. So this short phrase reminds me that ignoring something rarely helps.

“The first draft is the hardest.”

This helps me (or others) to get started. It reduces the fear that can come from perfection and helps when receiving feedback around what can get better. It’s much easier to give feedback on someone else’s work than it is to get started. Another phrase that’s similar to this one that I like is, “Be an artist, not a critic.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now my team is focused on helping our company Bounce Forward. We intentionally chose these words because to us, it’s not about helping people return to the office or return to work, instead it’s about helping people bounce forward into new ways of working. We’re organizing our work into four categories:

How do we improve connections? How can we recognize that people are going to change? How do we encourage people to take time away? How can we support alternative/hybrid ways of working?

To support recharging and improving the way we work in async ways we’ve introduced quarterly weeks without meetings. During this week we challenge our people to reduce the number of internal meetings on their calendar all the way to zero. This gives time to focus, catch up, think strategically, breathe…and improves the way we work with each other asynchronously, without meetings!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Positivity — My default mode is to be positive. It’s how I am wired. And it extends beyond my career, my positive outlook is crucial to all of my relationships, professional and personal. I am intentional about it: The more positivity I can bring to any circumstance, the better the outcome.

Cognitive Agility — This is an ability to shift your thinking quickly and successfully adapt to the demands of the situation. I was first introduced to the concept of “cognitive agility” from an assessment I did with BetterUp (a great coaching platform), and it really describes my ability to give energy to multiple tasks in a single day. In one day I can go from coaching someone on their career, to making a decision about our company’s benefits plan, to reviewing a manager workshop, to speaking to our entire company — and that’s just at work.

This ability to be agile and move from one initiative to the next has roots in my connection to movement as a child. I realized early on that I was at my best when I could find that flow in my physical movements — I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I have been able to embrace this flow in my cognitive capabilities.

Resilience — I have a natural ability to always believe there is a way forward and to figure out an alternative approach or to adapt to a new situation. Connected to this is my ability to make the best of any situation. My resiliency has been key to leading our team through the past 18 months. It has helped me personally in my own role, but also in holding space, not just for my team, but for Expel’s extended crew.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

During the last 18 months, nearly every employee experience leader I know has had to become an authority on employee burnout. It’s been key to building programs that not only support entire workforces, but also in creating safety nets for the leaders who are dealing with their own form of exhaustion and depletion.

For the last two decades, I’ve maintained high-levels of energy in my own work while also leading teams towards more energy and purpose. Because I am an experienced practitioner in terms of building employee programs, I recognized early on in the pandemic that we were facing insurmountable obstacles. More so than ever before in my career, the past 18 months have been a real challenge when it comes to finding new ways to help myself and others maintain elevated energy levels and avoid burnout.

What I’ve learned is this pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint, and our adrenaline wore out months ago. Successful employee experience leaders understand this and are building programs that focus on big-picture issues, things like mental health, exhaustion and well-being. The only way forward is by creating entirely new employee programs as many pre-Covid work environments are simply not sustainable.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I go by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) definition of burnout which explains it as a “state of vital exhaustion.” It is a depletion of energy and the wish that we did not have to go back to the dreaded grind of the next day. Employees who experience burnout often say that they, “Feel depleted, exhausted, and numb.”

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of employee burnout is someone who feels as if they are thriving in their current work environment. They have the energy and motivation for what’s ahead combined with an excitement to work towards a shared goal and accomplish major achievements with others. People who are not suffering from burnout feel, “Full, energized, and resilient.”

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Despite feeling drained, a person experiencing burnout will often find it hard to sleep. The lack of sleep leaves their mind unable to perform even basic things like concentrating on tasks and remembering information. If experienced long enough, it shows up in our bodies with things like headaches, chest pain, and shortness of breath, as well as serious psychological health issues like anxiety and depression. For me personally it shows up in digestive problems. A physically unhealthy workforce is problematic on many levels — obviously, the health of the individual employee, but also the overall “health” of the company also suffers.

How we feel ripples into all of our interactions with others, and those interactions have cascading effects. People suffering from burnout are often impatient, have trouble listening to others, and lack empathy. This is not how people want to experience their daily lives, and it definitely doesn’t create a work environment where people feel valued and respected.

By failing to address employee burnout, organizations are setting their business up for failure. It is exponentially disastrous, leading to internal conflict, high employee turnover rates, poor customer satisfaction, and inability to meet major business outcomes. “Grinning and bearing it” is a foolproof race to the bottom for any company that refuses to acknowledge the implications of employee burnout.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Uncertainty.

Lack of purpose.

Lack of sleep.

Lack of movement.

Too much work, or too much of the same tedious work that fails to deliver a sense of accomplishment.

Too much time operating in a “stress zone” or “always on,” constantly putting out fires without spending any time focused on strategy or creative endeavors.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1 . Recognize the specific things (e.g., situations, tasks, relationships) that deplete you, then limit your exposure to them. I’ve found it helpful to keep a journal or a log that tracks the things in a day that give me energy, as well as the things that deplete my energy. By listing it out and putting it on paper, I am more aware of how my environment impacts my day to day, and I pay more attention to how I craft each of my days. Ultimately, my goal is to better delegate my task list and dump the things that drain my energy.

2 . Recognize and acknowledge your feelings, and be intentional about checking in with yourself. Meditation works well here, including taking a five-minute break to focus on your breathing. There’s also a cool app called the Mood Meter you can use to track how you’re feeling throughout the day. Taking the time to notice when you feel anxious, or angry, or even sad, and identifying what may have sparked those feelings can be a huge step toward addressing burnout.

3 . Regularly replenish your energy throughout the day. I gravitate towards the work from the Energy Project which gives 4 ways to replenish energy. Even a small change in each area can make a big difference.

1.) Physical health — how can you move at least 15 minutes each day?

2.) Emotional happiness — how can you reframe a situation? Where can you express gratitude?

3.) Mental focus — declare only two things you want to accomplish for the day and do them first (remember what you resist, persists).

4.) Spiritual purpose — connect to your “why” — your purpose.

4. Ask for help — know who you’ve got in your inner circle and share how you’re feeling and what you need. I ask for help throughout my day to make sure everyone on my team, and the greater company at large, has the resources they need to accomplish their work.

5. Be kind to yourself — remember you’re not alone, and that even though things may feel as if they last forever, difficult situations are temporary. There is a way though, you just have to find the resiliency and peace of mind to move forward at the speed that works best for you. So much of overcoming challenges is having the ability to pace yourself.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Listen. Listen. Listen. Truly taking the time to hear someone when they share whatever challenges or struggles they may be enduring is such a vital step to helping reverse burnout. Simply listening to your colleagues, friends and life partners validates their experience and gives them the space to be vulnerable without feeling threatened.

This is hard for me because I jump to problem-solving mode way too quickly. My advice to myself and others is to listen so that I can truly understand the issue. As you listen, you can ask powerful questions, like “What’s one small thing you can change in your day to add more joy?” or “How can I support you in making this change?” or “What do you need from me to help you at this moment?”

If someone is displaying signs of depression and anxiety, help them find a medical professional who can best meet their needs.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

One of my company’s core values is that we take care of our people first. Our founders share this on day one of orientation with new hires: As a security company, in order to take care of our customers, we must first take care of ourselves. It is central to our mission and the way we approach our work across all business units.

Knowing that many people are feeling burnout right now, we included a question about burnout in our latest employee survey covering our bouncing forward initiatives. We asked people where they were on a burnout scale, and then followed-up with people who were high on the scale. We worked with them individually on the things they needed to reduce their feelings of burnout, and will continue to follow up with them to do what we can to help reverse any negative patterns they notice.

We also encourage time away from the office (this summer we polled everyone to confirm they had some scheduled time away from work, and followed up with people who didn’t). We have a saying “respect the palm tree” which essentially means employees need to log off while on vacation so that they can actually disconnect and recharge.

Another key approach we are taking as a company is to openly talk about burnout. As the head of employee experience, I actively talk about burnout in our weekly all-company meetings: The causes of burnout, ways to prevent it, and any insights I find on the topic. My team talks with company managers about burnout too so that they have the tools they need to manage any challenges that come up with their employees. We directly address questions, such as: What are the signs that an employee may be experiencing burnout? How can a manager reduce workload to avoid burnout? What is the best way to help with prioritization, or change up work responsibilities?

We have created an employee resource group that is focused on Mental Wellbeing. It’s called The Connection and its purpose is to educate and spread awareness around mental health and break down the stigmas that are associated with it. It’s also a community so that people can create connections with others and know they are not alone.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Mental wellness is the foundation to building a thriving, sustainable business. An employee’s well-being and physical health is directly connected to what they’re able to do as part of a team, and their ability to accomplish daily goals. Employee wellness is the very root of a flourishing organization.

If a business leader is not there yet, unable to see the benefit of employee wellness and mental health programs, it’s imperative they have access to data that demonstrates just how much of an impact these programs can have on major business outcomes. Successful businesses understand the connection between employee well-being and metrics like employee happiness, satisfaction scores, and productivity, along with performance metrics and attrition. If you’re not addressing employee burnout issues, you’re putting your entire business at risk.

The pandemic has not only opened the door to well-being and mental health discussions, it has prioritized them, giving companies no choice but to pay attention to employee burnout. As a result, the world is becoming much more comfortable talking about mental health and mental well-being, and that is a great thing.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Always thinking employee burnout is about the person is a common mistake. Often, employee burnout is more about the system than the individual: Companies need to determine if there are systems in place, or processes, that are causing pockets of burnout across teams or within groups. Burnout can be the consequence of too much work, inefficient work processes, or a workflow that needs to be refined. Being able to identify poorly built work structures can be key to eliminating widespread burnout among your workforce.

Another common fallacy to remedying burnout: Believing that a vacation will solve the problem. : We encourage time away from work and know that vacation is really important, but it rarely fixes burnout in and of itself. If someone is returning to the same environment that caused burnout, then the problem has not been solved. They’ve only taken a break from it. Even with a refreshed perspective or new mindset, the core issue — problematic work environments — must be addressed.

Not asking for professional medical help when needed may be one of the biggest mistakes and most difficult to correct. Businesses need to create an environment where employees feel safe asking for help. This starts at the top-levels of leadership and trickles down.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I often wonder how we could change the world for the better if we inspired a listening movement? Where we taught people in schools and organizations how to truly listen to each other with open hearts and minds? Where we taught people about assumptions and beliefs and how we can change our lives by changing belief structures that no longer serve us and the greater good. Maybe we start in our high schools and introduce class requirements around listening and learning to better understand each other.

If you want to inspire someone to think differently, you must first listen to them. I do believe that by listening to each other, we have an opportunity to dramatically shift how we interact and get along with those who may have a different point of view. This is the movement I want to inspire: One that encourages people to listen to each other. I believe we could fix so many problems if we took the time to teach people how to really listen and be empathetic to each other’s needs and fears.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I just went to see Dead & Company last week, and would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with the musician John Mayer. I want to know what it feels like to jam with Bob Weir and other members of the band night after night. There’s something magical about playing music with others. Part of my answer here actually goes back to the last question and my desire to inspire a “Listening Movement” — one of my favorite quotes is from Bob Weir: “If we listen to each other, lean on each other, and react meaningfully, stuff is going to happen.”

So, John, if you’re reading this, I’d love to find out what it’s like to listen to, lean on, and play on stage with people like Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann. For me, that’s one of the most meaningful moments I can imagine.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!