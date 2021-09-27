Jacqueline Pirtle: “Choose”

Choose: Nothing ever goes on without a choice being made first — no cake is baked without someone choosing to bake it, no bed is made without someone choosing to make it, and no life is filled with happiness without someone choosing to be happy.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jacqueline Pirtle.

Bestselling author, podcaster, and holistic practitioner Jacqueline Pirtle has twenty-four years of experience helping thousands of clients discover their own happiness. Jacqueline is the owner of FreakyHealer and has shared her solid teachings through her podcast The Daily Freak, sessions, workshops, presentations, and books with clients all over the world. She holds international degrees in holistic health and natural living and her effective healing work has been featured in printed and online magazines, podcasts, radio shows, on TV, and in the documentary The Overly Emotional Child, available on Amazon Prime.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure. My childhood had its ups and downs, lefts and rights, just like everyone else — it’s a backpack full of adventurous experiences that I carry at all times, holds all the wholesomeness that I am today, and keeps filling up with newness in every split second while also cleansing what’s not needed at every moment.

I grew up in Switzerland with my mom, dad, and two brothers, plus the additional pet-friend at times. My start was crucial — while being tough — to the roots of who I am today and my focus on being happy no matter what, because my well-feeling stems from a deep essence of who I am and not from my surroundings.

I AM happiness, and so I wander around in the physical world as such instead of enjoying happiness only if things are going great. That IS everyone’s truth if they choose to BE and live aligned with who they are — an essence of pure positive energy, experiencing physical life through the human body — as well as with what they came to do, which is to live a wonderful life no matter what.

There was abuse and daily bullying since I am a redhead and grew up at a time and in a country where redheads still were laughed at, made fun of, and were looked at as a sign of being a witch. So yes, in between many happy times there was also hardship — however, all those experiences together groomed me to be resilient towards how the outer-world is and behaves, because I was invited to connect with my own inner wonder-bubble in which I created and lived a lovely time and felt happy no matter what.

It was no surprise that later, I met the love of my life — my husband — moved to the United States to be with him, and then together we created a magical family — made of some real cool kids and cats — because how you feel inside is what life mirrors you back. I was happy, built my story on happiness, and voila — received happiness.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My holistic practitioner career, and working with energy healing to help people live better lives, started with me listening to my inner calling and witnessing how my professional presence helps people. By being there, listening, performing healing touch, creating a hypnotic field, and tuning into their energy without them being near me, I shift their energetic essence into a space where they can sense their inner being and allow their own wisdom to BE there for them — and by going inward to sense someone’s energy and then translating what is going on for them — and what needs to be done — into words and a game plan, they can understand themselves and their own lives incredibly well.

In short, by being in tune and connected, my inner essence inspired me to follow my pursuit and it felt good to do so. Plus, there are plenty of real amazing people out there whose work I love to read about because I am always inspired by whatever is in my awareness right now.

As for my writing career, my husband said a while ago that I should write a book — a suggestion to which I responded that he is crazy, since my mother language is not English. But here I am years later, with over 11 books that I have written, a podcast in which I am sharing my inspirations; and articles, documentaries, and other media platforms that I am taking part in to share what I know.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The funny thing is, as a child the cards were not necessarily in favor of me being who I am since I was not really encouraged to do exactly that. On the contrary, many in my surroundings wanted me to be different or took the liberty to use me to their liking and make a fun time of it — but that was my grand gift in disguise, because I learned early on to believe in myself and love myself. You could say that it was still encouragement in some way, just not on the physical side of things, because energetically it was a huge invitation to align and step up into my inner being and do it there for myself. But to be clear, I condemn abuse and it is never ever OK, I am solely speaking for myself and how I made it work for myself.

Later in life, there were plenty of people who confirmed that being me helps others and shifts every place I go into a wonderful state of light no matter how distorted it was before I arrived — some call me Mary Poppins, which makes me chuckle.

Big thanks really go to my immediate family, my husband and kids, who always support and wish me well.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

To me there are never any mistakes made, but simply the best choices that we make with what we know and can do at a given time — making even those “mistakes” perfect, since at that time it seemed the best thing to do.

I believe in aligning myself with what IS, then expanding as that pure essence of who I am and calibrating higher as myself while connecting with my inner being, turning every “mistake” into a glorious and perfect time.

Looking back and searching for a mistake or what else I could have done better is not really of value, because looking back comes from a place of who I am at the moment — looking through my new NOW eyes — and not who I was back then. My view has changed — plus, back then I did the best I could even if it looks different now. I prefer to look at every moment as perfect, and then from my aligned me expand and calibrate, because that is where lessons are learned.

I actually wrote about “mistakes” in my book Bragging — Because you’re worth it that was published in July:

In a perfect world of braggers — also called shiners because they shine their light bright no matter what — there are no mistakes only gifts, experiences, energies, expansions, calibrations, and learning opportunities. Are you a bragger by now? Is your perfect world full of these gifts — even if at first they seem like mistakes?

And here is some more wisdom about “mistakes” from my book High for Life — The best case scenario that published in June:

Making mistakes can be the opposite scenario of feeling high- for-life. However, this is only the case if you think that mistakes are bad, wrong, or shouldn’t be made — proving someone unworthy and incapable. I challenge you to turn all mistakes to be a higher essence, by allowing them to belong to a vivid life and be the creator for new solutions. Of course if they are life threatening do what you must do — but most of the time they are little, silly, and many turn out to be a gift in disguise. How will you giggle and laugh about mistakes more often — or at least breathe yourself into relaxation when they are happening?

And a little more…

Yesterday, we got into the midst of mistakes, and hopefully you got some good humor going on by now. Today we go for solutions — high-for-life ones, that is! How can you roll with the opportunity for new ways to come in, which every mistake or problem naturally brings? What does a phenomenal solution look like — for anything? What does a great new way feel like; better than before, exciting, relieving, perfect?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In April 2021 I started publishing a life-changing journal series that, to date, has 6 different books — each covering a different subject with passages to help work on those focus points every day. These journal workbooks carry you through a process to get you deeper and closer to home, your inner being, and root you strongly with a clarity that is yours to BE and live. They come in 30 day or 90 day — the extended edition — lengths, as all readers are unique in what they like. How it works, is that every day includes a thought process invoking deep inspirational insights into who you are and what you want — all while the reader vividly writes about their personal newfound wisdom.

Here are the titles so far:

What If — Turning your Ifs into it IS!

Open — Where it all starts!

To BE and Live — The reason you are here!

High for Life — The best case scenario!

Bragging — Because you’re worth it!

Of Course — Because why wait…

Align, Expand, and Calibrate — Your Stairway to Joy

Magick and Broomsticks — The Portal to Your wild Side

I am also working on a children’s book that will highlight everyone’s inner being and encourage children to listen to their inner voice — while pulling parents into the realm of understanding their children better, but also listening to their own inner guidance too, and trusting that process. I am very excited for this project, and know it will help and inspire whoever is open to such a way of living — matching my parenting book Parenting Through the Eyes of Lollipops — A Guide to Conscious Parenting. I am a huge believer and know-er that our children and young people are the change — they deserve to be taught and educated about their inner voice that always knows and that they should follow it, no matter what others — mainly elder generations — are saying. The world is changing, and we need to let our young people lead the way with those changes — we need to follow them, instead of telling them that they are bad, wrong, entitled, or all that other hogwash out there. I challenge every elder to give them a better chance!

Aside from that, I offer life transforming one-on-one sessions that not only shift people into betterment right away, but give them teachings that stay with them throughout their lives — it’s very potent and successful work.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I take excellent care of myself, my energy, and my whole being. This is key — I notice when I don’t feel good or something does not fit, and I am guided to do what is necessary to change that with laser-sharp precision.

I take responsibility for my own being, my wellbeing, my happiness, my actions, my feelings, and all of me. I create my own world, and don’t give that job away to anyone or anything.

I consistently align myself with my inner being, expand as such, and calibrate higher to what I am newly at every new split second — from there, I know to love myself and keep my high-for-life frequency up and running.

And — I know you asked for three — but there is one last common sense trait to add — I rest, relax, play, have fun, and laugh.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Of course! I have been working as a holistic practitioner for over 24 years and have been helping people living better lives all over the world with my work. Besides, I wrote 365 Days of Happiness — Because happiness is a piece of cake, which is a widely loved book for readers to create their own happiness anywhere and at any time. It works! I am very successful with my work and continue to share the knowledge that I AM happiness and that happiness IS me at all times; and that this can apply to anyone and anything, at any time or place in their existence.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

It’s because of the belief that happiness is out there, outside of the self, needing to be created and chased after — or that it needs to be earned, when happiness is actually you and you are happiness. Nobody is ever separate from happiness; it’s like you are a living and walking cloud of happy energy.

Your inner you is the purest and most happiest and upbeat essence and it’s the biggest part of you, experiencing this physical life with and through your body, while the outer-world is mirroring you back how you feel inside of you — hence why things go wonderfully when you are happy, yet more unhappiness arrives at your doorstep when you are negative.

This searching on the outside and not cleaning up inside is what really keeps everyone away from a long-lasting and deep happiness.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest myth is that happiness is outside or separate from you. This is simply not true, because the biggest satisfaction comes from your connection with your inner you — your real you — and from tuning into consciousness which you are ONE with — it is a deeply potent unattached feeling of bliss that is not dependent on anything else out there.

Another myth is our old beliefs that being happy is hard, not always deserved, or that something — or someone — needs to change in the outer-world in order to be happy; none of which is true. Being happy is not hard, because being you is not hard — that is, if you let yourself get out of your own way of constantly creating roadblocks that make it hard.

You deserve to be happy because you are here and alive, which means that you deserve to be here and since you are happiness and happiness is you, you are meant to feel good.

Nothing has to change in your surroundings — ever — for you to be happy because happiness is in direct alignment with your inner you, expanding as such, and calibrating into an even higher self. None of this includes your outer world.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Again, there are no mistakes. Every hardship, problem, or act of chasing after something in the outer-world helps the person to shift towards their inner them and align with the well-feeling that they actually are. It’s a constant invitation throughout their journey.

Just think about how someone with a health crisis believes it is the best thing that could have happened to them — they shifted towards their inner them and suddenly, even in a crisis, they feel wonderful and happy; aligned, expanded, and calibrated!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Choose: Nothing ever goes on without a choice being made first — no cake is baked without someone choosing to bake it, no bed is made without someone choosing to make it, and no life is filled with happiness without someone choosing to be happy.

2. Commit: Try to make something committed unhappen. Not possible, or at the least, no easy task! Commit to being happy, because once committed, it’s a done deal.

3. Practice: Practice makes perfect–get going, practice being happy!

4. Grow passion for happiness — it’s a devotion, so nurture it: Make happiness your passion! Being passionate about the art of living a happy life means that you are one of the greatest artists alive! Being devoted means you can’t live without it anymore, or that you can’t live any other way from this point forward.

5. BE and live it: What’s all that pre-work going to be good for if you never harvest the fruition? Go and BE it, live it, share it and spread it.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

First off, taking care of yourself is crucial so that when you show up for the person in need, you are sharing the best version of yourself with them — your brightest light, purest love, and the deepest uplift — which is the best help you can give.

From that best place of yours, you will see them as their best version of them — instead of seeing them as in trouble — and that will reflect a wonderful and positive energy onto them, with a great chance of shifting them into betterment just by you being your best you. You will indeed approach them differently as that best you, in a way that is good for them but also for you, and you will respectfully support them while making it about them — but not about you, because you are in no need for this to go in any specific way since you are fully taken care of. It’s like you are a guest at their event of hardship.

Ask them what they need, sit with them and listen, shower them with unconditional love, and — if needed — help them find a solution, but sometimes they don’t want a fix. Instead, just being there and supporting them as a backbone until they catch their roots again is what is needed.

Everything always passes, that is the natural way of physicality — making acknowledging the issue, feeling the feelings, then accepting, respecting, appreciating, thanking, and loving what IS a great practice. This creates a space of openness, peace, and being OK with what IS, allowing newness to arrive and a relaxation to settle in. That is where betterment lies, where inspirations and solutions exist, and where what you want IS — in a space where nothing has to change or be different, where the as-it-is is fine. Breathe in that space!

In comparison, not taking excellent care of yourself and sharing your own beat-down energy and worry for them with them loads them down even heavier.

Remember, we are all energy — sharing our energies with each other at all times, while being connected as ONE. Your feelings, words, thoughts, actions, and doings are energy and are shared with everything and everyone at all times. So choose wisely, behave accordingly, and know that you and who you are matters immensely.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Set our youth free of all the old beliefs and habits that are so antiquated and behind-the-times of what is really going on. Start teaching them that they are the ones who know, that they are wise, and need to follow their inner knowing no matter what. Support them in leading the way to being happier and better people, free to choose and live worthy of who they are and want to be.

I really think that we are not supporting our young people enough to be who they want to be. Instead, we are pushing our old selves with our old rules and gunky habits onto them — putting them into our old mold only to feel dumbfounded that they don’t fit when that old mold is not true, never was, and never will be.

We need to realize that we are not above them. Sure, we have been alive longer which makes us life-smarter in some ways, but also life-dumber in others because we forget to hear and listen to our inner wisdom, and sense our connected-ness with consciousness. We live off of old and untrue values that our kids are not carrying, making them much more life-intelligent and great north stars to follow.

This brings the NOW and the future into a better light — staying ahead of what is coming but also of what is possible. Our youth knows!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh I would love to meet Giselle Buendchen — she is a very pure energy and bright light, with incredible values and zest for life. And Gregg Braden, he’s one of my favorites to listen to and so is Dr. Joe Dispenza and Bruce Lipton — such great wisdom and always upbeat sharing of their knowledge.

A meet and greet with all together would be an interesting time, that’s for sure.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at www.freakyhealer.com and win a free book by signing up for my news. I’m also on all social media platforms as @freakyhealer. My books are available wherever books are sold, on amazon worldwide, and at my site freakyhealer.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!