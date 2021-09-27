Paola Mendez Of Blogger Union: “Take a break from social media”

Take a break from social media: When I feel burnout I take a social media vacation. Scrolling through social media watching everyone’s highlight reel can lead to anxiety, FOMO, and feelings of unworthiness. You need to be in a positive mental space to dive into social media. If you’re not feeling well, social media will be an additional drain on your mental health.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paola Mendez.

Paola Mendez is a serial entrepreneur, published author, and the kind spirit behind The Blogger Union — an influencer marketing agency and network of blogger communities, dedicated to growing its members’ brands and incomes through meetups, digital marketing workshops & brand collaborations.

Paola’s talent for creating communities began in 2007 when she founded Pinkghost, a designer toy store, gallery, and haven for local and international artists. Pinkghost artist products, a collaboration between Paola and her favorite artists, were sold at stores around the world, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the Rhode Island School of Design, the Gothernburg Museum, Kidrobot, and Fab.com.

In addition, Paola continues to run an eclectic portfolio of online businesses, including Coral Gables Love — the most influential online hub in Coral Gables, Florida.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Colombia. I was born to a family of entrepreneurs. My parents, aunts, and uncles all had their own businesses at some point in their life. It was no surprise when my sister, Andrea, and I set up our first business at the ages of 9 and 6. We had learned how to make popsicles by freezing juices and hot chocolate, using the ice cube trays in the freezer. We saw an opportunity when we realized our first-floor apartment had a window facing the building’s playground. So we’d sell these tiny little popsicles to the kids that were overheated from running around in the playground.

We’ve been business partners in all sorts of ventures and shenanigans ever since.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I struggled finding my passion and purpose until I was in my thirties. When I graduated high school, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. So I literally closed my eyes while holding a pamphlet listing university majors and randomly pointed my finger at the paper. When I opened my eyes, my finger had landed on Computer Science; and that’s how I ended up working in web development for a decade. I had worked my way in a male-dominated industry to achieve a successful career and graduated as valedictorian with a masters in Management of Information Systems; but something was missing. I felt like I was at a crossroads in my life. I had an amazing job offer at a bank in their Business Intelligence division. I’d be working with big data, exactly where the world was headed. I had job security; but my heart wasn’t in it. I didn’t look forward to going to work or dealing with a boss that called pregnant colleagues cows.

Also, my mom had passed away a few years ago and it had been a wake-up call. Her loss made me evaluate my life and ask myself what I really wanted to accomplish, to find my purpose. My mom had left a mark on the world and the people she met. She was an incredible woman that was always helping people and offering her kindness, whether they were a crying teenager at a gas station whom she had never met before, or me — her introverted daughter who didn’t know exactly how she fit in the world.

When my mother passed away, she left a void. The world lost a bright spot of kindness; and understanding that helped me find my purpose. I wanted to follow her steps and make a positive impact — help people. I wasn’t sure exactly how I would do it, but I was going to help people.

Now, I help our members of The Blogger Union make their dream of becoming entrepreneurs a reality. I help business owners thrive by showing them how to find the people they are trying to serve, with their products or services — all while spreading a message of kind collaboration over competition.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been lucky to have several people support and believe in me along the way, but my ride-or-die has always been my sister, Andrea. We always show up for each other. Andrea is a talented creative and always makes my ideas shine with her art and design. Plus, if we have to get our hands dirty, early in the morning, she’s there too. Andrea runs her own design agency, Vintage Unicorn.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My sister, Andrea, and I owned a designer toy store called Pinkghost; and we had to close it down after 5 years. Most people would consider that entire venture a mistake or a failure; but I think about that enterprise as a stepping stone. We learned so much from running that business. It was the first time we incorporated a business or leased a retail space. We learned something new every single day and we loved it.

The most important lesson I learned with Pinkghost was how to build a community. During that time, we had sectioned part of the store as a gallery space and we had monthly art shows. We gave local budding artists, and artists across the US, a space to showcase their work. We had no idea how to run a store and much less a gallery, but we figured out how to pitch news outlets about our art show openings. We garnered press on magazines and newspapers. Then, the art collectors started coming to our shows; and we were selling these works of art in our gallery. Unfortunately, the economy collapsed around 2008 and our little shop started struggling. We eventually had to make the difficult decision to close our doors. We still look back at that time fondly and the amazing people we met. We still work with some of them in our current projects.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” Life is hard. People you love die. You have amazing days and you have terrible days. We only have a few moments to be here with those we care about. So I see every moment as an opportunity to be a positive influence in the world and I do it by being kind.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We recently launched our podcast, Blogger Union Radio. In each episode, we invite a digital marketing expert to talk about different topics including SEO (search engine optimization), photography, social media, content creation, influencer marketing, copywriting, and anything related to marketing your brand, products, or services online. Our goal is to empower our listeners to find the people they serve online so they can help them. It’s a great resource for a business owner, blogger, content creator, or anyone working in a marketing department.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three character traits that have been essential to my success are: courage, empathy, and creativity.

I’m only here because I’ve had the courage to fail. It doesn’t take courage to dream because as long as the idea is your head, it’s perfect. There’s no risk because it’s just a dream. Bringing an idea to life in the real world means taking the chance that your idea will not work out. Your dream might fail. Once your plan interacts with the real world, external forces are added to the mix and they can be unpredictable. But the only way to make your dream a reality is to drive through that uncertainty and the chance it might fail. That takes courage. Every new business idea requires you to take a risk to find out if it’s worth it. Know that you will not succeed sometimes; and that’s okay. Failing means you get to learn how to make it better on your next try. Then, you need to have the courage to try it again. Until you learn all the lessons you needed to succeed. And if that sounds terrifying, it is. That’s why you need to be brave.

Empathy lets me see the world through my customer’s eyes. That’s how I learn how I can help them. Putting myself in their shoes is how I discover what problems they have and how I can help them solve it.

Creativity has helped me think in new ways to make my business stand out in the industry. Also, as a business leader or entrepreneur you’ll have to solve many problems. Because, unfortunately, the road to success is not a straight line. It has many bumps, turns, and detours. Creativity helps see problems in different ways and in turn helps you find solutions to overcome those problems along the way.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As a founder of a business, I wear many hats. I’m involved in sales, community growth, education, partnerships, and marketing — just to name a few areas of the business that require my attention. When our company goes through busy seasons, I find myself in more meetings, which takes a toll on an introvert like me. During these busy cycles, I experience burnout and have discovered steps to deal with it and renew myself.

In addition to my personal experience with burnout, I run communities of content creators whose business requires them to spend time on social media. Consistently creating content for social media is not as easy as it seems. From the outside, you only see the final product: the image or video. However, content creators spend hours planning content ideas, preparing photoshoots, scouting locations, styling outfits, taking photos, recording video, editing images, and writing. Plus, all that work I just mentioned doesn’t include the emotional energy it takes to stay on top of your social media channels, engaging with followers and other accounts in the industry.

Now, imagine having to repeat all of the above over and over over again. To remain a successful content creator, the social media networks and users require you to post new content to be consumed. Because if you stop sharing new content, you lose followers, engagement, and relevancy. We have a term for those who feel spent trying to sustain these levels of content creation: Blogger Burnout.

The Blogger Union offers resources, discussions, and educational workshops with experts and content creators to help our members deal with this burnout that is commonly experienced.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a physical and mental state where you are depleted of the energy and motivation to continue. It can manifest in different ways. Someone might feel physicaly exhausted. Others might feel sad. Maybe you are unable to focus. Nonetheless, the common denominator is that you struggle to accomplish what you can normally achieve on a regular day. We usually arrive at this state of burnout because we spent too much energy without giving ourselves time to replenish and rest.

You see, we all have a balance. What we spend, we must refill. We feel burnout when we are out of balance. To fix it, find what it is you’re spending too much and how you can replenish it. For example, maybe you’ve been staying up late watching TV and you have upset the amount of hours of sleep you normally need to feel rested. You won’t feel better until you take the time to catch up on your sleep and return to your balance.

On the other hand, you might not be satisfied with your career or find meaning in your work. If you don’t find other activities that will replenish that feeling of purpose whether in your work or outside of it, you’ll find yourself burnt out. You might feel more frustrated with work than usual; or struggling to find the motivation to get your work done.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

When you feel the opposite of burnout, you feel energized and motivated at work. You’re excited with your projects and ideas because you have a sense of calling or purpose. You also have a healthy work-life balance where you get enough rest to replenish the energy required so that you can get out of bed to make a difference.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

You might think burnout is a new buzzword, but it’s a phenomenon that has been studied since the 1970s. These studies found long-term burnout can lead to serious health conditions including increasing cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, male infertility, depression, and sleep disorders.

When it comes to our own mental and physical health it’s important to find that balance in our life. Burnout is not something to bear. It’s a symptom that something needs to change.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are many things that can lead to burnout. In my case, it’s usually not allowing myself enough time to rest and replenish myself. Other imbalances that lead to burnout include:

You don’t receive enough recognition, results, or rewards from your work. In this case, your boss or customers don’t value your work. You deserve a raise, but know that is not a possibility in your future.

Your workload is unrealistic for a normal working day. You might find yourself having to work overtime to meet your responsibilities. You feel overwhelmed and caught in a hamster wheel.

You don’t have enough time to get proper rest or unwind outside of work.

Your work is tedious or monotonous.

You’ve lost your purpose or passion.

You don’t know how your work has an impact on the world.

You feel stuck and don’t see a way for you to improve your situation.

You lack meaningful relationships in your life.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Here are 5 Things I recommend to do when you are feeling burnout:

Find the true cause of your burnout.

The solution to your burnout lies in finding out what’s off balance in your life. It’s not always easy to recognize the reason you feel burnout. Sometimes the best time to find that elusive reason is when you feel the most exhausted or unmotivated. It’s when you are feeling the most out of sorts that you can stop and ask yourself, “Why am I feeling like this?” Whatever bubbles up at that time, is likely the reason for your burnout.

2. Take a break from social media.

When I feel burnout I take a social media vacation. Scrolling through social media watching everyone’s highlight reel can lead to anxiety, FOMO, and feelings of unworthiness. You need to be in a positive mental space to dive into social media. If you’re not feeling well, social media will be an additional drain on your mental health.

3. Find your passion or purpose.

Your passion or purpose doesn’t have to be your job. You might feel fulfilled by volunteering for an organization mentoring kids; and in that case your job is not your passion. Your job simply pays your bills; and that’s okay. Maybe your passion is painting landscapes. So you take a trip to your local botanical garden and spend some time painting on the weekends. Finding your passion or purpose isn’t always easy. It took me 30 years to figure out my passion. What’s important is that you start looking for it.

4. Get to a place where you feel in control.

When burnout comes from a place of overwhelm, you need to get back to solid ground. Sometimes our work seems like a never ending cycle and you’re always playing catch up. Take inventory of your responsibilities and find new processes to simplify your work. Automate repetitive tasks. If you can, outsource to help you be more productive.

Sometimes our work is frenzied because we are caught in the hamster wheel of playing catch up. This feeling of overwhelm is common in digital marketing because you have to constantly create new content for your website and social media channels. Digital marketing professionals use processes like batching and editorial calendars to organize themselves and spend their time efficiently.

If you take a look at your job responsibilities and there’s no room for efficiencies, your job is chaotic, or high-pressure; then you have to make a decision about how you will balance how much time you spend at work or if it’s time to find a new job.

5. Value your worth.

Not feeling valued can lead to burnout quickly. Before you make any changes, you must truly believe in your own worth and your hard-earned skills. Then, take action. If it’s time for a raise, then ask for that raise. If you have clients, don’t take under-paying clients whom don’t appreciate your work.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Meaningful relationships help us stay connected and feel fulfilled in our life. As a friend, college, or life partner you might offer someone advice to get some rest or simply point out that they are a bit out of balance. However, the person experiencing burnout must be ready to make a change in their life. If they are not receptive to your advice, you can offer your support. Let them know that you are there whatever they need.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers have more tools at their disposal to have an impact on their employees’ burnout. Train leaders and managers to not only offer constructive criticism, but also praise for work well done. Compensate employees with fair wages and benefits. Make sure employees are not overburdened with responsibilities. Look at processes to change jobs to be more focused on meaningful relationships between employees, their colleagues and their customers. Make the company’s positive impact on society clear and visible to employees.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I’m loving this series sharing strategies for fighting burnout. We should continue having these conversations with experts studying the impacts of burnout in media outlets, summits, and podcasts. However, I think everyone being more open about experiencing this phenomenon at some level in casual conversations will empower employees to ask employers for changes.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake I see in people experiencing burnout is thinking they can ride it out. You might be thinking, “If I can just keep going and push through this project, I’ll get used to this. I’ll adjust and I won’t feel burnout any more.” Unfortunately, burnout won’t go away on it’s own. Your balance must be restored to reverse burnout.

To avoid this pitfall, don’t downplay your mental and physical exhaustion. Recognize that you are pushing your limits in a way that can lead to serious health concerns. Make an adjustment to replenish yourself and get back to that feeling of being energized, even excited about your job.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d like to inspire the world to pay-it-forward. It’s not my original idea, but I think we can make a huge difference if every time someone helps us with some kindness, we help someone else in return. If we help two, or more people, for every act of kindness we encounter, we’d really make a kinder world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to meet Dolly Parton. I love her music and how she’s always using her influence to help people.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Learn about digital marketing by registering to become a member of The Blogger Union at thebloggerunion.com/register. Listen to our latest podcast at Blogger Union Radio and follow us on Instagram at @thebloggerunion.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!