Rick Ornelas Of I Spark Change: “Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside ”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times,” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times.”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rick Ornelas.

Rick Ornelas is a best-selling author, professional coach, and founder of I Spark Change who teaches men and women the modern leadership skills necessary to have a thriving business, spread positive change, and elevate social impact.

With a Social Sciences/Communications degree and over 25 years of additional study, he has trained over 10,000 hours in Communication, Sociology, Interpersonal Relationships, and Leadership.

His best-selling book 12 Hours of Heaven; Lessons for a Better World and I Spark Change movement have inspired and connected people from all over the world.

Rick has been featured in multiple media outlets, including national/international television and radio. He’s a regular writer for Lifehack, a guest contributor for various websites, and has been a guest on over 50 podcasts!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up in a middle-class family as the youngest of five and only boy is where it all started for me. It was here that I learned the valuable lessons that would carry me through life, the value of faith, family, and love. During my formative years, I did my best to embody those values in my endeavors and always sought to help others. I spent my early career in the leadership of healthcare. Initially with large Fortune 500 companies in marketing, training, and corporate development. Later, with smaller companies focusing on growth and improvement. Before last year, I was a business coach in the medical sector, working with doctors of all types to develop their practices.

For the past few years, I continued to realize what had been missing from my life was working for a higher purpose and having a greater social impact. In April of 2020, I decided to finally write the book that had been in my head for almost twenty years, 12 Hours of Heaven; Lessons for a Better World. I’m thrilled I did because it helped to solidify many of the lessons I learned in life, such as living with happiness and joy.

In my writing journey, I realized I could have a much more significant impact reaching far beyond my immediate surroundings by creating I Spark Change.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mom inspired my original career in sales. She has always had a natural gift for networking and selling. She likes to remind me that most of my selling skills were inherited from her, and I think she’s right about that. I believe God inspired my latest career. In the early days of the pandemic, I was motivated to write my first book. After a month of writing, I began to have dreams and visions of the future I was supposed to create. From these dreams, I started my latest career of building a new company to teach others how to spread positive change and elevate their social impact.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many individuals who have helped me throughout the years but none more than my business partner, Arjay. He is a pillar of support in all that I do. Early on, when I started my business, he joined me to clarify the vision and build a solid foundation of clients. Over the years, he has been the best sounding board I could have ever asked for. He helps bring clarity to my creative ideas by making them more tangible.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One shareable tale that comes to mind is when I was very young and filling in as a handyman for an apartment building my mom managed near Hollywood. One of her tenants was a famous young actress who I was anxious to meet. One day, my mom asked me to install a new shower head in one of the apartments upstairs. Much to my surprise, it was the apartment of the young actress. I was so nervous that I didn’t exactly complete the work correctly. My mom ended up calling a real plumber after the shower head fell on the girl when she turned the water on to take a shower after I left. That was the last repair job of my career.

I learned two valuable lessons from the experience. First, take the time to study a craft before you assume you can do it. Throughout my career, I’ve worked in many areas. I always take the time to get comfortable before I dive into something new.

Second, get help from an expert when needed. This is easier than ever today has the resources to find help are endless.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My current project is all about connecting those from all over the globe. We are working to spread positive change throughout the world as part of the I Spark Change movement. As the movement grows, we will start on the path toward worldwide change through more extensive and more significant endeavors. Projects such as helping yourself or your neighbor, supporting local charities, missionary work, assisting those in need due to immediate crisis, environmental initiatives, and animal support, to name just a few. Change begins with any tiny and positive action. There is no limit.

This is all setting the foundation for the world’s first social media platform 100% geared towards connecting all those interested in positive change throughout the world.

Everyone worldwide is encouraged to join our online community by going to our website or Facebook page. It’s entirely free, and all we ask is that any individual, group, or organization that joins commits to spreading positive change around the world.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being a leader is something that I pride myself on as I have worked on growing in this area for most of my life. To this day, I still read books on the topic and have coaches and mentors who help me be the best I can be. Over the years, I have found three traits that have been instrumental to my success and in being a leader.

Confidence- It’s no surprise that this tops my list because it is something that many great leaders attribute to their success. This single trait has led to things such as big sales, promotions, and event dates. Humility- This is an area that I have had to grow over time. When I was young, I was quite the opposite of humble as overconfidence became arrogance. This often led to the difficult lesson of failure. In one of my early sales jobs, I alienated some of my team members by being arrogant in my sales results. It was only after I had a healthy discussion with my boss and a terrible quarter that I realized I couldn’t do things alone and needed to be humbler. Once I embraced it and began helping others, I saw my success increase ten-fold. Self-Awareness- This is another one that I had to develop over time for good reason. When you’re young, you simply don’t have the life experience to compare one situation to others and learn, or at least I didn’t. As I grew in life and career, I became a big proponent of personal development. Each book, conference, and course led me to gain a deeper understanding of myself, allowing me to grow and learn the secrets to success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I’ve always been a positive person, as part of my upbringing in a large faith-filled family. You simply didn’t complain and were grateful for all you had, no matter how small it was. My faith was also fostered from birth to allow me to see everything as a gift from God no matter what the situation. This wasn’t always easy, as my youthful arrogance pushed back from time to time. Even so, I always remained positive and looked for the silver lining in situations. Various tragedies over the years, such as deaths, mental health issues, and other family challenges, taught me different ways to find joy. This was all highlighted by the writing of my book, which touches on being positive in any situation. To all of my life experience with twenty years of coaching others in the areas, I’ve dealt with hundreds of individuals and situations that have taught me about joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

The ranking of the US is unfortunate considering the prosperity and access to resources we have in this country. I’d say our low ranking can be attributed to two main factors. First, the constant state of distraction that we live in on a daily basis, and second, the high level of comparison and judgment to others. Let’s look at each one.

Distraction- Media constantly bombards us on all sides. We can never escape the barrage of negative news stories, social media posts, and alerts that plague our devices which we are never without. This distracted state leaves our brains in a constant state of high alert akin to being in a fire drill. We cannot escape to take in the joy and decompress before being alerted to another tragedy on our daily feeds. Comparison- A big part of the distraction is due to what I like to call, Comparisitis or the disease that causes you to compare yourself to everyone around you. Doing this keeps you always wanting what your neighbor has and always seeking things that you see in the lives of others. It is a recipe for a state of unhappiness that never goes away as it becomes an unquenchable thirst.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest myth I have seen in my clients and others is that one can find happiness in other people, places, and things. The reality is that true happiness only comes from within yourself. It is a state of being that you can choose to live in at any time. This can be difficult for people to grasp because they will see a loved one, their home, or a pretty beach, and say these give them happiness. This is not true. Happiness comes from an individual’s choice to allow those things to make them happy. In contrast, another person could say that certain people make them unhappy to be around or they live in an unhappy environment. I agree these things can have an impact, but joy and happiness come from within.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

They search externally rather than work on themselves. They focus all their attention on others and seek to change everyone else instead of working on changing the person they see in the mirror. This only leads to unhappiness. When I first started business coaching, I worked with a client who had built a multi-million dollar business and seemed to have it all on paper. He was one of the most unhappy people I had ever met. Most of his unhappiness stemmed from constantly blaming others for problems that would arise. It seemed as if he was under a dark cloud all the time like in the cartoons. He was toxic to be around, and it was pretty sad unfortunately.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need, to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1) Understand your “Why”- Know what is most important to you in life, your values, beliefs, and reasons for living. This can be a challenge to narrow down for many people as they are so focused on getting by day-to-day that they never stop to think about the answers. It was this way for me until twenty years ago when I was driving down the freeway in a severe rainstorm and got in a major car accident where I nearly killed my whole family. What a wake-up call this was to get me to evaluate who I was and what was most important.

2) Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside — As I said in an answer above, many people search the world, looking for happiness, and never find it in other people, places, or things. They are looking in the wrong place. The only place you will find happiness is within yourself. You simply need to make the conscious choice to be happy. Ever see a person doing strenuous manual labor and they are singing or whistling while they work? Their happiness is coming from inside as they choose to find joy in the work.

3) Kill the ANTS- According to Dr. Daniel Amen, ANTS or Automatic Negative Thoughts need to be killed and removed from our minds as they have a detrimental effect on our well-being. I’m usually a very positive person. When the pandemic hit in 2020, I found myself getting caught up in the “what if’s” of the day and all the negative thoughts that came with it. Once I eliminated my stinking thinking, I began a tremendous phase of personal development and growth that led to, my first book, a new business, and a movement to improve the world.

4) Spread Positivity to Others- Probably the single-biggest way to bring some joy and happiness to your life is to do something good for someone else. The adages that “It’s better to give than to receive” and “When you give, you get back more in return” are never more accurate than they are right now. We have had a lot of turbulent time lately, and people are in need all over the place. Earlier this year, I began volunteering at Meals on Wheels to deliver food to the less fortunate. The joy I have felt inside from taking those meals around has been immeasurable. Each time I feel gratitude from someone as I hand them their bag, my internal happiness tank receives a huge deposit. 😊

5) Turn Challenges into opportunities- Tell yourself you are strong enough to face the challenges, and new positive solutions will suddenly reveal themselves. I remember when I was laid off for the first time in my life at the age of 39 on July 3rd. My first reaction was one of anger. Once I settled down, I realized that I now had the whole summer to spend with my family. I spent two months enjoying the outdoors with them while they were home from school and ended up getting a new job the day after Labor Day. What a joyful summer it was for my family and me.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The single biggest thing that we can do to support others is show them that they are not alone in their struggle. A significant component of having the blues or being depressed is feeling isolated and alone. By showing our loved ones that they are not alone, we give them immediate support to express their authentic feelings so they can begin the healing process. Our support can come in various forms, such as listening to them, providing help/resources if needed, and simply being present. All of these actions will show them that you care and are there to help. Even if they refuse help or push back, don’t be afraid to continue the support. They will appreciate and benefit from it whether they say so or not.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My current movement, I Spark Change. This movement is devoted to positively changing the world one bit, one person at a time. We are building a community of those who want to spread positive change in the world. This is setting the foundation for the world’s first social media platform 100% geared towards connecting all those interested in positive change throughout the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Kristen Butler, the founder of Power of Positivity. @PositiveKristen, @powerofpositivity She has created an amazing movement and has grown it since 2012 that I respect and honor. As I’m just starting out building a similar movement, I can tell you it is extremely difficult and takes a ton of work. I would love to thank her for everything she has done and continues to do daily to inspire millions and improve the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Sign up to join I Spark Change at www.isparkchange.com. We won’t spam you; I promise. You will be notified about our community’s growth, new blog articles, events, and future books.

Join our growing Facebook community https://www.facebook.com/isparkchange. More and more people who want to spread positive change join each day!

Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/i_spark_change/ for immediate: inspiration, motivation, and spirituality. You’ll be very glad you did.

Puzzle- the future social media site http://puzzme.com/. You can register to be one of the first members when the site goes live.

YouTube for greater insight into the driving forces behind I Spark Change.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVxszC0wtIG4XxUOiFrHUqQ

https://12hoursofheaven.com/ to find out about upcoming books and information on the release of 12 Hours of Heaven; Time on Earth.

Amazon- to order a copy of 12 Hours of Heaven: Lessons for a Better World https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KP8NDT4

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!