Pedro Mona Of ForwardPMX: “Don’t let the pursuit of perfection detract from the very good right in front of you”

Pedro Mona is the Global Head of Martech and Data at ForwardPMX, a brand performance agency that brings a data and technology-driven approach to clients worldwide. As an industry veteran, Pedro has a wealth of experience from senior leadership roles within global companies, where he has developed commercial opportunities and led tech partnerships, as well as the data insights and activation teams for several leading agencies. Pedro strives to help brands navigate the challenges of effective data strategies which ensure they can reach the relevant customers and grow their businesses.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Over the last several months, we’ve been seeing a gigantic shift in the way that online marketing is executed. Consumers are speaking up more than ever with regards to their rights around privacy and data usage by businesses, and data ownership is going to be a huge driving force that’s shaping the industry for the next few years. We fundamentally believe this is a good change — what’s good for consumers is good for the industry.

Because of this, we’re looking at how we build a sustainable model where we can maximize performance for online marketing whilst being respectful of users’ privacy online. It’s a rapidly changing environment and the solutions of yesteryear are no longer applicable. We have lots of noise in the market with a high number of solutions being designed worldwide and an even higher number of variables to address, which include consumer attitudes, local legislation and many others.

I don’t know if I’d classify this as disruption per se but for me, it’s an evolution — a sign of a mature market that is leaving the wild teenage years behind with a focus on keeping things real, scalable and ethical.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Here’s a funny one, I was running a CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization) experiment for a client and was super happy that conversions from the page we were optimizing grew significantly. I then looked at site analytics and realized that their revenue had taken a 15% dive, and wondered, how was this possible?

We were so focused on the one metric being page conversions, that we forgot about what mattered: revenue.

We had increased conversion on cheaper, lower-margin products which harmed overall business performance.

What did I learn? Always look beyond the immediate goal. Always ask how what I’m doing will affect my (or my client’s) business.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who has been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One individual that particularly stands out for me is my first boss, Alain Portmann. He was my first boss in an agency and has become a close friend. Alain was always driving me and the rest of the staff to be relentless in the pursuit of optimization abilities and understanding the ways that things work.

I keep that approach today and enjoy breaking things apart to see how they work so that I can figure out how to improve them.

Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The current disruption/evolution in online marketing is very positive. While it’s challenging, the crescent respect for users’ privacy and the shift towards a more respectful gathering and use of user data represents a massive opportunity to reset some of the practices that have led to growing distrust of the way that marketers use people’s data.

This is how we got here: some platforms completely forgot that we were talking to humans and enabled an element of almost stalking people with the same ad, no matter where they were, or what they were doing. For example, you would show an ad for 1 second so you can acquire the right to say that the ad had been in a purchase journey and therefore the causal element of a ‘purchase’ was born. It became too much too quickly, and unfortunately, this turned many consumers away. The industry was doing it because, hey, the data was there, so why not?

Over time, this has led to strange practices that hurt the way that content is structured. We have all seen those “10 things that….” type of sites that are a gigantic gallery of ads with 1 piece of content that you want to discover which you’d usually find somewhere in the middle of the page, hidden amongst an array of meaningless advertisements.

At another point, somebody thought it was a good idea to put in ads that sprang out of nowhere in the middle of an article you were reading and pushed everything down mid-sentence. This is almost the digital equivalent of whacking somebody’s book out of their hands on the tube and shouting “buy my product!”

The thing is, we have all done this. At one point it seemed like a good idea, but part of growing up is accepting new perspectives, and when GDPR came in it was clear that something had to change.

The current focus on rights to online privacy is refreshing and a long time coming, and I’m glad to see things changing.

I look forward to all the emerging solutions that will come out of the change in legislation and technology around privacy. I think we are heading towards a very much-needed evolution of marketing where we work to increase the desirability of a product or brand rather than race to be seen for only 1 second, no matter where, and claim that we had a causal effect on a sale.

It’s a super exciting moment for advertising and technology.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t let the pursuit of perfection detract from the very good right in front of you — we often focus too much on the end goal and forget about all the small victories that help get us there. Celebrating the small things is just as important as celebrating the big ones.

Keep it real — unashamedly taken from Ali G (and also one of our organization’s company values!). For me, this is making sure that what we do is anchored on reality and has a real positive impact on our clients’ businesses. There’s so much snake charming going around in the digital space now, with many in a state of denial that the world of digital is changing for the better.

KISS — too often digital hides behind jargon, buzzwords and must-haves. Clients (and practitioners) often end up confused and not knowing exactly what they are signing up for. We must simplify the way we explain what we do, and not make it so complex that you think you need a Ph.D. to understand us and the messages we are trying to land.

One of the most refreshing meetings I ever had was with a CMO who did not want to hear about the details of an amazing machine learning modelling capability we had built using 10 different training algorithms to do behavioral prediction. He only cared about “how is this ideally going to improve the experience for my customers”. These are the types of thinking that many practitioners and business owners need to be having now especially when thinking of one’s clients or businesses as the digital space continues to evolve.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well, there’s a theme here — the next big challenge is to build a sustainable digital marketing model that’s built upon an understanding of audience motivation and acknowledges that motivation shifts with the environment, time of day, and other factors.

If we know when and where someone might be receptive to being spoken to about our products/brands, we can engage them with the right marketing, without feeling intrusive or obsessed with targeting the 1 person anywhere, anytime, and get an ad in front of them so that we claim we contributed to selling something they were already going to buy.

I’m further looking at building tech solutions that allow us to do this — that enable us to be humans talking to humans and acknowledge that sometimes it’s better to leave people alone. There’s a time and a place to talk about our products and it doesn’t need to take place every day.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Dave Trott’s site is a must-read: Davetrott.co.uk.

In a world where we became so fascinated by technology that we have been harassing individuals by putting messages in front of them no matter where, when, or why, it’s so refreshing to see somebody that has been part of the evolution of advertising over the last few decades talking sense. Common sense. Dave’s stories are a fabulous way to anchor yourself in the reality of communication — talk to people when it’s right, be respectful, understand their motivations, and address them with meaningful messages that they understand and influence their actions. I highly recommend Dave’s work and insights.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Education, respect, and diversity. These 3 things are connected.

Education is the easiest way to help populations improve their life.

Respect is earned, not given, and for your clients and consumers to consistently respect you as a brand/company, it’s vital that you also consistently give them reasons to.

Diversity is essential for any forward-thinking company and encouraging a dynamic and engaged diverse workforce will not only benefit your company, but it’ll also encourage your clients and consumers to continue supporting you as you prove your continual focus on supporting matters that are important and need change within the industry.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!