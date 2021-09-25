Gudrun Snyder Of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture: “Ground yourself before the start of each day”

Ground yourself before the start of each day. Sometimes we wake up on the wrong side of the bed or let issues from the previous day hangover through the next. It is important to start each day anew, take a moment to breathe, and then tackle the day with new energy!

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gudrun Snyder, D.Ac., MSAc, LAc.

Gudrun Snyder is the founder of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture, a holistic health practice in Chicago. Snyder instills a “whole body” approach to health and wellness that focuses on the body as an interconnected whole, developing custom treatments rather than limiting treatment to one small ache or pain.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Growing up I was always very close to my paternal Grandmother, Rosalin Wu Chuan who was born in 1918 in Shanghai. She trained at Yale’s School of Medicine in China and immigrated to the US in the 1940s to learn more about modern Western Medicine. She was always a major influence on me — she woke at sunrise to do Tai Chi with a traditional Chinese martial arts sword and lived to be a 100 years old.

Because of her influence as well as my father, Manuel Tsing Lowenhaupt MD, I always aspired to be in healthcare. Before eventually coming back to my roots, I worked in finance in New York, and entertainment in LA at the William Morris Agency (now WME). I realized that I wanted to connect to my history, my lineage, and help others heal. So, I went back to school to train as an EMT and eventually pursued a Doctorate in Eastern Medicine and Acupuncture.

During my training, it turned out I needed healing as well. In 2016 when my daughter was 1 years old, I had just finished breast feeding when I noticed a dimple in my breast. Given my studies, I knew this was a sign of cancer. Things moved quickly after I met with my physician. I had a mastectomy, reconstructive surgery, and I’ve been on hormone therapy for 5 years with another 5 years to go. I used acupuncture and Chinese Medicine to aid in my recovery. Because of the cancer and the medications, I was unsure if I would be able to have another child. However, using fertility preservation, IVF, acupuncture and Chinese Medicine, I was able to conceive and give birth to my son.

After going through so much and having such a positive health outcome — I wanted to give others the same sense of empowerment. Thus, I founded Moon Rabbit Acupuncture, a holistic eastern healing center in the West Loop of Chicago. My goal was to have everyone walk out feeling better than when they walked in, to give everyone the opportunity to take control of their health and feel good about it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Moon Rabbit opened in June of 2020, during the peak of the pandemic. This was also during the height of the protesting and rioting across the US. Many of the other Chicago businesses boarded up the windows and entrances. Instead, I chose not to and only papered the windows at night. It was our first opening week and we wanted to show everyone that they were welcome and we were here for them. That time period was one of such stress and strife in our country. My mother cautioned me about even putting “Acupuncture” on the sign because of the growing anti-Asian sentiment. Instead, I pushed forward. I think it is important that in our current world, where hate and fear can become overwhelming, maintaining who you are, welcoming all, and showing that you will stay positive and not stand down is incredibly important.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was letting naysayers get to me. Early in my career I sought advice from those who had “made it.” Many of them said that my business wouldn’t work in this climate, or that I needed an experienced business partner to make it work — implying that my dream and that me going at it alone wouldn’t be successful. If I had had more confidence, and ignored the negative advice, I think I would have started Moon Rabbit a lot earlier.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is no one person who helped me get where I am — but there is no question that without my father’s support of education, my mother’s investment in my business venture, and my husband’s emotional support to achieve my dream, Moon Rabbit would not exist.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

One of my goals was to make acupuncture and Chinese Medicine as a whole more accessible to the general public. Much of the U.S. still views Eastern Medicine as voodoo or Wu Wu magic, without any scientific backing. Moreover, when they think of acupuncture clinics, what comes to mind is not a wellness sanctuary, but rather somewhere clinical where you try to get in and out as fast as possible. With Moon Rabbit I hope to change that view. Given my educational background, attending Vanderbilt University, Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, and University of California’s David Geffen School of Medicine, I have access to knowledge that I can impart to doubters. Some of my most loyal and frequent patients were the most skeptical walking in. The Moon Rabbit experience starts at the door. When someone walks in, I immediately want them to feel relaxed, welcome, and that they have found something special.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Don’t forget the power of breathing. Sometimes when we are stressed or overwhelmed — we hold our breath or don’t inhale deeply. Just re-learning how to breathe deeply, into your diaphragm — not chest — can not only decrease your stress, but also reduce pain, help you sleep better, and help you to stay present.

2. Get out into the sun. I’m not saying sit and get a sunburn. Instead, give your body a dose of natural vitamin D. Our bodies produce endogenous vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Just 10 minutes a day can decrease your risk of developing brittle bones. Moreover, sunlight causes your body to release serotonin, one of our body’s mood boosting neurotransmitters. This is why some people get the winter blues when its dark and gray. We all need a little natural sunlight to keep us healthy and happy.

3. Find your Zen. This is easier said than done. For some people they can find it through their friends and family. Others, through meditation. And don’t feel bad if you try something and it’s not for you. Just because meditation isn’t your thing, doesn’t mean you won’t find a way to unwind, and calm your mind and body. Find what actually works for you and make it part of your weekly routine. At Moon Rabbit, acupuncture can help those who aren’t able to do it on their own and need a little push in the right direction.

4. Don’t feel guilty about self-care. One of the things that often comes up at Moon Rabbit is guilt around self-care. Spending the time and money on things that make you feel good, can feel like you are being selfish. In Buddhism, the Tibetan word “karuna”, or compassion, means both active sympathy for yourself and for others. Thus, to feel compassion for another requires you to feel it for yourself. If you feel so guilty about caring for yourself, eventually your qi, or vital energy, becomes drained. When our qi is damaged, we are more likely to become sick, and unable to be there for others. Now, more than ever, it is time to realize that self-care is not only healthy for you, but can contribute to a more selfless, healthy, and uplifted society.

5. Don’t hold your stress inside, just RELEASE IT! In Chinese Medicine, unreleased emotions can lead to the stagnation of qi, or vital energy, eventually leading to physical manifestations such as pain (like tension headaches, or back pain), or disease. Unmanaged stress is just as serious a risk factor for heart disease and cancer, as are cigarettes and poor diets. Some easy ways to release your stress are laughing, exercise, writing, dancing to a favorite song, and simply talking about it. Sip some green tea, take a deep breath and have a chat with someone you love about what’s going on. Your mind and body will thank you later.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be about kindness. Kindness towards others and kindness towards ourselves. In Buddhism, metta — which is loving kindness — means to act with compassion towards all living things. This includes a greater awareness of our own impact on others and the world around us. If we all practiced a metta movement, the modern world of health and wellness would look very different.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Interview people outside of your industry on how they made it work. When Moon Rabbit was still just a business plan, I sought out the advice of other small business owners. It’s the little things you don’t think of — like getting a sign permit — that others who have been there can help you with. Build a team of individuals who not only believe in the business but also believe in you. My team is incredibly supportive, not only of Moon Rabbit in general, but of me as a leader. Leading is such a multifaceted role, and having my team cheer me on when I need some boosting is a game changer. Know your weaknesses. Hire talented people who can be strong where you are weak. Moon Rabbit would never have achieved the level of success this past year without an all-star team, truly I cannot thank each of them enough for showing up every day and giving it their all. Ground yourself before the start of each day. Sometimes we wake up on the wrong side of the bed or let issues from the previous day hangover through the next. It is important to start each day anew, take a moment to breathe, and then tackle the day with new energy! Make the hard choices. When I was first opening Moon Rabbit, I had to decide whether I would invest additional money and not take home any income for a while or scrimp on the details in order to save on the investment. This was a stressful decision, but I wanted Moon Rabbit to be the best it could be, even if I had to give a bit in the interim.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Some of you may be familiar with the book Count Down, by Deborah Wiles. It talks about the impact environmental change is having not only on the world climate but also our bodies. One of the issues I treat most is unexplained infertility. We live in a more toxic, unsustainable world than ever in history. I believe one of the reasons both men and women are unable to conceive as easily as their parents and grandparents is because of the way we have treated our planet.

