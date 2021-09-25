Gerald “Jerry” Sanford: “Always have a life outside of the firehouse”

Always have a life outside of the firehouse. It is a brotherhood and very close knit. You will either eventually retire or become injured so you need to have a network built outside of that family or you will have a tremendous void in your life when you exit. Make sure that you volunteer in a variety of sectors to fill your time and to learn about life in general.

As a part of my series about the “5 Things Retirees Say They Wish They Were Told Before They Began Retirement”, I had the pleasure of interviewing retired FDNY Firefighter and author Gerald “Jerry” Sanford.

Gerald “Jerry” Sanford is a retired FDNY firefighter living in Naples, Florida. After serving 29 years with the FDNY, he then served 17 years with the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District as their public information officer and retired for a second time. Sanford then decided to share his remarkable story about September 11th and how the two fire departments were connected by an antique leather helmet in his debut book “It Started with a Helmet: A Retired Firefighter’s Return to New York City the Day before 9/11”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I became a firefighter almost by accident. I worked on Wallstreet, and we had a part time helper who was a firefighter. He invited me for a ride along and I was hooked.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There was a day when I met the president of the United States two times and was in the private library of Cardinal O’Connor at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. All of it happened on one single day. Unbelievable.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I “turned out” the entire fire house for what I though was a fire near our firehouse, and it ended up being a tugboat going up the Gowanus Canal in NYC. They never let me live it down.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Tom Kelly helped me become a press secretary. I was promoted to press from being a regular firefighter. I would have been eaten alive if it wasn’t for him coaching me. We helped each other, actually. He didn’t know the fire department and I didn’t know press. It was a perfect relationship of reciprocity.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Always have a life outside of the firehouse. It is a brotherhood and very close knit. You will either eventually retire or become injured so you need to have a network built outside of that family or you will have a tremendous void in your life when you exit. Make sure that you volunteer in a variety of sectors to fill your time and to learn about life in general.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Be kind, be fair and be accountable.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact nearly every aspect of one’s life. Obviously, everyone’s experience is different. But in your experience, what are the 5 most common things that people wish someone told them before they retired?

I haven’t experienced any pitfalls or surprises, however, my first retirement didn’t stick as I had retired after 29 years with the FDNY and moved to Florida. After 6 months of getting my fill of golfing, I grew restless and connected with my local firehouse. I went on to work with them for 17 years before retiring again and continue to do volunteer work during my retirement. It’s important for people to continue to stay busy and feel like they are contributing where they can. So you may plan an initial retirement, but be prepared to celebrate a second one like I did!

Let’s zoom in on this a bit. If you had to advise your loved ones about the 3 most important financial issues to keep in mind before they retire, what would you say? Can you give an example or share a story?

Always maximize your retirement benefits while you’re young. Also, because I worked for the city of New York I learned there is a Medicare reimbursement that you have to apply for called IRMAA. I didn’t know it for years, which is a shame.

If you had to advise your loved ones about the 3 most important health issues to keep in mind before they retire, what would you say? Can you give an example or share a story?

Being a cancer survivor, I would say to get regular checkups and to stay on top of your health because early detection saves lives.

If you had to advise your loved ones about the 3 most important things to consider before choosing a place to live after they retire, what would you say? Can you give an example or share a story?

I was fortunate enough to end up in Naples, Florida. It’s a great place to live and a great place to retire to.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be a kindness campaign. America forgot what it was like the day after 9/11. On September 12th we were all Americans and we were all one neighborhood. You couldn’t find an American Flag to purchase because there were all bought up. I miss that. The brotherhood. The unity.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

I don’t know why but the book Dear and Glorious Physician always stuck with me. It taught me a lot about St. Luke and how lives are saved by physicians.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My mother always said, Be nice to people. It doesn’t cost anything to be nice. She was a kind woman who tirelessly volunteered to help others. That’s what turned me into the person and the volunteer that I am, too.

