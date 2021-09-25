Cindy Maricle Of Young Living: “Willingness to work with others: Collaboration”

Willingness to work with others: Collaboration. Empowering your clients, your team, and taking advantage of the synergy of multiple perspectives, create results far beyond what is possible working alone. Taking full advantage of the various strengths on your team, and building relationships with trust and respect, are critical for success.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cindy Maricle.

Cindy is a highly trained leader and educator in the field of Aromatherapy. She has earned certifications studying directly with global leaders in the industry, and for several years taught on faculty with the Center for Aromatherapy Research and Education. Cindy’s business ranks in the top 1% of the most successful Essential Oil company worldwide, Young Living Essential Oils.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I was the middle child of three, and grew up in the Midwest. Both my parents worked, and in many ways we were typical middle class mainstream Americans. We ate the Standard American Diet, including highly processed foods that were easy and convenient for a working mom to prepare. Education was an important value in our family, so I studied and graduated as Salutatorian of my class and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. I worked in clinical laboratories until I started my family. My husband Scott and I have been entrepreneurs during our entire 33 year marriage. We live on a small ranch in Central Oregon where we raised our 4 now fully-launched adult kids.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle?

When our kids were old enough to ride horses, we got involved in equine wilderness camping. I had several incidents where I was thrown off horses, resulting in severe spinal injuries. One of the pivotal events in my life was facing the decision whether or not to have spinal surgery to repair multiple herniated discs in my neck. I was suffering from inflammation, numbness in my hands and arms, and muscular atrophy.

I consulted with specialists and top neurosurgeons in our area. Their recommendation was medications or surgery. I was seriously considering scheduling the spinal surgery when a friend of mine who is an RN, warned me of the repercussions of changing the mechanics of your spine. She told me it is common for patients to return for additional surgeries on either end of the fused vertebrae after a few years. This information actually changed the trajectory of my life. I recognized that I had reached the limits of Western Medicine. So I decided to explore natural ways to support my body.

During this time I met a woman who was to become my friend and mentor, Carol Howden, who introduced me to therapeutic use of essential oils to optimize wellness. She gave me an essential oil based massage called the Raindrop Technique. It was an amazing experience for me and made a huge difference! It gave me relief, hope, and a practical solution. I later began using a sophisticated TENS unit that worked in synergy with the essential oils. Thus began my study and implementation of natural wellness modalities including Aromatherapy and other vibrational tools and technologies. I did not choose surgery, and I have not used any medications for back pain since 2006. I am so grateful.

Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Originally, my main motivation was the desire to feel good and live an active life. As I began to experience noticeable improvements, and my life was changing dramatically, others looking on wanted to know what I was doing. I became certified in the Raindrop Technique, plus many other practical uses of essential oils and electromagnetic frequency. I became a Certified Raindrop Technique Specialist, a Fully Certified CARE instructor, and a Licensed Spiritual Healer. Teaching and practicing this natural approach to wellness, sharing with and empowering others has been my full time work.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I use essential oils every day in every way. Besides eliminating toxic chemical-laden products throughout my lifestyle, I receive a Raindrop Technique monthly. One of the most effective practices is my daily use of an essential oil-infused nutritional supplement called Ningxia Red. It is thus named because it is made with pureed wolfberries (also known as gogi berries) which are bright red, grown in the nutrient-rich soil of the Ningxia Province of China. Gogi berries are a superfood with well-documented health benefits including extremely high antioxidant activity. The limonene found in the citrus essential oils has a long list of well-documented health benefits, and the zeaxanthin from the gogi berries support healthy vision. The list of minerals and nutrients found in this product is impressive. I find that my energy level stays high, I no longer suffer from discomfort, and my overall wellness is excellent. In addition, plant-derived essential oils are a regular part of my daily routine, including diffusing, topical, and ingestion.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Others looking on as I became healthier and more active, without surgery or medication, wanted to know what I was doing. So I listened to their questions as they talked about their challenges. When I shared essential oils, and taught what I was doing, many wanted to buy for themselves. I practiced Raindrop Technique on friends and family members during my certification period, and they also experienced positive results. The positive influence continued to spread through my network. I taught classes and more people began to use the oils.

Over the years I had opportunities to visit many of the farms owned by Young Living Essential Oils around the world, and met the founder Gary Young, studying under him and learning everything I could about the use of these essential oils and oil-infused products. I always shared stories about my experiences. As I continued to optimize my wellness, many joined my team and also began their journey to improved health. They shared with their friends and family. Expressing my gratitude for this company and these products as I taught classes and workshops caused my friends to become curious. My freedom to travel to many trainings and workshops all over the country, and work from home while homeschooling our kids was an attractive lifestyle to many. So it was an organic and exponential growth and has become a very satisfying full-time career.

Can you describe one of the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One of the biggest challenges when I first started was my own disbelief that something so simple could actually be effective. Whether it’s for supporting wellness, or plant-based cleaning, or skin care, I had resistance. I first discounted essential oils as “expensive potpourri,” and was very hesitant to try for myself. It was only after I realized my options of medication or surgery were not satisfactory, that I opened my mind to alternative modalities. This skepticism was resolved when I received my first Raindrop and actually experienced the benefits for myself. My own experiences helped me believe in this modality.

We had a cleaning company during this time, and I had access to wholesale commercial cleaning products that were very effective. However, most contained toxic chemicals. So when I began focusing on wellness, I wanted to eliminate toxins in my entire lifestyle. But would essential oil-infused cleaning products, (and skin care, dental care, pet care, etc.) actually work? I started reading labels and switching out products and found that authentic pure essential oils actually worked better without the harmful effects of toxic chemicals.

Now, when I meet people who have similar scepticism and disbelief, I can completely understand. I offer them experiential learning opportunities. I share essential oils and oil-infused products, offering to give them an opportunity to experience for themselves. Like my own journey, before I began learning, the ignorance of the actual science of essential oils can keep people blocked and closed to discovery of possibilities. They have not had the privilege of meeting the global leaders of Aromatherapy, of visiting and working on the farms and distilleries, actually experiencing the benefits in their own lives. So, I offer hands-on education based in science, teaching workshops all over the US anywhere there is interest in learning. Now that my kids are grown, I am free to travel and bring this knowledge and training anywhere I am invited.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Living a wellness lifestyle, eliminating toxic chemicals, is now much more publicized in the media. In fact, it is a popular and lucrative industry. However, there is much misinformation and confusion in the marketplace. Teaching experientially from a science-based foundation offers hope with confidence. The integrity of pure, authentic essential oils, verified by laboratory analysis in our own state-of-the-art laboratories as well as independent 3rd party labs, is a powerful wellness option for people facing serious health and environmental challenges, as well as those who are simply choosing to avoid negative consequences in the future. Many essential oils on the market are diluted or compromised, sold by brokers who purchase a commodity and label with their brand. Like the farm-to-table marketing of nutrient-dense foods, essential oils produced from growers, distillers, and tested for purity and potency provide trustworthy end products that consumers can trust.

My stories encouraged a new member to recently take advantage of an opportunity to visit one of our farms, and she now knows through personal experience the behind-the-scenes story of authentic essential oils. I offer opportunities through Zoom calls for people to share their stories, which gives them confidence.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working with a client who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Louise Hay in her book ‘You Can Heal Your Life,’ states that anxiety is the underlying emotional cause of this debilitating condition. We are addressing this fear-based mindset using calming essential oils like lavender, Roman Chamomile, and cedarwood. Proprietary blends named for the emotional results they support, including Peace and Calming, Stress Away, and Tranquil, have been helpful. Anxiety is a huge issue in our society especially in the past couple of years. Interestingly the statistics show a correlation to the increase of Parkinsons diagnoses recently as well. By addressing the emotional cause, supported with aromatherapy techniques, people who otherwise have no medical solutions can experience a turnaround in their behavior and shift their mindset to live in wellness. My client feels hope that by taking control of her mind, shifting her thoughts, and uplifting her emotions, she can make a positive impact on her life and slow or even reverse the progression of this dis-ease state.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity: I have a vision that I hold in my mind, supported with passion and belief, so that while most businesses fail in the first 5 years, I have continued through ups and downs for over 15 years.

Persistence: Some of the people who early on mentioned essential oils to me, or even at one time tried to build a business and then quit, have rejoined my team because I have continued without wavering.

Servant leadership: I am committed to serving others, to the best of my ability. Whether through education, communication, helping with technology issues, resolving a problem, answering a question, my purpose is to empower others to achieve their goals for wellness on every level: emotional, physical, mental, financial. My client with Parkinson’s Disease told me she decided to take on this goal because of my commitment to help her.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe wellness is optimal living with the goal of creating healthy habits that empower us to achieve our highest potential in the seven main areas of our life: physical, emotional, mental, social, spiritual, environmental, and financial.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

We each have a Purpose while we are alive, at every stage of our life. It is our privilege to discover and fulfill that Purpose. If we are focused on the limitations of dis-ease in its various facets, we are distracted from fulfilling our purpose. By focusing on ways to feel as good as possible, in positive emotional states as a result of uplifting creative thoughts, in harmony with the people around us, experiencing deep inner peace, in a home free from toxins, made possible by abundant resources, we can be an influence for good in our world. Choose the one or two areas that most need restoration or improvement, and focus on what you desire for optimal wellness feeling as if you have already achieved it, thus attracting the resources and support you require to achieve your goal.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Many companies, large and small, encourage their teams to begin their workday with simple yoga and breathing techniques. Essential oils are helpful to amplify the positive effects of these practices. Offices with diffusers create a more healthy environment using uplifting essential oils such as lemon, peppermint, and purifying blends including Thieves blend by Young Living. Flexible work schedules, and allowing for working from home when possible, can reduce stress and provide more work/life balance by reducing commuting time.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A success mindset is the number one thing. Knowing that the mind-body connection is a documented factor in health and wellness, walking the talk by mastering your mindset creates an authentic validation that is critical in this marketplace. By seeing through a possibility lens, you live in a creative space that attracts the resources you need. My family and I spent a week in Hawaii last winter. The very next month one of my leaders was vacationing in Maui and asked if I would help her with some business opportunities that she encountered, so I said “Yes!” and flew back to help her facilitate a couple workshops which resulted in several new clients. Plus, my leader felt completely supported in her goals! (It really helped that she was in Maui and not Cleveland!) A clear goal. You must have a vision of what you desire, coupled with the passion to persevere through ups and downs. Some of the people who first mentioned essential oils to me and later left the company, are now back and have joined my team. An unwavering focus on the goal inspires confidence and trust in those who choose to follow. A commitment to continual learning. This industry is dynamic, and staying current with products, research, and skills makes possible extraordinary customer service. I dedicate time every day to self-improvement and mastering the skills needed for success in this industry. The result of my sharing resources and modeling the value of education is we now have a culture of self-improvement on our team. Willingness to work with others: Collaboration. Empowering your clients, your team, and taking advantage of the synergy of multiple perspectives, create results far beyond what is possible working alone. Taking full advantage of the various strengths on your team, and building relationships with trust and respect, are critical for success. Integrity. In this largely unregulated industry, there is so much pressure to compromise quality for increased profits. When you have integrity as a core value, in yourself, your products, your practices, and your team, you will stand apart from the average and attract only the highest quality of clients, employees, vendors, and opportunities. Success is inevitable.

I was teaching an aromatherapy class in a remote Alaska town and one couple attended somewhat reluctantly, at their daughter’s request. I had one starter collection with me on that trip. This couple was already using another brand of essential oils and were clearly not interested. I invited everyone to notice if they were experiencing discomfort somewhere in their body, give it a number from 1–10, then apply the oils I passed around the room. Five minutes later I asked the participants to evaluate their level and give it a new number. The woman jumped up and said, ‘I want to buy your Oils!’ Evidently the oils she had did not give her the same response!

Another time I was volunteering at one of my company’s corporate distilleries in Northern British Columbia, Canada, where we distill oil from black spruce trees grown under the high energetic field of the aurora borealis aka the northern lights. I was impressed by the respectful quietness and attitude of the farm workers. They were trained to leave any negative emotions at home because the molecular bonds of the essential oils are negatively influenced by low electromagnetic frequency of anger, fear, and sadness. This commitment to the energetic integrity of the essential oils results in the highest therapeutic quality possible in the essential oil industry, and is why I have chosen to align with this company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Notice how healing it is to stroll through a lush garden or walk in the woods, breathing in the amazing fragrances of nature. I propose we raise the collective energy of our global population, by replacing toxic chemical-laden disinfectants used in every air quality system of schools, malls, and other public places with diffusing the naturally uplifting and subtle aroma of the highest electromagnetic frequency plant-based molecules of essential oils. There is a growing body of research that shows the positive impact on stress, mental acuity, test scores, memory, and emotional wellbeing by the inhalation of pure essential oils.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Andy Andrews, author of many best selling books including ‘The Butterfly Effect’ and ‘The Traveler’s Gift,’ is a fabulous story teller who has created a huge positive impact on his readers with his premise that “Every single thing you do matters. You have been created to make a difference. You have within you the power to change the world.” I would love to have a private breakfast with him and thank him for his uplifting messages that have inspired me. I would give him a bottle of essential oil which has been described by my mentor, David Stewart PhD, as “God’s love manifest in molecules.” I have facilitated book study groups with ‘The Traveler’s Gift,’ as a business leader. The synergy of the power of human potential partnered with the amplification of high vibrational frequency of these powerful drops of essential oils, I believe Andy could take ‘The Butterfly Effect’ to another level with his many followers. I would love the opportunity to partner with him in this venture!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Reach out to me directly via email at [email protected] explore my website at www.cindymaricle.com or message me privately on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cindy.maricle and I will be happy to answer questions in a personal no-obligation consultation, offering empowering resources that I have found to be helpful.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!