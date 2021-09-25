Jonathan Domsky Of Untangled Coaching: “Focus on the Good”

Our attention grows the seeds of whatever it focuses on. Whatever doesn’t get our attention tends to retreat. When we are unhappy we focus on the one or two or three things that we do not like. And we ignore the 10 or 20 or 30 or 40 or 100 things that are quite good. This concept is brilliantly illustrated in a scene from Monty Python’s Life of Brian, where the revolutionaries are plotting to overthrow their Roman overlords.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Domsky, Founder of Untangled Coaching.

Jonathan Domsky coaches entrepreneurial leaders to break the bonds of gravity — the thoughts, habits and scripts that hold each of us down in our own unique way.

An entrepreneur since he was 24 years old, Jonathan uses many of the same tools as a traditional business coach — goal setting, accountability, best practices. But his purpose in life is teaching personal mastery — to help you untangle the clutter so that you have a business and life that are easy, meaningful, and joyous.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The week I graduated from college I was on a plane with a one-way ticket to China with just my backpack and a Lonely Planet guidebook. I was expecting to have an adventure, to perfect my Chinese which I had studied in college, to learn about myself and the world. I was not expecting to find the woman of my dreams and get married, but luckily that’s what happened.

We settled in Chicago the end of 1995, 1000 dollars in debt, and were faced with a dilemma. We had gotten used to spending nearly all our time together, and we really liked it. We wanted to be able to visit friends and her family back in China. That seemed impossible if we both had 9–5 jobs with two weeks vacation. That’s when we decided, against the wishes of our parents, to start a business together. We had no money and little experience, but somehow that didn’t occur to us to be a problem.

So after saving up some money for a year, we went back to China for three months. We talked to everyone we knew, and attended some export trade shows. We came back to Chicago with a motley assortment of products. We had decorative pottery, beautiful handmade silk scarves, costume jewelry, lipstick cases, tribal masks. We also had some painted kids hangers and fun animal umbrellas.

At the Chicago Gift Show, the kids stuff sold best, so we decided we were in the kids business. We started designing our own products and invented the niche of fun, practical, unique children’s accessories — everyday items that all kids need, but in a way that excites their imaginations and becomes a part of their everyday play.

That company, Kidorable, is still in business over 20 years later.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

If you had ever asked me, ‘Are you passionate about Kidorable?’, I would have said ‘Yes.’ I love this company that I co-founded when I was 24 years old. It has shaped the course of my life, making me an entrepreneur, with all the freedom and abundance that comes with it.

But if you had asked me, ‘Does selling fun, practical, unique children’s accessories make your heart sing?’, I would have to say ‘No.’

I like everything I did at Kidorable. I had learned how to be a skillful manager. I had learned to be a confident leader and efficient administrator. I was good at it. But it did not make my eyes shine and my heart sing.

The highlight of my week at Kidorable was the 10 or so hours I spent in meetings. I love meetings. I promised my team that our meetings would be the most impactful time they spent all week — the place where problems are solved and I could remove obstacles. It’s where I could teach and help people grow to be their best. It’s where I could untangle the clutter causing all their stress and anxiety and help them see a clear path to become who they most want to be at work. And it wasn’t just at work — I did this with everyone I knew.

Sometimes I would see a look of desperation on my colleagues’ faces and mercifully adjourn. I know my love of meetings is a tad unusual, but I could meet with staff for hours without any feelings of fatigue or boredom.

After a couple decades, Kidorable was highly optimized. I only worked in the business a couple hours a day. I worked from home, coming into the office once a week for a day of face-to-face meetings.

I tried to express my entrepreneurial energies in other ventures. And like Kidorable, I was good at running my remodeling, staging, and real estate companies. I was conventionally successful, with the freedom and abundance to do what I wanted to do — but none of these things made my heart sing.

Until one seemingly ordinary day, a 31st of January, 23 years into my entrepreneurial journey.

This particular Friday is a crisp, winter afternoon like any other. I take my well-trod walk from my home to Lake Michigan, then up to the Northwestern University campus to clear my head and process the week. As soon as the lake comes into view, I feel the pancake-flat ground shift beneath my feet. It is a strange combination of both a physical and a dissociative experience. It wasn’t so much that the ground was shifting beneath me, but that my soul’s foundation was shifting.

I disconnected from the work I had previously devoted my life to, and felt very unsteady. I was riding an avalanche. I felt waves of feeling lost, unsure, excited, exhilarated, and scared. These feelings lasted for several minutes. Untethered and unmoored, I had nothing solid to hold on to. It was an emotional upheaval of deep uncertainty.

Help! In a flash of inspiration I felt in my bones that my life had to take a different course. And I knew right then and there, despite two decades of owning a successful business, my calling had arrived. It was no longer ‘good enough’ to just do something I was ‘good’ at. Work had lost its challenge. I loved to listen and solve people’s problems. To help others understand themselves in a way they never had before. And I was ready to share my true gifts with the world on a much larger scale. Kidorable was a wonderful platform for me to become who I am, but I know I am more than that. I was born to be a coach.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

There’s only one thing I’m naturally good at — I’m a natural born learner. I’ve read over 3000 books. I’m curious about everyone I meet.

I have no special love or innate talent for business. But I love to learn and am great at solving problems. My entrepreneurial journey was very much on-the-job training.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

No one person inspired me when I started. But two years after founding my business, I joined YEO (now The Entrepreneurs’ Organization). YEO taught me how to be an entrepreneur, and inspired me to make my company more than just a vehicle to have a certain lifestyle.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I help you achieve your goals not just with traditional business coaching, but by freeing you from the thoughts, habits and scrips that hold you down in your own personal gravitational field.

A client was referred to me. Her name is Phyllis. She’s a serial entrepreneur who started this particular business 3 years ago. She’s super high-energy and the mother of two teenagers. She was looking for a traditional business coach to help her scale her business. She was committed to having a company that can thrive independently of her.

She had reached a certain level of success with 15 employees. She loved her work, but her business was driving her crazy. She was working 14 hour days. She was constantly being sucked into employee drama and rescuing staff from their mistakes, incompetence and unreliability.

Our first couple sessions I prescribed the standard treatment — daily huddles so everyone gets on the same page. Weekly management team meetings to keep major initiatives on track. And a process of accountability so that everything doesn’t have to be her sole responsibility. She already had strong core values and purpose.

She eagerly applied the lessons and her business improved. Until new problems popped up that sucked her back into the minutia again. She had built a prison of her own design where nothing could happen if she didn’t either do it herself or micromanage her staff.

So I led her on an exercise to uncover her competing commitment. I had her make a list of all the behaviors she does that sabotage her success. And then we asked, someone who does these things, what might they be committed to?

Phyllis is committed to not being dependent on anyone. So, of course, she was working 14 hour days, constantly being sucked into employee drama and rescuing staff from their mistakes, incompetence and unreliability.

I helped my client Phyllis brainstorm what might someone believe who is committed to not depending on anyone. After coming up with a few possibilities, she realized she had this hidden belief — If I depend on people they will disappoint me, betray me, and I’ll feel awful.

With that realization, the next step is to shine a light on the belief. In Phyllis’ case, she did a few low-risk tests of her belief that if she depends on people they will disappoint her, betray her, and she will feel awful. She intentionally depended on her staff and family for simple things. The tests turned out ok, so she felt comfortable taking slightly larger risks. Things started to improve, until a terribly, frustrating day when she was so resentful of her staff because they couldn’t make the simplest of decisions. She couldn’t get any of her own work done. She hadn’t even had time to go to the bathroom or eat breakfast before our 3pm coaching call.

In her current state of mind, it was obvious we wouldn’t be able to get to our regular coaching agenda. So I led her through an emotional clearing guided meditation to help calm her down. We took a 10 minute break so she could eat something and go pee.

When she returned I asked her — “Are you committed to having a company that can thrive independently of you? Or are you committed to not depending on anyone because they will disappoint you?”

With passion and a touch of righteous anger, she declared that she wants to have a company that can run and grow without her micro-involvement. We quickly outlined eight action steps — fire the incompetents, clarify her expectations, start paying a market wage to attract more qualified people, throw the monkey back to staff when they try to put it on her back, set up a progressive write-up system for drama-free, easy accountability, and more.

When we talked two weeks later she had implemented all the action steps, and had the most productive, satisfying time she had ever experienced as an entrepreneur. She’s now free of her competing commitment, so progress is easy. She no longer has one foot on the break. A month later she told me she’s going on a 3 month sabbatical.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity — I had no business background when I started my business. Without a strong sense of curiosity I would have never joined EO, never have attended Birthing of Giants (now EMP), never have read the essential books and other programs that taught me how to be an entrepreneur.

— I had no business background when I started my business. Without a strong sense of curiosity I would have never joined EO, never have attended Birthing of Giants (now EMP), never have read the essential books and other programs that taught me how to be an entrepreneur. A willingness to fail , and fail again, until I find a joyful solution that works — business success is rarely a straight line. For example, soon after starting my coaching business, I began delivering a free monthly Zoom workshop on another of my tools each month. Some months no one showed up — I delivered it anyway, recording it for future use. People who did show up gave me poor reviews and didn’t show up again. So I took a course on story-telling, and improved my workshops by incorporating more inspirational content. And then I hired a speaking coach, and the workshops improved more. And on and on until they became something I’m really proud of.

, and fail again, until I find a joyful solution that works — business success is rarely a straight line. For example, soon after starting my coaching business, I began delivering a free monthly Zoom workshop on another of my tools each month. Some months no one showed up — I delivered it anyway, recording it for future use. People who did show up gave me poor reviews and didn’t show up again. So I took a course on story-telling, and improved my workshops by incorporating more inspirational content. And then I hired a speaking coach, and the workshops improved more. And on and on until they became something I’m really proud of. Building something bigger than myself — I’ve always believed that my businesses are vehicles for personal and professional growth for everyone who works with us. This spirit attracted the right people and inspired them to be their best, in pursuit of building something great together.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Kidorable was built on small, mom-and-pop shops. When the Great Recession hit, these stores were devastated, and it was clear that we had to strategically shift to B2C and major internet retailers. But our sales reps convinced me to double down on our small retailers and build that business up again before making any shifts.

That decision delayed our turnaround by two years. Sometimes you can’t fix something because it simply can’t be fixed. I wish we had let go of that part of the business sooner.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Burnout and being overwhelmed have similar symptoms, but quite different root causes.

Burnout stems from losing touch with your purpose — work that flows from purpose is naturally energizing. So it’s important to help employees articulate their personal core values and purpose, and help them channel that energy into the core values and purpose of the company. If you come home from work and need a drink or to watch an hour of TV to relax, that’s a sign that you are out of alignment with your true self.

In contrast, we all can feel overwhelmed when there’s simply more to do in a day than we have time for, or when that work exceeds our skill level, or when we feel responsible for things outside our control. And this sense of feeling overwhelmed can easily knock us out of alignment with who we really are, leading to burnout.

The first step towards resolving that is to make a “Don’t do” list in addition to your “To do” list. Be clear with yourself and others what you aren’t going to do, so you can focus on what’s most important and feel good about your work at the end of the day. Other steps include training skills to make the work easier. And please, do yourself a favor and clarify the things you have no control over — if you can’t shift the outcome, stop feeling guilty about it!

Everyone should study Getting Things Done by David Allen, training people to take action with everything that lands on their plate by choosing to either Do, Discard, Delegate or Defer, so that they only need to concentrate on just the one thing that’s in front of them, secure in the knowledge that there’s a system to take care of the rest.

And learning to manage not just time, but energy and attention, so that we can focus on our important, proactive work, and shrink the reactive stuff that takes up so much time and causes so much stress.

And lastly, Flow. Identify the joyful activities both inside and outside the office that allow for seemingly effortless achievement. Intentionally schedule those throughout your day and week.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Give more than you take. Authentically share your experience and wisdom, both personally and digitally. Be generous. Don’t worry about someone stealing your ideas.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

All of us experience information overload. We’re naturally wary of anyone trying to sell to us. Authentic and generous sharing cuts through the clutter.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Remember that as an entrepreneur you are both an employee and a shareholder. The shareholders deserve to be compensated for risking their capital. The employee deserves to be paid for his or her labor. Too many entrepreneurs forget to pay themselves for one (or both!) of these roles. If you aren’t earning a market competitive salary, and if in addition to that the company isn’t earning enough profit to justify the founder’s investment of time, vision and money, it’s time to reconsider how resources are allocated.

Another problem is lack of Vision — the founder grows the business haphazardly, depending on what opportunities present themselves. Serendipity has its place, but in this world of abundance, a clear Vision points a finger in the direction we need to go to fulfill our purpose.

Lastly, too many entrepreneurs put all their eggs in one basket. Expect that there will be lean times. Whenever you can, take money out of the business and invest in assets and income streams that are independent of your main business.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Ups and downs are the nature of life and business. Even if things seem easy now, you can depend on something coming by and whacking you in the head. A recession. A pandemic. A betrayal. A change in the market you didn’t anticipate.

Here are the big differences between an entrepreneur, and a hired-gun:

As entrepreneurs, we don’t know what our income will be month to month. This requires a kind of courage, optimism, and prudence that most people don’t need to consider. And it’s a lot harder to quit when you have your life-savings invested in your job.

Then there is the responsibility that comes from knowing that all these people depend on you to make payroll, and that the bank knows where you live if something goes wrong.

But the biggest difference is that your friends with a ‘regular job’ usually can’t relate to your joys and sorrows. If you make a million dollars a year, friends with less can become jealous. And don’t even bother sharing your anxiety about firing that great guy who simply isn’t a good fit. That’s why it’s so helpful to join a group like EO that gives you a peer group to support each other and share experience.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Honestly, I don’t have one. I have many moments that were tremendously satisfying. And great accomplishments that resulted in great rewards. But one of the secrets to happiness is to focus on the journey, not the destination. No victory gives lasting happiness.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Similarly, I try not to let the lows bring me down, though there were certainly painful times, like when I had to let go several beloved employees after the Great Recession. But my experience is that while making the decision is hard, I immediately bounce back to my natural happiness as soon as I take action.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

My favorite Zen story says it all. A monk was walking in the mountains. He hears a twig snap. As he slowly turns his head, he sees a tiger stalking him. He runs. The tiger chases. Seconds before certain death he reaches a cliff, and scrambles down a vine to safety. Hanging above the rocks below, he sees another tiger circling.

He looks up, and sees a rat, gnawing on the vine. He looks to the side, and sees some wild strawberries growing. They were delicious.

All there is, is now. And now is at peace and joyful. Suffering comes from the insane delusion that you can live in the future or relive the past. Even when there is a tiger above and below you, the strawberries are still delicious right now. And who knows, maybe a hunter will come and chase the tiger away.

Strawberries sometimes seem small and out of reach. In these moments, presence means embracing the pain — allowing yourself to feel the physical sensation in your body, gut, chest and throat — but not the suffering (making it worse in your head).

When things are tough, I can sometimes go several days or even weeks fearing for the future, afraid of receiving or inflicting pain. But eventually I align my actions with my values and purpose. And then remember that right now is pretty good.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Vision

We all start where we are right now. Don’t judge your circumstances. Success is rarely a straight line — a clear and powerful vision will help you stay the course, and not lose sight of why you started this company in the first place. Here’s a familiar example. What is the most famous declaration ever made? “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” When these words were first publicly declared on July 4, 1776, was this the world the colonists lived in? Did they live in a world where everyone had equal rights under the law, and the power of government came from the consent of the people? Of course not. Why would they say that, then? Were they delusional? Did Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin and the rest wake up each morning affirming to themselves things like “I am a citizen of a free and independent country, I am a citizen of a free and independent country, I am a citizen of a free and independent country.” And cross their fingers, hoping that a friendly universe would manifest it for them? Did these beneficiaries of slavery cynically rub their hands together, laugh evilly, and congratulate themselves on pulling the wool over the eyes of the poor saps who would fight and die for their cause? No, they swore that “We Mutually Pledge To Each Other Our Lives, Our Fortunes And Our Sacred Honor.” They started a revolution, a revolution no objective person could think they would win, not just against the world’s most powerful empire, but for the ideas of democracy and freedom that have since spread around the world, inspiring and guiding people for over 200 years. When the founding fathers made this Declaration of Independence, they were not describing the world they inherited. They declared what the world could be, and these same words have continued to inspire people throughout the centuries who want to make these words more real — from Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas, to Susan B Anthony, to Martin Luther King, through the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

2. Values.

Whatever happens, act in a way you’re proud to look in the mirror each morning. I remember being so excited in 1999 when Kidorable, my old company, got its first major account. Marshall Fields, later to be acquired and rebranded as Macy’s. For years they were our best customer. Over twenty years later, they’re still in the top three. They weren’t easy to manage. Their compliance guide was 100 pages. The most complex and expensive part of it was integrating us into their EDI, a system large companies use to automate receipt of purchase orders and invoice payments. A system for large companies to automate. For us, it was pure hassle and thousands of dollars in extra expense. Still, totally worth it to have Macy’s as a customer. I asked my IT guy, Doug, is there any future scenario where I would exclaim, thank goodness for EDI — it saves me so much time and money? Sure, says Doug. When you have enough orders and invoices with big companies that it costs less to automate than to do it manually. It took 15 years, but that day finally came. In addition to Macy’s, we were receiving dozens of Amazon wholesale orders each week, and dozens more direct-to-consumer orders. We dedicated a full-time administrative professional just to do Amazon data entry. Worse, as Amazon tightened its requirements for us to ship within 48 hours of receiving an order, we frequently missed shipping deadlines because data entry was so cumbersome. Plus we occasionally made data entry errors. This all resulted in large fines. I called Doug — What would it take to bring EDI in-house and automate all this stuff? Expensive software, a new server, and lots of integration work. All told, about two months and 50,000 dollars. It was a lot, but still a lot less than paying a full time person, getting chargebacks for errors, missing deadlines, and risking the loss of Amazon altogether for lack of compliance. Plus, we could use it for some other customers, too, further increasing the ROI. Clearly we needed to do this. But there was a problem. Bringing EDI in-house so we could continue serving our customers meant that two admin positions would become obsolete in a couple months. Through no fault of their own, we needed to let these two people go. The smart thing to do, all my fellow entrepreneurs said, was to keep it secret. Wait until the last possible moment before deployment, then call them into the conference room, letters of recommendation and severance checks in hand, box of tissues on the table, and tell them as kindly as possible to pack their personal belongings. All my business friends agreed this course of action minimized risk of disruption to the company. But there was a problem. Kidorable was a values-centered company. I explain every decision we make through the lens of our core values. And our core values were —

Have the courage to do what’s right, for ourselves, the company and our customers.

to do what’s right, for ourselves, the company and our customers. Greatness , not mediocrity. Always believe in the potential of Kidorable. Every problem could be solved.

, not mediocrity. Always believe in the potential of Kidorable. And last but not least, a Safe, supportive, positive environment.

Continuing to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries at company meetings each week didn’t feel right when I knew that the sword was about to drop in two months.

How could I tell employees we work in a Safe, supportive, positive environment when they could have their dignity taken on a moment’s notice, and be forced into a financial emergency?

Keeping secrets isn’t the first thing I think about when I talk about Courage.

Surely, this is a problem that can be solved.

So a couple days later I summoned these two unlucky people to the conference room, glowing letters of recommendation and severance checks in hand, a box of tissues on the table. And I explained that in two months’ time, their positions would be eliminated. I told them I respected and trusted them. That I totally understand if they want to leave the company early, but I’d like them to stay and continue their good work, while taking as much time off as needed to look for their next job.

While this news was certainly unwelcome, there was no reason it had to be unpleasant, or a financial emergency. They had two months to find a new job, plus another two months salary in severance. Heck, they would probably come out ahead financially.

And that’s exactly what happened. One of them stayed the full two months. The other stayed six weeks. They kept their dignity. They both found new jobs closer to home. Kidorable had a smooth transition to our new automated system. And we kept our culture intact.

3. Flow.

No matter how tough things get, there’s always room for joyful, effortless accomplishment at home and at work. Work isn’t nearly as much fun when you’re losing money, and the things you worked so hard to build stop working. At these times, it’s even more important to experience joyful, meaningful, fully engaged moments every day.

Flow is the mental state where you feel fully immersed in an activity. It can feel like time slows down, speeds up, or ceases to exist. Pure focus and enjoyment. The self can disappear as you become one with the world or whatever it is you are doing.

People often seek flow through meditation, sports, music, art, dance, sex, adventure, personal growth workshops, immersive entertainment like a movie or concert, loving connection, recreational drugs, or playing with children.

But it’s just as likely to occur at work while engaged in a pleasant task that offers just the right amount of challenge. Or from routine activities like washing the dishes. Flow comes from being fully present and optimally engaged, the sweet spot between boredom and anxiety where our skills and focus perfectly match the challenge at hand.

Everyday, but especially when times are tough, it’s important to find a rhythm of flow that fits you.

Start by making a list of what you love, and with what makes you feel fully present. Flow is easiest when you are fully present and filled with joy.

Include all the activities where you have experienced flow in the past — both recreational and professional. For many of us, it’s easiest to think of pleasurable flow experiences on the weekends. But research shows you are more often in flow at your job.

The next step is to sort your list into Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Annual activities, and schedule them in your calendar so they actually happen.

And keep this in mind to encourage more flow in your day-to-day life. Anxiety in an activity is the place where your challenges outmatch your skill. Boredom is the place where your skill outmatches your challenge. Flow is where skill and challenge are balanced

a) Where in your life and work are you currently coasting, not taking on enough challenge? How can you increase the challenge so that you are fully engaged?

b) Where in your life and work are you overtaxed and need to back off? How can you lower the pressure so that you shift from anxiety to flow?

4. Change Your Mental Models.

A woman came to my workshop, Redraw Your Map of the World. She was trying to set up a Vistage group, but couldn’t seem to attract paying members. She knew she would be a great group leader, but recruitment was extremely frustrating.

The more she experienced rejection, the less confident she felt. Prospects and partners saw her lack of mojo and ran for the exits.

So I asked her to write down what she was experiencing on her sales calls, as objectively as she could. And then to take those facts, and brainstorm alternative interpretations that were more pleasing.

Perhaps people aren’t joining because of uncertainty due to the Pandemic. Perhaps, but that isn’t useful or actionable.

Maybe people are just really busy, and they have more pressing things to do than before and just don’t have the time to focus on this.

What if, the people who you are prospecting had a bad experience with forum in the past? It doesn’t have anything to do with you.

Maybe you are the right person and Vistage is the right organization, but they won’t join no matter what — again, it doesn’t have anything to do with you.

In the end, she settled on, “These people are busy, and now just isn’t the right time. That’s why they haven’t responded positively to my pitch.”

And then I asked, let’s pretend this alternative interpretation is true. What action would you take?

She immediately pivoted her pitch to ‘Being overwhelmed isn’t a reason not to do it. Being overwhelmed is a reason you must do it. The reason you are feeling overwhelmed is because you haven’t chosen priorities. You haven’t dealt with all this stuff making you feel overwhelmed.’

Because her prospect is busy and overwhelmed, she should expect they can’t get back to her right away. How else can she get their attention? Maybe send them a package in the mail to cut through the clutter. Maybe they just can’t say yes now, but they could say yes in 6 months from how — how could she add value in the meantime so that they think of her when they are ready to proceed?

These are all actions that are invited by this new interpretation, and none of them involve negative thoughts about yourself. These poor people, they are so busy, so overwhelmed, they need Vistage!

And with this new attitude, the next morning she closed her first client in two months.

5. Focus on the Good

Our attention grows the seeds of whatever it focuses on. Whatever doesn’t get our attention tends to retreat. When we are unhappy we focus on the one or two or three things that we do not like. And we ignore the 10 or 20 or 30 or 40 or 100 things that are quite good. This concept is brilliantly illustrated in a scene from Monty Python’s Life of Brian, where the revolutionaries are plotting to overthrow their Roman overlords.

“They’ve bled us white, the bastards. They’ve taken everything we had, and not just from us, from our fathers, and from our fathers’ fathers. And what have they ever given us in return?!”

“The aqueduct?”

“What?”

“The aqueduct.”

“Oh. Yeah, yeah. They did give us that. Uh, that’s true. Yeah.”

“And the sanitation. Remember what the city used to be like?”

“Yeah. All right. I’ll grant you the aqueduct and the sanitation are two things that the Romans have done.”

“And the roads.”

“Well, yeah. Obviously the roads. I mean, the roads go without saying, don’t they? But apart from the sanitation, the aqueduct, and the roads — “

“Irrigation.”

“Medicine.”

“Education.”

“Yeah, yeah. All right. Fair enough.”

“And the wine. That’s something we’d really miss, Reg, if the Romans left.”

“And it’s safe to walk in the streets at night now, Reg. They certainly know how to keep order. Let’s face it. They’re the only ones who could in a place like this.”

“All right, but apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, a fresh water system, and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?”

There’s always something to be grateful for in your current situation. Focus on the good.

Bonus tip — You are not in this alone. Join EO or another peer group for learning and support. I’ve been in my EO forum over 20 years. We’ve experienced births, deaths, marriages, divorces, buying businesses, selling business, starting businesses, and businesses failing. It’s such a comfort to know that if I need to, I can call these guys at 3 in the morning, tell them to bring a shovel, and depend on them showing up, no questions asked.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is bending without breaking. Years ago when my company Kidorable was struggling with the challenge of big internet retailers eating the lunch of the mom-and-pop shops on which we depended, I heard an interview with Bill Ford of Ford Motor Company. Apparently, Ford was an early investor in Zip Car. The interviewer asked if he was afraid that convenient car rentals would cannibalize new car sales. Ford replied, “It’s happening whether we like it or not. So we may as well like it.”

Wise words for any challenge — the pandemic, politics, market upheaval, health challenges and everything else — “It’s happening whether we like it or not. So we may as well like it.” Find meaning and opportunity in the pain.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Going to China after college was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I had no support system. I had trouble communicating at first. People tried to cheat me left and right. I saw true suffering and cruelty for the first time in my life. And as a conformist society, there was striking unanimity about all sorts of things that offended my sheltered upbringing. It was very unsettling. I think I had a nervous breakdown a year into my stay.

But I emerged from that experience with a stronger sense of who I am, and at the same time with a flexibility of thinking. This sprung from my culture clash lived experience that there are many perspectives around any situation, and most people are certain their way is the right way. If there is a second way to approach a problem, then there is likely a 3rd, 4th, or 8th solution as well. It’s easy for me to see things from other people’s perspective and find solutions that work for both of us.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Each morning, before I even open my eyes, I meditate and state my affirmations and declarations. My favorite affirmation is “I am flexible. I bend easily. I see the world as it is, and find joy in it.”

Another is “I declare the possibility that I lead with love, compassion, and acceptance, not with hurt, anger or fear. That I act from purpose, without regard to external validation. And when provoked, it is just for a moment, and quickly healed.”

This is my orientation and practice.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

A woman came to my workshop, Redraw Your Map of the World. She was trying to set up a Vistage group, but couldn’t seem to attract paying members. She knew she would be a great group leader, but recruitment was extremely frustrating.

The more she experienced rejection, the less confident she felt. Prospects and partners saw her lack of mojo and ran for the exits.

So I asked her to write down what she was experiencing on her sales calls, as objectively as she could. And then to take those facts, and brainstorm alternative interpretations that were more pleasing.

Perhaps people aren’t joining because of uncertainty due to the Pandemic. Perhaps, but that isn’t useful or actionable.

Maybe people are just really busy, and they have more pressing things to do than before and just don’t have the time to focus on this.

What if, the people who you are prospecting had a bad experience with forum in the past? It doesn’t have anything to do with you.

Maybe you are the right person and Vistage is the right organization, but they won’t join no matter what — again, it doesn’t have anything to do with you.

In the end, she settled on, “These people are busy, and now just isn’t the right time. That’s why they haven’t responded positively to my pitch.”

And then I asked, let’s pretend this alternative interpretation is true. What action would you take?

She immediately pivoted her pitch to ‘Being overwhelmed isn’t a reason not to do it. Being overwhelmed is a reason you must do it. The reason you are feeling overwhelmed is because you haven’t chosen priorities. You haven’t dealt with all this stuff making you feel overwhelmed.’

Because her prospect is busy and overwhelmed, she should expect they can’t get back to her right away. How else can she get their attention? Maybe send them a package in the mail to cut through the clutter. Maybe they just can’t say yes now, but they could say yes in 6 months from how — how could she add value in the meantime so that they think of her when they are ready to proceed?

These are all actions that are invited by this new interpretation, and none of them involve negative thoughts about yourself. These poor people, they are so busy, so overwhelmed, they need Vistage!

And with this new attitude, the next morning she closed her first client in two months.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My mentor, the late great Herb Tanzer, taught me that Life is a curriculum perfectly designed for me to work out my purpose.

Years ago, I was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Part of the treatment was daily, hour-long IV infusions. They hook us up, four to a room. One of my fellow patients is a man with severe developmental disabilities. He has the mind of a small child. He makes constant nonsensical chatter. Unlike many of the other people in the room who were distracted or annoyed by him, I remember feeling pleased with myself that I was able to ignore him and read my book.

One day the IV needle hurts more than usual, and this man grows increasingly agitated. He’s on the verge of hurting himself. His caretaker is nowhere in sight. It’s impossible to ignore him. The woman next to me takes out her IV, walks over to sit next to him. She sooths him. She knows his name. She caresses his arm, makes him feel safe. He calms down. Eventually his caretaker returns.

There’s still 30 minutes left for my treatment, but when calm and quiet return to the room, I’m not able to concentrate on my book. I realize that I have just failed a basic test of my humanity. I mistook this man for an interruption, when he was really a human being whose needs are just as important and valid as my own. I left the treatment that day thinking the milk of human kindness was somehow lacking in me.

Life is a curriculum perfectly designed for me to work out my purpose. What is that I need to learn? Who is it that I need to be? What is the action that I need to take.

This experience led me to cultivate compassion.

I read and researched. It turns out Buddhists have been teaching compassion for over 2000 years. Now, everyday I do a remarkable compassion meditation. In my mind’s eye I focus on a person I want to feel more compassion for.

I name their pain and breathe it in, taking it into my body where it is transformed. Then I breathe out its opposite into the world.

I breathe in their resentment. I breathe out loving acceptance.

I breathe in their anxiety. I breathe out calm presence.

I do this every morning for myself, my family, and everyone I’m expecting to talk with that day. I feel my heart has grown three sizes.

Bending reality to your will is to be expected when you have a clear vision for your future, compare that vision to your current situation, then take action to bridge the gap.

