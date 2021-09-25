Dana Gordon Of Pirate Marketing: “Support System”

Support System: Before I started my company, I had been at an insular corporation for so long that I lost all my industry connections. I didn’t have an established book of business or contacts that I could immediately reach out to to get leads. However, I did have a system of valued friends and colleagues that I had established over the years who had my best interests at heart, and were glad to make referrals. I’m grateful that I had people who cared about me and wanted to see Pirate Marketing succeed.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Gordon.

Dana Gordon has been navigating through the stormy waters of marketing for over 20 years — steering amidst the economic doldrums of the early millennium, the intricate tidal shifts between traditional and digital marketing, and venturing between Fortune 200 corporations and micro-agencies. In 2019, she fulfilled her dream by launching Pirate Marketing, a full-service agency servicing Tampa Bay and the Florida Keys. Her favorite part of marketing is helping clients build their brand and chart their course to success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my first “real” job when I first moved to Florida back in the mid 90s. I got into marketing purely by chance, and absolutely fell in love with the challenge of the ever-changing field. I worked my way up from entry-level, to management, to executive level over the years.

In 2019, I decided it was time to pursue my long-term goal of starting my own agency and began the legwork and research for kicking off that monumental undertaking. It’s been a wild ride since then!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Marketing is not for the faint-of-heart. It’s demanding, fast-paced, and high-risk. But it’s a great career path for people willing to take on those challenges. After observing other marketing leaders reach different levels of success at both the corporate and agency sides, I knew that I’d be able to do just as well, if not better.

I knew there was a gap for medium-sized companies that needed marketing services. New start-ups and independent retailers have entry-level freelancers. The established corporations can afford large global agencies. But the mid-level businesses have a need for experienced, omnichannel marketing strategists at a reasonable price. It was the perfect niche for Pirate Marketing because my specialists are all seasoned professionals with years of expertise, yet we don’t charge our clients astronomical fees and retainers like the larger agencies do.

Since I worked my way up the corporate ladder organically, I understood the operational side of business such as accounting, project management, customer service, production planning, sales, etc. I knew that that gave me a unique perspective and knowledge level that many other leaders couldn’t offer.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I didn’t start my career with an entrepreneur mindset, but it was in my blood. Both of my parents were small business owners. My mother owned and managed an antiques and collectibles storefront, and my father owned and operated a trucking transportation company.

So I grew up understanding both the rewards and challenges of running your own company, and being “a team of one”. I was raised with that independent mindset, so I think it was inevitable that I would eventually pursue the same goal.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Fortunately, my friends and colleagues were very supportive from the beginning. Having people cheering me on is the fuel to get me through the more challenging days of entrepreneurship. But the most helpful person was my husband, who believed in my ability to break away from corporate America and do my own thing. He has always been my #1 supporter and cheerleader.

In addition, I was motivated by the amount of shockingly terrible entrepreneurs that I’ve come across in my career. The amount of poor management, low morals, and general lack of business sense is so rampant. Yet, many of them were still financially successful in spite of themselves. I figured, if they can do it with all those negative factors, I can definitely succeed by making positive leadership, dedicated integrity, and educated business sense the guiding principles for my own company.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company is different because of our hands-on expertise of both traditional advertising and digital marketing. We have a definite edge over other agencies that offer only digital, only PR, or only direct mail. It’s becoming increasingly rare to find an agency that has expertise with all of those, so I was thrilled to be able to offer a wide range of omni-channel options to my clients.

I love being able to address any marketing needs for my clients. For example, I had a new client that needed a full branding package for her new company. After we launched that creative design initiative, we advised her to prioritize an optimized website, so we proceeded with that. Then she needed all the promotional materials for her new employees, so my team developed a collateral package of business cards, trifolds, direct mailers, in addition to office signage. Recently, her company officially launched with a ribbon cutting event and VIP Grand Opening party. Now we’re discussing a local PR campaign to spread the word about the value of their services. Most other agencies would have to outsource several of those functions, while we can keep everything in-house.

So for just one client, we provided strategy, branding, website, printed collateral, event planning, and PR — all with a unified voice, message, and brand.

My company stands out because we perform the due diligence to ensure that our clients understand the value of various marketing tactics, and implement those strategies in partnership with the client. Our clients become trusted friends, and that enables a relationship for continued growth.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1) Self-motivation

I’ve never been one to just sit back and do what I’m told. I’ve always had a drive to go above and beyond… to do more, learn more, take on more responsibilities, and constantly gain new skills and knowledge. That need to constantly grow and expand has helped me in every aspect of my life, both personally and professionally.

When I was working my way through college, I had a night job at a large call center. Even though the only responsibility we had was to answer phones and document the outcome, I always volunteered to take on additional projects. As a result of that, I was asked to be the trainer of the night shift employees, which became my first team leadership experience. I also started working on analytics projects for another department, which led to my fascination with marketing.

2) Passion

My friends tease me that I love EVERYTHING. I love my life, I love running my business, I love where I live (#TampaBay), I love food…travel…animals…books…the list goes on and on. And I’m proud of that trait. Life is short, and it’s important to embrace our passions and interests and whatever else gives us energy and excitement and joy.

For example, one of my passions is volunteering. I believe it’s really important for people to do their part to improve the community around them. My volunteer work has led to some incredible connections that wound up turning into business relationships. Even though that wasn’t my intention, it’s wonderful that people can see the love you put into your work, and want to partner with you because of that.

3) Servant Leadership

We’re all the sum of our experiences and a reflection of the people with whom we surround ourselves. As I’ve moved up in job titles, I’ve realized that I had more enriching and educational experiences with the people who reported to me, rather than the people to whom I’ve reported. I believe that needs to be celebrated — a person isn’t a leader unless they’re helping to truly guide someone — not just tell them what to do. That’s the difference between being “just a boss” and a true leader.

I feel honored to both guide and rely on people around me, being able to recognize that their contributions and experience are irreplaceable, and always empower them to go above and beyond. I have previous employees who turned into life-long friends, and still reach out to me for guidance and advice. I take that as a sincere compliment that even years after working together, they continue to value my feedback.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Great question! The advice I received is “Just work hard and companies will value you”. Even though this advice was provided with the best of intentions, it’s very old-fashioned and not the way corporate America works anymore. There’s a lot to be said for working smarter instead of harder. Finding more efficient ways to accomplish tasks is the sign of a forward-thinker.

That being said, it’s also essential to set boundaries and manage expectations. Ultimately, companies exist to make money. And often, the larger the organization, the more likely an employee is to be seen as just another cog in the machine. So, I advise young professionals to work smart, exceed expectations, but don’t overwork yourself. No job is worth sacrificing your physical or mental health, so learn to set limits on what you’re willing to do, and don’t forget to take care of yourself!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

An 8am–5pm, Monday–Friday schedule is outdated and unnecessary. I trust my specialists to work at their own pace, on their own schedule. As long as they provide great work and meet deadlines, I’m happy. It’s also essential that leaders encourage their team to pursue their interests. If someone wants to attend a conference or study for a certificate, that should be celebrated! It’s important to be flexible to the needs of your team.

And communication is everything. Leaders need to create an atmosphere of trust and honesty. If one of their team is feeling stressed or overwhelmed, they need to feel safe discussing it with their leader, so the concern can be addressed and mitigated proactively — before it turns into a larger issue.

I’m a big proponent of the work hard, play hard mentality. I expect everyone to do their jobs to the best of their ability, but also to have fun and enjoy themselves while they do it.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Content and public communication are everything. Someone can be a genius in their field, but if no one knows it, then no one can benefit from it. Taking the time to utilize platforms like LinkedIn or Medium are essential for sharing your expertise and knowledge with the public. There are many ways to establish credibility, such as doing interviews or podcasts, writing articles or a book, or getting involved with local industry organizations and groups.

Volunteering with an industry-based organization is a great way to build strong partnerships in the community. For instance, I was on the Board of Directors for the Tampa chapter of the American Marketing Association for two years. It led to some wonderful connections and trusted relationships that I still enjoy, even several years after my term completed.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

The business world is flooded with so-called experts that charge a lot of money for very little results. It’s essential to establish that you’re a real person with real experience. Someone who’s involved in the community and has an entire network of trusted colleagues that can vouch for your reputation.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Mistake #1: Not doing marketing correctly!

Too many CEOs and founders don’t understand the importance of a long-term, strategic marketing plan. They believe that a Facebook page and Wix site are enough to “get the word out”. Marketing isn’t a one-and-done tactic. You can’t do one big PR push, and think it’s going to drive business for the rest of the year. Marketing is more like paying your electric bill. It’s an ongoing investment to make sure the energy is flowing. If you stop it, you’re going to be left in the dark. And ultimately, you can have the best product or service in the world, but if no one knows about it, what good is it? Which leads to…

Mistake #2: Product isn’t everything

If I had a dime for every time a CEO has told me “the product sells itself”, I’d already own a house in Tahiti. A great product or service is just one component of having a successful company. You always have to consider the bigger picture. Specifically, many CEOs have difficulty understanding the complexity of the full customer experience. If you have a terrible website, poor customer service, bad client communication, or awful online reviews, you’re discouraging positive organic growth. And those can eventually outweigh the value of your product.

Mistake #3: Strategy > “Agility”

An agile process is great. But many organizations use it as an excuse to always get distracted by the new flavor of the month. CEOs should absolutely encourage innovation, but sometimes it gets out of control. Doing proper research on market and industry trends, competitive analysis, and long-term product roadmaps are absolutely essential to creating a powerful strategy to keep plans focused and effective.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

A regular job tends to be more dependable and offers more stability. Once you become an entrepreneur, there’s no safety net of a steady paycheck, guaranteed customers, or long-term growth. Every day takes 100% effort. It’s much harder to schedule a vacation, manage finances, or make future plans. However, the “wins” feel SO much better, because of how much harder you had to work for them!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

My absolute favorite is when a client told me “there’s no way I would have been able to create my business without you”. That was the ultimate compliment, and made me feel that all the difficult challenges and roadblocks were worth it! That’s the main reason I started my company — to be able to help other people achieve their dreams of running a successful company!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The timing of when I launched my company was particularly unfortunate. Even though I had been laying the groundwork behind the scenes starting in 2019, I didn’t officially launch my business until January of 2020. Things were great — I had several proposals for long-term projects set up. Then COVID hit. We took a big hit, which was very discouraging. But ultimately, I felt worse for the people whose businesses were struggling. I was thankful that I intentionally established a very conservative budget and flexible business model, so I could ride out the revenue loss. Many, many other small companies could not.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I maintained perspective. A painful year or two in contrast to many years I’m hoping to run my company doesn’t seem so bad. I feel fortunate that I’m still in business and setting myself up for when the market picks up again.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Oh, that’s a great question. Here’s my list:

1) Tenacity: The emotional highs are wonderful, but the flipside of the coin is that everyone’s going to have some really low days. When COVID first hit, I lost nearly 100% of the qualified leads in my pipeline. But I wasn’t going to allow a major setback to derail my goal of running my company. So I battened down the hatches, and prepared for a fiscally-challenging time frame. And today, we’re still afloat — which is saying a lot since I’ve seen a lot of marketing companies fold over the past 1.5 years.

2) Flexibility: Building on the topic above, I may not have reached my original target revenues, but I’ve been thrilled to continue to help the clients I was able to maintain. And I used the lessons I’ve learned to help teach others about building a resilient business model. It’s essential to roll with the punches and make the best out of a bad situation.

3) HUMOR: All the highs and lows can be exhausting. For me, the best coping mechanism is being able to laugh. Sometimes it’s just keeping a great attitude and light-hearted mindset. Other times, it’s just chuckling the absurdities of day-to-day life. But either way, I’ll keep a smile on my face and try to spread a bit of laughter with everyone else.

4) Support System: Before I started my company, I had been at an insular corporation for so long that I lost all my industry connections. I didn’t have an established book of business or contacts that I could immediately reach out to to get leads. However, I did have a system of valued friends and colleagues that I had established over the years who had my best interests at heart, and were glad to make referrals. I’m grateful that I had people who cared about me and wanted to see Pirate Marketing succeed.

5) Integrity: There’s a reason why marketing has a bad reputation. There are a lot of people who call themselves “marketers” who are just looking for an excuse to make money off of others’ business challenges. For instance, shady “lead generation” people who just create fake outreach lists of unqualified contacts (that can get you placed on SPAM filters)… questionable web developers who “guarantee” first-place SEO ranking on Google (using black hat practices that can get you blocked by Google)… “specialists” who will upsell all kinds of marketing tactics that don’t make any sense for your business model or target audiences… the list goes on and on. That’s why integrity is essential. Provide an honest and trustworthy relationship to your clients. Sometimes that means telling them what they don’t want to hear. Sometimes that means losing revenue for your own company. But it’s the right thing to do.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

The textbook definition of resilience is “toughness, and the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties”. The defining characteristics of resilient people are tenacity, flexibility, and an ability to see the forest through the trees. Resilient people understand that temporary setbacks don’t necessarily define the future. They are always open to any lessons that can be learned, and then move onto the next challenge or goal.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

When I started going to college, I had to continue working full-time to be able to cover tuition, rent, and hopefully have a few bucks left over for food. It was four long years of going to classes all day, working all evening, and then heading home to do school work. During that entire time, I was averaging 2–3 hours of sleep per night. Sometimes I didn’t have enough for food. Occasionally I had to sleep in my car. It was completely exhausting, but I understood what needed to be accomplished to reach my goal of graduating.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I do tend to maintain a positive attitude! I learned early on that you have to keep your sense of humor and have mental flexibility. Marketing is a very volatile career field, so you have to deal with the highs and lows of the industry. Sometimes that includes 60+ hour work weeks when things are busy, or rolling with the punches when your company lays off your entire department.

But as I’ve always reminded my teams: No matter how important this job or project is, we’re not solving world hunger. An occasional mistake or setback isn’t the end of the world. There’s always another chance to get it right, or another opportunity just around the corner.

Oh… and rum always helps. A beautifully crafted mojito always puts a smile on my face.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Listen, running a business is tough. Unless you’re lucky enough to start off with unlimited funds, you’re going to go through the whole “blood, sweat, and tears” process. If you don’t have partners, vendors, and employees that support you and your vision, you’re fighting a losing battle. However, the strength, personality, and culture of an organization stems directly from the top. Leaders are responsible for setting the tone and culture for the entire company.

At my company, I always share my positivity with my clients. I deal with a lot of first-time business owners who are nervous, disorganized, and overwhelmed. I ask them to lean on me because I can help them build a long-term strategy. The roadmap we build together helps lessen anxiety, creates organized plans that are easier to implement, and taps into an experienced partner which can help lessen the stress. By assisting them with my own strengths, they can be stronger leaders and help guide their team with focus and purpose.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite quote is: “It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness; that is life.”

It motivates me to be kind to myself when things don’t go as planned — either personally or professionally. I’ve always been my own harshest critic, so I need this reminder that not every situation or project goes perfectly, even when you’ve strategized for every possible outcome. This quote provides a positive yet realistic viewpoint to keep trying my hardest, but don’t kick myself when things don’t go as expected.

