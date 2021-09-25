Amber Amaru Of THE DRIPBaR Jacksonville: “Administrators and healthcare business owners must be capable of applying knowledge and managing performance”

Administrators and healthcare business owners must be capable of applying knowledge and managing performance. Some areas, such as in managing sales goals, may require more professional preparation, goal setting, client relationship management, employee motivation, etc. Much of this mastery, can be learned through experience and real-world applications in professional and academic settings.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amber Amaru.

Amber Amaru, owner and managing director of THE DRIPBaR Jacksonville, has been in the anti-aging and medicine sales world for 13 years. She is from Fort Mill, SC and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2008 with a double bachelors in international business finance and marketing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I am a vegetarian from the south and have been for 30 years. I can tell you it wasn’t easy in the 90’s growing up disliking the texture of meat. I loved playing in my grandparent’s garden and eating food off the vine. I always wanted to eat as healthy and be active as possible. I also have had my own vitamin deficiencies over the years and found that I had to eat well to feel well. I learned a while ago that B12 imbalance affects my gut. I always enjoyed singing, dancing, and being with friends and family as a child and still do! We have dance parties at the house with my husband and step kids after homework and dinner. We are hands-on and enjoy preparing fresh meals together.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My mother passed away when I was 5 years old. My grandmothers were both supportive growing up and one quit her job to raise us. I always loved her homemade biscuits and grits. I go home once a month since it’s 5 hours north for a day or so. We have good genes, knock on wood and most of my grandparents are still living. My grandma Pat has always been my role model for healthy living. She owned her own mobile healthcare business as a nurse practitioner and she always taught me to be independent. I always knew I would run my own business at some point and took notes from her on management. She is such a loving woman and believed in a life balance with family and kids. My father too, always encouraged me to be anything I wanted to be and helped give me the means to make my dreams happen. I had a full ride in college. I was class president and was a part of many business organizations like Delta Sigma Pi. I wish a healthy lifestyles organization existed. I took a course in yoga and was hooked. I’ve now done yoga for 17 years. It’s so grounded and helps keep me balanced. Thank goodness I found the A4M- Anti Aging for Society for Medicine and have been attending meetings all over from Las Vegas to Orlando for 13 years.

My main reason for going all in is because we have one life and I feel like we have to nurture it. We have the chance to add to the possibility of living a longer lifespan with the micronutrients we put in our body. When I was asked two years ago by another franchisee after an A4M meeting in Vegas to go to visit a DRIPBaR location in Warwick, RI to learn about intellectual medicine through IV vitamin therapy, I absolutely went the next week. I was the first franchisee to sign and am glad to be a part of a growing golden ticket to improving cellular health. I have learned so much about detoxification through ridding heavy metals and immunotherapy support.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Routine is key. I have to remind myself of that I’m still in the early stages of my business. Self-care is so important. I love being on the go and am used to it in my past life. I like to start my day by taking a moment for myself by sitting down to journal on weekly goals and do my daily devotion. I have a room temperature water with a lemon in it. A medical medium taught me about it in Austin, TX. It is the best way to cleanse in the morning and hydrate to get focused for a big day. Then, I will have a scoop of powered greens with water. I get more energy from this than coffee now. I take our store’s Powerpack and Immune Vitamins daily to prepare to be in a more peak state. I don’t need a lot of caffeine anymore because of the quality of the vitamins and their effects. I also either make a vanilla or chocolate lean protein vegan smoothie with bananas, kale, walnuts, spinach, berries etc., or have a scrambled egg with avocado. Sometimes, I just eat a whole avocado. I really like the everything bagel seasoning on that. I used to be a big hot sauce person, but now I appreciate the flavor of the earth’s fruits more than anything. I really like doing yoga, Pilates or spin in the a.m. 3–5 times a week. I miss having more time to go more frequently, but really appreciate having such a supportive husband who likes to go with me. I’ve found that workouts are huge for increasing my endorphins to be able to handle anything. I am a super energetic person regardless, but I find that dealing with stress and anything that comes at me in life is most manageable with a balance of priorities. I simply feel happier and lighter eating well with workouts.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I felt like I have always been preparing to own a business. I wanted it to be something I really believed in. Over my 12-year medical sales career at Web.com, I worked with thousands of plastic surgeons, medical spas and anti-aging clinics. I won 11 President’s Club awards for my sales and client service abilities. When I was asked to be a part of this franchise in 2019, I was so thrilled to be able to put my focus and drive into a passion project. The DRIPBaR is a perfect fit for me because I enjoy helping people feel better through medical IV therapies. Vitamin C and B12 are the main ingredients in our drops. Glutathione is my favorite vitamin for making skin glow, viral support, reversing signs of aging and for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I was supposed to open around March of 2020. As you know, that was right when the pandemic hit. I really believe all roads prepare us to where we are now. I had to practice a lot of patience and meditation to be able to get open finally in June 2021. I feel like I had so much time to write business plans, do network marketing, trade shows, shake hands with businesses daily. Ground marketing is the most important step for a new business. I’m glad I had over a decade to practice that all over America at sales meetings. Also, it’s all in the bigger picture plans. I’m glad we opened when we did. People were not super aware of IV vitamin therapy in Jacksonville, but because I laid the foundation in building up the local brand for 1.5 years before I opened, we didn’t experience a long lull waiting to build clients. I like being in the store as much as I can, meeting people who want to live their best life and extend their quality of life through energy and immune support.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Owning and working at THE DRIPBaR has been an absolute pleasure for me in greeting clients daily who really need immune support, from people seeking energy with chronic fatigue to cancer clients needing protection against oxidative stress-induced cellular damage. I feel so fortunate to have an incredible team that really cares about our client’s wellbeing. One our clients asked us to be a part of their Home-Grown Kindness Week project and is donating high dose Vitamin C therapies and supplements to those that need it because she really believes in our services. Clients feel better when their vitamin deficiencies are well balanced. When I ask clients about their experiences and read the reviews about my store, I could cry because I know I am leading the right type of business with a mission that has a core all about helping people feel their best.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We have our grand opening coming up on September 22 and are donating our event proceeds to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund for childhood cancer awareness. My own family and many friends close to me have been affected by cancer and I want to give back in any way I can. We will have raffles, prizes, acoustic entertainment by my husband, Bobby Amaru of the rock band Saliva, cryotherapy facials by Blue 33, Kairos Juices, etc. all to celebrate our store being open for 3 months. We are so grateful for our CellVie members and clients. Jacksonville is a fast-growing city and I am so thankful for all its support. Our store has been pretty busy from all the referrals of our employees, friends, family, affiliate partners and clients.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I remember when my first boss after college told me that I was one of the most compassionate and energetic salespersons that he had ever known in his twenty years of advertising. I always took extra time to get to know my customers’ needs and goals. We had the best cultural environment. Yodle and Web.com (merged in 2016) had excellent incentive plans. They were all about work life balance and why it was important to celebrate success.

Culture is a product of doing. Not the words you say, but the actions you take. I have always believed that people are our most important asset. I value my employees. I hand selected them because they all have big hearts and minds. They would say I am a compassionate and selfless leader. I am constantly doing little acts of appreciation, gift cards to spa treatments, and running fun stretch goals. It’s important to care for your team and their actions will in turn care for you. I believe in the theory of treating them like family.

Also, I think it’s important to personally greet and get to know our members. People are so kind when you take time to pay attention to them. I do that a minimum of three days a week. People say I am charismatic and that makes me a good leader.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is a lifestyle to me. We say at THE DRIPBaR, “Feed your cells. Fuel your Life.” To be well, it’s not just about not being sick. It’s about being proactive in a well-rounded way, verse reactive to disease. You can eat as clean as you want, workout five times a week, take the highest quality oral supplements, sleep well, destress at the spa, etc. However, without doing a micronutrient panel, you wouldn’t know which vitamins a person is deficient in. It was eye opening for me. Only through IV vitamin therapy can you reach the blood brain barrier to get max cellular absorption.

I feel the best I ever have in 35 years after doing these treatments. With cancer and chronic illnesses everywhere, I am proud to represent a brand that can positively impact lives. I’ve only been open a few months, but the client & community support for my small store has been fantastic. We only hire registered nurses; nurse practitioners administer our treatments and quick shots. It’s wonderful to be able to give a higher level of care in a sterile lab environment.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

We are in one of the most unique times of our lives, and we have to take care of our bodies now more than ever. Health is wealth. What I mean by that is people have the chance to prepare their bodies and minds to live a long, fulfilled life.

THE DRIPBaR was founded with the goal of helping people obtain their best health using advances in intravenous therapies. The goal was to make THE DRIPBaR available throughout the nation to anybody who wants to take advantage of its benefits.

People are starting to recognize the power of IV therapies in maintaining their best health, or to fight cancer, heart disease and other illnesses. They are seeking out this care either to complement, or in place of, conventional treatment options.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in the understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The health and wellness of our employee base is priority one and that’s why I believe in giving my employees a complimentary vitamin IV each month for their vitality. They can use our red-light therapy room any time for reducing any type of pain, increasing blood flow & circulation, skin rejuvenation, energy, vascular & cardiac stimulation, hair growth, testosterone etc.

I want them to practice what they preach in selling our services and actually feel the liveliness. My nurses at my front desk are always talking about our menu to clients. I really care for them and want everyone to have equilibrium in their work-life routine. Health is key to feeling their best in and out of the office.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I think this answer comes down to breaking down the five core competencies that I learned in school; communication, leadership, professionalism, knowledge, and applying business skills. I am speaking towards what it will take to be successful in relation to running a business or in my case, in running a vitamin therapy center. Successful healthcare leaders will apply these competencies on a daily basis.

Wellness and healthcare administrators are required to be able to effectively communicate and relate to different groups of individuals such as Physicians, Nurses, Front Desk Staff, Vendors, Fitness Instructors, and Industry Leaders. The above individuals are equally important, which I have found, can be challenging when various parties have competing interests. Thus, relationship management, which involves good communication skills, is an essential quality of any healthcare professional. I meet with my team and employees each week on best practices and the ways we can improve our store relations. It is only logical that leadership be among the most important competencies. Leading is about more than being “the boss.” True leadership is about demonstrating pose, character, and “walking the talk.” Good leaders recognize the personal needs and priorities of their staff. They find creative approaches to promoting teamwork, while encouraging other individuals to align their priorities with the organization’s missions. I want the staff to feel they have a true work like balance. I do my best to run contests and incentives to create an engaging culture. Along with being a solid leader, healthcare administrators must also exhibit professionalism. This means so much more than keeping composure in the face of adversity. It also relates to modeling an accountable and ethical sense within the workforce. Additionally, professionalism involves demonstrating and encouraging lifelong learning. Because the healthcare field evolves rapidly and frequently, we must be on top of recent mandates. They should strive to procure knowledge and promote professional development among team members. We have a software system at THE DRIPBaR, called Franconnect, that constantly updates our team on healthcare advisements in the industry and in franchise wide updates. Knowledge of healthcare systems includes the business-end matters relative to finance, sales, reporting, insurance, purchasing, and payouts. Other topics relative to the healthcare environment include: Human resources operations, staff roles and responsibilities and training. We are always training new PRN nurses as a part of a growing center and mobile IV therapy business. A huge point to keep in mind are a patient’s rights and laws relative to those rights (such as HIPAA). We must protect our clients. Organizational policy and risk management is key to have systems in place too. In staying up to date in medical research, the healthcare environment is in constant flux with new federal regulations, insurance laws, and so on. We are constantly staying up to date on COVID-19 protocols for seeing our clients in IV vitamin therapy and in administering tests for school, work & travel. Administrators and healthcare business owners must be capable of applying knowledge and managing performance. Some areas, such as in managing sales goals, may require more professional preparation, goal setting, client relationship management, employee motivation, etc. Much of this mastery, can be learned through experience and real-world applications in professional and academic settings.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are five main aspects of personal health and they are physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual. In order to be considered “well,” it is important for none of these areas to be overlooked. I would like a “pay it forward” wellness model to become a new trend. I often offer to buy a yoga class for a friend, or send them a meditation to do together. Buy the person behind you a wheatgrass shot. Engage in intelligent conversations. Talk to a therapist and purchase a session for someone you know needs it. Encourage them to spread the kindness!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That is an easy question for me. Tony Robbins has inspired me in so many ways. I have attended his Unleash The Power Within events in Miami in 2019 and the UPW 2020 events virtually with friends. He said, “Identify your problems, but give your power and energy to solutions.” This has stuck with me for years. There is so much negativity in the world and I have always believed in a cup half full. After attending his classes and watching his videos over the past decade, I truly feel like a transformed business leader. There is nothing that I cannot achieve when I put my mind to it. My family has always encouraged me to do big things in the world and be humble while doing it. My husband, Bobby, is my most prized possession in life because he is so uplifting and constantly motivates me in this startup. It gets exciting when it feels the universe has aligned and when the goal of this business is helping people feel optimal.

I look up to Tony Robbins and sure hope I can have a green tea or medical medium smoothie with him and his wife Sage someday. Even better, I would love to have them come drip with us, at my store and do a Time Machine vitamin IV, reverse aging and chelate together (reducing toxins and heavy metals). He has had so many wellness pros speak of similar aligned supplements and health plans. I’m sure he is already implementing a combination of THE DRIPBAR’s cellular rejuvenating ways in his personal life, so he may as well come visit me. (Chuckles)

Tony and Sage seem so in sync, like yin and yang together. I also feel my partner and I are in harmony because our life goals are in alignment. We help each other in business and keep our focus on our family.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please check out www.TheDRIPBaR.com for our latest specials and see our menu of services. The store’s phone number is (904) 204–1541. Our new app on Apple and Google Play has all pricing, scheduling, and details on services and supplements.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for interviewing me for my take on wellness and business today.